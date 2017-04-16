ĐOÀN THANH NIÊN CỘNG SẢN HỒ CHÍ MINH TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC Y KHOA PHẠM NGỌC THẠCH CHI ĐOÀN Y2014C ***** ĐỀ ÔN TẬP SINH LÝ 2 Câu 1...
Câu 10. Hệ tiền đình bao gồm: A. ống bán khuyên B. soan nang và cầu nang C. cả A và B D. chưa có câu trả lời thích hợp Câu...
Câu 22. Vị đắng được hình thành có thể là do sự kích thích của: A. Chất acid B. Chất nitrogen C. Các cation D. Chất glucid...
C. Ly giải glycogen cơ D. Ly giải glycogen gan Câu 35: Calcitonin làm giảm hoạt động của A. Tạo cốt bào B. Hủy cốt bào C. ...
Câu 47. Mỗi nhân của đồi thị có những đường lien hệ khác nhau, NGOẠI TRỪ: a. Nhân trước: nhận các sợi từ thể vú mang xung ...
Câu 58. Câu nào sau đây KHÔNG ĐÚNG đối với các điều kiện cơ bản để thành lập phản xạ có điều kiện? A. Kích thích không điề...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ôN tập sinh lý 2

47 views

Published on

ôn tập sinh lý

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
47
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

ôN tập sinh lý 2

  1. 1. ĐOÀN THANH NIÊN CỘNG SẢN HỒ CHÍ MINH TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC Y KHOA PHẠM NGỌC THẠCH CHI ĐOÀN Y2014C ***** ĐỀ ÔN TẬP SINH LÝ 2 Câu 1. Prostaglandin trong tinh dịch là sản phẩm bài tiết của: A. Tuyến tiền liệt B. Tuyến hành niệu đạo C. Túi tinh D. Tinh hoàn Câu 2. Chọn câu phát biểu không sai trong các phát biểu sau đây: A. Cả FSH và LH đều tác động trực tiếp lên tế bào mầm B. Testosterone điều hòa ngược lên cả sự bài tiết FSH và LH C. Testosterone có thể sử dụng làm thuốc ngừa thai cho đàn ông vì sẽ ức chế tế bào Leydig D. Inhibin có tác dụng ức chế sự bài tiết LH Câu 3. Chọn phát biểu đúng trong các phát biểu sau đây: A. Estrogen chỉ được bài tiết bởi buồng trứng trong suốt đời người phụ nữ B. Estrogen chỉ có tác động điều hòa ngược dương tính với sự bài tiết LH C. Relaxin là hormone được tạo ra ở hoàng thể, có tác dụng ức chế co tử cung D. Mụn trứng cá ở nam do testosteron còn mụn trứng cá ở nữ do estrogen gây ra Câu 4. Rong kinh là hiện tượng: A. Máu kinh chảy nhiều quá, dù chu kì kinh vẫn đều đặn B. Chu kì kinh kéo dài hơn C. Chảy máu tử cung ở giữa chu kỳ kinh nguyệt D. Máu kinh chảy ít đi Câu 5. Nhận định nào sau đây là sai: A. Chu kì kinh nguyệt thường kéo dài 28 ngày B. Thể vàng thường thoái hóa trước kỳ kinh kế 3-4 ngày C. Thời gian rụng trứng luôn luôn là 14 ngày bắt đầu từ lúc hành kinh D. Thể vàng sau khi thoái hóa sẽ tạo thành thể trắng. Câu 6. Võng mạc có mấy lớp: A. 6 lớp B. 8 lớp C. 10 lớp D. 2 lớp Câu 7. Viễn thị là: A. Do độ cong giác mạc không đồng đều B. Tật nhãn cầu có đường kính dài hơn bình thường C. Tật nhãn cầu có đường kính ngắn hơn bình thường D. Thủy tinh thể không còn khả năng điều tiết Câu 8. Cơ quan nhận cảm âm thanh là: A. Cơ quan Corti B. Chuỗi xương con: xương búa xương đe, xương bàn đạp C. Màng nhĩ D. Vòi Eustache Câu 9. Nhận định nào sau đây sai: A. Có 2 loại điếc là: điếc thần kinh và điếc dẫn truyền B. Điếc thần kinh do tổn thương ốc tai hay đường dẫn truyền thần kinh thính giác C. Điếc dẫn truyền có thể xảy ra do chuỗi xương con bị hủy D. Điếc dẫn truyền có thể xảy ra do u thần kinh hay do tiếng ồn
  2. 2. Câu 10. Hệ tiền đình bao gồm: A. ống bán khuyên B. soan nang và cầu nang C. cả A và B D. chưa có câu trả lời thích hợp Câu 11. Dây thần kinh vị giác tận cùng tại: A. Nhân tiền đình B. Nhân tuyến nước bọt C. Nhân bó đơn độc D. Chưa có câu trả lời thích hợp Câu 12. Niêm mạc khứu giác được cấu tạo bởi: A. Tế bào khứu giác B. Tế bào nâng đỡ C. Cả A và B D. Chưa có câu trả lời thích hợp. Câu 13. Trong bào thai nữ, estrogen được tiết ra từ cấu trúc nào sau đây: A. Tuyến thượng thận B. Buồng trứng C. Tế bào lá nuôi D. Tất cả đều sai Câu 14. Nhận định nào sau đây là sai: A. Cơ quan sinh dục lưỡng tính sẽ phát triển thành tinh hoàn nhờ yếu tố TDF B. Sự phát triển thành bào thai nam nhờ MRH C. Phái nam trước dậy thì, chỉ có 2 đợt tiết testosteron là trước sinh và ngay sau sinh (khoảng 10 tuần) D. Phái nữ trước dậy thì, buồng trứng không có 1 đợt tiết estrogen nào cả. Câu 15. Nhận định nào sau đây là đúng: A. Trong giai đoạn dậy thì, sự tác động của hormon tuyến sinh sản lên sự tiết gonadotropin của tuyến yên theo cơ chết feed back ngược âm. B. Ở tuổi mãn kinh, nguy cơ bệnh tim mạch tăng và dễ bị loãng xương do sự giảm tiết LH và FSH của tuyến yên. C. Phái nam, estrogen được tiết ra ở tinh hoàn. D. Phái nữ, androgen chỉ được tiết ra ở lớp lưới vỏ tuyến thượng thận. Câu 16. Inhibin có tác dụng ức chế ngược lên sự bài tiết của: A. LH B. FSH C. Testosteron D. Progesteron Câu 17. Hormon nào sau đây có cấu trúc hóa học tương tự GH: A. FSH B. HCS C. LH D. HCG Câu 18. Tổn thương giải thị sẽ gây ra: A. Mù nửa thị trường cùng bên B. Tổn thương bên nào mù bên đó C. Mù nửa thị trường đối bên D. Mù góc tư thị trường Câu 19. Sự hội tụ trong võng mạc là khoảng 100:1 là do: A. 100 hình ảnh hội tụ tại 1 điểm trên võng mạc. B. Ở võng mạc có cả 2 loại tế bào nhận cảm: tế bào que và tế bào nón. C. Có 120 triệu tế bào nhận cảm nhưng chỉ có 1 triệu tế bào hạch D. Có 100 triệu tế bào lưỡng cực nhưng chỉ có 1 triệu tế bào nhận cảm. Câu 20. Nhận định nào sau đây là sai: A. Mỗi cơ quan corti có 2 loại tế bào lông: một hàng tế bào lông trong và ba hàng tế bào lông ngoài B. Khi di chuyển, cả bộ ba màng lưới, màng nền và màng mái hợp thành đơn vị duy nhất C. Màng lưới được chống đỡ bằng trụ corti D. Đỉnh các tế bào lông ngoài nằm ngay trên màng mái, lông trong chỉ chạm vào màng mái. . Câu 21. Âm có tần số cao kích thích tối đa màng nền ở vị trí: A. Đỉnh ốc tai B. Giữa ốc tai C. Đáy ốc tai D. Như nhau từ đáy đến đỉnh ốc tai.
  3. 3. Câu 22. Vị đắng được hình thành có thể là do sự kích thích của: A. Chất acid B. Chất nitrogen C. Các cation D. Chất glucid Câu 23. Nhận định nào sau đây là đúng với sự ảnh hưởng của điều kiện môi trường lên sự hoạt động của hệ nhày lông chuyển niêm mạc mũi: A. Với độ ẩm trên 50%, sau 8-10 phút lông chuyển bất động. B. Nhiệt độ 40 độ C, hoạt động lông chuyển ngưng trệ. C. Nhiệt độ 5-9 độ C, hoạt động lông chuyển ngưng trệ. D. Với độ ẩm dưới 30%, sau 8-10 phút lông chuyển bất động. Câu 24: Ở một người nam nặng 70kg, chuyển hóa cơ sở vào khoảng: A. 35-40 calories/giờ B. 65-70 calories/giờ C. 35-40 Calories/giờ D. 65-70 Calories/giờ Câu 25: Trung tâm điều hòa thân nhiệt nằm ở đâu: A. Thân não B. Cầu não C. Vùng dưới đồi D. Đại não Câu 26. Các hormone sau đây đều tác dụng trên tế bào đích bằng cơ chế truyền tin thứ hai, ngoại trừ A. Hormone giáp B. Hormone cận giáp C. Hormone chống bài niệu trên ống góp D. Glucagon Câu 27. Yếu tố nào sau đây sẽ ức chế việc bài tiết hormone tăng trưởng của tuyến yên trước A. Ngủ B. Stress C. Hạ đường huyết D. Somatomedin Câu 28: Nồng độ của chất nào sau đây sẽ giảm trong bệnh Basedow A. Triiodothyronine B. Thyroxine C. Hormone kích thích tuyến giáp D. Iodide (I-) Câu 29: Một phụ nữ bị mắc bệnh cường giáp được điều trị bằng propylthiouracil, thuốc này sẽ ngăn việc tạo hormone giáp bằng việc ức chế sự oxi hóa của A. Triiodothyronine B. Thyroxine C. Diiodotyrosine D. Iodide (I-) Câu 30: Aldosterone sẽ được tăng tiết trong A. Giảm thể tích máu B. Ức chế hệ angiotensin-converting enzyme C. Tăng áp suất thẩm thấu D. Giảm kali huyết Câu 31: Cortisol có các tính chất sau, ngoại trừ A. Giảm protein tế bào B. Tăng nồng độ acid béo trong máu C. Giảm tế bào ưa acid và lympho trong tuần hoàn D. Hạ đường huyết Câu 32: Hormone nào sau đây làm giảm sự thu nhận glucose vào trong tế bào A. Thyroxine B. Triiodothyronine C. GH D. Insulin Câu 33: Loại tế bào chiếm tỷ lệ cao nhất trong đảo Langerhans là A. Tế bào Alpha B. Tế bào Beta C. Tế bào Delta D. Tế bào Epsilon Câu 34: Glucagon khi hiện diện với nồng độ cao như trong bệnh đái tháo đường tuýp 1, hoạt hóa các hoạt động sau, ngoại trừ A. Ly giải mỡ B. Tân tạo đường
  4. 4. C. Ly giải glycogen cơ D. Ly giải glycogen gan Câu 35: Calcitonin làm giảm hoạt động của A. Tạo cốt bào B. Hủy cốt bào C. Tế bào cạnh nang D. Tuyến giáp Câu 36: Hoạt động ly giải lipid của các catecholamine được thực hiện bởi A. Thụ thể beta 1 B. Thụ thể beta 2 C. Cả 2 thụ thể trên D. Không có loại nào Câu 37: Hormone nào sau đây quan trọng cho việc điều hòa nhanh sự giảm nồng độ ion canxi máu A. Calcitonin B. Calcitriol C. Parathyroid hormone D. T3 Câu 38: Tủy thượng thận tiết ra hormone với tỉ lệ lớn nhất là A. Epinephrine B. Norepinephrine C. Dopamine D. Aldosterone Câu 39: Hạ đường huyết không kích thích sự chế tiết của A. Epinephrine B. Cortisol C. GH D. Insulin Câu 40: ADH trong huyết tương ở dạng chủ yếu là A. Gắn kết với neurophysin B. Gắn kết với albumin C. Gắn kết với globulin huyết tương D. Dạng tự do Câu 41. Tất cả câu sau đây đều đúng, NGOẠI TRỪ: A. Serotonin, GABA, Glycin luôn luôn có tác dụng ức chế. B. NO có vai trò trong hoạt động trong cảm xúc và gây ngủ. C. Tốc độ dẫn truyền của sợi có bao myelin đặt tới 130m/s. D. Ở cúc tận cùng, ti lạp thể tổng hợp chất dẫn truyền trung gian thần kinh. Câu 42. Khi sợi trục bị cắt rời khỏi thân thì phần rời thân bị thoái hóa, phần còn dính với thân thì không bị thoái hóa mà còn có thể tái tạo từ phần còn lại, được gọi là: A. Thoái hóa ngược. B. Thoái hóa Waller. C. Thoái hóa Ruffini. D. Thoái hóa khác. Câu 43. Nguyên nhân gây nên hội chứng Brown – Sesquard, NGOẠI TRỪ: A. Tổn thương bó vỏ -tủy. B. Tổn thương bó tủy đồi thị trước. C. Tổn thương bó tủy đồi thị sau. D. Tổn thương bó Goll và Burdach. Câu 44. Tất cả câu sau đều đúng, NGOẠI TRỪ: A. Cung phản xạ da gồm 3 noron. B. Phản xạ gấp phụ thuộc vào số lượng điểm kích thích và vị trí ban đầu của nguồn kích thích. C. Tế bào Renshaw nằm cạnh tế bào alpha, kích thích tế bào alpha hoạt động mạnh hơn. D. Dấu hiệu Babinski thuộc phản xạ da và dựa vào bó tháp để chuẩn đoán. Câu 45. Các câu sau đều SAI với bó ngoại tháp, NGOẠI TRỪ: a. Bó mái – tủy: xuất phát từ củ não sinh tư, đi thẳng xuống rồi tận cùng ở sừng trước tủy. b. Bó nhân đỏ - tủy: xuất phát từ nhân đỏ ở cuống não, làm tăng trương lực cơ. c. Bó lưới – tủy: tận cùng ở sừng trước tủy đối bên, làm tăng hay ức chế chúc năng tủy sống. d. Bó trám – tủy: xuất phát từ trám hành đi xuống và tận cùng ở sừng trước tủy cùng bên. Câu 46. Đây là các chức năng của hành nào, NGOẠI TRỪ: a. Phản xạ điều hòa hô hấp. b. Phản xạ tim mạch. c. Phản xạ điều nhiệt. d. Phản xạ giác mạc.
  5. 5. Câu 47. Mỗi nhân của đồi thị có những đường lien hệ khác nhau, NGOẠI TRỪ: a. Nhân trước: nhận các sợi từ thể vú mang xung động khứu giác tới. b. Nhân bụng bên có sợi đi lên vỏ não vùng vận động. c. Nhân bụng trước nhận những sợi từ nhân cầu nhạt. d. Nhân lưng giữa: có liên hệ với vỏ não thùy chẩm. Câu 48. Các câu sau đây đều đúng với chức năng của vùng dưới đồi, NGOẠI TRỪ: a. Chức năng dinh dưỡng. b. Điều nhiệt. c. Trạng thái thức ngủ. d. Kiểm soát thăng bằng và trương lực cơ. Câu 49. Trung tâm của hệ viền là: a. Hạch nền. b. Vùng dưới đồi. c. Hạnh nhân. d. Vùng hải mã. Câu 50. Chất nào có tác dụng làm dịu cơn đơn, tạo cảm giác khoan khái: A. Acetylcholin. B. Dopamin. C. Serotonin. D. Encephalin. Câu 51. Kích thích điện phức hợp hạnh nhân ở động vật với cường độ cao có thể gây ra phản ứng: A. Hung hãn. B. Sợ hãi. C. Bồn chồn. D. Lo lắng. Câu 52. Phần nào của hệ lưới liên quan đến thức ngủ: A. Phần hệ lưới của hành –cầu não trước. B. Phần hệ lưới của hành –cầu não giữa. C. Phần hệ lưới của gian não. D. Một phần khác của hệ lưới. Câu 53. Câu nào sau đây ĐÚNG với phân vùng để hiểu ngôn ngữ: a. Vùng Broca. b. Vùng Wernickle . c. Vùng thính giác nhận thức. d. Nằm ở bán cầu não phải đối với người thuận tay phải. Câu 54. Tất cả các câu dưới đây đều đúng với chức năng của vỏ não, NGOẠI TRỪ: a. Vùng Broca nằm ở vùng 44,45 thuộc thùy trán. b. Sóng delta xuất hiện đơn độc ở trẻ em, không có ở người lớn. c. Vùng xử lý chữ viết thuộc vùng liên hợp trước trán. d. Vùng thị giác nhận thức ở vùng 18,19 thuộc thùy chẩm. Câu 55. Tiểu não là bộ phận của cơ thể tham gia, NGOẠI TRỪ: a. Kiểm soát và điều chỉnh vận động bán tự động. b. Kiểm soát và điều chỉnh vận động không tùy ý. c. Kiểm soát những động tác chậm có ý thức. d. Điều hòa phản xạ tư thế. e. Điều hòa các hoạt động nhằm giữ thăng bằng. Câu 56. Ức chế trong bao gồm các ức chế nào sau đây: A. Ức chế trên giới hạn. B. Ức chế phân biệt. C. Ức chế dập tắt. D. B và C đúng. Câu 57. Câu nào sau đây ĐÚNG với giấc ngủ cử động mắt nhanh? A. Xảy ra vào giai đoạn đầu của giấc ngủ khi ngưới ta bắt đầu buồn ngủ. B. Trương lực cơ vân khắp cơ thể giảm rất nhiều. C. Không có giấc mơ. D. Nhịp tim chậm và đều.
  6. 6. Câu 58. Câu nào sau đây KHÔNG ĐÚNG đối với các điều kiện cơ bản để thành lập phản xạ có điều kiện? A. Kích thích không điều kiện phải đi trước kích thích có điều kiện. B. Phải luôn củng cố phản xạ có điều kiện. C. Vỏ não và các thành phần của cung phản xạ phải lành mạnh. D. Phản xạ có điều kiện phải dựa trên phản xạ không điều kiện. Câu 59. Trung tâm hệ thần kinh giao cảm: A. Tủy lưng 2 – thắt lưng 3. B. Tủy lưng 1 – thắt lung 3. C. Hành não và cuống não. D. Thùy thái dương và thùy chẩm của võ não. Câu 60. Câu nào sau đây KHÔNG ĐÚNG đối với đám rối Meissener và Aurbach? A. Là các hạch đối giao cảm. B. Nhận các sợi trước hạch nằm trong thần kinh X. C. Có vai trò điều khiển hoạt động ngoại tiết như tuyến nước bọt dưới hàm và dưới lưỡi. D. Sợi trước hạch xuất phát từ hành não. Câu 61.Năng lượng giải phóng cho 1 lít oxygen sử dụng trong cơ thể là: A. 5,01 calories B. 4,825 calories C. 4,6 calories D. 2,825 calories Câu 62. Tế bào sử dụng được được tối đa bao nhiêu phần trăm năng lượng từ thức ăn: A. 27% B. 33% C. 36% D. 50%

×