Cardiac arrhythmias--- pharmacotherapeutics-I

CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS Normal Heart Rate is 60-100 bpm Every Heartbeat should originate from SA node, Velocity should be norm...
Causes:  Hypertension.  Hyperthyroidism.  Ischeamia & Hypoxia.  Hypokalemia.  Acidosis & Alkalosis.  Patients on Dig...
• Action Potential is divided to 5 phases: Phase 0/Rapid Depolarisation Phase 1/Partial Repolarisation Phase 2/Plateau/ Ma...
Electrophysiology of Cardiac Rhythm
• The normal electrocardiogram (ECG). • The P wave results from activation (depolarisation of the atria). • The PR interva...
Mechanism of Arrhythmias
Types of Arrhythmias
THANK YOU
TYPES OF ARRHYTHMIAS ,ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY OF ARRHYTHMIAS,AP & ECG RELATION, PHARMACOLOGY.

  1. 1. CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS Normal Heart Rate is 60-100 bpm Every Heartbeat should originate from SA node, Velocity should be normal, Impulse conduction should originate from conduction pathway. Brady Arrhythmia(less than 60bpm) Tachy Arrhythmia(Greater than 100bpm) Mild Bradycardia 60-40bpm Simple Tachycardia 100-150bpm Moderate Bradycardia 40-20bpm Paroxysmal Tachycardia 150-250bpm Severe Bradycardia 20 & less bpm Atrial Flutter 250-350bpm Atrial Fibrillation 350 & above
  2. 2. Causes:  Hypertension.  Hyperthyroidism.  Ischeamia & Hypoxia.  Hypokalemia.  Acidosis & Alkalosis.  Patients on Digatalis therapy  Overstretching of myocardial contractile fibres. Symptoms:  Palpitations.  Skipping of Heart beat.  Poor O2 supply.  Chest pain.  Flutters.
  3. 3. • Action Potential is divided to 5 phases: Phase 0/Rapid Depolarisation Phase 1/Partial Repolarisation Phase 2/Plateau/ Maintained Depolarisation Phase 3/Rapid Repolarisation Phase 4/Diastolic Depolarisation
  4. 4. Electrophysiology of Cardiac Rhythm
  5. 5. • The normal electrocardiogram (ECG). • The P wave results from activation (depolarisation of the atria). • The PR interval isisoelectric as the activation wavefront proceeds slowly through theatrioventricular node. • The QRS complex reflects activation of theventricles and is large compared to the P wave because of the much greater mass of the ventricular myocardium, and brief, reflecting extremely rapid conduction in the H is–Purkinje system. • The T wave represents ventricular repolarisation.
  6. 6. Mechanism of Arrhythmias
  7. 7. Types of Arrhythmias
  8. 8. THANK YOU

