Gambar 4. Siklus menstruasi Siklus haid normal dapat dipahami dengan baik dengan membaginya atas dua fase dan satu saat, y...
Gambar 4. Siklus menstruasi Siklus haid normal dapat dipahami dengan baik dengan membaginya atas dua fase dan satu saat, y...
Anatomi dan fisiologi uteri

  1. 1. BAB II ANATOMI DAN FISIOLOGI UTERI 2.1. Anatomi Uterus berbentuk seperti buah advokat atau buah peer yang sedikit gepeng ke arah muka belakang, ukurannya sebesar telur ayam dan mempunyai rongga. Dindingnya terdiri atas otot- otot polos. Ukuran panjang uterus adalah 7–7,5 cm, lebar di atas 5,25 cm, tebal 2,5 cm dan tebel dinding uterus adalah 1,25 cm. Bentuk dan ukuran uterus sangat berbeda-beda, tergantung pada usia dan pernah melahirkan anak atau belumnya. Terletak di rongga pelvis antara kandung kemih dan rectum. Letak uterus dalam keadaan fisiologis adalah anteversiofleksio (serviks ke depan dan membentuk sudut dengan serviks uteri). Bagian-bagian uterus terdiri atas: • Fundus uteri, adalah bagian uterus proksimal di atas muara tuba uterina yang mirip dengan kubah, di bagian ini tuba falloppii masuk ke uterus. Fundus uteri ini biasanya diperlukan untuk mengetahui usia atau lamanya kehamilan • Korpus uteri, adalah bagian uterus yang utama dan terbesar. Korpus uteri menyempit di bgaian inferior dekat ostium internum dan berlanjut sebagai serviks. Pada kehamilan, bagian ini mempunyai fungsi utama sebagai tempat janain berkembang. Rongga yang terdapat di korpus uteri disebut kavum uteri (rongga rahim). • Serviks uteri, serviks menonjol ke dalam vagina melalui dinding anteriornya, dan bermuara ke dalamnya berupa ostium eksternum. Serviks uteri terdiri dari : o Pars vaginalis servisis uteri yang dinamakan porsio o Pars supravaginalis servisis uteri yaitu bagian serviks yang berada di atas vagina Secara histologis, dinding uterus terdiri atas : • Endometrium (selaput lendir) di korpus uteri Endometrium terdiri atas epitel pubik, kelenjar-kelenjar dan jaringan dengan banyak pembuluh darah. Endometrium terdiri atas epitel selapis silindris, banyak kelenjar tubuler bersekresi lendir. Dua pertiga bagian atas kanal servikal dilapisi selaput lendir dan sepertiga bawah dilapisi epitel berlapis gepeng, menyatu dengan epitel vagina. Endometrium melapisi seluruh kavum uteri dan mempunyai arti penting dalam siklus haid. Endometrium merupakan bagian dalam dari korpus uteri yang membatasi cavum uteri. Pada endometrium terdapat lubang-lubang kecil yang merupakan muara-muara
  2. 2. dari saluran-saluran kelenjar uterus yang dapat menghasilkan sekret alkalis yang membasahi cavum uteri. Epitel endometrium berbentuk seperti silindris. • Myometrium (otot-otot polos) Lapisan otot polos di sebelah dalam berbentuk sirkuler dan di sebelah luar berbentuk longitudinal. Di antara kedua lapisan itu terdapat lapisan otot oblik, berbentuk anyaman, lapisan ini paling kuat dan menjepit pembuluh-pembuluh darah yang berada di sana. Myometrium merupakan bagian yang paling tebal. Terdiri dari otot polos yang disusun sedemikian rupa hingga dapat mendorong isinya keluar saat persalinan. Di antara serabut-serabut otot terdapat pembuluh-pembuluh darah, pembuluh lympa dan urat saraf. Otot uterus terdiri dari 3 bagian : o Lapisan luar, yaitu lapisan seperti kap melengkung melalui fundus menuju ke arah ligament o Lapisan dalam, merupakan serabut-serabut otot yang berfungsi sebagai sfingter dan terletak pada ostium internum tubae dan orificium uteri internum o Lapisan tengah, terletak antara kedua lapisan di atas, merupakan anyaman serabut otot yang tebal ditembus oleh pembuluh-pembuluh darah. Jadi, dinding uterus terutama dibentuk oleh lapisan tengah ini. • Perimetrium, yakni lapisan serosa terdiri atas peritoneum viserale yang meliputi dinding uterus bagian luar. Ke anterior peritoneum menutupi fundus dan korpus, kemudian membalik ke atas permukaan kandung kemih. Lipatan peritoneum ini membentuk kantung vesikouterina. Ke posterior, peritoneum menutupi fundus, korpus dan serviks, kemudian melipat pada rektum dan membentuk kantung rekto-uterina. Ke lateral, hanya fundus yang ditutupi karena peritoneum membentuk lipatan ganda dengan tuba uterina pada batas atas yang bebas. Lipatan ganda ini adalah ligamentum latum yang melekatkan uterus pada sisi pelvis. Gambar 1. Histologi uterus
  3. 3. Uterus sebenarnya terapung didalam rongga pelvis dengan jaringan ikat dan ligament yang menyokongnya, sehingga terfiksasi dengan baik. Ligamenta yang memfiksasi uterus adalah: • Ligamentum kardinale sinistrum et dekstrum (Mackenrodt), yakni ligamentum yang terpenting, mencegah supaya uterus tidak turun, terdiri atas jaringan ikat tebal dan berjalan dari serviks dan puncak vagina ke arah lateral dinding pelvis. • Ligamentum sakro-uterinum sinistrum et dekstrum, yakni ligamentum yang menahan uterus supaya tidak banyak bergerak, berjalan dari serviks bagian belakang, kiri dan kanan, ke arah os sacrum kiri dan kanan. • Ligamentum rotundum sinistrum et dekstrum, yakni ligamentum yang menahan uterus dalam antefleksi dan berjalan dari sudut fundus uteri kiri dan kanan, ke daerah inguinal kiri dan kanan. Pada kehamilan kadang-kadang terasa sakit di daerah inguinal pada waktu berdiri cepat karena uterus berkontraksi kuat dan ligamentum rotundum menjadi kencang serta mengadakan tarikan pada daerah inguinal. Pada persalinan ia pun teraba kencang dan terasa sakit bila dipegang. • Ligamentum latum sinistrum et dekstrum, yakni ligamentum yang meliputi tuba, berjalan dari uterus ke arah sisi, tidak banyak mengandung jaringan ikat. Sebenarnya ligamentum ini adalah bagian dari peritoneum viserale yang meliputi uterus dan kedua tuba dan berbentuk sebagai lipatan. Di bagian dorsal, ligamentum ini ditemukan indung telur (ovarium sinistrum et dekstrum). Untuk memfiksasi uterus, ligamentum latum ini tidak banyak artinya. • Ligamentum infundibulo-pelvikum, yakni ligamentum yang menahan tuba falloppii berjalan dari arah infundibulum ke dinding pelvis. Di dalamnya ditemukan urat-urat saraf, saluran-saluran limfe, arteria dan vena ovarica. Gambar 2. Anatomi uterus
  4. 4. Uterus diberi darah oleh arteri uterine kiri dan kanan yang terdiri atas ramus ascenden dan ramus descenden. Pembuluh darah ini berasal dari arteri iliaka interna (disebut juga dengan arteri hipogastrika) yang melalui dasar ligamentum latum masuk ke dalam uterus di daerah cervik sekitar 1,5 cm di atas forniks lateralis vagina. Pembuluh darah lain yang memperdarai adalah arteri ovarika kiri dan kanan. Arteri ini berjalan dari dinding lateral pelvis, melalui dinding ligamentum infundibulo-pelvicum mengikuti tuba falopi, beranastomosis dengan ramus ascenden arteri uterine disebelah lateral, kanan dan kiri uterus. Bersama–sama dengan arteri tersebut di atas terdapat vena-vena yang kembali melalui pleksus vena ke vena hipogastrika Gambar 3. Pembuluh darah pada uterus 2.2. Fisiologi Sekarang diketahui bahwa dalam proses ovulasi harus ada kerjasama antara korteks serebri, hipotalamus, hipofisis, ovarium, glandula tiroidea, glandula suprarenalis dan kelenjar endokrin lainnya. Yang memegang peranan penting dalam proses tersebut adalah hubungan hipotalamus, hipofisis dan ovarium. Hipotalamus menghasilkan factor yang telah dapat diisolasi dan disebut Gonadotropin Relaksing Hormon (GnRH) karena dapat merangsang pelepasan Lutenizing Hormon (LH) dan Follicle Strimulating Hormon (FSH) dari hipofisis.
  5. 5. Gambar 4. Siklus menstruasi Siklus haid normal dapat dipahami dengan baik dengan membaginya atas dua fase dan satu saat, yaitu fase folikular, saat ovulasi dan fase luteal. Perubahan kadar hormon sepanjang siklus haid disebabkan oleh mekanisme umpan balik (feedback) antara hormon steroid dan horman gonatropin. Estrogen menyebabkan umpan balik negatif terhadap FSH, sedangkan terhadap LH estrogen menyebabkan umpan balik negatif jika kadarnya rendah dan umpan balik positif jika kadarnya tinggi. Tidak lama setelah haid mulai, pada fase folikular ini, beberapa folikel berkembang oleh pengaruh FSH yang meningkat. Peningkatan FSH ini disebabkan oleh agregasi korpus luteum, sehingga hormon steroid berkurang. Dengan berkembangnya folikel, produksi estrogen meningkat, dan inilah menekan produksi FSH; folikel yang akan berovulasi melindungi dirinya sendiri terhadap atresia, sedangkan folikel lain mengalami atresia. Pada waktu ini LH meningkat, namun penurunan pada tingkat ini hanya membantu pembuatan estrogen dalam folikel. Perkembangan folikel berakhir setelah kadar estrogen dalam plasma meninggi. Estrogen pada mulanya meninggi secara berangsur-angsur, kemudian dengan cepat mencapai puncaknya. Ini memberikan umpan balik positif terhadap pusat siklik dan dengan lonjakan LH pada pertengan siklus, mengakibatkan terjadinya ovulasi. LH meninggi itu menetap kira-kira 24 jam dan menurun pada fase luteal. Dalam beberapa jam setelah LH meningkat, estrogen menurun dan mungkin inilah yang menyebabkan LH menurun. Pada fase luteal, setelah ovulasi, sel–sel granulusa membesar, membentuk vakuola dan bertumpuk pigmen kuning (lutein); menjadi korpus luteum. Luteinzed theca cell membuat pula estrogen yang banyak, sehingga kedua hormon itu meningkat pada fase luteal. Mulai 10- 12 hari setelah ovulasi korpus luteum mengalami regresi berangsur-angsur disertai dengan
