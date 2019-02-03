Problem management foundation Simulation

Pilots are trained on simulators because they can not afford to deal with life threatening events in the air by way of experimentation

The diligence applied in the aviation industry is seldom duplicated with Information Technology being a case in point

Simulation is crucial to the successful resolution of a crisis

A disaster recovery test is an example of a simulation involving crisis management

The simulation exercises should cover

Media communications

Being able to avoid inconsistent communications

Social media interactions

Desktop exercises

Full blown scenario simulations (replay of known errors)

Co-ordination of all stakeholders