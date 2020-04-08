Chapter 9 Resilience & Stress in Childhood

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CHAPTER 9: Resilience and Stress in Childhood Guidance of Young Children Ninth Edition Marian Marion © 2015, 2011, 2007 by...
Resilience in Young Children
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-3 Resilience i...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-4 Protective f...
Types of Stressors
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-6 Types of Str...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-7 Types of Str...
Acute and Chronic Stress
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-9 Acute and Ch...
Sources of Stress
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-11 Sources of ...
How Stress Affects Children
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-13 How Stress ...
ALARM, APPRAISAL, SEARCH FOR A COPING STRATEGY STAGES IN RESPONDING TO STRESS
Alarm Child stops and orients toward or focuses on the potential stressful event
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-16 Appraisal ...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-17 Searching f...
Coping Effectively with Stress
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-19 Coping Effe...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-20 Coping Effe...
General Guidelines for Helping Children Cope with Stress
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-22 General Gui...
Suggestions for Helping Children Who Face the Stress of Moving
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-24 Suggestions...
Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-25 Protect chi...
  CHAPTER 9: Resilience and Stress in Childhood Guidance of Young Children Ninth Edition Marian Marion © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved
  Resilience in Young Children
  3. 3. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-3 Resilience in Young Children Ability to recover relatively quickly from misfortune without being overwhelmed or acting in dysfunctional ways Many children experience stress which can be traumatic Those who develop resilience are somewhat protected from stress
  4. 4. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-4 Protective factors that foster resilience Caring relationships –Resilient children have been able to connect with at least one caring and compassionate person who models confidence and positive action –Typically an authoritative adult High expectations –Assists children in becoming resilient –Helps children develop competence, control, and worth Opportunities for participation –Identify interests –Encourage participation
  5. 5. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-5 Types of Stressors
  6. 6. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-6 Types of Stressors Physical stressors  Forms of excessive stimulation that injure or can potentially injure the tissue of some part of the body  Examples include: excessively loud noises, extremely harsh lighting, decreased or lack of oxygen, extreme heat or cold, injuries, infections, and drugs  Perceived as painful or unpleasant
  7. 7. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-7 Types of Stressors Psychological stressors  Forms of excessive stimulation with the potential to threaten a child’s sense of well-being or to keep a child from developing a sense of well-being  Perceived stressors vary and differ depending on the child  Most likely to occur when a child cannot understand, evaluate, or cope effectively with some internal or external event  May occur when something keeps them from fulfilling fundamental needs  Combination of physical and psychological stressors  May experience a blending of physical and psychological stressors following an event
  8. 8. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-8 Acute and Chronic Stress
  9. 9. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-9 Acute and Chronic Stress Acute Stress •Most common form of stress •Intense stress that occurs suddenly •Can be physical, psychological, or a combination of the two •Tends to subside as abruptly as it started Chronic Stress •Persistent stress that remains for long periods or forever •Effects accumulate and cause problems even for well adjusted children
  10. 10. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-10 Sources of Stress
  11. 11. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-11 Sources of Stress  Internal sources of stress • Come from within a child • May include hunger pangs, shyness, headaches • May stem from thoughts or emotions  External sources of stress • In a child’s family • In school
  12. 12. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-12 How Stress Affects Children
  13. 13. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-13 How Stress Affects Children  Physical effects of stress • Stress, white blood cells, and resistance to infections • Stress affects a child’s brain – Excessive amounts of stress hormones which can kill brain cells and reduce the number of connections among brain cells  Behavioral and psychological effects • An issue to ponder about behavioral indicators of stress – May lead to oppositional defiant disorder – One of the treatments involves training parents
  14. 14. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-14 ALARM, APPRAISAL, SEARCH FOR A COPING STRATEGY STAGES IN RESPONDING TO STRESS
  15. 15. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-15 Alarm Child stops and orients toward or focuses on the potential stressful event
  16. 16. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-16 Appraisal Involves reviewing what this event meant in the past Developmental level in terms of memory and perception: Does not occur for infants and young children Child’s experience with adults who have modeled how to look at and evaluate events Self-esteem: Affects how stress-inducing events are viewed and dealt with
  17. 17. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-17 Searching for a Coping Strategy First possibility: a child is familiar with an event, has actively dealt with it in the past, and used a good coping strategy Second possibility: a child is familiar with an event, has actively dealt with it in the past, but used an ineffective coping strategy Third possibility: a child is familiar with the stressor but has not dealt with it firsthand Fourth possibility: a child is totally unfamiliar with a stressor
  18. 18. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-18 Coping Effectively with Stress
  19. 19. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-19 Coping Effectively with Stress What is coping? • Refers to looking for something inside or outside oneself to come to terms with stressors Different ways of coping with stress • Some people cope by getting information about the stressor • Others cope by taking direct action • Some people by restraining movements or actions • Still others cope with stress by denying or avoiding the problem
  20. 20. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-20 Coping Effectively with Stress Can young children cope effectively with stress? • No, because to cope well one must –able to think about more than one thing at a time –be able to invent alternative ways of solving a problem –be able to manage unpleasant emotions –understand the effect of your reactions –be able to think purposefully • Young children tend to lack these abilities
  21. 21. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-21 General Guidelines for Helping Children Cope with Stress
  22. 22. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-22 General Guidelines for Helping Children Cope with Stress  Model good stress management  Manage your classroom to be a low-stress environment  Acknowledge and learn about the variety of stressors in children’s lives  Act as a buffer between a child and a stressor  Teach children how to relax and to calm themselves  Learn and teach good coping skills  Work with families
  23. 23. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-23 Suggestions for Helping Children Who Face the Stress of Moving
  24. 24. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-24 Suggestions for Helping Children Who Face the Stress of Moving Moving interrupts friendships and children lose social support Moving elicits unpleasant emotions Moving interrupts the separation process Moving requires children to adjust to a new curriculum in school and different teacher expectations Moving interrupts school and social services
  25. 25. Marion. Guidance of Young Children, 9e. © 2015, 2011, 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved 9-25 Protect children who are experiencing stress (act as a ‘buffer’) When a child moves away from your school or classroom Talk with the child about moving away and help him understand about his new school, listen carefully and encourage the child to talk about his feelings, help him say goodbye in a positive way, make sure accurate records are transferred quickly, work with child’s parents When a child moves to your school or classroom Obtain the child’s file, make a home visit if able; familiarize the child and family with the school, your schedule, and classroom routines; learn about the child’s interests, request children to act as guides, read a book with the class, use name tags, work with parents

