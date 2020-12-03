Carnot's Theorem_PVRao_AU_INDIA

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Carnot's Theorem-Engineering Thermodynamics

  1. 1. Carnot’s Theorem Presented by Pulagala Venkateswara Rao (PVRao) ME (IISc) Associate Professor Department of Mechanical Engineering Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, A.P., INDIA
  2. 2. Carnot’s Theorem Here, two heat engines operating between same thermal energy reservoirs: A high temperature reservoir at ‘TH’ and a low temperature reservoir at ‘TL’ Assume; Heat engine ‘HEa' is a generalized heat engine (which means ‘HEa’ is reversible or irreversible). Heat supplied to ‘HEa’ is ‘Qsa’ and heat rejected by ‘HEa’ is ‘Qra’, and the work output is ‘Wa’. Another heat engine ‘HEb’ is a reversible heat engine. (A reversible heat engine can be reversed without changing their values of energy interactions). Heat and work interactions are: ‘Qsb’, ‘Qrb’ and ‘Wb’.
  3. 3. Assume, 1. Both heat engines are supplied with same amount of heat; Qsa = Qsb 2. Efficiency of a generalized heat engine (HEa) is greater than a reversible heat engine (HEb); ηHEa > ηHEb, which means Wa > Wb Efficiency of a reversible heat engine= Work Output/Heat Input ηHEb=Wb/Qsb Efficiency of a generalized heat engine = Work Output/ Heat Input ηHEa = Wa/Qsa
  4. 4. Since a reversible heat engine ‘RHE’/‘HEb’ can be reversed without changing the values of heat and work interactions; this reversible engine can be turned into heat pump (HP), which transfers heat from a low temperature reservoir ‘TL’ to a high temperature reservoir ‘TH’ by consuming ‘Wb’ amount of work (as input). Since Wa>Wb (# assumption 2), some fraction of the work (=Wb) can be used to drive the HP. Therefore, there is an availability of excess amount of work (Wc = Wa-Wb).
  5. 5. Since Qsa=Qsb (# assumption 1), the reservoir at a temperature ‘TH’ can be eliminated. Therefore, the combined heat engine (Here, the generalised heat engine ‘HEa’ is driving a reversible heat engine ‘HEb/HP’) is operating with a single reservoir at a temperature TL, and producing a network output ‘Wc’, which means the combined system is violating the Kelvin-Planck statement of SLT. Which means, ‘Wa>Wb’(# assumption 2) is wrong (or) the assumption: ηHEa > ηHEb is wrong. Therefore, ηHEb ≥ ηHEa It implies that, “No heat engine can be more efficient than a reversible heat engine operating between the same thermal energy reservoirs” ηHEb = ηHEa (if ‘HEa’ is reversible) ηHEb > ηHEa (if ‘HEa’ is irreversible)
  6. 6. Corollary of Carnot's Theorem Corollary of Carnot's Theorem: The efficiency of all the reversible heat engines operating between the same reservoirs (Source and Sink) is the same; which means the efficiency of a heat engine is independent of the nature (or the amount) of the working substance (gas/steam) undergoing the thermodynamic cycle. The efficiency of a Reversible Heat Engine purely depends on temperature levels of the source and the sink.

