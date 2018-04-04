Successfully reported this slideshow.
3 BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang Teori Etika menyediakan kerangka yang dapat digunakan untuk memastikan benar tidakn...
4 2. Untuk mengetahui masalah-masalah didalam etika. 3. Untuk mengetahui bagaimana cara mengatasi masalah jika terjadi pel...
5 BAB II PEMBAHASAN Masalah Teori Etika dan Hubungannya Dengan Pengambilan Keputusan Sebelum membahas berbagai teori etika...
6 dan suka berkorban, namun semua tindakan yang terkesan luhur dan tindakan yang suka berkorban tersebut hanyalah ilusi. b...
7 4. Teori hak Menurut teori hak, suatu tindakan atau perbuatan dianggap baik bila perbuatan atau tindakan tersebut sesuai...
8 melekat dan dimiliki oleh seseorang dan memungkinkan dia untuk selalu bertingkah laku yang secara moral bernilai baik. 6...
9 tentang moralitas aktivitas, kebijakan, praktik dan struktur organisasional perusahaan individual sebagai keseluruhan. 3...
10 Untuk mengetahui lebih dalam tentang Fraud ada beberapa pendapat para ahli yang telah mendefinisikan tentang Fraud ini,...
11 memahami apa dan bagaimana saja bentuk-bentuk kecurangan itu. Sukrisno Agoes mengatakan bahwa kekeliruan dan kecurangan...
12 memainkan bon pembelian makanan sampai pegawai yang memasukkan pengeluaran pribadi untuk keluarganya sebagai biaya peru...
13 Sebab-sebab Terjadinya Fraud Pada umumnya Fraud terjadi karena tiga hal yang mendasarinya terjadi secara bersama, yaitu...
14 bersangkut paut dengan masalah bagaimana pilihan-pilihan semacam itu dibuat. Beberapa pegertian tentang keputusan menur...
15 Pada dasarnya pengambilan keputusan adalah suatu akibat adanya reaksi atas sebuah masalah (problem), yang artinya ada k...
16 Akan tetapi semua itu bisa berubah pada saat itu berbalik dan manajemen perusahaan PT.Makmur Gading akan mengalami risi...
17 2,4 miliar yang tertulis dalam kontrak namun diberikan kesepakatan di bawah tangan kepada PT.Makmur Gading sebesar Rp 1...
18 untuk memperbaiki kecenderungan mobil meledak ke dalam kobaran api ketika bagian belakang dipacu pada kecepatan 21 mil ...
19 pada 40 mph, kesempatan yang sangat baik bahwa pintu akan macet dan Anda harus bersiap- siap menonton penumpang terjeba...
20 Awal kecacatan tersebut sebenarnya telah diketahui oleh perusahaan ford, sebelum mobil ford pinto tersebut dipasarkan, ...
21 Etika juga sangat penting bagi kehidupan sehari-hari, seseorang dengan etika yang baik pasti memiliki kualitas kehidupa...
22 sekitar mobil atau akan menyebabkan ledakan karena gesekan yang terjadi pada tangki bahan bakar. Seharusnya pihak ford ...
23 BAB III PENUTUP Kesimpulan Dari peristwa perusahaan PT. Makmur Gading dan Ford pinto yang kita pelajari dapat kita ambi...
24 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Agoes, Sukrisno. 2014 . Etika Bisnis dan Profesi. Salemba Empat : Jakarta Fahmi, Rahim. 2014. Etika Bisn...
  1. 1. 1 KATA PENGANTAR Puji dan syukur kami panjatkan kehadirat Tuhan Yang Maha Esa karena berkat rahmat- Nyalah makalah ini dapat kami selesaikan sesuai dengan waktu yang telah ditentukan. Dalam makalah ini, kami membahas mengenai “Masalah Teori Etika dan Hubungannya Dengan Pengambilan Keputusan”. Makalah ini dibuat dalam rangka memperdalam pemahaman mengenai masalah teori etika dan hubungannya dengan pengambilan keputusan. Makalah ini juga dibuat untuk memenuhi tugas penulis dalam bidang studi Etika Profesi Akuntan. Kami menyadari bahwa sebagai manusia biasa tidak luput dari kesalahan dan kekurangan sehingga hanya yang demikian sajalah yang dapat kami berikan. Kami juga sangat mengharapkan kritikan dan saran dari teman-teman sehingga kami dapat memperbaiki kesalahan-kesalahan dalam penyusunan makalah selanjutnya. Demikian makalah ini, semoga bermanfaat bagi kita semua. Makassar, Maret 2018 Penulis
  2. 2. 2 DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR…………………………………………………………….......1 DAFTAR ISI…………………..………………………………………………............2 I.PENDAHULUAN.......................................................................................................3 1.1 Latar Belakang………………………………………………………………....3 1.2 Rumusan Masalah…………………………………………………..................3 1.3 Tujuan…………………………………………………………………………3 II.PEMBAHASAN…………………………………………………...……………….5 III. PENUTUP……………………………………………………………………….23 Kesimpulan……………………………………………..………………………....23 DAFTAR PUSTAKA………………………………………………………………..24
  3. 3. 3 BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang Teori Etika menyediakan kerangka yang dapat digunakan untuk memastikan benar tidaknya suatu keputusan moral. Keputusan moral yang diambil bisa menjadi beralasan (memiliki moral reasoning ) berdasarkan suatu Teori Etika . Namun sering terjadi benturan – benturan yang diakibatkan karena pada kenyataanya banyak terdapat teori etika yang mengakibatkan penilaian berbeda–beda sebagai akibat dari tidak adanya kesepakatan oleh semua orang. Dalam kehidupan ini manusia dihadapkan pada banyak pilihan, dimana setiap pilihan tersebut mengandung arti yang berbeda-beda, tujuan yang berbeda-beda, dan tentunya hasil yang berbeda-beda pula. Pengharapan manusia selalu bisa berada pada tingkat perubahan yaitu kemajuan. Namun untuk mendapatkan kemajuan itu tentunya bukanlah suatu cara yang mudah dan sederhana, semua itu harus dilalui dengan segala proses dan tahap demi tahap. Disinilah kita akan melihat bagaimana proses tersebut berlangsung, apakah ia berjalan berdasarkan aturan atau menyalahi aturan yang berlaku, misalnya dengan timbulnya suatu Fraud (kecurangan yang disengaja). 1.2 Rumusan Masalah Adapun rumusan masalah yang ada berdasarkan latar belakang di atas adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Apa yang dimaksud dengan Teori Etika? 2. Apa saja masalah dalam etika? 3. Apa solusinya untuk mengatasi masalah tersebut dan bagaimana cara pengambilan keputusannya? 1.3 Tujuan Adapun tujuan dalam penulisan makalah ini adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Untuk dapat mengetahui gambaran tetang teori etika.
  4. 4. 4 2. Untuk mengetahui masalah-masalah didalam etika. 3. Untuk mengetahui bagaimana cara mengatasi masalah jika terjadi pelanggaran etika dan bagaimana cara pengambilan keputusannya.
  5. 5. 5 BAB II PEMBAHASAN Masalah Teori Etika dan Hubungannya Dengan Pengambilan Keputusan Sebelum membahas berbagai teori etika yang ada, terlebih dahulu perlu dipahami apa yang dimaksud dengan teori dan apa hubungannya teori dengan ilmu. Suatu pengetahuan tentang suatu objek baru bisa dianggap sebagai suatu disiplin ilmu bila pengetahuan tersebut telah dilengkapi dengan seperangkat teori tentang objek yang dikaji. Jadi, teori merupakan tulang punggung suatu ilmu. Ilmu pada dasarnya adalah kumpulan pengetahuan yang bersifat menjelaskan berbagai gejala alam (dan social) yang memungkinkan manusia melakukan serangkaian tindakan untuk menguasai gejala tersebut berdasarkan penjelasan yang ada, sedangkan teori adalah pengetahuan ilmiah yang mencakup penjelasan mengenai suatu factor tertentu dari sebuah disisplin keilmuan (Suriasumantri, 2000). Fungsi teori dan ilmu pengetahuan adalah untuk menjelaskan, meramalkan dan mengontrol. Sedangkan etika sebagai disiplin ilmu berhubungan dengan kajian secara kritis tentang adat kebiasaan, nilai-nilai dan norma-norma perilaku manusia yang dianggap baik atau tidak baik. Dalam etika masih banyak dijumpai banyak teori yang mencoba untuk menjelaskan suatu tindakan, sifat atau objek perilaku yang sama dari sudut pandang atau perspektif yang berlainan. Banyaknya teori etika yang berkembang tanpa cukup membingungkan. Padahal sifat teori yang makin sederhana dan makin mengerucut suatu teori tunggal yang mampu menjelaskan suatu gejela secara komprehensif. Untuk memperoleh pemahaman tentang teori yang berkembang, berikut ini diuraikan secara garis besar beberapa teori yang berpengaruh : 1. Egoisme Rachels (2004) memperkenalkan dua konsep yang berhubungn dengan egoisme,yaitu : a) Egoisme psikologis adalah suatu teori yang menjelaskan bahwa semua tindakanmanusia dimotivasi oleh kepentingan berkuwat diri (selfish). Menurut teori ini, orang bolehsaja yakin bahwa ada tindakan mereka yang bersifat luhur
  6. 6. 6 dan suka berkorban, namun semua tindakan yang terkesan luhur dan tindakan yang suka berkorban tersebut hanyalah ilusi. b) Egoisme etis adalah tindakan yang dilandasi oleh kepentingan diri sendiri (self- interest). Munculnya paham egoisme etis memberikan landasan yang sangat kuat bagi munculnya paham ekonomi kapitalis dalam ilmu ekonomi. 2. Utilitarianisme Utilitarisme berasal dari kata latin utilis, kemudian menjadi kata Inggris “Utility” yang berarti bermanfaat (Bertens, 2000). Menurut teori ini, suatu tindakan dapat dikatakan baik jika membawa manfaat bagi sebanyak mungkin anggota masyarakat, atau dengan istilah yang sangat terkenal: “the greatest happiness of the greatest numbers”. Jadi, ukuran baik tidaknya suatu tindakan dilihat dari akibat, konsekuensi, atau tujuan dari tindakan itu apakah memberi manfaat atau tidak. Itulah sebabnya, paham ini disebut juga paham teleologis. Teleologis berasal dari kata Yunani “Telos” yang berarti tujuan. Perbedaan paham utilitarianisme dengan paham egoisme etis adalah melihat dari sudut pandang kepentingan individu, sedangkan paham utilitarianisme melihat dari sudut kepentingan orang banyak (kepentingan bersama, kepentingan masyarakat). 3. Deontologi Istilah deontologi berasal dari kata Yunani “deon” yang berarti kewajiban (Beterns,2000). Paham ini dipelopori oleh Immanuel Kant (1724-1804) dan kembali mendapat dukungan dari filsuf abad ke-20, Anscombe dan suaminya. Peter Geach (Rachels, 2004). Paham deontologi mengatakan bahwa etis tidaknya suatu tindakan tidak ada kaitannya sama sekali dengan tujuan, konsekuensi, atau dari akibat dari tindakan tersebut. Untuk memahami lebih lanjut tentang paham deontologi ini, sebaiknya dipahami terlebih dahulu dua konsep penting yang dikemukakan oleh Kant, yaitu konsep imperative hypothesis dan impertive categories. a) Imperative hypothesis adalah perintah-perintah (ought) yang bersifat khusus yang harus diikuti jika seseorang mempunyai keinginan yang relevan. b) Imperative categories adalah kewajiban moral yang mewajibkan kita begitu saja tanpa syarat apa pun. Dalam hal ini, kewajiban moral bersifat mutlak tanpa ada pengecualian apa pun dan tanpa dikaitkan dengan keiginan atau tujuan apa pun.
  7. 7. 7 4. Teori hak Menurut teori hak, suatu tindakan atau perbuatan dianggap baik bila perbuatan atau tindakan tersebut sesuai dengan hak asasi manusia (HAM). Namun sebagaimana dikatakan oleh Bertens (2000), teori hak merupakan suatu aspek dari teori deontology (kewajiban) karena hak tidak dapat dipisahkan dengan kewajiban bagaikan satu keeping mata uang logam yang sama dengan dua sisi. Teori hak sebenarnya di dasarkan atas asumsi bahwa manusia mempunyai martabat dan semua manusia mempunyai martabat yang sama. Hak asasi manusia didasarkan atas beberapa sumber otoritas (Weiss, 2006), yaitu: a) Hak hukum (legal right) adalah hak yang didasarkan atas sistem/yurisdiksi hukum suatu negara, dimana sumber hukum tertinggi suatu negara adalah Undang- Undang Dasar negara yang bersangkutan. b) Hak moral atau kemanusiaan (moral, human right) dihubungkan dengan pribadi manusia secara individu, atau dalam beberapa kasus dihubungkan dengan kelompok bukan dengan masyarakat dalam arti luas. Hak moral berkaitan dengan kepentingan individu sepanjang kepentingan individu itu tidak melanggar hak-hak orang lain. c) Hak kontraktual (contractual right) mengikat individu-individu yang membuat kesepakatan atau kontrak bersama dalam wujud hak dan kewajiban masing- masing pihak. 5. Teori Keutamaan (Virtue Theory) Teori keutamaan sebenarnya telah lahir sejak jaman dahulu yang didasarkan atas pemikiran Aristoteles (384-322 SM) yang sempat tenggelam. Teori keutamaan berangkat dari manusianya ( Bertens, 2000). Teori keutamaan tidak menanyakan tindakan mana yang etis dan tindakan mana yang tidk etis. Tidak seperti kedua teori yang pernah dijelaskan sebelumnya, dasar teori keutamaan sangat berbeda. Teori ini tidak lagi mempertanyakan suatu tindakan, tetapi berangkat dari pernyataan mengenai sifat-sifat atau karakter yang harus dimiliki seseorang agar bisa disebut sebagai manusia utama, dan sifat-sifat atau karakter yang mencerminkan manusia hina. Dengan demikian, karakteristik/sifat utama dapat didefinisikan sebagai disposisi sifat/watak yang telah
  8. 8. 8 melekat dan dimiliki oleh seseorang dan memungkinkan dia untuk selalu bertingkah laku yang secara moral bernilai baik. 6. Teori Etika Teonom Teori etika teonom dilandasi oleh filsafat Kristen. Teori ini mengatakan bahwa karakter moral manusia ditentukan secara hakiki oleh kesesuaian hubungannya dengan kehendak Allah. Perilaku manusia secara moral dianggap baik jika sepadan dengan kehendak Allah, dan perilaku manusia dianggap tidak baik bila tidak mengikuti aturan- aturan perintah Allah sebagaimana telah di ungkapkan dalam kitab suci. Masalah Teori Etika Masalah (bahasa Inggris: problem) didefinisikan sebagai suatu pernyataan tentang keadaan yang belum sesuai dengan yang diharapkan. Bisa jadi kata yang digunakan untuk menggambarkan suatu keadaan yang bersumber dari hubungan antara dua faktor atau lebih yang menghasilkan situasi yang membingungkan. 1. Masalah biasanya dianggap sebagai suatu keadaan yang harus diselesaikan. 2. Umumnya masalah disadari "ada" saat seorang individu menyadari keadaan yang ia hadapi tidak sesuai dengan keadaan yang diinginkan. Dalam beberapa literatur riset, masalah seringkali didefinisikan sebagai sesuatu yang membutuhkan alternatif jawaban, artinya jawaban masalah atau pemecahan masalah bisa lebih dari satu. Selanjutnya dengan kriteria tertentu akan dipilih salah satu jawaban yang paling kecil risikonya. Biasanya, alternatif jawaban tersebut bisa diidentifikasi jika seseorang telah memiliki sejumlah data dan informasi yang berkaitan dengan masalah bersangkutan. Terdapat tiga jenis masalah yang dihadapi dalam Etika, yaitu : 1. Sistematik Masalah-masalah sistematik dalam etika bisnis pertanyaan-pertanyaan etis yang muncul mengenai sistem ekonomi, politik, hukum dan sistem sosial lainnya dimana bisnis beroperasi. 2. Korporasi Permasalahan korporasi dalam perusahaan bisnis adalah pertanyaan-pertanyaan yang dalam perusahaan-perusahaan tertentu. Permasalahan ini mencakup pertanyaan
  9. 9. 9 tentang moralitas aktivitas, kebijakan, praktik dan struktur organisasional perusahaan individual sebagai keseluruhan. 3. Individu Permasalahan individual dalam etika bisnis adalah pertanyaan yang muncul seputar individu tertentu dalam perusahaan. Masalah ini termasuk pertanyaan tentang moralitas keputusan, tindakan dan karakter individual. Dalam kehidupan ini manusia dihadapkan pada banyak pilihan, dimana setiap pilihan tersebut mengandung arti yang berbeda-beda, tujuan yang berbeda-beda dan tentunya hasil yang berbeda-beda pula. Pengharapan manusia selalu bisa berada pada tingkat perubahan yaitu kemajuan. Namun untuk mendapatkan kemajuan itu tentunya bukanlah suatu cara yang mudah dan sederhana, semua itu harus dilalui dengan segala proses dan tahap demi tahap. Disinilah kita akan melihat bagaimana proses tersebut berlangsung, apakah ia berjalan berdasarkan aturan atau menyalahi aturan yang berlaku misalnya dengan timbulnya suatu Fraud (kecurangan yang disengaja). Fraud (kecurangan) merupakan suatu tindakan yang dilakukan secara disengaja dan dilakukan untuk tujuan pribadi atau tujuan kelompok, dimana tindakan yang disengaja tersebut telah menyebabkan kerugian bagi pihak tertentu atau institusi tertentu. Dalam kata Fraud itu sendiri dapat diartikan dengan berbagai makna yang terkandung didalamnya seperti:  Kecurangan  Kebohongan  Penipuan  Kejahatan  Penggelapan barang-barang  Manipulasi data-data  Rekayasa informasi  Mengubah opini publik dengan memutarbalikan fakta yang ada  Menghilangkan barang bukti secara sengaja
  10. 10. 10 Untuk mengetahui lebih dalam tentang Fraud ada beberapa pendapat para ahli yang telah mendefinisikan tentang Fraud ini, menurut Joel G. Siegel dan Jae K. Shim bahwa: “Fraud (kecurangan) merupakan tindakan yang disengaja oleh perorangan atau kesatuan untuk menipu orang lain yang menyebabkan kerugian. Khususnya terjadi misrepresentation (penyajian yang keliru) untuk merusak atau dengan maksud menahan data bahan yang diperlukan untuk pelaksanaan keputusan yang terdahulu”. Dan lebih jauh Joel G. Siegel dan Jae K. Shim mencontohkan tentang pemegang buku yang memalsukan catatan agar dapat mencuri uang. Dalam Black’s Law Dictionary dijelaskan bahwa: (Kecurangan adalah istilah umum, mencakup berbagai ragam alat seseorang, individual, untuk memperoleh manfaat terhadap pihak lain dengan penyajian yang palsu. Tidak ada aturan yang tetap dan tampak kecuali dapat ditetapkan sebagai dalil umum dalam mendefinisikan kecurangan karena kecurangan mencakup kekagetan, akal (muslihat), kelicikan dan cara-cara yang tidak layak/wajar untuk menipu orang lain. Batasan satu-satunya mendefinisikan kecurangan adalah apa yang membatasi kebangsatan manusia). Sehingga dapat ditarik berbagai kesimpulan dari pendapat di atas bahwa tindakan Fraud (kecurangan) tersebut merupakan sesuatu yang disebabkan oleh keinginan seseorang yang teraplikasi dalam bentuk perilakunya untuk melakukan suatu tindakan yang menyalahi aturan. Hubungan Etika Bisnis dan Fraud Ada hubungan yang erat antara etika bisnis dan Fraud. Bahwa segala sesuatu tindakan yang bersifat Fraud bisa dikategorikan sebagai pelanggaran etika. Dari definisi di atas dapat kita pahami bahwa Fraud merupakan bentuk tindakan kejahatan yang bersifat disengaja, baik dilakukan secara langsung maupun tidak langsung. Bentuk-bentuk Fraud Kecurangan pada prinsipnya mempunyai banyak sekali bentuknya. Perkembangan Fraud adalah sejalan dengan semakin banyaknya aktivitas kehidupan. Bahwa tindakan Fraud telah merasuki pada berbagai sektor baik private sector maupun dalam ruang lingkup aktivitas pemerintahan. Untuk mencegah timbulnya kecurangan maka jalan yang terbaik adalah dengan
  11. 11. 11 memahami apa dan bagaimana saja bentuk-bentuk kecurangan itu. Sukrisno Agoes mengatakan bahwa kekeliruan dan kecurangan bisa terjadi dalam berbagai bentuk, yaitu: 1. Intentional error Kekeliruan bisa disengaja dengan tujuan untuk menguntungkan diri sendiri dalam bentuk window dressing (merekayasa laporan keuangan supaya terlihat lebih baik agar lebih mudah mendapat kredit dari bank) dan check kiting (saldo rekening bank ditampilkan lebih besar sehingga rasio lancar terlihat lebih baik). 2. Unintentional error Kecurangan yang terjadi secara tidak disengaja (kesalahan manusiawi), misalnya salah menjumlah atau penerapan standar akuntansi yang salah karena ketaktahuan. 3. Collusion Kecurangan yang dilakukan oleh lebih dari satu orang dengan cara bekerjasama dengan tujuan untuk menguntungkan orang-orang tersebut, biasanya merugikan perusahaan atau pihak ketiga. Misalnya, di suatu perusahaan terjadi kolusi antara bagian pembelian, bagian gudang, bagian keuangan, dan pemasok dalam pembelian bahan atau barang. Kolusi merupakan bentuk kecurangan yang sulit dideteksi, walaupun pengendalian intern perusahaan cukup baik. Salah satu cara pencegahan yang banyak digunakan dilarangnya pegawai yang mempunyai hubungan keluarga (suami-istri, adik- kakak) untuk bekerja di perusahaan yang sama. 4. Intentional misrepresentation Memberi saran bahwa sesuatu itu benar, padahal itu salah, oleh seseorang yang mengetahui bahwa itu salah. 5. Negligent misrepresentation Pernyataan bahwa sesuatu itu salah oleh seseorang yang tidak mempunyai dasar yang kuat untuk menyatakan bahwa hal itu benar. 6. False promises Sesuatu janji yang diberikan tanpa keinginan untuk memenuhi janji tersebut. 7. Employe Fraud Kecurangan yang dilakukan pegawai untuk menguntungkan dirinya sendiri. Hal ini banyak kita jumpai dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, mulai dari office boy yang
  12. 12. 12 memainkan bon pembelian makanan sampai pegawai yang memasukkan pengeluaran pribadi untuk keluarganya sebagai biaya perusahaan. 8. Management Fraud Kecurangan yang dilakukan oleh manajemen sehingga merugikan pihak lain, termasuk pemerintah. Misalnya manipulasi pajak, manipulasi kredit bank, kontraktor yang menggunakan cost plus fee. 9. Organized crime Kejahatan yang terorganisasi, misalnya pemalsuan kartu kredit, pengiriman barang melebihi atau kurang dari yang seharusnya di mana si pelaksana akan mendapat bagian 10%. 10. Computer crime Kejahatan dengan memanfaatkan teknologi komputer, sehingga si pelaku bisa mentransfer dana dari rekening orang lain ke rekeningnya sendiri. 11. White collar crime Kejahatan yang dilakukan orang-orang berdasi (kalangan atas), misalnya mafia tanah, paksaan secara halus untuk merger, dan lain-lain. Bagi seorang auditor dalam melaksanaakan tugas yang dibebankan kepadanya maka tentunya ia akan mengikuti beberapa prosedur dan langkah-langkah yang dapat membuat kerjanya itu berlangsung secara sistematis. Lebih jauh Arens & Loebbecke menambahkan bahwa auditing seharusnya dilakukan oleh seorang yang independen dan kompeten. Suatu kriteria atau standar yang dipakai sebagai dasar untuk menilai pernyataan dari hasil suatu proses akuntansi yaitu dilihat dari:  Pertama : peraturan yang ditetapkan oleh suatu badan legislatif;  Kedua : anggaran atau ukuran prestasi lain yang ditetapkan oleh manajemen; dan  Ketiga : prinsip akuntansi yang diterima umum di Indonesia. Secara umum dapat kita pahami bahwa suatu perusahaan mempunyai ciri berbeda dalam menerapkan setiap konsep manajemen yang ia miliki. Hal ini bisa terjadi karena faktor dimana setiap perusahaan memperkerjakan individu yang berlainan latar belakangnya, mulai dari latar belakang pendidikan (education), budaya (culture), agama (religion), sosial (social), paham politik (ism of politic) dan lain sebagainya.
  13. 13. 13 Sebab-sebab Terjadinya Fraud Pada umumnya Fraud terjadi karena tiga hal yang mendasarinya terjadi secara bersama, yaitu: 1. Insentif atau tekanan untuk melakukan Fraud 2. Peluang untuk melakukan Fraud 3. Sikap atau rasionalisasi untuk membenarkan tindakan Fraud. Ketiga faktor tersebut digambarkan dalam segitiga Fraud: 1. Opportunity Opportunity biasanya muncul sebagai akibat lemahnya pengendalian internal di organisasi tersebut. Terbukanya kesempatan ini juga dapat menggoda individu atau kelompok yang sebelumnya tidak memiliki motif untuk melakukan Fraud. 2. Pressure Pressure atau motivasi pada seseorang atau individu akan membuat mereka mencari kesempatan untuk melakukan Fraud, beberapa contoh pressure dapat timbul karena masalah keuangan pribadi, sifat-sifat buruk seperti munculnya sikap suka berfoya- foya dengan sering berbelanja barang-barang mewah, sering ke diskotik, berjudi, terlibat narkoba, dan faktor tidak nyaman dalam keluarga seperti merasa selalu ditekan. 3. Rationalization Rationalization terjadi karena seseorang mencari pembenaran atas aktivitasnya yang mengandung Fraud meyakini atau merasa bahwa tindakannya bukan merupakan suatu kecurangan tetapi adalah suatu yang memang merupakan hak nya, bahkan kadang pelaku merasa telah berjasa karena telah berbuat banyak untuk organisasi. Dalam beberapa kasus lainnya terdapat pula kondisi dimana pelaku tergoda untuk melakukan Fraud karena merasa rekan kerjanya juga melakukan hal yang sama dan tidak menerima sanksi atas tindakan Fraud tersebut. Pengambilan keputusan Para individu dalam organisasi membuat keputusan (decision), artinya mereka membuat pilihan-pilihan dari dua alternatif atau lebih. Pengambilan keputusan mengandung arti pemilihan altematif terbaik dari sejumlah alternatif yang tersedia. Teori-teori pengambilan keputusan
  14. 14. 14 bersangkut paut dengan masalah bagaimana pilihan-pilihan semacam itu dibuat. Beberapa pegertian tentang keputusan menurut beberapa tokoh (Dhino Ambargo: 2) adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Siagian (1996) menyatakan, pada hakikatnya pengambilan keputusan adalah suatu pendekatan sistematis terhadap hakikat suatu masalah, pengumpulan fakta-fakta dan data. Penentuan yang matang dari altenatif yang dihadapi dan pengambilan tindakan yang menurut perhitungan merupakan tindakan yang paling tepat. 2. Claude S. George, Jr (2005) menyatakan, proses pengambilan keputusan itu dikerjakan oleh kebanyakan manajer berupa suatu kesadaran, kegiatan pemikiran yang termasuk pertimbangan, penilaian dan pemilihan di antara sejumlah alternatif. 3. Ralp C. Davis dalam Imam Murtono (2009) menyatakan keputusan dapat dijelaskan sebagai hasil pemecahan masalah, selain itu juga harus didasari atas logika dan pertimbangan, penetapan alternatif terbaik, serta harus mendekati tujuan yang telah ditetapkan. Seorang pengambil keputusan haruslah memperhatikan hal-hal seperti; logika, realita, rasional, dan pragmatis. Adapun faktor-faktor yang harus dipertimbangkan dalam pengembilan keputusan adalah : 1. Hal-hal yang berwujud maupun tidak berwujud, yang emosional maupun rasional perlu diperhitungkan dalam pengambilan keputusan; 2. Setiap keputusan nantinya harus dapat dijadikan bahan untuk mencapai tujuan organisasi; 3. Setiap keputusan janganlah berorientasi pada kepentingan pribadi, perhatikan kepentingan orang lain; 4. Jarang sekali ada 1 pilihan yang memuaskan; 5. Pengambilan keputusan merupakan tindakan mental. Dari tindakan mental ini kemudian harus diubah menjadi tindakan fisik; 6. Pengambilan keputusan yang efektif membutuhkan waktu yang cukup lama; 7. Diperlukan pengambilan keputusan yang praktis untuk mendapatkan hasil yang baik; 8. Setiap keputusan hendaknya dikembangkan, agar dapat diketahui apakah keputusan yang diambil itu betul; dan 9. Setiap keputusan itu merupakan tindakan permulaan dari serangkaian kegiatan berikutnya.
  15. 15. 15 Pada dasarnya pengambilan keputusan adalah suatu akibat adanya reaksi atas sebuah masalah (problem), yang artinya ada ketidaksesuian antara perkara saat ini dan keadaan yang diinginkan, yang membutuhkan pertimbangan untuk membuat beberapa tindakan alternatif. Namun, berpaling dari hal ini keputusan yang dibuat haruslah keputusan yang baik, rasional, dan mengandung nilai-nilai etis dalam batasan-batasan tertentu. Oleh karena itu haruslah ada kerangka kerja pengambilan keputusan yang etis atau ethical decision making (EDM). Contoh Kasus : Kasus 1 Manajemen PT. Mulia Berikat yang bergerak di bidang perkebunan memenangkan tender penanaman 4.000 pohon penghijuauan mencapai Rp 2,4 miliar. Namun karena keterbetasan waktu dan tenaga yang ada maka pihak perusahaan PT. Mulia Berikat memberikan tender itu secara bawah tangan kepada perusahaan PT. Makmur Gading dengan nilai proyek yang lebih rendah yaitu Rp 1,9 miliar. Atas dasar itu maka PT. Makmur Gading dengan nilai nominal proyek yang disepakati adalah senilai Rp 1,9 miliar melaksanakan pekerjaan, yang selanjutnya menugaskan kepada karwayannya. Adapun tugas kepada karyawan adalah sebagai dengan job description masing- masing, seperti mencari bibit pohon, pupuk pohon, air penyiraman tanaman, peralatan penanaman, pemetaan, dan lain sebagainya. Bagi para karyawan diharuskan untuk merincikan setiap pelaporan dan selanjutnya melaporkan kepada pimpinan PT.Makmur Gading. Bagi pimpinan perusahaan PT.Makmur Gading akan berusaha merealisasikan semua pekerjaan tersebut secara lebih baik dan cepat walaupun ia mengetahui anggaran dananya adalah kecil. Namun bagi pihak perusahaan berkeyakinan bahwa dengan melaksanakan pekerjaan sebaik mungkin maka memungkinkan akan mendapatkan proyek-proyek lain yang lebih banyak lagi terutama dari PT.Mulia Berikat. Dan pelan-pelan mereka berkeyakinan bisa menyimpan keuntungan tersebut untuk mengembangkan perusahaannya menjadi lebih besar. Namun disini memang terlihat bahwa asumsi yang dipergunakan oleh PT. Makmur Gading adalah bersifat cateris paribus, yaitu jika hal-hal lain dianggap semuanya berjalan secara normal. Termasuk kondisi mikro dan makro ekonomi yang cenderung stabil dan pihak pengawas atau auditor yang melakukan pekerjaannya tidak menemukan keganjalan, dan lain sebagainya.
  16. 16. 16 Akan tetapi semua itu bisa berubah pada saat itu berbalik dan manajemen perusahaan PT.Makmur Gading akan mengalami risiko besar yang harus ditanggung. Oleh karena itu, salah satu strategi yang akan diterapkan oleh pihak PT.Makmur Gading untuk mengubah beberapa pekerjaan agar terlaksana namun itu tidak terlihat, seperti penanaman 4.000 pohon menjadi hanya 3.900 pohon. Dan ukuran besar pohon dalam kesepakatan tingginya 40 cm dan 50% lagi berukuran tinggi 30 cm, bahkan jika perlu menanam pohon dengan mencampur yang tingginya hanya 25 cm saja. Dan juga berbagai strategi lainnya. Atas dasar kasus di atas anda diminta untuk menganalisis beberapa kondisi yang mungkin terjadi, dan bagaimana mengatasi masalah tersebut jika terjadi. Serta apakah keputusan yang dilakukan oleh PT.Makmur Gading dengan menerima order proyek dari PT.Mulia Berikat adalah dapat dibenarkan, terutama dalam iklim bisnis dewasa ini, karena jika kita melihat asal mula pendaftar dan pemenang tender tersebut, dimana bentuk tindakan Fraud yang melanggar etika bisnis tersebut dan apa solusi yang harus dilakukan untuk kasus ini. Analisis Etika profesi merupakan hal yang sangat penting bagi semua profesi karena etika tersebut berhubungan secara langsung terhadap timbulnya dampak negatif maupun positif terhadap kesejahteraan banyak orang. Khususnya dalam dunia bisnis, seseorang yang berkecimpung dalam dunia bisnis dituntut mempunyai etika dalam profesinya agar dapat bertanggung jawab dengan apa yang dilakukannya sehingga dapat memberikan dampak yang positif bagi dirinya sendiri maupun orang lain. Namun apabila etika tersebut tidak dimiliki oleh pekerja tersebut maka akan menghasilkan dampak yang negative berupa kehilangan kepercayaan dari orang lain terhadap pekerja tersebut, seperti yang terjadi pada kasus PT. Makmur Gading dimana terjadi permasalahan mengenai tindakan Fraud yang dilakukan.Yang dimana kedua perusahaan tersebut melakukan tindakan Fraud yang besifat pelanggaran terhadap nilai – nilai etika bisnis. Solusi Berdasarkan kasus di atas maka kita dapat memberikan beberapa solusi dan analisa dari segi Fraud dan etika bisnis. Pertama, tindakan yang dilakukan oleh PT.Mulia Berkat adalah sesuatu yang salah, karena ia telah tertulis sebagai pihak yang memenangkan tender namun kemudian menyerahkan kepada PT.Makmur Gading sebagai pelaksana proyek. Nilai proyek Rp
  17. 17. 17 2,4 miliar yang tertulis dalam kontrak namun diberikan kesepakatan di bawah tangan kepada PT.Makmur Gading sebesar Rp 1,9 miliar. Artinya PT.Mulia Berikat memperoleh keuntungan sebesar Rp.500.000.000,- tanpa mengerjakan apapun. Ini adalah suatu pelanggaran etika bisnis yang memiliki muatan Fraud. Kedua, PT.Makmur Gading dalam pengerjaan proyek tersebut berkeinginan untuk melakukan tindakan yang bersifat manipulasi, seperti penanaman 4.000 pohon menjadi hanya 3.900 pohon. Dan ukuran besar pohon dalam kesepakatan tingginya 40 cm menjadi bervariasi yaitu 50% berukuran tinggi 40 cm dan 50% lagi berukuran tinggi 30 cm, bahkan juka perlu menanam pohon dengan mencampur yang tingginya hanya 25 cm saja. Dan juga berbagai strategi lainnya. Tindakan ini jelas bersifat Fraud dan melanggar nilai-nilai etika bisnis. Dengan begitu kita bisa menyimpulkan jika kedua jenis perusahaan tersebut telah melakukan tindakan Fraud dan bersifat pelanggaran nilai-nilai etika bisnis. Lebih jauh mereka berdua harus mendapat teguran dari pihak terkait atau perbuatan yang dilakukan tersebut. Adapun solusi yang dapat kita berikan untuk kasus ini sebaiknya PT Makmur Gading tidak menerima tawaran yang diajukan oleh PT.Mulia Berkat, karena itu melanggar aturan etika bisnis yang berlaku. Kasus 2 : Pada bulan Mei tahun 1968, Ford Motor Company, berdasarkan rekomendasi saat itu wakil presiden Lee Iacocca, memutuskan untuk memperkenalkan mobil subkompak untuk menghadapi persingan kuat dari Volkswagen. Demi mendapatkan pangsa pasar yang besar, mobil tersebut dirancang dan dikembangkan secara cepat di dalam negeri. Yang di maksud secara cepat di sini adalah bahwa desain dan pengujian pra produksi biasanya membutuhkan waktu sekitar tiga setengah tahun dan pengaturan produksi yang sebenarnya agak lebih lama, namun pada kenyataanya desain Ford Pinto dimulai pada tahun 1968 dan produksi dimulai tahun 1970. Tujuan lain Ford Pinto adalah memproduksi mobil dengan berat sebesar 2.000 pound, dengan label harga sebesar $2.000 atau kurang. Dan ternyata selama beberapa tahun penjualan pertama Pinto bisa dikatakan sangat bagus, karena total penjualan mencapai 3.200.000 unit dari berbagai varian. Banyak laporan yang dilewatkan dalam rantai komando selama desain dan proses persetujuan, termasuk beberapa diantaranya yang menguraikan hasil tes tumbukan, dan usulan
  18. 18. 18 untuk memperbaiki kecenderungan mobil meledak ke dalam kobaran api ketika bagian belakang dipacu pada kecepatan 21 mil per jam. Kecenderungan tersebut disebabkan karena Ford Pinto mengadopsi penempatan tangki bahan bakar di bagian belakang. Pinto adalah sebuah proyek terburu-buru, dimulai pada tahun 1968 dan mengambil lebih dari dua tahun untuk mencapai ruang pamer. Akibatnya, keputusan desain rekayasa datang setelah keputusan gaya ke tingkat yang lebih besar dari biasanya. Desain ini sangat berbahaya, karena jika terjadi tabrakan pada bagian belakang Ford Pinto maka bisa menyebabkan ledakan, kemudian disusul efek domino pintu mobil yang menjadi sulit dibuka sehingga penumpang akan terperangkap di dalamnya. Selama desain dan produksi, bagaimanapun, tes tabrakan mengungkapkan cacat serius dalam tangki bensin. Dalam tabrakan lebih dari 25 mil per jam, tangki bensin selalu pecah. Untuk memperbaikinya diperlukan perubahan dan memperkuat desain. Perbaikan yang tersedia untuk Ford termasuk memposisikan tangki gas di atas roda belakang, yang akan mengurangi ruang bagasi. Penempatan tangki bahan bakar terletak di belakang poros belakang, bukan di atasnya. Hal ini dilakukan untuk menciptakan ruang bagasi yang lebih besar. Masalah dengan desain, yang kemudian menjadi jelas, adalah bahwa itu membuat Pinto lebih rentan terhadap tabrakan belakang. Kerentanan ini ditingkatkan dengan fitur lain dari mobil. Banyak studi laporan dan dokumen yang dihasilkan oleh Mother Jones mengenai tabrakan belakang Pintos menunjukkan bahwa jika terjadi tabrakan Pinto dari belakang dengan kecepatan lebih dari 30 mph, bagian belakang mobil akan melengkung seperti akordion tepat ke kursi belakang. Gaya Pinto diperlukan bahwa tangki bahan bakar berada di belakang poros belakang, sehingga hanya 9 atau 10 inci ruang menghancurkan antara bumper belakang dan poros belakang. Selain itu, kepala baut terpapar yang mampu menusuk tangki bahan bakar pada dampak belakang. Tabung yang mengarah ke tutup tangki gas akan merenggut tangki itu sendiri dan gas segera akan tumpah ke jalan di sekitar mobil. Tangki bensin yang tertekuk akan macet melawan rumah diferensial (tonjolan besar di tengah-tengah poros belakang mobil), yang berisi empat benda tajam dan baut menonjol, dan kemungkinan menyebabkan lubang di tangki dan menumpahkan lebih banyak gas. Sekarang yang dibutuhkan adalah percikan dari tempat pembakaran rokok atau serpihan logam, dan kedua mobil habis dilalap api. Jika diberikan kesempatan untuk mengatakan bahwa Pinto adalah sungguh sebuah deraan yang bagus, katakan
  19. 19. 19 pada 40 mph, kesempatan yang sangat baik bahwa pintu akan macet dan Anda harus bersiap- siap menonton penumpang terjebak di dalam terbakar sampai mati. Kasus Ford pinto bermula dari kesengajaan perusahaan mendesain mobil seperti itu dengan maksud mendapat keuntungan yang besar. Dari kelalaian perusahaan, banyak terjadi kecelakaan yang menyebabkan beberapa orang meninggal. Beberapa orang merasa isu yang diangkat dalam kasus-kasus Ford Pinto adalah contoh dari dalam saku perusahaan yang mengabaikan keselamatan konsumen dan lebih memilih mengejar keuntungan. Beberapa pihak lain merasa mereka adalah contoh kasus yang terhindarkan dari liputan media. Terlepas dari semua pendapat itu, kasus Ford Pinto adalah salah satu dari banyak masalah hukum dan etika yang kompleks. Kritikan dan hujatan pun berdatangan, namun ternyata pihak Ford memilih untuk tidak mengganti desain dari mobilnya dan lebih memilih menghadapi tuntutan di pengadilan. Analisis Etika profesi merupakan hal yang sangat penting bagi semua profesi karena etika tersebut berhubungan secara langsung terhadap timbulnya dampak negatif maupun positif terhadap kesejahteraan banyak orang. Khususnya dalam dunia keteknikan, seseorang yang berkecimpung dalam dunia teknik dituntut mempunyai etika dalam profesinya agar dapat bertanggung jawab dengan apa yang dihasilkan sehingga dapat memberikan dampak yang positif bagi dirinya sendiri maupun orang lain. Namun apabila etika tersebut tidak dimiliki oleh pekerja tersebut maka akan menghasilkan dampak yang negatif berupa kehilangan kepercayaan dari orang lain terhadap pekerja tersebut, seperti yang terjadi pada kasus perusahaan ford dimana terjadi permasalahan mengenai etika profesi dalam membuat suatu produk yaitu mobil ford pinto. Permasalahan yang terjadi pada mobil ford pinto bermula dari kecelakaan yang menewaskan 3 orang dan 4 orang luka-luka yang disebabkan oleh meledaknya tanki bahan bakar mobil ford pinto akibat adanya benturan pada saat kecelakaan. Hal ini berkaitan dengan disain tali pengikat pada tanki gas yang menjadikannya peka terhadap kebocoran dan api rendah untuk mengurangi kecepatan benturan, namun hal tersebut justru menjadi potensi bahaya untuk penggunanya karena apabila terjadi kecelakaan maka tanki bahan bakar akan mudah terbakar dan meledak sehingga dapat dikatakan produk yang dihasilkan memiliki kecacatan.
  20. 20. 20 Awal kecacatan tersebut sebenarnya telah diketahui oleh perusahaan ford, sebelum mobil ford pinto tersebut dipasarkan, namun perusahaan tersebut lebih memilih untuk membayar biaya ganti rugi kematian dari pada mendesain ulang tanki bahan bakar, karena dirasa akan membutuhkan biaya yang lebih besar untuk mendisain ulang tangki bahan bakar dibandingkan dengan membayar ganti rugi kematian. Selain itu ford memiliki suatu hak paten atas suatu tanki gas yang dirancang lebih baik pada waktu itu, tetapi pertimbangan gaya dan biaya itu mengesampingkan perubahan apapun didalam mendisain tanki bensin pinto. Berdasarkan hal tersebut dapat dikatakan ford telah melakukan pelanggaran etika profesi, dimana perusahaan tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan teknis yang dihasilkan dan kemudian mendatangkan kerugian terhadap konsumenya sehingga menimbulkan korban, bahkan sampai menyebabkan kematian karena pelanggaran dari etika profesi yang dilakukan. Hal ini tidak boleh terjadi dalam dunia perindustrian karena berdampak negatif bagi perusahaan itu sendiri, dimana perusahaan akan kehilangan kepercayaan dari konsumen sehingga konsumen tidak lagi berminat terhadap produk-produk lain yang dihasilkan oleh perusahaan yang berdampak pada menurunnya profit atau keuntungan dari perusahaan tersebut. Hal ini memberi pelajaran bagi pengusaha-pengusaha yang memproduksi mobil lainnya. Misalnya saja, seperti Toyota yang segera menarik salah satu produksi mobilnya karena masalah sistem rem yang ada pada mobil tersebut. Toyota beranggapan bahwa kepercayaan konsumen kepada mereka sangatlah penting karena akan mempengaruhi kestabilan produksi perusahaan. Kepercayaan konsumen terhadap produk yang mereka produksi sangatlah penting, karena menjadi point dasar dalam penentuan pemasaran produk mereka. Atas dasar kepercayaan inilah kejayaan dan kemajuan perusahaan dapat berjalan dengan semakin pesat. Kepercayaan adalah aset dasar bagi sebuah perusahaan untuk berkembang. Dengan tercapainya kepercayaan yang baik oleh konsumen setia dari produk yang dibuat oleh perusahaan mereka tentunya akan menjadikan nama baik perusahaan yang semakin terangkat di mata konsumen. Kejayaan sebuah perusahaan besar dituntut dari hal-hal yang saling berkaitan seperti kepercayaan, nama baik perusahaan, produk yang berkualitas dan tentunya pertahanan perusahaan dalam bersaing dengan kompetitor lain yang memproduksi produk yang sejenis. Kembali ke awal persoalan yaitu permasalahan etika profesi yang terjadi pada perusahaan mobil ford yang dikenal dengan permaslahan ford finto. Jika etika profesi dapat diterapkan dengan baik tentu permasalahan ini mungkin tidak akan terjadi.
  21. 21. 21 Etika juga sangat penting bagi kehidupan sehari-hari, seseorang dengan etika yang baik pasti memiliki kualitas kehidupan yang baik. Etika adalah dasar terpenting bagi prilaku setiap manusia. Jika dalam diri manusia sudah tertanam etika yang baik hal itu tentulah akan mempengaruhi kehidupan manusia itu di mana pun dia berada sampai ia bekerja dalam pekerjaanya. Pesan Moral 1. Jika ingin tetap bertahan, perusahaan dalam membuat produk harus memperhatikan hal-hal yang dapat merugikan bagi banyak pengguna termasuk memperhatikan etika dalam pembuatan produk, yaitu dengan mengetahui hal yang dapat membahayakan jika produk digunakan. Dari adanya pertimbangan tersebut maka dapat mengurangi timbulnya kecelakaan yang dapat menimbulkan korban yang banyak. 2. “Trust is the best soul of business” Jangan sampai merusak kepercayaan pelanggan. Jika terjadi suatu kecelakaan yang di sebabkan oleh kesalahan yang disengaja oleh perusahaan itu sendiri, maka persepsi negative masyarakat akan produk tersebut akan muncul dan hal tersebut tentu saja bisa merusak reputasi perusahaan. Kepercayaan konsumen berkurang dan menjadi lebih berhati-hati dalam memilih produk. 3. Efisiensi bukanlah segala-galanya dalam bisnis. Dalam pembuatan sebuah produk, pasti ingin memperoleh keuntungan dan juga produknya disukai banyak konsumen. Keuntungan merupakan tujuan utama dari sebuah perusahaan, maka diperlukan kenyamanan dalam pemakaiannya. Keuntungan yang diperoleh berdasarkan produk yang di desain dengan ketentuan kenyamanan, bentuknya menarik, dan sebagainya. Jadi, perusahaan haruslah memperhatikan kenyamanan konsumen. Solusi 1. Solusi Mengenai Disain Disain pada mobil ford pinto masih memiliki kelemahan terutama dibagian body bagian belakang, dimana pada body bagian belakang terdapat tangki bahan bakar. Seharusnya pihak yang terkait dalam produksi ford pinto telah menyadarinya apabila terjadi tumbukan pada bagian belakang maka akan mengalami goncangan pada tangki bahan bakar yang akan membahayakan
  22. 22. 22 sekitar mobil atau akan menyebabkan ledakan karena gesekan yang terjadi pada tangki bahan bakar. Seharusnya pihak ford membuat bodykit yang terbuat dari besi atau alumunium yang disimpan pada bagian belakang body mobil. Tidak hanya itu seharusnya pada selang transmisi gas ke mesin menggunakan bahan yang lentur dan juga kuat, untuk menghindari kebocoran dan patah pada bagian selng transmisi apabila terjadi tumbukan. Selain itu pada bagian belakang seharusnya di berikan lahan khusus penyimpanan tangki bahan bakar, guna menghindari tangki terlepas apabila terjadi tumbukan yang sangat keras dan bagian terluar tangki bahan bakar seharusnya diberi bahan yang lentur seperti penggunaan karet yang melapisi seluruh bagian tangki bahan bakar. Seharusnya disain dibuat oleh seorang yang ahli dibidangnya yang tidak hanya mementingkan unsur keindaan saja melainkan unsur keselamatan bagi penggunanya. Mesin yang terdapat pada kap mesin seharusnya dilengkap dengan besi pelindung agar dapat melindungi setiap bagian mesin apabila terjadi tumbukan pada bagian depan. Komponen yang digunakan untuk mmbuat mobil ford pinto sharusnya menggunakan bahan yang berkualitas dan yang telah memiliki standar yang telah ditetapkan oleh lembaga- lembaga yang terkait dalam proses pembuatan mobil, sehingga mobil dapat bertahan lama dalam artian tidak gampang rusak. 2. Solusi Sistem Elektrikal Seharusnya mobil ford pinto tidak seluruh bagian mobilnya terhubung secara otomatis, seperti pada bagian pintu mobil yang tidak terkunci secera otomatis apabila listrik pada mobil mati. Selain itu terdapat suatu signal pemberitahuan apabila terjadi masalah pada bagian fatal yang terdapat pada mobil, seperti pada bagian tangki bahan bakar, sensor jarak apabila akan terjadi tumbukan. 3. Solusi Asuransi Seharusnya pihak ford memberikan asuransi keselamatan jiwa bagi konsumen yang membeli mobil ford pinto, sehingga para konsumen dapat merasa nyaman apabila terjadi kecelakan yang disebabkan oleh system yang terdapat dalam mobil ford pinto. Selain itu juga pihak ford harus siap menarik seluruh mobilnya apabila terjadi kerusakan yang menyebabkan kecelakan atau keselamatan jiwa pengemudinya.
  23. 23. 23 BAB III PENUTUP Kesimpulan Dari peristwa perusahaan PT. Makmur Gading dan Ford pinto yang kita pelajari dapat kita ambil sebuah kesimpulan, bahwa setiap kegiatan produksi haruslah mengikuti etika profesi, karena apabila kegitan etika profesi tidak dilakukan dengan baik maka akan menimbulkan keraguan yang sifatnya membahayakan bagi pengguna Ford Pinto dan pada PT Makmur Gading akan mengurangi rasa kepercayaan dari pemberi proyek. Peristiwa gagal produk Ford pinto dan tindakan Fraud PT. Makmur Gading tidak sebenarnya disebabkan oleh beberapa faktor, selain dari faktor adanya tindakan yang tidak sesuai dengan etika profesi. “Trust is the best soul of business” Jangan sampai merusak kepercayaan pelanggan Karena kepercayaan pelanggan adalah nomor satu dalam kegiatan berbisnis. Conthnya saja jika terjadi suatu kecelakaan yang di sebabkan oleh kesalahan yang disengaja oleh perusahaan itu sendiri, maka persepsi negative masyarakat akan produk tersebut akan muncul dan hal tersebut tentu saja bisa merusak reputasi perusahaan. Kepercayaan konsumen berkurang dan menjadi lebih berhati-hati dalam memilih produk.
  24. 24. 24 DAFTAR PUSTAKA Agoes, Sukrisno. 2014 . Etika Bisnis dan Profesi. Salemba Empat : Jakarta Fahmi, Rahim. 2014. Etika Bisnis. Albeta : Bandung Baba, Ali. 2013. Etika Bisnis dan Profesi. IPB : Bogor https://www.scribd.com/document/334838078/Teori-Etika-Dan-Pengambilan-Keputusan- Beretika ,17 Maret 2018.

