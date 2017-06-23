Open University of Sri Lanka Intellectual Property - Perspectives Shanta R Yapa Chief Operating Officer Epic Research & In...
What is intellectual property? • Intellectual property (IP) refers to creations of the mind, such as inventions; literary ...
Are we serious about patents? • Number of patents • How to protect IP? Are patents mandatory? • Open source? Inventing, In...
Do patents guarantee success? The Kodak moment !? Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 10
Let’s look at how Sri Lanka is doing.. Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 13
Patent Cooperation Treaty Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 16 The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is an in...
The USA story • 190+ universities owning 72,000+ patents and top 6 universities own a cumulative number of 10,000 + patent...
Technology commercialization statistics - example Fiscal Year 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 Disclosures 255 250 321 331 343 New...
Can we transform our universities? • To create intellectual property (in the same way graduates are produced!) • Making nu...
Inventions Vs Innovations • Creativity • Inventions • Innovations Inventing, Innovating & Patenting - Shanta R Yapa - SLAA...
Why innovations? Innovations bring prosperity • Agriculture Produce and exports of USA then and now. • Early 1900’s and ea...
Types of innovation • Product innovations • Process innovations • Business model innovations Inventing, Innovating & Paten...
Innovation types and rationale • Incremental Vs Radical innovation • Disruptive innovation • Architectural Vs Modular inno...
How to invent? • Think gaps • Look for overlapping areas • Inventing patents. A new technique ! – Go to USPTO, Google or a...
Where to invent / innovate? • Surely not all possible things are invented. • Look for gaps, overlapping areas, challenge t...
How to select the best? • We do have limited resources to invent and innovate. • How to optimize by selecting the most app...
Thank You! Shanta R Yapa LinkedIn: Shanta Rajapaksha Yapa June 23, 2017
Resource Person Shanta R Yapa, Chief Operating Officer of Epic Research & Innovations (Pvt) Ltd has over 30 years of exper...
Intellectual Property; Perspectives - Shanta R Yapa

  1. 1. Open University of Sri Lanka Intellectual Property - Perspectives Shanta R Yapa Chief Operating Officer Epic Research & Innovations (Pvt) Ltd
  2. 2. What is intellectual property? • Intellectual property (IP) refers to creations of the mind, such as inventions; literary and artistic works; designs; and symbols, names and images used in commerce. WIPO Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 2
  3. 3. Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 3
  4. 4. How to protect IP? Inventing, Innovating & Patenting - Shanta R Yapa - SLAAS - September 2016 4
  5. 5. Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 5
  6. 6. Are we serious about patents? • Number of patents • How to protect IP? Are patents mandatory? • Open source? Inventing, Innovating & Patenting - Shanta R Yapa - SLAAS - September 2016 6
  7. 7. Top inventors 2015 Inventing, Innovating & Patenting - Shanta R Yapa - SLAAS - September 2016 7
  8. 8. Who are the global leaders in 2016? Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 8
  9. 9. Is this limited to domain experts? Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 9
  10. 10. Do patents guarantee success? The Kodak moment !? Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 10
  11. 11. Do patents guarantee success? Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 11
  12. 12. Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 12
  13. 13. Let’s look at how Sri Lanka is doing.. Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 13
  14. 14. Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 14
  15. 15. Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 15
  16. 16. Patent Cooperation Treaty Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 16 The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is an international patent law treaty, concluded in 1970. It provides a unified procedure for filing patent applications to protect inventions in each of its contracting states. A patent application filed under the PCT is called an international application, or PCT application.
  17. 17. The USA story • 190+ universities owning 72,000+ patents and top 6 universities own a cumulative number of 10,000 + patents Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 17
  18. 18. Technology commercialization statistics - example Fiscal Year 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 Disclosures 255 250 321 331 343 New U.S. Patent Filings 66 78 115 148 138 New Licenses 67 76 71 91 154 University Startups 8 9 12 14 15 Current Revenue-Generating Agreements 399 457 426 331 429 Gross Revenues* $83.8 $10.1 $45.7 $39.4 7 $27.4 Outgoing Material Transfer Agreements 171 271 313 281 288 *Dollar amounts represented in millions Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 18
  19. 19. Can we transform our universities? • To create intellectual property (in the same way graduates are produced!) • Making number of patents a KPI • Commercializing inventions – a top priority! • Becoming the launch pad for start ups • Open innovation • Crowdsourcing initiatives Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 19
  20. 20. Inventions Vs Innovations • Creativity • Inventions • Innovations Inventing, Innovating & Patenting - Shanta R Yapa - SLAAS - September 2016 20
  21. 21. Why innovations? Innovations bring prosperity • Agriculture Produce and exports of USA then and now. • Early 1900’s and early 2000’s • Guess population involvement in agriculture. Increased life expectancy • Compared to early 1900s, life expectancy has gone up by 30 years in USA in 2000s! The list will go on.. Inventing, Innovating & Patenting - Shanta R Yapa - SLAAS - September 2016 21
  22. 22. Types of innovation • Product innovations • Process innovations • Business model innovations Inventing, Innovating & Patenting - Shanta R Yapa - SLAAS - September 2016 22
  23. 23. Inventing, Innovating & Patenting - Shanta R Yapa - SLAAS - September 2016 23
  24. 24. Innovation types and rationale • Incremental Vs Radical innovation • Disruptive innovation • Architectural Vs Modular innovation • Collaborative innovation • Open Innovation • Social Innovation • Reverse innovation • LIMI Vs MIBI • User Driven Innovation • Outcome Driven Innovation • Lean innovation • Responsible innovation • Frugal innovation • Jugaad innovation • And many more including the 10 types of innovation Inventing, Innovating & Patenting - Shanta R Yapa - SLAAS - September 2016 24
  25. 25. How to invent? • Think gaps • Look for overlapping areas • Inventing patents. A new technique ! – Go to USPTO, Google or any other source • Look at nature • Use tools Inventing, Innovating & Patenting - Shanta R Yapa - SLAAS - September 2016 25
  26. 26. Where to invent / innovate? • Surely not all possible things are invented. • Look for gaps, overlapping areas, challenge the taken for granted thinking! • Inventing patents - Go to USPTO, Google or any other source • Examine national and global problems (not necessarily connected to your domain) • How many national problems we can think of? Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 26
  27. 27. How to select the best? • We do have limited resources to invent and innovate. • How to optimize by selecting the most appropriate ideas/projects? • Use the EPIC formula – Excitement, Practicability, Impact & Cost Shanta R Yapa, IP Perspectives @ OUSL, June 2017 27
  28. 28. Thank You! Shanta R Yapa LinkedIn: Shanta Rajapaksha Yapa June 23, 2017
  29. 29. Resource Person Shanta R Yapa, Chief Operating Officer of Epic Research & Innovations (Pvt) Ltd has over 30 years of experience in diverse fields of engineering, banking, IT and general management. He serves as a member of several boards/committees of leading universities, local and regional industry associations and policy authorities. He has been a visiting faculty member teaching business strategy and technology management in postgraduate programs of 16 national and international universities for the past 15 years. He has supervised over 200 research studies of postgraduate students. As a visiting resource person of AITE of Asian Institute of Technology, he has conducted management development training for public and private sector professionals from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. He is a certified innovation manager from SEPT, Leipzig University. The innovation tautogram, a novel tool he introduced received wide publicity among leading innovation websites. 29

