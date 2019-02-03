Successfully reported this slideshow.
12. simulation
ProblemManagementFoundation Flight simulators
ProblemManagementFoundation Why use simulation? • Pilots are trained on simulators because they can not afford to deal wit...
ProblemManagementFoundation Problem management training • Problem management has components of training, operations and re...
ProblemManagementFoundation Simulation process • Draw diagram from photo • Objective behind simulation is to understand an...
ProblemManagementFoundation Types of simulation • Testing and training • Acceptance tests • Flight simulators • Iron birds...
ProblemManagementFoundation Post simulation • Feedback required from participants • Typically includes field reports, ques...
ProblemManagementFoundation Review • Although simulations tools exist within Information Technology, they are not as matur...
Pilots are trained on simulators because they can not afford to deal with life threatening events in the air by way of experimentation
The diligence applied in the aviation industry is seldom duplicated with Information Technology being a case in point
Simulation is crucial to the successful resolution of a crisis
A disaster recovery test is an example of a simulation involving crisis management
The simulation exercises should cover
Media communications
Being able to avoid inconsistent communications
Social media interactions
Desktop exercises
Full blown scenario simulations (replay of known errors)
Co-ordination of all stakeholders

Problem management foundation Simulation

  1. 1. 12. simulation
  2. 2. ProblemManagementFoundation Flight simulators
  3. 3. ProblemManagementFoundation Why use simulation? • Pilots are trained on simulators because they can not afford to deal with life threating events in the air by way of experimentation • The diligence applied in the aviation industry is seldom duplicated with Information Technology being a case in point • Simulation is crucial to the successful resolution of a crisis • A disaster recovery test is an example of a simulation involving crisis management • The simulation exercises should cover • Media communications • Being able to avoid inconsistent communications • Social media interactions • Desktop exercises • Full blown scenario simulations (replay of known errors) • Co-ordination of all stakeholders
  4. 4. ProblemManagementFoundation Problem management training • Problem management has components of training, operations and review (assessment). • Training has theoretical aspects and also practical considerations which can be addressed using simulation • People respond in an unpredictable manner when unforeseen events occur • Training people is about • equipping then with an additional skill set in order to manage an unpredictable situation • ensuring that they deal with known situations in an optimal manner • managing an escalating situation with calm judgement under extraordinary circumstances • coping with the different stages of a crisis
  5. 5. ProblemManagementFoundation Simulation process • Draw diagram from photo • Objective behind simulation is to understand and develop a fit for purpose process or crisis management program that works for the enterprise/organization • Needs to highlight risks, gaps and adverse changes that have occurred that can be corrected to ensure readiness • Highlights items that would require additional financial funding • Confirms the validity of tool choices
  6. 6. ProblemManagementFoundation Types of simulation • Testing and training • Acceptance tests • Flight simulators • Iron birds – mock-ups • Test plans • Continuity tests • Evacuations • Failover tests • Restore tests
  7. 7. ProblemManagementFoundation Post simulation • Feedback required from participants • Typically includes field reports, questionnaires, reports/logs from tools, dashboards, completed checklists and videos/recordings. • It is important to evaluate all of the above in order to produce a detailed findings document • This document should discuss what worked, what didn’t work, gaps in processes and technology, the crisis communications and proposed changes to operations. • Timelines should be agreed for any remedial activities that need to be actioned. • Practice, practice, practice.
  8. 8. ProblemManagementFoundation Review • Although simulations tools exist within Information Technology, they are not as mature as in the aviation industry • Important to understand practice and update the processes, tools and technology constantly. • Regular simulation of scenarios is crucial to crisis readiness. • Training people on what to expect and how to respond. • Ensure you have backup resources. • Conduct a disciplined post crisis simulation review • Always assess readiness by asking the following questions • Has a representative set of scenarios been tested? • Do we have more than one response to a scenario? • Is our crisis activation response effective? • Do we have a clear chain of command? • Do we have the right people in the right places doing the right things?

