Problem management foundation - Perceptions

  1. 1. ProblemManagementFoundation 2. Perception
  2. 2. ProblemManagementFoundation Objectives • Understanding the underlying “psychology” of Problem Management
  3. 3. ProblemManagementFoundation Managing perception during a crisis • When talking to the business, it is important to use a shared language in order to ensure the correct interpretation and shared perception of what the crisis is and how it is being managed. • The key to getting this right is ensuring that everyone uses the same language to communicate in order to create trust.
  4. 4. ProblemManagementFoundation Right eye Stereo Left eye Parallax Depth Perception Avoid collisions Accuracy Interpretation of trust • Physiological view-it’s all about the interpretation
  5. 5. ProblemManagementFoundation Operations Processes (Standards) Transparency Metrics (Dashboards) Trust Secure Available Cost effective Efficient and effective Establishing trust
  6. 6. Steve Prentice, Gartner How computers look is as important as how they perform
  7. 7. Looking for ugly • The term looking for the ugly originates with William McCabe, a veteran of business aviation companies who said: • “You’re looking for ugly. You ask your people to look for ugly. A successful safety system acknowledges, recognizes and rewards people for coming forward and saying, ‘That might be one of your precursors.’ ”
  8. 8. ProblemManagementFoundation Metrics Provide all the data, not just the good stuff! Transparency Metrics (Dashboards)
  9. 9. ProblemManagementFoundation Principles for managing a crisis • Be prepared. • Time is of the essence. • Perception is reality (deal only with the known facts). • Think before you communicate. • Choose the right person to convey the message. • The communication needs to be consistent across all channels.
  10. 10. This is NOT transparency
  11. 11. ‘You just have to do the right thing, because the alternative is too horrible to consider.’ Richard Branson
  12. 12. ProblemManagementFoundation Review Creating and maintaining TRUST is important, in a crisis it is crucial!

