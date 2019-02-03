Problem management foundation Simulation

-
Pilots are trained on simulators because they can not afford to deal with life threatening events in the air by way of experimentation
The diligence applied in the aviation industry is seldom duplicated with Information Technology being a case in point
Simulation is crucial to the successful resolution of a crisis
A disaster recovery test is an example of a simulation involving crisis management
The simulation exercises should cover
Media communications
Being able to avoid inconsistent communications
Social media interactions
Desktop exercises
Full blown scenario simulations (replay of known errors)
Co-ordination of all stakeholders
