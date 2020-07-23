Successfully reported this slideshow.
Доброго дня, мої розумнички! Скучила за вами! Сьогодні ми продовжуємо нашу подорож країною “ Орфографія “. Будемо вчитися ...
Вимова і правопис префіксів з- (зі-, с-)
Спостереження : Прочитайте. Сполучення якої з колонок вимовляється легше і звучить милозвучніше? Чому? Працею згрієшся Пра...
Прочитайте теоретичний матеріал
Усна вправа Прочитайте, вибираючи з дужок прийменник. Свій вибір поясніть. Зустрілися ( з,зі,із) товаришем, дізнався (із, ...
Прочитайте слова, добираючи з дужок потрібний префікс. (З,зі) штовхнути, (з,зі)граність, (з,зі)стригати, (з,зі)гнутий, (з,...
Сьогодні ми пригадаємо двох префіксів-близнюків і вивчимо правило їх написання. Мова йде про префікси з-(с-). Братики-преф...
з- с- перед Кафе “Птах” Схема у довідник
З- С- перед кафе “Птах” Наприклад, ховати-сховати, копати-скопати,питати-спитати, тримати-стримати, формувати- сформувати.
А зараз письмово виконай вправу 305, префікси познач.
Домашнє завдання Вивчи правило-секретик. Схему запиши у довідничок.
Правопис префіксів

  1. 1. Доброго дня, мої розумнички! Скучила за вами! Сьогодні ми продовжуємо нашу подорож країною “ Орфографія “. Будемо вчитися правильно писати слова. Удачі!
  2. 2. Вимова і правопис префіксів з- (зі-, с-)
  3. 3. Спостереження : Прочитайте. Сполучення якої з колонок вимовляється легше і звучить милозвучніше? Чому? Працею згрієшся Працею зігрієшся Написав знову Написав ізнову Трапилось з мною Трапилось зі мною Відбулось з ним Відбулось із ним
  4. 4. Прочитайте теоретичний матеріал
  5. 5. Усна вправа Прочитайте, вибираючи з дужок прийменник. Свій вибір поясніть. Зустрілися ( з,зі,із) товаришем, дізнався (із, з,зі) словника, вийняв ( з,із,зі) портфеля, узяв ( з,із,зі) шафи, лист ( з,із,зі) Львова, сказав ( із,з,зі) радістю.
  6. 6. Прочитайте слова, добираючи з дужок потрібний префікс. (З,зі) штовхнути, (з,зі)граність, (з,зі)стригати, (з,зі)гнутий, (з,зі) скочити, (з,зі) рвати, (з,зі) шити, (з,зі)стрибнути. Отже, префікс зі- пишеться перед сполученням кількох приголосних. Усна вправа
  7. 7. Сьогодні ми пригадаємо двох префіксів-близнюків і вивчимо правило їх написання. Мова йде про префікси з-(с-). Братики-префікси такі дружні й добрі, що іноді замінюють один одного. Коли ж це відбувається? Перед кафе “Птах” з- змінюється на с-
  8. 8. з- с- перед Кафе “Птах” Схема у довідник
  9. 9. З- С- перед кафе “Птах” Наприклад, ховати-сховати, копати-скопати,питати-спитати, тримати-стримати, формувати- сформувати.
  10. 10. А зараз письмово виконай вправу 305, префікси познач.
  11. 11. Домашнє завдання Вивчи правило-секретик. Схему запиши у довідничок.

