Concepts final modified

List of jars 1) Fibrinous pericarditis(2). 2) Purulent pericarditis. 3) Suppurative appendicitis. 4) Suppurative meningiti...
Organ: Heart Description: • The heart is slightly enlarged • The pericardial surface is: - Dull, opaque and lusterless. - ...
Organ: Heart Description: - The heart is slightly enlarged. - The pericardial surface is covered by dirty yellowish purule...
Organ: Appendix Description: - The appendicular wall is thickened and serosal surface is dull, opaque and covered by purul...
Organ: Slice of the brain Description: - The brain is swollen with flattened gyri. - The meninges are opaque, lusterless a...
Organ: Heart Description: - The heart is markedly enlarged and the cardiac chambers are dilated. - The pericardium is whit...
Organ: Liver Description: A part of the liver shows multiple foci of suppuration which are: - More towards the periphery. ...
Organ: Kidney Description: - The kidney is swollen. - The external surface shows foci of suppuration (abscesses). - The ab...
List of jars 8) Tuberculous lymphadenitis. 9) Stromal fatty infiltration, heart. 10) Stromal Fatty infiltration, kidney. 1...
Organ: Heart Description: - The heart is slightly enlarged. - The myocardium is diffusely pale yellowish in colour and of ...
Organ: Lymph nodes. Description: - A group of lymph nodes that are enlarged and matted together. - Cut surface: show numer...
Organ: Heart Description: - The pericardial fat is increased in amount. - Fatty streaks are seen extending between the myo...
Organ: Kidney Description: - Normal-sized kidney, longitudinally bisected. - The kidney is surrounded by excessive amounts...
Organ: Spleen Description: Cut surface of the spleen shows - Well circumscribed wedge shaped pale areas with; their base s...
Organ: kidney Description: The kidney shows pale areas of infarction that are - Sharply demarcated pale wedge shaped areas...
Organ: slice of brain Description: The brain shows cystic areas surrounded and traversed by glial tissue that give it hone...
Organ: Right hand of an adult Description: The hand of an adult shows: - Loss of the medial three fingers and distal part ...
Organ: Right foot Description: The right foot of an adult shows - Dry, black and mummified little toe - The skin on the do...
Organ: part of small intestine Description: - The intestinal wall shows a poorly defined dark brown to black gangrenous ar...
Organ: Uterus with adnexa (subtotal abdominal hysterectomy with bilateral salpingo-oopherctomy Description: - An enlarged ...
Organ: Liver Description: • A slice from an enlarged liver shows: - Smooth external surface. - Sharp borders. - Firm consi...
Organ: spleen Description: • Part of moderately enlarged spleen. • Firm,rubbery in consistency. • The external surface is ...
List of jars 22) Arterial thrombosis (atherosclerosis of the aorta). 23) Atherosclerosis, saccular aneurysm and thrombosis...
Organ: part of the Aorta Description: The intima of the Aorta looks variegated and shows interconnected geographic-like ap...
Organ: part of the abdominal Aorta Description: -1)The intima shows numerous elevated yellow to greyish white atheromatous...
Organ: heart Description: The mitral valve leaflets show large friable vegetations extending to the chorda tendinea.
Organ: heart Description: The mitral valve leaflets show deposition of large, polypoid, friable, infected, greyish-white t...
Organ: Heart Description: - An enlarged heart that shows: - The left atrial cavity is dilated and filled with a large roun...
Organ: Heart Description: - The heart is within normal size . -The pulmonary artery is opened to show a large impacted emb...
Organ: Liver Description: Slice of liver showing; - Enlarged size. - Borders are rounded . - firm in consistency with tens...
Organ: lung Description: •Cut surface of the lung shows in one area a lesion which is: - wedge shaped (triangular) with th...
• The infarct is dark red because it is an infarct that occurred in a previously congested loosely textured organ with dua...
Organ:spleen Description: -The cut surface of the spleen show well circumscribed wedge shaped pale areas with their base s...
Organ: slice of brain Description: The brain shows cystic areas surrounded and traversed by glial tissue that give it hone...
The cystic areas are due to underlying liquifactive necrosis The honey comb appearance is due to healing by gliosis
Organ: Kidney Description: - The kidney shows pale areas of infarction that are sharply demarcated pale wedge shaped areas...
- The pale infarcts are due to ischemic coagulative type necrosis. - The affected areas are depressed below the surface of...
List of jars 33) Papilloma, Skin. 34) Lipoma, subcutaneous tissue. (2) 35) Multiple Uterine Leiomyomata. (8) 36) Benign Cy...
Organ: skin Description: - A papillary mass lesion formed of complex branching papillary projections covered by skin. - On...
Organ: subcutaneous tissue Description: - Tumor mass covered by an ellipse of skin. - A large thinly encapsulated mass of ...
Organ: uterus Description: - An enlarged distorted uterus with nodular external surface. -Cut section shows multiple varia...
Organ: uterus Description: - An enlarged distorted uterus with nodular external surface. - Cut section shows multiple vari...
Organ: ovary Description: - A large ovarian tumor with external surface and cystic consistency. - Cut section reveals a un...
Organ: piece of skin and subcutaneous tissue Description: The skin shows an ulcer which is: - Single, large in size and ir...
Organ: piece of skin and subcutaneous tissue Description: The skin shows an ulcer which is: - Single, small in size and ir...
Organ: part of large intestine Description: - A large ovoid ulcerative mass is seen - The ulcer is solitary, large in size...
Organ: liver Description: - A piece of liver having irregular external surface. - Cut surface shows multiple nodular masse...
List of Slides 1. Acute suppurative smear 2. Acute suppurative appendicitis 3. Chronic inflammation 4. Granulation tissue ...
Acute suppurative smear - The smear is composed of numerous dead as well as living neutrophils, some red blood cells and
Acute Suppurative appendicitis A cross section of the appendix showing: - The lumen contains acute inflammatory exudative ...
Acute Suppurative Appendicitis
Chronic inflammation, skin - The dermis shows fibrosis and aggregates of mononuclear inflammatory infiltrate formed predom...
Granulation tissue Numerous scattered thin walled capillaries. - Proliferating fibroblasts.
Granulation tissue
Granulation tissue
NORMAL SKIN
Keloid A section of skin showing: - The epidermis is intact and skin appendages are absent. - The underlying dermis shows ...
Keloid
Slides for cell injury ■ Amyloidosis, liver
1- H&E: -Homogenous,eosinophilic ,structureless material 2- Congo red: orange. - Green birefringence by polarized light 3-...
1- H&E: Sections in the liver showing - The liver architecture is preserved - Eosinophilic structureless homogenous amyloi...
Congo red: - Orange - Green birefringence by polarized light Amyloidosis
Slides of granuloma ■ Non-caseating granuloma, lymph node ■ caseous lymphadenitis, lymph node
EPITHELIOID CELL LANGHANS’ GIANT CELL COLLAR OF LYMPHOCYTES Granuloma
Epithelioid cells
Normal lymph node
Non-Caseating granuloma Lymph node showing - Numerous varying sized and shaped tubercles of epitheliod macrophages (with a...
Caseous Lymphadenitis Lymph node showing: - Extensive areas of caseous necrosis which is eosinophilic and granular. - At t...
Caseous Lymphadenitis CASEOUS NECROSIS LANGHAN’S GIANT CELL
Slides of neoplasia ❑BENIGN TUMORS; ❑Squamous papilloma ❑Lipoma ❑Cavernous hemangioma ❑MALIGNANT TUMORS; ❑Squamous cell ca...
Squamous Papilloma
Papilloma - Tumor tissue formed of papillary fronds - Composed of numerous layers of stratified squamous epithelium - Unde...
Subcutaneous Lipoma
Lipoma • A benign tumor tissue with thin capsule and lobulated appearance. • Tumor is formed of lobules of mature adipocyt...
Lipoma
Cavernous hemangioma
Cavernous hemangioma - A non-encapsulated tumor formed of large varying sized and shaped cavernous sized vascular spaces ....
Cavernous hemangioma, high power view
Cavernous hemangioma, , higher power view
Squamous cell carcinoma − The epidermis is ulcerated in one area. − The dermis is infiltrated by squamous carcinomatous ce...
Basal cell carcinoma
Basal cell carcinoma Sections revealed a piece of skin showing: - Ulceration of the epidermal covering in one area. - Infi...
Basal cell carcinoma
Basal cell carcinoma, peripheral palisading(arrow)
Basal cell carcinoma, mitotic activity (arrow)
Adenocarcinoma, colon
Adenocarcinoma (colon) Part of colonic wall showing: - Focal mucosal ulceration. - The submucosa and muscle coat are invad...
Adenocarcinoma (colon) • Malignant glandular structures of different size and shape, separated by fibrotic desmoplastic st...
Adenocarcinoma ,colon - The tumor cells are columnar and stratified. - Cells show large (increased NC ratio), pleomorphic ...
Thank You
  1. 1. List of jars 1) Fibrinous pericarditis(2). 2) Purulent pericarditis. 3) Suppurative appendicitis. 4) Suppurative meningitis. 5) Adhesive pericarditis. 6) Pyemic abscesses, liver. 7) Pyemic abscesses, kidney.
  2. 2. Organ: Heart Description: • The heart is slightly enlarged • The pericardial surface is: - Dull, opaque and lusterless. - Covered by grayish white fibrinous material causing a mantle like appearance.
  3. 3. Organ: Heart Description: • The heart is slightly enlarged • The pericardial surface is: - Dull, opaque and lusterless. - Covered by grayish white fibrinous material causing a mantle like appearance.
  4. 4. Organ: Heart Description: • The heart is slightly enlarged • The pericardial surface is: - Dull, opaque and lusterless. - Covered by grayish white fibrinous material causing a mantle like appearance.
  5. 5. Organ: Heart Description: - The heart is slightly enlarged. - The pericardial surface is covered by dirty yellowish purulent material.
  6. 6. Organ: Appendix Description: - The appendicular wall is thickened and serosal surface is dull, opaque and covered by purulent material. - Cross section at the base shows congested, edematous mucosa with areas of ulceration. - The lumen is filled with purulent material. - Near the tip, patches of gangrene, with two perforations are noted. - The mesoappendix is dull, opaque and lusterless.
  7. 7. Organ: Appendix Description: - The appendicular wall is thickened and serosal surface is dull, opaque and covered by purulent material. - Cross section at the base shows congested, edematous mucosa with areas of ulceration. - The lumen is filled with purulent material. - Near the tip, patches of gangrene, with two perforations are noted. - The mesoappendix is dull, opaque and lusterless.
  8. 8. Organ: Slice of the brain Description: - The brain is swollen with flattened gyri. - The meninges are opaque, lusterless and covered by purulent exudative material particularly abundant in the sulci.
  9. 9. Organ: Heart Description: - The heart is markedly enlarged and the cardiac chambers are dilated. - The pericardium is whitish in color due to fibrosis with fibrous adhesions between the heart and the surrounding structures. - The mitral valve shows: thickened fibrotic cusps, fused at the commissure. - The chordae tendinae are short, fused and fibrotic. - The left atrium is dilated and contains mural thrombi.
  10. 10. Organ: Liver Description: A part of the liver shows multiple foci of suppuration which are: - More towards the periphery. - Small in size. - Have central yellow purulent areas surrounded by red hyperemic zones.
  11. 11. Organ: Kidney Description: - The kidney is swollen. - The external surface shows foci of suppuration (abscesses). - The abscesses are multiple, small-sized and subcapsular in location. - Each abscess is formed of a central yellow area of suppuration surrounded by a zone of hyperemia (red).
  12. 12. List of jars 8) Tuberculous lymphadenitis. 9) Stromal fatty infiltration, heart. 10) Stromal Fatty infiltration, kidney. 11) Splenic infarct. 12) Renal infarct. 13) Healed brain infarct. 14) Dry gangrene of the hand. 15) Wet gangrene, foot. 16) Moist gangrene, intestine. 17) Dystrophic calcification in leiomyoma, uterus. 18) Amyloidosis , liver (3) 19) Amyloidosis , spleen (2)
  13. 13. Organ: Heart Description: - The heart is slightly enlarged. - The myocardium is diffusely pale yellowish in colour and of soft consistency.
  14. 14. Organ: Lymph nodes. Description: - A group of lymph nodes that are enlarged and matted together. - Cut surface: show numerous areas of yellowish cheese like necrotic tissue.
  15. 15. Organ: Heart Description: - The pericardial fat is increased in amount. - Fatty streaks are seen extending between the myocardial fibres.
  16. 16. Organ: Kidney Description: - Normal-sized kidney, longitudinally bisected. - The kidney is surrounded by excessive amounts of perinephric fat also seen around the region of the renal pelvis (peripelvic fat).
  17. 17. Organ: Spleen Description: Cut surface of the spleen shows - Well circumscribed wedge shaped pale areas with; their base subcapsular and apex pointing towards the hilum. - The overlying capsule shows patches of fibrosis.
  18. 18. Organ: kidney Description: The kidney shows pale areas of infarction that are - Sharply demarcated pale wedge shaped areas. - The base is directed to the cortical surface and the apex points toward the hilum. - The affected areas are depressed below the surface of the kidney .
  19. 19. Organ: slice of brain Description: The brain shows cystic areas surrounded and traversed by glial tissue that give it honey comb appearance .
  20. 20. Organ: Right hand of an adult Description: The hand of an adult shows: - Loss of the medial three fingers and distal part of index finger. - The distal part of the hand is dry, black in colour and shrunken (mummified) - The line of demarcation between the gangrenous and viable tissue is well defined. - N.B: As the organ is dry and mummified, this causes slow spread and mild toxaemia
  21. 21. Organ: Right foot Description: The right foot of an adult shows - Dry, black and mummified little toe - The skin on the dorsum of the foot is swollen and macerated - The line of demarcation between the gangrenous and the living tissue is ill defined
  22. 22. Organ: part of small intestine Description: - The intestinal wall shows a poorly defined dark brown to black gangrenous areas - The peritoneal surface is dull and lusterless.
  23. 23. Organ: Uterus with adnexa (subtotal abdominal hysterectomy with bilateral salpingo-oopherctomy Description: - An enlarged distorted uterus with nodular external surface. - Cut section shows multiple well defined masses are seen under the serosa (subserous) others are seen within the myometrium (interstitial) while others are seen protruding through the endometrial cavity and lined by endometrium (submucous) . - One of the masses show focal chalky white areas of calcification .
  24. 24. Organ: Liver Description: • A slice from an enlarged liver shows: - Smooth external surface. - Sharp borders. - Firm consistency. • Cut section is dark brown in colour, semi translucent and waxy in appearance.
  25. 25. Organ: Liver Description: • A slice from an enlarged liver shows: - Smooth external surface. - Sharp borders. - Firm consistency. • Cut section is dark brown in colour, semi translucent and waxy in appearance.
  26. 26. Organ: Liver Description: • A slice from an enlarged liver shows: - Smooth external surface. - Sharp borders. - Firm consistency. • Cut section is dark brown in colour, semi translucent and waxy in appearance.
  27. 27. Organ: Liver Description: • A slice from an enlarged liver shows: - Smooth external surface. - Sharp borders. - Firm consistency. • Cut section is dark brown in colour, semi translucent and waxy in appearance.
  28. 28. Organ: spleen Description: • Part of moderately enlarged spleen. • Firm,rubbery in consistency. • The external surface is smooth. • Cut surface is mottled by translucent light brown areas of amyloid material seen against a red background of splenic tissue.
  29. 29. Organ: Lymph nodes. Description: - A group of lymph nodes that are enlarged and matted together. - Cut surface: show numerous areas of yellowish cheese like necrotic tissue.
  30. 30. List of jars 22) Arterial thrombosis (atherosclerosis of the aorta). 23) Atherosclerosis, saccular aneurysm and thrombosis of the abdominal aorta. 24) Infective endocarditis, mitral valve. 25) Ball valve thrombus in left atrium(Heart). 26) Pulmonary embolism. 27) Chronic venous congestion. Liver. 28) Hemorrhagic infarction of the lung. 29) Splenic infarct (Pale infarct). 30) Healed brain infarcts. 31) Renal infarcts.
  31. 31. Organ: part of the Aorta Description: The intima of the Aorta looks variegated and shows interconnected geographic-like appearance, composed of; 1) numerous atheromatous plaques which are; -slightly elevated above the surface. - large size - different in shapes. - whitish-yellow in colour. - some are ulcerated . 2) Complicated by deposition of red brown and granular mural thrombi . Diagnosis: Mural thrombi; as example of arterial thrombi complicating aortic atherosclerosis
  32. 32. Organ: part of the Aorta Description: The intima of the Aorta looks variegated and shows interconnected geographic-like appearance, composed of; 1) numerous atheromatous plaques which are; -slightly elevated above the surface. - large size - different in shapes. - whitish-yellow in colour. - some are ulcerated . 2) Complicated by deposition of red brown and granular mural thrombi . Diagnosis: Mural thrombi; as example of arterial thrombi complicating aortic atherosclerosis
  33. 33. Organ: part of the abdominal Aorta Description: -1)The intima shows numerous elevated yellow to greyish white atheromatous plaques. - 2) With focal ulceration and superadded brown granular thrombi. - 3)An abnormal localized dilatation of aortic wall ( saccular aneurysm) is seen, the cavity of which is filled with lamellated thrombus, showing alternated white lines with dark red lines giving onion skin appearance or Lines of ZAHN appearance. Diagnosis: Mural thrombi; as example of arterial thrombosis complicating aortic atherosclerosis with saccular aneurysm
  34. 34. Organ: heart Description: The mitral valve leaflets show large friable vegetations extending to the chorda tendinea.
  35. 35. Organ: heart Description: The mitral valve leaflets show deposition of large, polypoid, friable, infected, greyish-white thrombi (vegetations) extending to the chorda tendinea. Diagnosis; infected endocarditis with mitral valve vegetations
  36. 36. Organ: Heart Description: - An enlarged heart that shows: - The left atrial cavity is dilated and filled with a large rounded ball thrombus filling the atrial cavity. Diagnosis; Atrial thrombus on top of with mitral valve stenosis
  37. 37. Organ: Heart Description: - The heart is within normal size . -The pulmonary artery is opened to show a large impacted embolus.
  38. 38. Organ: Heart Description: - The heart is within normal size . -The pulmonary artery is opened to show a large impacted embolus.
  39. 39. Organ: Liver Description: Slice of liver showing; - Enlarged size. - Borders are rounded . - firm in consistency with tense capsule . -Cut surface shows mottled appearance being formed of central darkbrown red areas of congestion and peripheral yellow zones of fatty change (Nut-Meg liver).
  40. 40. Organ: Liver Description: Slice of liver showing; - Enlarged size. - Borders are rounded . - firm in consistency with tense capsule . -Cut surface shows mottled appearance being formed of central darkbrown red areas of congestion and peripheral yellow zones of fatty change (Nut-Meg liver).
  41. 41. Organ: Liver Description: Slice of liver showing; - Enlarged size. - Borders are rounded . - firm in consistency with tense capsule . -Cut surface shows mottled appearance being formed of central darkbrown red areas of congestion and peripheral yellow zones of fatty change (Nut-Meg liver).
  42. 42. Organ: lung Description: •Cut surface of the lung shows in one area a lesion which is: - wedge shaped (triangular) with the base subpleural in location and the apex directing towards the hilum of the lung. -color is dark red. •The lung parenchyma is reddish brown and indurated. •The pleural overlying the lesion is dull opaque with patches of fibrinous exudate.
  43. 43. Organ: lung Description: •Cut surface of the lung shows in one area a lesion which is: - wedge shaped (triangular) with the base subpleural in location and the apex directing towards the hilum of the lung. -color is dark red. •The lung parenchyma is reddish brown and indurated. •The pleural overlying the lesion is dull opaque with patches of fibrinous exudate.
  44. 44. • The infarct is dark red because it is an infarct that occurred in a previously congested loosely textured organ with dual blood supply. •The lung parenchyma is reddish brown due to chronic venous congestion and indurated due to fibrosis of the alveolar septae. •The pleural overlying the lesion is dull opaque with patches of fibrinous exudate.
  45. 45. Organ:spleen Description: -The cut surface of the spleen show well circumscribed wedge shaped pale areas with their base subcapsular and their apex towards the hilum. -The overlaying capsule show patches of fibrosis.
  46. 46. Organ: slice of brain Description: The brain shows cystic areas surrounded and traversed by glial tissue that give it honey comb appearance.
  47. 47. The cystic areas are due to underlying liquifactive necrosis The honey comb appearance is due to healing by gliosis
  48. 48. Organ: Kidney Description: - The kidney shows pale areas of infarction that are sharply demarcated pale wedge shaped areas. - The base is directed to the cortical surface and the apex points towards the hilum. - The affected areas are depressed below the surface of the kidney.
  49. 49. - The pale infarcts are due to ischemic coagulative type necrosis. - The affected areas are depressed below the surface of the kidney due to healing by fibrosis.
  50. 50. List of jars 33) Papilloma, Skin. 34) Lipoma, subcutaneous tissue. (2) 35) Multiple Uterine Leiomyomata. (8) 36) Benign Cystic Teratoma, Ovary. (3) 37) Squamous cell carcinoma, Skin. 38) Basal cell carcinoma, Skin. 39) Ulcerative carcinoma, colon. (4) 40) Liver metastasis. (2)
  51. 51. Organ: skin Description: - A papillary mass lesion formed of complex branching papillary projections covered by skin. - On section, the tumor projections show central brownish cores.
  52. 52. Organ: subcutaneous tissue Description: - Tumor mass covered by an ellipse of skin. - A large thinly encapsulated mass of soft consistency seen. - Cut section, show lobulated surface , yellow in color and fatty greasy appearance separated by grey-white fibrous septa.
  53. 53. Organ: subcutaneous tissue Description: - Tumor mass covered by an ellipse of skin. - A large thinly encapsulated mass of soft consistency seen. - Cut section, show lobulated surface , yellow in color and fatty greasy appearance separated by grey-white fibrous septa.
  54. 54. Organ: uterus Description: - An enlarged distorted uterus with nodular external surface. -Cut section shows multiple variably sized well defined non -capsulated masses, grayish white in color with a whorly cut surface. - The masses are located in subserosa , interstitium and submucosa.
  55. 55. Organ: uterus Description: - An enlarged distorted uterus with nodular external surface. -Cut section shows multiple variably sized well defined non -capsulated masses, grayish white in color with a whorly cut surface. - The masses are located in subserosa , interstitium and submucosa.
  56. 56. Organ: uterus Description: - An enlarged distorted uterus with nodular external surface. -Cut section shows multiple variably sized well defined non -capsulated masses, grayish white in color with a whorly cut surface. - The masses are located in subserosa , interstitium and submucosa.
  57. 57. Organ: uterus Description: - An enlarged distorted uterus with nodular external surface. -Cut section shows multiple variably sized well defined non -capsulated masses, grayish white in color with a whorly cut surface. - The masses are located in subserosa , interstitium and submucosa.
  58. 58. Organ: uterus Description: - An enlarged distorted uterus with nodular external surface. -Cut section shows multiple variably sized well defined non -capsulated masses, grayish white in color with a whorly cut surface. - The masses are located in subserosa , interstitium and submucosa.
  59. 59. Organ: uterus Description: - An enlarged distorted uterus with nodular external surface. - Cut section shows multiple variably sized well defined non encapsulated masses, grayish white in color with a whorly cut surface. - The masses are subserosal , interstitial and submucosal in location.
  60. 60. Organ: uterus Description: - An enlarged distorted uterus with nodular external surface. -Cut section shows multiple variably sized well defined non -capsulated masses, grayish white in color with a whorly cut surface. - The masses are located in subserosa , interstitium and submucosa. 0
  61. 61. Organ: uterus Description: - An enlarged distorted uterus with nodular external surface. -Cut section shows multiple variably sized well defined non -capsulated masses, grayish white in color with a whorly cut surface. - The masses are located in subserosa , interstitium and submucosa.
  62. 62. Organ: ovary Description: - A large ovarian tumor with external surface and cystic consistency. - Cut section reveals a unilocular cyst with thick capsule and a sessile projecting nodule in one area. - The lumen is filled with greasy yellowish sebaceous material and entangled hair.
  63. 63. Organ: ovary Description: - A large ovarian tumor with external surface and cystic consistency. - Cut section reveals a unilocular cyst with thick capsule and a sessile projecting nodule in one area. - The lumen is filled with greasy yellowish sebaceous material and entangled hair.
  64. 64. Organ: ovary Description: - A large ovarian tumor with external surface and cystic consistency. - Cut section reveals a unilocular cyst with thick capsule and a sessile projecting nodule in one area. - The lumen is filled with greasy yellowish sebaceous material and entangled hair.
  65. 65. Organ: piece of skin and subcutaneous tissue Description: The skin shows an ulcer which is: - Single, large in size and irregular in outline. - Edges are raised and everted. - Floor is covered by blood clots and necrotic tissue. - Base is hard and indurated.
  66. 66. Organ: piece of skin and subcutaneous tissue Description: The skin shows an ulcer which is: - Single, small in size and irregular in outline. - Edges are rolled and beaded. - Floor is covered by blood clots and necrotic tissue. - Base is hard and indurated.
  67. 67. Organ: part of large intestine Description: - A large ovoid ulcerative mass is seen - The ulcer is solitary, large in size and irregular in outline. - Edges are raised and everted. - Floor is covered by blood clots and necrotic tissue. - Base is hard, fixed and indurated.
  68. 68. Organ: part of large intestine Description: - A large ovoid ulcerative mass is seen - The ulcer is solitary, large in size and irregular in outline. - Edges are raised and everted. - Floor is covered by blood clots and necrotic tissue. - Base is hard, fixed and indurated.
  69. 69. Organ: part of large intestine Description: - A large ovoid ulcerative mass is seen - The ulcer is solitary, large in size and irregular in outline. - Edges are raised and everted. - Floor is covered by blood clots and necrotic tissue. - Base is hard, fixed and indurated.
  70. 70. Organ: part of large intestine Description: - A large ovoid ulcerative mass is seen - The ulcer is solitary, large in size and irregular in outline. - Edges are raised and everted. - Floor is covered by blood clots and necrotic tissue. - Base is hard, fixed and indurated.
  71. 71. Organ: liver Description: - A piece of liver having irregular external surface. - Cut surface shows multiple nodular masses especially under the capsule. - The nodules are of different sizes and shapes. - The peripheral nodules shows umbilication due to central necrosis and collapse.
  72. 72. Organ: liver Description: - A piece of liver having irregular external surface. - Cut surface shows multiple nodular masses especially under the capsule. - The nodules are of different sizes and shapes. - The peripheral nodules shows umbilication due to central necrosis and collapse.
  73. 73. List of Slides 1. Acute suppurative smear 2. Acute suppurative appendicitis 3. Chronic inflammation 4. Granulation tissue 5. Keloid
  74. 74. Acute suppurative smear - The smear is composed of numerous dead as well as living neutrophils, some red blood cells and
  75. 75. Acute suppurative smear
  76. 76. Acute suppurative smear
  77. 77. Acute Suppurative appendicitis A cross section of the appendix showing: - The lumen contains acute inflammatory exudative material formed of fibrinous network entangling both fresh and degenerating polymorphs. - Focal mucosal ulceration. - Transmural oedema and infiltration by both fresh and degenerating polymorphs. - Inflammatory process has extended to the subserosa where congested vascular spaces are seen.
  78. 78. Acute Suppurative Appendicitis
  79. 79. Chronic inflammation, skin - The dermis shows fibrosis and aggregates of mononuclear inflammatory infiltrate formed predominantly of lymphocytes, plasma cells and histiocytes. - It shows thick walled BVs with perivascular inflammatory cells. Skin appendages are
  80. 80. Granulation tissue Numerous scattered thin walled capillaries. - Proliferating fibroblasts.
  81. 81. Granulation tissue
  82. 82. Granulation tissue
  83. 83. NORMAL SKIN
  84. 84. Keloid A section of skin showing: - The epidermis is intact and skin appendages are absent. - The underlying dermis shows dense overgrowth of the connective tissue in the form of abundant broad irregular pink hyalinized collagen bundles.
  85. 85. Keloid
  86. 86. Slides for cell injury ■ Amyloidosis, liver
  87. 87. 1- H&E: -Homogenous,eosinophilic ,structureless material 2- Congo red: orange. - Green birefringence by polarized light 3- Methyl violet: pink 4- Immunohistochemistry Amyloidosis
  88. 88. 1- H&E: Sections in the liver showing - The liver architecture is preserved - Eosinophilic structureless homogenous amyloid material is seen deposited extracellularly in the space of Disse (the space between the hepatocytes and sinusoidal endothelial cells) - The compressed hepatocytes are atrophied Amyloidosis
  89. 89. Amyloidosis, liver
  90. 90. Amyloidosis, liver
  91. 91. Amyloidosis, liver
  92. 92. Congo red: - Orange - Green birefringence by polarized light Amyloidosis
  93. 93. Slides of granuloma ■ Non-caseating granuloma, lymph node ■ caseous lymphadenitis, lymph node
  94. 94. EPITHELIOID CELL LANGHANS’ GIANT CELL COLLAR OF LYMPHOCYTES Granuloma
  95. 95. Epithelioid cells
  96. 96. Normal lymph node
  97. 97. Non-Caseating granuloma Lymph node showing - Numerous varying sized and shaped tubercles of epitheliod macrophages (with abundant eosinophilic poorly defined cytoplasm and vesicular nuclei) are seen with surrounding lymphocytes - Several multinucleated giant cells some with nuclei arranged in horse shoe pattern at periphery (Langhan's giant cells) are seen. - Others show irregularly scattered nuclei (foreign body type)
  98. 98. Non-Caseating granuloma
  99. 99. Non-Caseating granuloma
  100. 100. Non-Caseating granuloma
  101. 101. Non-Caseating granuloma
  102. 102. Caseous Lymphadenitis Lymph node showing: - Extensive areas of caseous necrosis which is eosinophilic and granular. - At the periphery, several tubercles of epithelioid macrophages with abundant eosinophilic cytoplasm and vesicular nuclei are seen rimmed by lymphocytes. - Multinucleated giant cells of the Langerhan’s and F.B. types are detected.
  103. 103. Caseous Lymphadenitis
  104. 104. Caseous Lymphadenitis
  105. 105. Caseous Lymphadenitis
  106. 106. Caseous Lymphadenitis CASEOUS NECROSIS LANGHAN’S GIANT CELL
  107. 107. Slides of neoplasia ❑BENIGN TUMORS; ❑Squamous papilloma ❑Lipoma ❑Cavernous hemangioma ❑MALIGNANT TUMORS; ❑Squamous cell carcinoma, skin ❑Basal cell carcinoma, skin ❑ Adenocarcinoma, colon
  108. 108. Squamous Papilloma
  109. 109. Papilloma - Tumor tissue formed of papillary fronds - Composed of numerous layers of stratified squamous epithelium - Underlying core of delicate fibrovascular connective tissue containing blood and lymphatic vessels and few inflammatory cells.
  110. 110. Papilloma
  111. 111. Papilloma
  112. 112. Papilloma
  113. 113. Subcutaneous Lipoma
  114. 114. Lipoma • A benign tumor tissue with thin capsule and lobulated appearance. • Tumor is formed of lobules of mature adipocytes having well distinct cell membrane, vacuolized cytoplasm and a benign- eccentric nuclei. • No signs of atypia. • Lobules are separated by fine fibrovascular tissue.
  115. 115. Lipoma
  116. 116. Cavernous hemangioma
  117. 117. Cavernous hemangioma - A non-encapsulated tumor formed of large varying sized and shaped cavernous sized vascular spaces . - vascular spaces are endothelial lined, and filled with blood . - Scant intervening fibroconnective tissue stroma between spaces seen.
  118. 118. Cavernous hemangioma, high power view
  119. 119. Cavernous hemangioma, , higher power view
  120. 120. Squamous cell carcinoma − The epidermis is ulcerated in one area. − The dermis is infiltrated by squamous carcinomatous cells arranged in cell nests (masses) of different sizes and shapes. − The carcinomatous cells are well differentiated squamous cells with some of the cell masses show central keratinization. − Mitotic figures are few. − The surrounding fibroconnective tissue stroma is scant and shows few lymphocytic infiltration.
  121. 121. Squamous cell carcinoma
  122. 122. Squamous cell carcinoma
  123. 123. Basal cell carcinoma
  124. 124. Basal cell carcinoma Sections revealed a piece of skin showing: - Ulceration of the epidermal covering in one area. - Infiltration of the underlying dermis by varying sized and shaped solid masses of malignant basal cells. - Tumor cells are arranged in parallel form at periphery of the cell nest giving a Peripheral nuclear palisading appearence. Intervening fibroconnective tissue stroma is retracted.
  125. 125. Basal cell carcinoma
  126. 126. Basal cell carcinoma, peripheral palisading(arrow)
  127. 127. Basal cell carcinoma, mitotic activity (arrow)
  128. 128. Adenocarcinoma, colon
  129. 129. Adenocarcinoma (colon) Part of colonic wall showing: - Focal mucosal ulceration. - The submucosa and muscle coat are invaded by malignant epithelial cells arranged in glandular pattern of different sizes and shapes. - The tumor cells are mostly columnar ,stratified, and show large (increased NC ratio), pleomorphic hyperchromaticvesicular nuclei with prominent eosinophilic nucleoli.. - Mitotic figures are detected.
  130. 130. Adenocarcinoma (colon)
  131. 131. Adenocarcinoma (colon) • Malignant glandular structures of different size and shape, separated by fibrotic desmoplastic stroma.
  132. 132. Adenocarcinoma ,colon - The tumor cells are columnar and stratified. - Cells show large (increased NC ratio), pleomorphic hyperchromatic(or vesicular) nuclei
  133. 133. Thank You

×