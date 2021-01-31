Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LENDI INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY METAL CUTTING AND MACHINE TOOLS COURSE CODE: C302 REGULATION: R16 3rd BTECH ...
INDEXING: Indexing is the process of evenly dividing the circumference of a circular work piece into equally spaced divisi...
INDEXING head or dividing head: The index head of the indexing contains an indexing mechanism which is used to control th...
INDEXING head or dividing head:  Dividing heads are 3 types Plain dividing Head Universal Dividing Head Optical dividi...
INDEXING head or dividing head: PLAINDIVIDINGHEAD: This type of dividing heads are 2 types First type carries indexing p...
INDEXING head or dividing head: PLAINDIVIDINGHEAD: Another form plain dividing head is used in simple indexing method Th...
INDEXING head or dividing head: Universal dividingHEAD: This type of head used for indexing work Mainly consist of robus...
INDEXING METHODS
INDEXING METHODS SIMPLE INDEXING METHOD In this indexing plain dividing head is used, the indexing plate directly mounted...
Yours: POLAYYA CHINTADA M.TECH,M.B.A,(PhD) ASSISTANT PROFESSOR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MILLING MACHINE PPT 5: INDEING AND INDEING METHODS BY POLAYYA CHINTADA

36 views

Published on

MILLING MACHINE PPT 5: INDEING AND INDEING METHODS BY POLAYYA CHINTADA

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MILLING MACHINE PPT 5: INDEING AND INDEING METHODS BY POLAYYA CHINTADA

  1. 1. LENDI INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY METAL CUTTING AND MACHINE TOOLS COURSE CODE: C302 REGULATION: R16 3rd BTECH 1st SEM PREPARED BY : POLAYYA CHINTADA M.TECH,M.B.A,(PhD) ASSISTANT PROFESSOR TOPIC: INDEXING OF MILLING
  2. 2. INDEXING: Indexing is the process of evenly dividing the circumference of a circular work piece into equally spaced divisions, such as in cutting gear teeth, cutting splines, milling grooves in reamers and taps, and spacing holes on a circle.
  3. 3. INDEXING head or dividing head: The index head of the indexing contains an indexing mechanism which is used to control the rotation of the index head spindle to space or divide a work piece accurately. An indexing head, also known as a dividing head or spiral head  Indexing heads are usually used on the tables of milling machines, but may be used on many other machine tools including drill presses, grinders, and boring machines. The work piece is held in the indexing head in the same manner as a metalworking lathe. A simple indexing mechanism consists of a 40-tooth worm wheel fastened to the index head spindle, a single-cut worm, a crank for turning the worm shaft, and an index plate and sector. Since there are 40 teeth in the worm wheel, one turn of the index crank causes the worm, and consequently, the index head spindle to make 1/40 of a turn; so 40 turns of the index crank revolve the spindle one full turn.
  4. 4. INDEXING head or dividing head:  Dividing heads are 3 types Plain dividing Head Universal Dividing Head Optical dividing Head Optical dividing Head Optical Dividing Head is a most precision attachment Used for precision work, and also used for checking the accuracy of other indexing heads It is possible to measure or read the angular dimensions up to seconds
  5. 5. INDEXING head or dividing head: PLAINDIVIDINGHEAD: This type of dividing heads are 2 types First type carries indexing plate directly mounted on its plane with no use of worm and worm wheel It is simple and used In direct Indexing The indexing plate consist of 12 or 24 equi spaced slots on its periphery Job is held between 2 centers like tailstock centre and dividing head spindle centre Hand lever is used for locking the spindle position A lug engages desired slot of the indexing plate 24 slots plate consist of 2,3,4,8,12 and 24 divisions can be obtained 12 slots plate consist of 2,3,4,6 and12 divisions can be obtained
  6. 6. INDEXING head or dividing head: PLAINDIVIDINGHEAD: Another form plain dividing head is used in simple indexing method The front end of the spindle carries carrier and centre rear side indexing plate The indexing plate gets movement by through a worm worm rotating the wheel Crank can be any desired position to bring the pin in front of the desired hole These plates having 3 plates circle holes 16,42 and 60 or 24,30,36
  7. 7. INDEXING head or dividing head: Universal dividingHEAD: This type of head used for indexing work Mainly consist of robust body, enclosed in it by worm drive, consist of worm and worm wheel The dividing head spindle carries worm wheel spindle carrying worm,which meshes with worm wheel, carries a crank at outer wheel The index pin works inside the spring loaded plunger, the plunger can slides radially along a slot provided in the crank in order to adjust the pin position Sector arms are provide on indexing plate in order to adjust desired angle and hole position Indexing plates are available in a set of two or three, with no of hole circles on both sides On the backside of the dividing head provided a bracket which carries a slot along its length
  8. 8. INDEXING METHODS
  9. 9. INDEXING METHODS SIMPLE INDEXING METHOD In this indexing plain dividing head is used, the indexing plate directly mounted on spindle rotated by hand. This indexing also called as rapid indexing, and does not consist of worm and worm wheel It can be used when the no of divisions to be obtained is such that the no slots on the periphery of the index plate is a multiple of the former Indexing Ratio= N/n N= no of slots on the periphery of the index plate n= no of divisions required to be obtained EXAMPLE To divide the surface into 6 divisions and the dividing head consists of 24 slots on the periphery Indexing Ratio= N/n=24/6=4 So the index plate is will be required to move through 4 slots after each cut is over If the dividing head consist of worm and worm wheel set up Example To divide the surface into 10 divisions and the dividing head consists of 60hole circle on the periphery Indexing Ratio= N/n=60/10=6 So the index plate is will be required to move 6 divisions on 60 hole circle
  10. 10. Yours: POLAYYA CHINTADA M.TECH,M.B.A,(PhD) ASSISTANT PROFESSOR

×