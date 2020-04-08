Chapter 8 Feelings & Friends: Emotional & Social Competence

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CHAPTER 8: Feelings and Friends: Emotional and Social Competence Guidance of Young Children Ninth Edition Marian Marion © ...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-2 EMOTIONAL CO...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-3 Emotional Co...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-4 Perceiving E...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-5 Expressing E...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-6 Expressing E...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-7 Regulating E...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-8 SOCIAL COMPE...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-9 Social Compe...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-10 SETTING THE...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-11 What is SEL...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-12 Create a su...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-13 Create a su...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-14 ESSENTIAL T...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-15 Focus on th...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-16 SEL OPPORTU...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-17 Teach about...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-18 Teach about...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Chapter 8 Feelings & Friends: Emotional & Social Competence

10 views

Published on

Marion
(c) Pearson

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Chapter 8 Feelings & Friends: Emotional & Social Competence

  1. 1. CHAPTER 8: Feelings and Friends: Emotional and Social Competence Guidance of Young Children Ninth Edition Marian Marion © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-2 EMOTIONAL COMPETENCE
  3. 3. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-3 Emotional Competence How well a person copes with his or her own feelings and whether the person has empathy for and gets along with others Results when three abilities are combined Perceiving emotions Expressing emotions Regulating emotions
  4. 4. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-4 Perceiving Emotions • Refers to noticing your feelings and the emotions of others • Least complex emotional competency • Requires that we be aware of our self and others
  5. 5. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-5 Expressing Emotions Refers to how a person communicates the feelings that they notice
  6. 6. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-6 Expressing Emotions Learning about expressing emotions Affected by the systems children are in or come in contact with Different systems convey messages about expressing emotions Whether the child feels in control A significant factor affecting how children express angry feelings Many children can easily detect the difference in power between an adult and themselves
  7. 7. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-7 Regulating Emotions  The most complex and difficult of the emotional competencies  Goes far beyond merely noticing or expressing feelings  Requires some high-level understanding and skills, something that humans develop very slowly  Children have to learn how to regulate specific groupings of emotions including: • Distressing or unpleasant emotions • Positive but overwhelming emotions • Relevant and helpful emotions • Relevant but unhelpful emotions • Irrelevant emotions
  8. 8. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-8 SOCIAL COMPETENCE
  9. 9. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-9 Social Competence  Relating well to other children  Responding agreeably to others • Involves sociability  Having developed good social skills • Tuning in to the social setting- how well a child observes others in ongoing activities
  10. 10. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-10 SETTING THE STAGE FOR SOCIAL EMOTIONAL LEARNING
  11. 11. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-11 What is SEL: Social Emotional Learning? Gaining knowledge about feelings (emotional domain) Gaining knowledge about getting along with others (social domain)
  12. 12. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-12 Create a supportive interpersonal environment  Fosters social emotional learning  Requires building a good relationship with children  Creates a safe atmosphere  Requires appropriate limits, effective and positive communication, and a warm and caring teacher
  13. 13. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-13 Create a supportive physical environment  Fosters social emotional learning  Arranging space, furniture, and materials so that it meets a group’s developmental needs shows respect for a child’s level of development  Involves: • active learning • making choices when appropriate • working with other children • time schedule balances  active and quiet learning  teacher- or child-initiated learning  large enough blocks of time for learning
  14. 14. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-14 ESSENTIAL TOPICS IN SOCIAL EMOTIONAL LEARNING
  15. 15. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-15 Focus on these SEL topics with children  emotions as normal and having a purpose  limits on expressing emotions  alternative responses to feelings  a strong emotions vocabulary  how to talk about emotions  friendship-skills
  16. 16. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-16 SEL OPPORTUNITIES: DURING LARGE GROUP AND THROUGHOUT THE DAY
  17. 17. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-17 Teach about SEL topics During large group time Use direct instruction during large group time about any of the essential topics in SEL Two good ways to teach SEL topics and skills are through modeling and role play
  18. 18. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 8-18 Teach about SEL topics Throughout the day at school Examples: • Small group learning • Centers • Routines • Transitions

×