Chapter 7 Self-Esteem & Moral Identity

CHAPTER 7: Self-Esteem and Moral Identity Guidance of Young Children Ninth Edition Marian Marion © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved
THE 'SELF' IS A MENTAL STRUCTURE, A SET OF IDEAS THAT HUMANS GRADUALLY BUILD OR CONSTRUCT Parts of the Self
Parts of the Self  Self-awareness  Self-concept  Self-control  Self-esteem
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 7-4 Self-Awarene...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 7-5 Self-Concept...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 7-6 Self-Control...
Self-Esteem Refers to how a child evaluates the self about whom she has learned
Building Blocks of Self-Esteem  Competence  Control  Worth
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 7-9 Competence ...
Control  Degree to which a child thinks he is responsible for how things turn out  A lifelong issue  Critical aspect of self-esteem  Affected by teachers and parents
Worth Refers to a child's general sense of his own social value, significance to others
Self-Esteem Develops in a Social Context
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 7-13 Adults Infl...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 7-14 Bullying: E...
Moral Identity
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 7-16 What is Mor...
Practices that Help Children Develop Authentic Self-Esteem
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 7-18 Specific Pr...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 7-19 Specific Pr...
Practices Contributing to Unhealthy Self-Esteem
Degrading Practices Toward Children  Child abuse or harsh discipline  Failure to emphasize self-responsibility  Unhelpful, over critical, negative style of communication
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 7-22 Degrading P...
Chapter 7 Self-Esteem & Moral Identity

Marion
(c) Pearson

Published in: Education
Chapter 7 Self-Esteem & Moral Identity

  CHAPTER 7: Self-Esteem and Moral Identity Guidance of Young Children Ninth Edition Marian Marion © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved
  THE 'SELF' IS A MENTAL STRUCTURE, A SET OF IDEAS THAT HUMANS GRADUALLY BUILD OR CONSTRUCT Parts of the Self
  Parts of the Self  Self-awareness  Self-concept  Self-control  Self-esteem
  Self-Awareness Refers to an idea that a child views himself as separate from others Development occurs during the first year as the perpetual system develops Continues to develop through early childhood Realization that a child can make things happen Must be in place before self-esteem can be developed
  Self-Concept Knowledge that a child acquires about her self Gradually gather information about physical appearance and abilities, gender, intellectual abilities, and interpersonal skills Occurs at the same time as more general changes in cognitive development Includes gender constancy, some things remain the same despite apparent changes Affects behavior
  Self-Control  Refers to controlling impulses, tolerating frustration, and delaying immediate gratification  Basis of intentional and deliberate behavior  Effected by environment and socioeconomic status  May be developed though high-quality imaginative play  Better able to be regulated as children age
  Self-Esteem Refers to how a child evaluates the self about whom she has learned
  Building Blocks of Self-Esteem  Competence  Control  Worth
  Competence The ability to meet demands for achievement Grows over time and with effort Must work for it Understanding that things happened through one's own effort rather than trying to force or manipulate others into doing things for them Developed through good feedback: genuine, positive and accompanied by suggestions for change when appropriate May be affected by motivation
  Control  Degree to which a child thinks he is responsible for how things turn out  A lifelong issue  Critical aspect of self-esteem  Affected by teachers and parents
  Worth Refers to a child's general sense of his own social value, significance to others
  Self-Esteem Develops in a Social Context
  Adults Influence a Child's Self- Esteem: Garbage in, Garbage Out Children's opinion about their competence, control, and worth develops out of interaction with family members, teachers, and others in their social environment Reflected in adults attitude toward children self-esteem affected by children's belief that adults possess superior wisdom and judgments Significant adults feed data through words, facial expressions, and actions Negative data leads to negative self-esteem
  Bullying: Effect on Self-Esteem A form of aggression in which a child intends to humiliate or hurt the victim Involves repeated negative acts in which the bully enjoys hurting the victim and the victim feels oppressed Can be verbal, psychological, or physical Has a negative effect of self-esteem
  Moral Identity
  What is Moral Identity?  A person who uses moral principles refers to moral identity  Willingness to see things from another's perspective as well as behaving compassionately  Every person has it yet people differ in degree to which they use moral principles to define self  Develops in later childhood and governs views of the right thing to do  Determines why a child should take a specific course of action
  Practices that Help Children Develop Authentic Self-Esteem
  Specific Practices that Affect a Child's Self-Esteem  Believe in and adopt an authoritative caregiving style  Plan appropriate activities that area deserving of children's time  Express genuine interest in children and their activities  Give meaningful feedback to children
  Specific Practices that Affect a Child's Self-Esteem  Use encouragement and avoid empty praise  Acknowledge both pleasant and unpleasant feelings  Demonstrate respect for all family groups and cultures: avoid sexism and judging physical attributes  Teach specific social skills
  Practices Contributing to Unhealthy Self-Esteem
  Degrading Practices Toward Children  Child abuse or harsh discipline  Failure to emphasize self-responsibility  Unhelpful, over critical, negative style of communication
  Degrading Practices Toward Children  Denying unpleasant feelings  Ignoring children or spending time with them grudgingly  Acting in a judgmental or sexist way, or showing contempt for some families or cultural groups

