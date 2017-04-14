КГУ «ОСШИ №4 для детей с ОВР» Открытый урок по математике в 5 классе Тема: «Построение прямоугольника» Составила: учитель ...
Тема: Построениетреугольника. Цели:1.Вспомнить виды геометрическихфигур, соотношениемер длины. Учить строить прямоугольник...
2 × 9 = 3 × 9 = КЛЮЧ (слайд) 4 8 10 5 8 27 9 12 Г О Е Р И Я М Т Слово геометрия в переводес греческого означает«измерениеЗ...
- Какие окружающие предметы похожина прямоугольник? Возьмите в руки квадрат и прямоугольник. Давайте, их сравним. Четырёху...
В 2см 5мм С 4см5мм -Назовите смежные стороны. А D смежныестороны Физ. пауза – игра «Истинно –ложно» Если верно, встаньте и...
открытый урок по математике. кусаинова к.е.

  1. 1. КГУ «ОСШИ №4 для детей с ОВР» Открытый урок по математике в 5 классе Тема: «Построение прямоугольника» Составила: учитель Кусаинова К.Е. г. Балхаш 2016 -17 уч.год.
  2. 2. Тема: Построениетреугольника. Цели:1.Вспомнить виды геометрическихфигур, соотношениемер длины. Учить строить прямоугольникипо заданным сторонам, познакомитьс понятиями«диагональ», «смежныестороны». 2.Совершенствованиеграфическихнавыков, развитие логического мышления, пространственного воображения. 3.Развитие познавательного интереса, воспитание коллективизма, целеустремлённости, самостоятельности. Оборудование:ТСО-слайды, раздаточныйматериал, таблица, карточки, карандаши, линейки, угольники. Ход урока 1.Психологическийнастрой. Ребята! Готовы вы к уроку? (ДА) На вас надеюсь я, друзья (хором) Мы хороший дружныйкласс Всё получится у нас. (слайд) 2.Проверка домашнего задания. Показать картинки животных нарисованных с помощьюгеометрическихфигур. – Выставка рисунков 3.Ребята, из таинственной страны к нам пришёл загадочныйгость. Как называется страна, вы узнаете, если решите примеры на табличное умножение и деление. 16 : 4 = К ответу подставьтесоответствующую букву 4 × 5 : 2 = 64 : 8 = 24 : 8 × 3 = 2 × 5 = 4 × 3 = 27 : 9 × 5 =
  3. 3. 2 × 9 = 3 × 9 = КЛЮЧ (слайд) 4 8 10 5 8 27 9 12 Г О Е Р И Я М Т Слово геометрия в переводес греческого означает«измерениеЗемли». Geo – земля, metrio – мерить. В этой стране проживаютгеометрическиефигуры, и к нам пришла одна фигура. Отгадайте загадку и узнаете, что это за фигура. Он давно знакомыймой, каждый угол в нём прямой. Все четыре стороны одинаковойдлины. Вам его представить рад Как зовут его? (квадрат) Квадрат принёс вам конверты с заданиямина повторение. (слайд) Работа с раздаточным материалом а) Покажите на передвижных полосках виды углов. б) Покажите квадрат, круг, овал, отрезок, треугольник, луч, прямую линию, прямоугольник. Сегодня мы работаем с прямоугольником.Будем учиться его чертить. Запишите число, тему « Построениепрямоугольника». Возьмите прямоугольникв руки. - Сколько углов? - Какие они? Проверьтеугольником. - Сколько сторон? - Измерьте их линейкой. Какие они? Вывод:Прямоугольник – это четырёхугольник, у которого всеуглы прямыеи противоположныестороны равны.
  4. 4. - Какие окружающие предметы похожина прямоугольник? Возьмите в руки квадрат и прямоугольник. Давайте, их сравним. Четырёхугольник Квадрат Прямоугольник 1) 4 угла 1) 4угла 2) Все углы прямые 2) Все углы прямые 3) 4 стороны 3) 4 стороны 4) Все стороны равны 4) Все стороны равны Прежде, чем начертить вспомним меры длины и их соотношение. -Назовите меры длины. -Покажите на руках и пальцах: метр, мм, дм, см, км -? У каждого ученика карточки:10,10,100 У учителя карточки: в 1км - ?м, 1см -?мм, 1 дм - ?см, 1м -?см, 1м - ?мм Учитель показываетсвоюкарточку, дети показывают соответствующую. Какими мерами будем пользоватьсяприпостроениипрямоугольникав тетради? а) А 5см Е 3см М 5см О -Назовите противоположныестороны. -Назовите диагонали. АО, МЕ - диагонали а в в а
  5. 5. В 2см 5мм С 4см5мм -Назовите смежные стороны. А D смежныестороны Физ. пауза – игра «Истинно –ложно» Если верно, встаньте и хлопните в ладоши над головой. 1.Математика – царица наук. 2.Всякий четырёхугольник – квадрат. 3. 5А – дружныйкласс. 4.У прямоугольникавсеуглы прямые. 5.У треугольника два угла. 6.У прямоугольникаравны противоположныестороны. Индивидуальная работа по карточкам на закрепление. I группа – Построите прямоугольниксо сторонами а =4см2мм, в=2см8мм. Обозначьте буквами. Начертите диагонали в нём. II группа а =2см5мм, в=5см III группа а= 5см, в= 3см IV группа Измерьте длину сторони подпишите. Оценка деятельности. Дом.зад. - № 939 стр 193 Итог.

