Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MLA Citation Style • Prof.R.R.Borse, • Asst.Prof. & Head, Eng.Dept., • B.P.Arts,S.M.A.Sci.,K.K.C.Comm.College,Chalisgaon •...
Lesson Objectives • Learn about the concept of plagiarism. • Learn the reasons for using a citation style, like MLA. • Cor...
What is Plagiarism? •“Plagiarism” is the theft of words, phrases, sentence structures, ideas, or opinions.”
When does it occur? • Plagiarism occurs when any such information is taken from any source or person and--intentionally or...
How to Avoid Plagiarism The best way to avoid plagiarism is to learn how to use a citation style (like MLA) and then apply...
When to give your source. . . You must acknowledge in your paper the source of • A direct quotation • A statistic • An ide...
Sources GENERAL RULE: • Ideally, no more than 25 percent of your paper should be direct quotations • Paraphrase as much as...
USE YOUR TIME WISELY!! • Putting off your assignment just means you will get desperate at the last minute and be more temp...
When to Paraphrase or Summarize You must still acknowledge your source if you… Paraphrase: • Put someone else’s ideas into...
The Modern Language Association Citation Style (MLA Citation) MLA, like other citations styles consists of two things: 1. ...
Why Use MLA Format? • Allows readers to cross-reference your sources easily • Provides consistent format within a discipli...
In-Text or Parenthetical Citations …a system in which you give your source in parentheses immediately after you give the i...
Cite Your Sources!! In-text citations of sources have two requirements: 1. They need to include enough information for the...
Types of In-text Citations In-text citations can come in two main forms: 1. Author named within the quote: At one point, C...
In-Text Citation – Author & Page No. (Keeling 125) Notice there is no “p” and no comma. The struggle for identity is commo...
In-Text Citations – Title & Page No. Her distinctive writing style adds to her mystique (“Plath” 19). Often, articles, edi...
In-Text Citations – Page No. Only • If you have already mentioned the author’s name, put a page number only: Keeling state...
In-Text Citation – Organization as Author Often, an organization serves as the author: The National Council for Teachers o...
Other forms of In-Text Citations 1. Two authors: (Johnson and Rodriguez 221) 2. Three or more authors: (York et al. 75)  ...
Works Cited Entries • A Works Cited Page is composed of Works Cited Entries, commonly called bibliographic entries. There ...
A Book with One Author For example: (sample) Last, First. Book Title. City: Publisher, Year. (example) Gilligan, Carol. In...
A Book with Two+ Authors The basic format for a book with two authors is nearly identical to one with one author. You just...
A Book with an Editor (or two!) For example: (sample) Last, First, ed. Book Title. City: Publisher, Year. (example) Bloom,...
An Article from an online database magazine For example: (sample) Last, First. “Article Title.” Name of Mag. Date of publi...
An Internet Site For example: (sample) Last, First. “Title of page.” Title of home page. Date written or posted (day month...
In-Text Citations - How Often to Give Citations • When several facts in a row within one paragraph all come from the same ...
Works Cited • List only those sources that you actually used • List the complete title of the article, essay, or book • Al...
Now for some practice!
• Which of the following examples is a correctly formatted citation for a one author book, where the quoted material comes...
Correct! (Jones 75) In text citations for one author books only contain the author’s last name and the page number. You sh...
• Which of the following examples is a correctly formatted citation for a two author book, where the quoted material start...
Correct!  In text citations for two author books contain the authors’ last names separated by “and”, and the page number....
• The example below is what kind of a bibliographic citation? Erickson, Leif. “How I discovered America.” Journal of Vikin...
Correct!  Bibliographic citations that have “” quotation marks, automatically should tell you that it is a selection in a...
• In the following citation, what part of it is incorrect? Holland, Merlin, and Miller, John. The Big Book of Stories. Chi...
Correct!  Bibliographic citations list the first author’s name “last name” first and “first name” last, but all other aut...
What you learned today In this lesson you learned: 1. about plagiarism, 2. the importance of citation styles, 3. and how t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MLA Citation Style

6 views

Published on

MLA Citation Style

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MLA Citation Style

  1. 1. MLA Citation Style • Prof.R.R.Borse, • Asst.Prof. & Head, Eng.Dept., • B.P.Arts,S.M.A.Sci.,K.K.C.Comm.College,Chalisgaon • ravindraborse1@gmail.com
  2. 2. Lesson Objectives • Learn about the concept of plagiarism. • Learn the reasons for using a citation style, like MLA. • Correctly utilize and identify MLA citation style.
  3. 3. What is Plagiarism? •“Plagiarism” is the theft of words, phrases, sentence structures, ideas, or opinions.”
  4. 4. When does it occur? • Plagiarism occurs when any such information is taken from any source or person and--intentionally or unintentionally--presented or "borrowed" without mention of the source. • Plagiarism also occurs when materials from cited sources are reproduced exactly or nearly exactly but are not put in quotation marks.
  5. 5. How to Avoid Plagiarism The best way to avoid plagiarism is to learn how to use a citation style (like MLA) and then apply it consistently in all your work. If not, you may fail the assignment or course.
  6. 6. When to give your source. . . You must acknowledge in your paper the source of • A direct quotation • A statistic • An idea • Someone else’s opinion • Concrete facts not considered “common knowledge” • Information not commonly known • Information taken from the computer (CD ROMS, internet, etc.) • Illustrations, photographs, or charts – if not yours Source: Silverman, Jay, Elaine Hughes, and Diana Roberts Weinbroer. Rules of Thumb: A Guide for Writers. New York: McGraw Hill, 2002.
  7. 7. Sources GENERAL RULE: • Ideally, no more than 25 percent of your paper should be direct quotations • Paraphrase as much as you can • Use direct quotations when citing a statistic or original theory • Use author's words if they capture a point exactly
  8. 8. USE YOUR TIME WISELY!! • Putting off your assignment just means you will get desperate at the last minute and be more tempted to PLAGIARIZE!
  9. 9. When to Paraphrase or Summarize You must still acknowledge your source if you… Paraphrase: • Put someone else’s ideas into your own words Summarize: • Condense someone else’s words or ideas
  10. 10. The Modern Language Association Citation Style (MLA Citation) MLA, like other citations styles consists of two things: 1. In-text Citations (Also called Parenthetical Citations) 2. Works Cited Page (composed of Bibliographic Entries) **You must utilize both correctly to avoid plagiarism!
  11. 11. Why Use MLA Format? • Allows readers to cross-reference your sources easily • Provides consistent format within a discipline • Gives you credibility as a writer • Protects yourself from plagiarism
  12. 12. In-Text or Parenthetical Citations …a system in which you give your source in parentheses immediately after you give the information. Four Common Citations: • Author and page number • Title and page number • Page number only • Secondhand quotations The first word of your citation match the corresponding entry on your Works Cited page!
  13. 13. Cite Your Sources!! In-text citations of sources have two requirements: 1. They need to include enough information for the audience to find the source on the works cited page. 2. They need to include enough information so the audience knows where to find the borrowed material in the original source you used. Examples (Last Name Page #) (Garcia 136)
  14. 14. Types of In-text Citations In-text citations can come in two main forms: 1. Author named within the quote: At one point, Cofer writes, “Growing up in a large urban center…I suffered from what I think of as cultural schizophrenia” (175). 2. Author not named within the quote: “On the other side, many Americans expressed surprise at the frequency with which French people spoke about money” (Carroll 313). *As you can see, both styles of citations include the author’s last name and the page number.
  15. 15. In-Text Citation – Author & Page No. (Keeling 125) Notice there is no “p” and no comma. The struggle for identity is common during puberty (Keeling 125).
  16. 16. In-Text Citations – Title & Page No. Her distinctive writing style adds to her mystique (“Plath” 19). Often, articles, editorials, pamphlets, and other materials have no author listed; thus, give the first distinctive word of the title followed by page #
  17. 17. In-Text Citations – Page No. Only • If you have already mentioned the author’s name, put a page number only: Keeling states that Plath’s work stands in stark contrast to other confessional poets (58).
  18. 18. In-Text Citation – Organization as Author Often, an organization serves as the author: The National Council for Teachers of English state that students bring insider knowledge of youth culture and a passion for and investment in its texts and practices (5). OR Students bring insider knowledge of youth culture (National Council for the Teachers of English 5).
  19. 19. Other forms of In-Text Citations 1. Two authors: (Johnson and Rodriguez 221) 2. Three or more authors: (York et al. 75)  “et al.” means “and others” 3. A work with no page numbers (like a webpage): (Miller) *You add the full title only if it is short. If it is a long title, you only use the first one or two words.
  20. 20. Works Cited Entries • A Works Cited Page is composed of Works Cited Entries, commonly called bibliographic entries. There are dozens of different types of sources, and there is an MLA work cited format for each one. The most common formats are those for: 1. A book with one author 2. A book with two authors 3. A book with an editor 4. An article from an online periodical (journals and magazines) 5. An internet site
  21. 21. A Book with One Author For example: (sample) Last, First. Book Title. City: Publisher, Year. (example) Gilligan, Carol. In a Different Voice. Cambridge: Harvard Press, 1982.
  22. 22. A Book with Two+ Authors The basic format for a book with two authors is nearly identical to one with one author. You just need to add the second author’s name, but this time the second author goes First Name first, Last Name Last. For example: (sample) Last, First and First Last. Book Title. City: Publisher, Year. (example) Embry, Carol and Joseph Addison. The lives of the Eighteenth Century Satirists. London: Penguin, 1796. *Notice that when a citation does not fit on one line, the next line starts 5 spaces in from the first line.
  23. 23. A Book with an Editor (or two!) For example: (sample) Last, First, ed. Book Title. City: Publisher, Year. (example) Bloom, Harold, ed. Shakespeare’s Baudy. Stratford- upon-Avon: Globe Press, 1996.
  24. 24. An Article from an online database magazine For example: (sample) Last, First. “Article Title.” Name of Mag. Date of publication: page numbers. Name of database. Vendor. Date Visited<site address of database>. (example) Khan, John. “The Chinese Theatre.” Journal of Drama Studies June 2003: 145-68. Proquest. Gale Learning. 2 May 2011 <www.aclibrary.org>.
  25. 25. An Internet Site For example: (sample) Last, First. “Title of page.” Title of home page. Date written or posted (day month, year). Date visited <site address of title page>. (example) Smith, Mary. “Science in America.” United States Science. 3 May 2010 <http://spaceflight.usa.gov/spacenews.html>. *Because webpages are unregulated, there is a great degree of variation on whether it will have all these pieces of information. If your site does not, skip that piece and move on to the next one.
  26. 26. In-Text Citations - How Often to Give Citations • When several facts in a row within one paragraph all come from the same page of a source, use one citation to cover them all. Place the citation after the last fact. • The citation MUST be in the same paragraph as the facts!
  27. 27. Works Cited • List only those sources that you actually used • List the complete title of the article, essay, or book • Alphabetize your list by authors’ last names or the first main word in a title • Online sources usually follow the print format followed by the URL <URL>. (journals, newspapers, magazines, abstracts, books, reviews, scholarly projects or databases, etc.) • Format –  Author’s last name first  Double-space  Left Margin  Indent second and third lines five spaces  Most item separated by periods – leave one space after ending punctuation.  Place a period at the end of each entry.
  28. 28. Now for some practice!
  29. 29. • Which of the following examples is a correctly formatted citation for a one author book, where the quoted material comes from page 75? (Jones, 75) (Jones, p.75) (Jones page 75) (Jones 75)
  30. 30. Correct! (Jones 75) In text citations for one author books only contain the author’s last name and the page number. You should not put a comma, “p.” or “page.”
  31. 31. • Which of the following examples is a correctly formatted citation for a two author book, where the quoted material starts on page 84 and ends on page 86? (Garica and Lo, 84-86) (Garica and Lo 84-86) (Garica & Lo 84 to 86) (Garica & Lo 84-86)
  32. 32. Correct!  In text citations for two author books contain the authors’ last names separated by “and”, and the page number. When there is a range of pages, you put the starting page, a dash, and then the ending page. (Garica and Lo 84-86)
  33. 33. • The example below is what kind of a bibliographic citation? Erickson, Leif. “How I discovered America.” Journal of Viking Studies 24 (1991): 25-42. Periodical Book with one author Newspaper Webpage
  34. 34. Correct!  Bibliographic citations that have “” quotation marks, automatically should tell you that it is a selection in another publication. Therefore, these types of citations are either journal, magazine, or newspaper articles (all periodicals). Periodical
  35. 35. • In the following citation, what part of it is incorrect? Holland, Merlin, and Miller, John. The Big Book of Stories. Chicago: Altamira Press, 2000. City 2nd Author’s Name 1st Author’s Name Publisher
  36. 36. Correct!  Bibliographic citations list the first author’s name “last name” first and “first name” last, but all other authors are listed “first name” first and “last name” last. 2nd Author’s Name
  37. 37. What you learned today In this lesson you learned: 1. about plagiarism, 2. the importance of citation styles, 3. and how to use MLA citation style. Good Luck building your research paper. Use your Library—we can help you be Successful!

×