  1. 1. • Merujuk kepada kata yang menunjukkan perbuatan atau gerak laku,dan juga menunjukkan situasi atau keadaan tentang seseorang atau sesuatu.
  2. 2. KATA KERJA PERBUATAN • KATA KERJA YG GERAK LAKUNYA DPT DILIHAT : 1. makan 2. minum 3. tidur 4. berjalan
  3. 3. KATA KERJA KEADAAN • Kata kerja yang tidak menampakkan gerak lakunya ; 1. mati 2. lahir 3. habis 4. hidup
  4. 4. JENIS KATA KERJA • KATA KERJA AKTIF - KATA KERJA AKTIF TAK TRANSITIF - KATA KERJA AKTIF TRANSITIF • KATA KERJA PASIF
  5. 5. KATA KERJA YG TIDAK MEMERLUKAN OBJEK / PENYAMBUT UTK MELENGKAPKAN MAKNA KATA KERJA ITU . DIBAHAGIKAN KPD 3 ; 1. Tanpa Pelengkap 2. Dengan Pelengkap 3. Dengan Penerang
  6. 6. 1. Kata Kerja Aktif Tak Transitif Tanpa Pelengkap - Adik mandi - Dia termenung 2. Kata Kerja Aktif Tak Transitif Dgn Pelengkap - Kata Nama = Ali tidur berlantaikan tanah - Kata Adjektif = Dia sekarang bertambah kaya - Kata Sendi = Kami berada dalam keadaan serba salah.
  7. 7. 3. Kata Kerja Aktif Tak Transitif Dengan Penerang - mempunyai penerang yg terdiri drpd Kata/Frasa Nama yg berfungsi sbg penerang kpd kata kerja • Ayah suka berkasut kulit • Wanita itu berbaju sutera buatan jepun
  8. 8. KATA KERJA AKTIF TRANSITIF • kata kerja yg hadir dlm ayat aktif transitif dan kata kerja ini memerlukan objek atau penyambut - Awak menjual bunga - Abang membeli ikan air tawar • boleh mempunyai dua objek iaitu objek tepat dan objek sipi - ibu membuatkan nenek kopi nenek - objek tepat kopi - objek sipi
  9. 9. kpd Awak menjual bunga - Bunga awak jual Abang membeli ikan air tawar - Ikan air tawar dibeli oleh abang Kakak membersihkan bilik - ???
  10. 10. 4.2 Pembentukan Kata Kerja • Kata Kerja Tunggal - baring, tidur, mandi • Kata Kerja Terbitan - berkebun, berjalan • Kata Kerja Ganda - baring-baring, mandi-manda • Kata Kerja Majmuk - beritahu, makan angin
  11. 11. KATA KERJA TUNGGAL • TIDAK MENGALAMI PENGIMBUHAN, PENGGANDAAN ATAU PEMAJMUKAN • MENDUKUNG MAKNA YG LENGKAP DAN BOLEH BERDIRI SECARA SENDIRI SBG PREDIKAT DLM AYAT • Contoh ; - datang , roboh , hilang , mandi , luruh , tinggal
  12. 12. Kata Kerja Terbitan Awalan kata kerja beR- , meN- , teR- , di- , mempeR , dan dipeR Imbuhan Awalan / Jenis Kata beR- meN- teR- di- mempeR- dipeR- Kata Nama buah - berbuah bukit - membukit buku - terbuku panah - dipanah hamba - memperhamba hamba - diperhamba Kata Kerja / Tugas main - bermain telan - menelan ambil - terambil tulis - ditulis lekeh - memperlekeh rencam - diperencam Kata Adjektif sedih - bersedih besar - membesar X X oleh - memperoleh oleh - diperoleh

