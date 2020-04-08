Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. CHAPTER 4: Supportive Physical Environments: Indirect Guidance Guidance of Young Children Ninth Edition Marian Marion © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 4-2 PHYSICAL ENVIRONMENTS AND SENSORY STIMULATION FOR INFANTS AND TODDLERS
  3. 3. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 4-3 Room Design for Infants and Toddlers: Essential Ideas  Should meet the child’s physical and social/emotional needs  Cleanliness is essential  Spacious bathing and dressing areas  Inspires pushing, pulling, rolling, emptying, and filling safe, clean toys; and climbing on safe structures  Encourages children to gaze at objects at their level and to do messy, active things such as finger painting
  4. 4. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 4-4 Why is Sensory Stimulation Important in Infant Development?  A powerful avenue for infant toddler development  Infants can coordinate information from different senses  Sensory stimulation benefits infant sensory coordination and brain development  Helps meet emotional and social needs
  5. 5. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 4-5 Theoretical Foundations for Early Childhood Classroom Design
  6. 6. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 4-6 Theoretical Foundations for Early Childhood Classroom Design  Theories focusing on the systems in which children develop: Brofenbrenner’s theory on the ecology of human development  Theories focusing on how children construct knowledge: Dewey, Piaget, and Vygotsky’s theories on knowledge construction  Theories focusing on psychological and emotional needs: Erikson’s theory on psychosocial development and Maslow’s hierarchy of human needs
  7. 7. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 4-7 Developmentally Appropriate Physical Environments for 3- to 8-Year-Olds
  8. 8. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 4-8 ECE Classroom Designs based on ECE Theory are Characterized by the Following:  Sense of order: Well arranged, tidy, and organized rooms convey order and comfort  Social interaction: Set up to promote interaction among children  Making choices: Set up so that children can learn and practice how to make wise choices  Active learning: Encourages active learning
  9. 9. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 4-9 Benefits of Well-Designed Spaces for Children  Lower levels of stress  Fewer discipline problems  More positive interaction among children  Helps children feel independent and self- controlled  Meets higher-order needs in Maslow’s hierarchy  Develop better decision making  Better ability to initiate and engage in sophisticated dramatic play
  10. 10. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 4-10 Effects of Poorly Designed Rooms  Communicates expectations of failure and lack of respect  Contributes to poor academic achievement and behavior problems  Higher levels of stress
  11. 11. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 4-11 Guidelines: Developmentally Appropriate Room Design
  12. 12. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 4-12 Guidelines for Developmentally Appropriate Rooms Organize the classroom into activity areas Arrange activity areas logically Create attractive and sensory-rich areas Use a variety of indirect strategies to make it easier for children to work and play in the classroom

