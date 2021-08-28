Thiết kế nhà máy nhiệt điện ngưng hơi đốt than 600 mw (kèm bản vẽ cad)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng ĐẠI HỌC ĐÀ NẴNG TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC BÁCH KHOA KHOA: CN NHIỆT ĐIỆN L...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng NHIỆM VỤ THIẾT KẾ ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP Họ và tên sinh viên : Lớp : 05N2. Khó...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 3 – Bản vẽ Lò hơi(Ao) 4 – Giản đồ i-s của tuabin(A1) 5 - Sơ đồ mặt cắt d...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Lời nói đầu  §Êt níc ta ®ang trong giai ®o¹n ph¸t triÓn m¹nh mÏ tr...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 1.1. Chọn loại nhà máy nhiệt điện Điện năng là nguồn năng lượng thứ cấp ...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng * Phán loaûi theo loaûi nhiãn liãûu sæí duûng: - Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn ...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 1.3. Âëa âiãøm âàût nhaì maïy. Khi læûa choün âëa âiãøm âàût nhaì maïy n...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Cäng suáút cuía nhaì maïy âiãûn laì 600MW trong træåìng håüp naìy ta chi...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Åí phæång aïn naìy tuy säú täø maïy êt hån so våïi phæång aïn 1 nhæng sä...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 1.4.4. So saïnh vaìì choün phæång aïn âàût täø maïy. 1.4.4.1. Tênh chi p...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng α =0,005kg/kWh.: hãû säú täøn tháút do váûn chuyãøn roì rè vaìì bäúc dåî...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng SB2 = C.B2 =6.105 .1549,3.103 = 92958.107 âäöng/nàm. SB3 = C.B3 =6.105 ....
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng N= 600MW: cäng suáút cuía nhaì maïy. n: hãû säú biãn chãú cuía cäng nhán...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng = 873360.106 + 9.106 + 11230.106 + 3034,53.106 = 887633,53.106 âäöng/nàm...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng CHÆÅNG 2 XÁY DÆÛNG VAÌÌ TÊNH TOAÏN SÅ ÂÄÖ NHIÃÛT NGUYÃN LYÏ SVTH : Nguyễ...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 16
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 2.1. Xáy dæûng så âäö nhiãût nguyãn lyï cuía nhaì maïy. Så âäö nhiãût ng...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng SÅ ÂÄÖ NHIÃÛT NGUYÃN LYÏ CUÍA MÄÜT KHÄÚI 300MW 19 2 1 4 5 21 6 7 8 9 10 ...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 1 : Loì håi. 2: Bäü quaï nhiãût. 3: Tuabin 4: Maïy phaït 5: Bçnh ngæng. ...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng trêch coï aïp suáút cao nãn âæåüc âæa qua thiãút bë giaím än giaím aïp â...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng * Tæì aïp suáút vaìì nhiãût âäü cuía håi taûi caïc cæía trêch entanpi cu...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng ⇒ tx = 26 + 8 + 3 = 370 C Tæång æïng coï Pk = 0,063 bar Tra baíng 3 [TL-...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Baíng 2: Thäng säú håi taûi caïc cæía trêch, næåïc âoüng vaìì næåïc ngæn...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng            Trãn giaín âäö i-s, âiãøm 0’ æïng våïi traûng thaï...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng sau bçnh gia nhiãût cao 1 bàòng 2650 C. Coìn âiãøm 4 laì âæåìng håi trêc...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng • Lîng h¬i trÝch cho ejecter: αej = 0,006 • Lîng h¬i chÌn tuabin: αch = ...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng coï yï nghéa ráút quan troüng âäúi våïi caïc turbine låïn cuía nhaì maïy...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Ph¬ng tr×nh c©n b»ng vËt chÊt: xabo h xa α α α + = Ph¬ng tr×nh c©n b»ng ...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng ch xabo rr bs α α α α 01 , 0 + + = Do ®ã: bs α = 0,01 + 0,00546+0,01.0,0...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Så âäö tênh toaïn bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp säú 1. 2 ; nc n i α ; 1 1 i đ ...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Hiãûu suáút bçnh gia nhiãût: 98 , 0 = η Tæì âoï thay thãú caïc säú åí tr...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng αâ2; iâ2: Læåüng næåïc âoüng, entanpi næåïc âoüng ra khoíi bçnh GNCA2 Ph...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Theo så âäö hçnh bãn, ta coï phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût cho bçnh gia ...
Bình khử khí GNCA3 Turbin phụ Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Do læåüng håi trêch tæì cæía trêch säú...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 38 38,77 / 0,98 b b Bi h kJ kg τ η = = = . ÅÍ âáy ta boí qua âäü hám næå...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng ih : entanpy của hơi ra khỏi bình phân ly ih = 2769 kJ/kg ; α4 : lưu lượ...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Trong âoï: αh5, ih5: læåüng håi vaìì entanpi cuía doìng håi láúy tæì cæí...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Ta coï phæång trçnh cán bàòng váût cháút taûi bçnh gia nhiãût 6, 7 vaì â...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng kg kJ in / 3 , 383 = laì entanpi cuía næåïc cáúp ra bçnh gia nhiãût haû ...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 6 7 0,1661 0,000326.385,23 0,0405 0,7428 0,044 0,0405 0,6583 0,044 0,040...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 0,008 0,006 0,014 ch e α α + = + = laì læåüng håi cheìn vaìo bçnh laìm l...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng = 0,067+ 0,11+ 0,114+0,034+ 0,029+ 0,0405 + 0,044+ 0,003 ∑αr = 0,4415 ⇒α...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Baíng4: Cán bàòng nàng læåüng. Khoaíng caïch aïp læûc, bar Pháön håi âi ...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Caïc doìng håi vaì næåïc Trë säú tæång âäúi  Trë säú tuyãût âäúi .D0 k...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 2.9.3. Hiãûu suáút cuía turbine ( ) 1 1 0,49 49% 2,002 TB TB q η = = = 2...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 2.9.6. Hiãûu suáút (thä) cuía khäúi ηthä = ηTB . ηtaíi .ηLH Våïi ηLH = 0...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng CHÆÅNG 3 TÊNH VAÌÌ CHOÜN THIÃÚT BË CUÍA NHAÌ MAÏY SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phon...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 3. Tênh choün caïc thiãút bë trong gian maïy. 3.1. Båm næåïc cáúp. Båm n...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Nàng suáút cuía båm næåïc cáúp Qnc = Dnc.υ Våïi υ = 0,001 m3 /kg: thãø t...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Tốc độ bơm bình thường: 5.535 vòng/phút. Tua bin phuû: - Cäng suáút: 123...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng DK = αk.D0 - læu læåüng håi coìn laûi vaìo bçnh ngæng. 8 0 1 1 0,4415 0,...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Hc = 15mH2O täøng tråí læûc cuía âæåìng huït vaì âæåìng âáøy gäöm coï tr...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Nhà chế tạo: SIEMENS. Kiểu cảm ứng lồng sóc. Công suất : 700 kW . Điện á...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Nàng suáút mäùi mäüt båm tuáön hoaìn tæång æïng våïi læåüng næåïc cáön c...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng I1n; I2n: entanpi næåïc laìm maït vaììo vaìì ra bçnh ngæng I2n - I1n = C...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Váûy Dth = 0,5. 12393,4. 0,0010043 Dth = 6,22 m3 /s = 22404m3 /h Cäüt aï...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng - Lưu lượng lớn nhất: G= 40000 m3 /h - Hiệu suất: 89% - Áp suất làm việc...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng âäü cao cuía cäüt khæí khê, næåïc coï nhiãût âäü tháúp âæa vaìo phêa trã...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Dnc = 232,24 kg/s (baíng 4) Læu læåüng næåïc khæí khê laì læu læåüng næå...
Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Trong thiãút kãú naìy ta choün bçnh ngæng kiãøu bãö màût; Loaûi naìy coï...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 28, 2021
53 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Thiết kế nhà máy nhiệt điện ngưng hơi đốt than 600 mw (kèm bản vẽ cad)

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 28, 2021
53 views

Thiết Kế Nhà Máy Nhiệt Điện Ngưng Hơi Đốt Than 600MW (Kèm Bản Vẽ Cad)

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Thiết kế nhà máy nhiệt điện ngưng hơi đốt than 600 mw (kèm bản vẽ cad)

  1. 1. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng ĐẠI HỌC ĐÀ NẴNG TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC BÁCH KHOA KHOA: CN NHIỆT ĐIỆN LẠNH ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP THIẾT KHẾ NHÀ MÁY NHIỆT ĐIỆN NGƯNG HƠI ĐỐT THAN 600MW (NMNĐ QUẢNG NINH II) GVHD: PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng SVTH : Đà nẵng SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 1
  2. 2. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng NHIỆM VỤ THIẾT KẾ ĐỒ ÁN TỐT NGHIỆP Họ và tên sinh viên : Lớp : 05N2. Khóa : 2005 - 2010 Khoa : Công nghệ nhiệt - điện lạnh 1. Tên đề tài : Thiết kế sơ bộ nhà máy nhiệt điện ngưng hơi dốt than 600MW NMNĐ Quảng Ninh II 2. Các số liệu ban đầu : Các thông số cơ bản của tuabine: Công suất định mức 300MW, thông số hơi mới vào tuabin 168bar – 538o C, thông số hơi quá nhiệt trung gian vào 35,4bar – 538o C Nhiên liệu đốt than antraxit có Qt lv = 4,655kCal/kg 3. Nội dung các phần thuyết minh và tính toán : Chương 1 : Giới thiệu về nhà máy nhiệt điện và phương án đặt tổ máy Chương 2 : Xây dựng và tính toán sơ đồ nhiệt nguyên lý Chương 3 : Tính và chọn thiết bị của nhà máy Chương 4 : Thuyết minh sơ đồ nhiệt chi tiết Chương 5 : Hệ thống xử lý nước cho lò hơi và hệ thống lọc bụi khói thải nhà máy Chương 6 :Thuyết minh bố trí ngôi nhà chính của nhà máy 4. Các bản vẽ và đồ thị : 1 – Sơ đồ nhiệt nguyên lý(Ao) 2 – Sơ đồ nhiệt chi tiết(Ao) SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 2 CỘNG HÒA XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập - Tự do - Hạnh phúc ===***=== ĐẠI HỌC ĐÀ NẴNG TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC BÁCH KHOA KHOA CÔNG NGHỆ NHIỆT-ĐIỆN LẠNH
  3. 3. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 3 – Bản vẽ Lò hơi(Ao) 4 – Giản đồ i-s của tuabin(A1) 5 - Sơ đồ mặt cắt dọc (Ao) 6- Sơ đồ mặt bằng (Ao) SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 3
  4. 4. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Lời nói đầu  §Êt níc ta ®ang trong giai ®o¹n ph¸t triÓn m¹nh mÏ trªn mäi lÜnh vùc, tõng b- íc hiÖn ®¹i ho¸ víi môc tiªu ®a ®Êt níc trë thµnh mét níc c«ng nghiÖp theo ®Þnh h- íng cña §¶ng vµ Nhµ níc. Trong tiÕn tr×nh c«ng nghiÖp ho¸ vµ hiÖn ®¹i ho¸ ®Êt níc, viÖc ph¸t triÓn c«ng nghiÖp ®îc ®Æt lªn hµng ®Çu. §Ó lµm ®îc ®iÒu ®ã chóng ta cÇn ph¶i ph¸t triÓn c¸c ngµnh c«ng nghiÖp mòi nhän trong ®ã cã ngµnh ®iÖn. ViÖc ph¸t triÓn ngµnh ®iÖn cÇn ph¶i ®i tríc mét bíc v× nã lµ c¬ së cho sù ph¸t triÓn cña c¸c ngµnh c«ng nghiÖp kh¸c còng nh ®¸p øng nhu cÇu ngµy cµng cao cña x· toµn héi . HiÖn nay ®iÖn n¨ng ë níc ta chñ yÕu ®îc s¶n suÊt ë c¸c nhµ m¸y thuû ®iÖn vµ c¸c nhµ m¸y nhiÖt ®iÖn. Nhng c¸c nhµ m¸y thuû ®iÖn cña chóng ta cã c«ng suÊt phô thuéc vµo mïa do bÞ chi phèi bëi yÕu tè tõ thiªn nhiªn. Nhµ m¸y nhiÖt ®iÖn cã thÓ kh¾c phôc ®îc h¹n chÕ trªn. Tõ ®ã cã thÓ nhËn thÊy nÕu chóng ta muèn cã mét an ninh n¨ng lîng tèt, mét sù ph¸t triÓn bÒn v÷ng th× viÖc ph¸t triÓn nhiÖt ®iÖn lµ tÝnh tÊt yÕu kh¸ch quan. Víi sù quan t©m ®óng møc ®Õn vÊn ®Ò nµy trong thêi gian tíi chóng ta sÏ n©ng cao ®îc hiÖu qu¶ ho¹t ®éng cña c¸c nhµ m¸y nhiÖt ®iÖn vµ ®a níc ta ngµy cµng ph¸t triÓn h¬n n÷a. Ý thøc ®îc ®iÒu nµy khi nhËn ®îc ®Ò tµi thiÕt kÕ nhµ m¸y nhiÖt ®iÖn Quảng Ninh II c«ng suÊt 600 MW, víi sù cè g¾ng cña b¶n th©n cïng sù tËn t×nh gióp ®ì cña thÇy gi¸o PGS.TS Hoàng Ngọc Đồng vµ c¸c thÇy c« gi¸o trong Khoa công nghệ NhiÖt - Điện l¹nh, em ®· hoµn thµnh viÖc thiÕt kÕ s¬ bé nhµ m¸y nhiÖt ®iÖn ngng h¬i trªn. Do thêi gian h¹n hÑp cïng nh÷ng h¹n chÕ vÒ nhËn thøc nªn ®å ¸n kh«ng tr¸nh khái nh÷ng sai sãt, rÊt mong ®îc c¸c thµy ®ãng gãp ý kiÕn ®Ó em cã thÓ hoµn thiÖn ®å ¸n h¬n n÷a. Em xin ch©n thµnh c¶m ¬n ! Đà Nẵng, Ngµy 30 th¸ng 5 n¨m2010 SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 4
  5. 5. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 1.1. Chọn loại nhà máy nhiệt điện Điện năng là nguồn năng lượng thứ cấp được sản xuất từ nguồn năng lượng sơ cấp là các nhiên liệu hoá thạch, sinh khối, các nguồn năng lượng tự nhiên như thuỷ năng , quang năng,năng lượng gió …Tuỳ vào dạng năng lượng sơ cấp đó mà người ta phân ra các loại nhà máy điện chính: nhiệt điện, thuỷ điện và điện hạt nhân.Trong bản đồ án tốt nghiệp này chỉ nói tới nhà máy nhiệt điện. Trong nhà máy nhiệt điện dựa vào các tiêu chí khác nhau mà trong nhà máy nhiệt điện cũng phân ra các loại khác nhau.Ví dụ như phân theo loại nhiên liệu đốt có nhà máy nhiệt điện đốt nhiên liệu rắn, nhiên liệu khí, nhiên liệu lỏng.Trong loại đốt nhiên liệu rắn có đốt kiểu than phun, kiểu ghi, kiêủ lớp sôi…Nếu phân theo loại tuabin máy phát thì có nhà máy nhiệt điện tuabin khí, nhà máy nhiệt điện tuabin hơi. Nước ta có nguồn khoáng sản than đá dồi dào nên việc lựa chọn nhà máy nhiệt điện đốt than là điều rất phù hợp. Tuy nhiên chất lượng than của nước ta không cao, nhất là loại than dung cho nhiệt điện. Vì thế lựa chọn công nghệ đốt lớp sôi tuần hoàn có rất nhiều ưu điểm. Công nghệ này cho phép đốt các loại than xấu và than có chứa nhiều lưu huỳnh nhờ khâu xử lý lưu huỳnh bằng đá vôi. Nhiệt độ buồng lửa của lò hơi lớp sôi tuần hoàn không cao, chỉ từ 8400 C đến 9000 C nên giảm đáng kể sự tạo thành các khí NOx, SOx gây ô nhiễm môi trường. Do không có yêu cầu về phụ tải nhiệt nên ta chọn tuabin ngưng hơi. Để giảm tổn thất nhiệt do hơi thoát vào bình ngưng, tuabin có các cửa trích gia nhiệt hồi nhiệt cho nước. Và để giảm độ ẩm của hơi ở các tầng cánh cuối của tuabin nên ta chọn chu trình có quá nhiệt trung gian. Một vấn đề cần quan tâm là tiết kiệm năng lượng cho các nhà máy Từ những phân tích trên và theo yêu cầu của bản đồ án tốt nghiệp nên em chọn nhà máy nhiệt điện đốt than, lò hơi tuần hoàn tự nhiên,có bao hơi, tuabin ngưng hơi có cửa trích gia nhiệt hồi nhiệt, quá nhiệt trung gian một cấp. Nhà máy được thiết kế theo sơ đồ khối. 1.2. Phán loaûi nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn. Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn âäút nhiãn liãûu bàòng hæîu cå coï thãø chia ra caïc loaûi sau: SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 5
  6. 6. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng * Phán loaûi theo loaûi nhiãn liãûu sæí duûng: - Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn âäút nhiãn liãûu ràõn. - Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn âäút nhiãn liãûu loíng. - Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn âäút nhiãn liãûu khê. - Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn âäút hai hoàûc ba loaûi nhiãn liãûu trãn (häùn håüp). * Phán loaûi theo tuabin quay maïy phaït: - Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn tuabin håi. - Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn tuabin khê. - Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn tuabin khê - håi. * Phán loaûi theo daûng nàng læåüng cáúp âi: - Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn ngæng håi : chè cung cáúp âiãûn. - Trung tám nhiãût âiãûn : cung cáúp âiãûn vaìì nhiãût. * Phán loaûi theo kãút cáúu cäng nghãû: - Nhaì maïy âiãûn kiãøu khäúi. - Nhaì maïy âiãûn kiãøu khäng khäúi. * Phán loaûi theo tênh cháút mang taíi: - Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn phuû taíi gäúc, coï säú giåì sæí duûng cäng suáút âàût hån 5.103 giåì. - Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn phuû taíi giæîa, coï säú giåìi sæí duûng cäng suáút âàût khoaíng (3 4).103 giåì. - Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn phuû taíi âènh, coï säú giåìi sæí duûng cäng suáút âàût khoaíng 1500 giåì. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 6
  7. 7. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 1.3. Âëa âiãøm âàût nhaì maïy. Khi læûa choün âëa âiãøm âàût nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn ngæng håi phaíi âaím baío âiãöu kiãûn laìm viãûc âënh mæïc, chi phê xáy dæûng vaìì váûn haình beï nháút. Hiãûn nay trãn thãú giåïi cuîng nhæ næåïc ta nhiãöu nhaì maïy âiãûn låïn våïi cháút âäút laì than vaìì khê âaî âi vaììo hoaût âäüng, trong âoï âàût biãût laì than coï thãø váûn chuyãøn bàòng caïc phæång tiãûn giao thäng âæåìng bäü cuîng nhæ âæåìng thuyí våïi mäüt khoaíng caïch tæång âäúi xa. Bãn caûnh âoï nguäön cung cáúp næåïc cuîng laì mäüt yãu cáöu quan troüng khi læûa choün âëa âiãøm âàût nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn ngæng håi, båíi vç læåüng næåïc tiãu hao âãø laìm laûnh håi thoaït laì ráút låïn, do âoï nãúu phaíi âæa næåïc vaììo våïi mäüt khoaíng caïch xa vaìì cao thç väún âáöu tæ xáy dæûng vaìì chi phê váûn haình ráút âàõt. Nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn ngæng håi laì taûi Phêng Hµ Kh¸nh - Thµnh phè H¹ Long - TØnh Qu¶ng Ninh, Nguån níc lµm m¸t lµ níc mÆn ë cöa s«ng DiÔn Väng, níc ngät : LÊy tõ ®êng èng cÊp níc th« cho nhµ m¸y níc DiÔn Väng Khi xáy dæûng nhaì maïy âiãûn âoìi hoíi phaíi coï mäüt màût bàòng låïn, cho nãn phaíi coï diãûn têch vaìì kêch thæåïc âáöy âuí. Âäúi våïi nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn ngæng håi âäút bàòng than thç phaíi coï mäüt khu væûc gáön nhaì maïy âãø chæïa than, thu nháûn laûi læåüng tro vaìì xè do nhaì maïy thaíi ra. Bãnh caûnh âoï khu væûc caïn bäü cäng nhán viãn váûn haình vaìì baío dæåîng nhaì maïy phaíi âæåüc xáy dæûng khäng xa nhaì maïy nhæng phaíi âaím baío mäi træåìng trong saûch. Âëa hçnh diãûn têch xáy dæûng nhaì maïy phaíi bàòng phàóng. 1.4. So saïnh caïc phæång aïn âàût täø maïy vaìì choün täø maïy. Âäúi våïi caïc nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn coï cäng suáút låïn thç ta khäng nãn âàût nhiãöu täø maïy coï cäng suáút khaïc nhau, vç nãúu nhæ váûy thç seî aính hæåíng âãún quaï trçnh váûn haình vaì sæîa chæîa, baío dæåîng. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 7
  8. 8. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Cäng suáút cuía nhaì maïy âiãûn laì 600MW trong træåìng håüp naìy ta chia laìm ba phæång aïn âãø so saïnh hiãûu quaí kinh tãú, kyî thuáût cuía tæìng phæång aïn. Bao gäöm coï caïc phæång aïn sau: - Âàût 6 täø maïy coï cäng suáút mäùi täø laì 100MW. - Âàût 3 täø maïy coï cäng suáút mäùi täø laì 200MW. - Âàût 2 täø maïy coï cäng suáút mäùi täø laì 300MW. 1.4.1. Phæång aïn 1: Âàût 6 täø maïy coï cäng suáút mäùi täø laì 100MW. Viãûc âàût 6 täø maïy nhæ váûy seî chiãúm khaï låïn vãö täøng màût bàòng diãûn têch, do viãûc bäú trê thiãút bë cuía mäùi täø maïy, màût khaïc do nhiãöu täø maïy váûn haình nãn âoìi hoíi phaíi coï nhiãöu cäng nhán, caïn bäü kyî thuáût váûn haình do âoï chi phê cho viãûc traí tiãön læång tàng lãn. Goüi K1 laì chi phê väún âáöu tæ ban âáöu cuía phæång aïn 1. S1 laì phê täøn váûn haình hàòng nàm cuía phæång aïn 1. Caïc trë säú K1 vaìì S1 seî âæåüc so saïnh våïi caïc trë säú åí caïc phæång aïn 2 vaìì 3. Màût khaïc khi noïi âãún viãûc âàût 6 täø maïy thç khaí nàng váûn haình vaìì âaím baío cho viãûc cung cáúp âuí âiãûn nàng lãn maûng læåïi âiãûn. Nãúu coï sæû cäú, mäüt trong caïc täø maïy bë hæ hoíng thç caïc täø maïy kia váùn váûn haình bçnh thæåìng vaìì váùn âaím baío âuí viãûc cung cáúp âiãûn nàng. Âäúi våïi viãûc làõp âàût nhiãöu täø maïy nhæ thãú naìy thç viãûc âiãöu chènh phuû taíi seî dãù daìng hån, dáùn âãún khaí nàng tæû âäüng hoaï cao vaìì khaí nàng thay thãú caïc thiãút bë trong nhaì maïy khi coï hæ hoíng tæång âäúi dãù daìng hån vç caïc thiãút bë âãöu coï cuìng kêch cåî. 1.4.2. Phæång aïn 2 : Âàût 3 täø maïy coï cäng suáút mäùi täø 200MW. Viãûc âàût 3 täø maïy nhæ váûy thç màût bàòng phán bäú caïc thiãút bë seî chiãúm diãûn têch êt hån so våïi phæång aïn 1. Do âoï täøng diãûn têch màût bàòng cuía nhaì maïy seî goün hån. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 8
  9. 9. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Åí phæång aïn naìy tuy säú täø maïy êt hån so våïi phæång aïn 1 nhæng säú täø maïy váùn coìn nhiãöu, cäng suáút cuía mäùi täø maïy cuîng låïn hån, cho nãn cuîng phaíi cáön coï mäüt læåüng cäng nhán caïn bäü kyî thuáût âaïng kãø. Chi phê väún âáöu tæ ban âáöu seî låïn hån so våïi phæång aïn 1, nhæng chi phê váûn haình hàòng nàm seî nhoí. Goüi K2 laì chi phê väún âáöu tæ ban âáöu cuía phæång aïn 2. S2 laì chi phê váûn haình hàòng nàm cuía phæång aïn 2. 1.4.3. Phæång aïn 3: Âàût hai täø maïy coï cäng suáút mäùi täø laì 300MW. Khi ta âàût hai täø maïy nhæ váûy thç màût bàòng phán bäú caïc thiãút bë seî êt hån so våïi phæång aïn 1 vaìì 2. Åí phæång aïn naìy do coï hai täø maïy coï cuìng cäng suáút nãn viãûc váûn haình seî coï êt caïn bäü cäng nhán kyî thuáût hån, do âoï chi phê cho viãûc traí tiãön læång cuîng seî giaím xuäúng âaïng kãø. Bãnh caûnh âoï chi phê baío dæåîng caïc thiãút bë hàòng nàm vaìì chi phê cho viãûc xáy dæûng giao thäng(âæåìng xe chaûy, âæåìng sàõt...) cuîng nhæ giaï tiãön nhiãn liãûu giaím do caïc thiãút bë coï âäü tin cáûy vaìì hiãûu suáút nhaì maïy cao hån. Väún âáöu tæ ban âáöu cho viãûc mua sàm caïc thiãút bë låïn do nhæîng thiãút bë naìy laìm viãûc våïi thäng säú cao hån so våïi 2 phæång aïn trãn. Ngoaìi ra âäúi våïi phæång aïn naìy thç khaí nàng váûn haình vaìì âaím baío âuí cho viãûc cung cáúp âiãûn nàng lãn maûng læåïi âiãûn. Viãûc âiãöu chènh phuû taíi âãù daìng nãn mæïc âäü tæû âäüng hoaï cao, khaí nàng thay thãú caïc thiãút bë trong nhaì maïy khi coï hæ hoíng dãù daìng hån. Goüi K3 väún âáu tæ ban âáöu cuía phæång aïn 3. S3 chi phê váûn haình hàòng nàm cuía phæång aïn 3. Trong 3 phæång aïn maì ta âaî nãu trãn thç phæång aïn kinh tãú nháút laì phæång aïn caï phê täøn toaìn bäü vaìì phê täøn tênh toaïn nhoí nháút. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 9
  10. 10. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 1.4.4. So saïnh vaìì choün phæång aïn âàût täø maïy. 1.4.4.1. Tênh chi phê váûn haình hàòng nàm. Chi phê váûn haình hàòng nàm cuía caïc thiãút bë nhæ sau: S = SA + SB + Sn + S0 , âäöng/nàm. Trong âoï: SA : chi phê cho kháúu træì hao moìn vaìì sæîa chæîa. SB : chi phê cho nhiãn liãûu. Sn : chi phê cho viãûc traí læång caïn bäü cäng nhán viãn. S0 : chi phê cäng viãûc chung cuía nhaì maïy vaìì táút caí caïc chè tiãu khaïc. 1.4.4.1.1. Chi phê cho nhiãn liãûu: SB = C.B,âäöng/nàm. Trong âoï: C : giaï thaình mäüt táún than. C= 648.103 âäöng/táún. B : læåüng than tiãu täún trong mäüt nàm. B = b. ∋.10-3 .(1+α),Táún/nàm. Våïi b : suáút tiãu hao than tiãu chuáøn âãø saín xuáút 1kWh Choün : b1= 346 g/kWh : ÆÏng våïi phæång aïn 1. b2= 341 g/kWh : ÆÏng våïi phæång aïn 2. b3= 336 g/kWh : ÆÏng våïi phæång aïn 3. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 10
  11. 11. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng α =0,005kg/kWh.: hãû säú täøn tháút do váûn chuyãøn roì rè vaìì bäúc dåî. ∋ : Læåüng âiãûn nàng saín xuáút ra trong mäüt nàm,kWh/nàm. Giaí sæí mäùi nàm saín xuáút 6000h thç: ∋ = 648.103 .6.103 = 3888.106 kWh. Váûy læåüng than tiãu chuáøn tiãu hao hàòng nàm cuía mäùi phæång aïn laì: B1tc= 346.10-3 .3888.106 .10-3 .(1+0,005) = 1351974Ttc/nàm. B2tc= 341.10-3 .3888.106 .10-3 .(1+0,005) = 1332437Ttc/nàm. B3tc= 336.10-3 .3888.106 .10-3 .(1+0,005) = 1312899Ttc/nàm. ⇒ Læåüng than thæûc tãú tiãu hao: t H p itc i Q Q . B B = ,Táún/nàm Trong âoï: Bitc: Læåüng than tiãu chuáøn tiãu hao hàòng nàm cuía tæìng phæång aïn(i=1÷3) QH p=7000kCal/kg :Nhiãût trë than tiãu chuáøn. Qt=6020kCal/kg :Nhiãût trë than moí Vaììng Danh. ⇒ B1 = 3 7000 1351974. 1572.10 6020 = Tấn/năm B2 = 7000 1332437. 1549,3 6020 = Tấn/năm B3 = 3 7000 1312899. 1526,6.10 6020 = Tấn/năm Váûy chi phê nhiãn liãûu cho caïc phæång aïn: SB1 = C.B1 =6.105 .1572.103 = 94320.107 âäöng/nàm. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 11
  12. 12. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng SB2 = C.B2 =6.105 .1549,3.103 = 92958.107 âäöng/nàm. SB3 = C.B3 =6.105 .1526,6.103 = 91596.107 âäöng/nàm. 1.4.4.1.2.Chi phê cho kháúu træì hao moìn vaìì sæîa chæîa. SA = PA.K,âäöng/nàm. Trong âoï: PA= 6%: Pháön kháúu hao thiãút bë vaìì sæîa chæîa. K: väún âáöu tæ thiãút bë nhiãût cuía caïc phæång aïn,âäöng. Giaí sæí väún âáöu tæ thiãút bë nhiãût cuía ba phæång aïn laì: K1 = 300.106 âäöng. K2 = 200.106 âäöng. K3 = 150.106 âäöng. Thç ta coï: SA1= 0,06.300.06 = 18.106 âäöng/nàm. SA2= 0,06.200.06 = 12.106 âäöng/nàm. SA3= 0,06.150.06 = 9.106 âäöng/nàm. 1.4.4.1.3.Chi phê traí læång cho cäng nhán. Sn = Z.N.n,âäöng/nàm. Trong âoï: Z: tiãön læång trung bçnh mäüt ngæåìi trong 1 nàm. Giaí sæí mäùi thaïng caïn bäü cäng nhán viãn nháûn læång trung bçnh mäüt ngæåìi laì 1000000âäöng/thaïng. Thç : Z = 1000000.12= 12000000âäöng/nàm. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 12
  13. 13. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng N= 600MW: cäng suáút cuía nhaì maïy. n: hãû säú biãn chãú cuía cäng nhán æïng våïi tæìng phæång aïn vaìì cäng suáút cuía täø maïy. Giaí sæí : n1= 1,56ngæåìi/MW æïng våïi 6 täø maïy 100MW. n2= 1,54ngæåìi/MW æïng våïi 3 täø maïy 200MW. n3= 1,4ngæåìi/MW æïng våïi 2 täø maïy 300MW. ⇒ Chi phê traí læång cho caïn bäü cäng nhán viãn tæìng phæång aïn laì: Sn1 = 12.106 .600.1,56 = 11,23.109 âäöng/nàm. Sn2 = 12.106 .600.1,54 = 11,088.109 âäöng/nàm. Sn3 = 12.106 .600.1,4 = 10,08.109 âäöng/nàm. 1.4.4.1.4.Phê täøn chung. S0 = α(SA + Sn),âäöng/nàm. Trong âoï: α = 27%: hãû säú kháúu hao. SA : chi phê kháúu hao vaìì sæîa chæîa. Sn : chi phê traí tiãön læång cho caïn bäü cäng nhán viãn. ⇒ S0 cuía mäùi phæång aïn laì: S01= α (SA1 + Sn1) = 0,27.(9.106 + 11230.106 ) = 3034,53.106 âäöng/nàm. S02 = α (SA2 + Sn2) = 0,27.(12.106 + 11088.106 ) = 2997.106 âäöng/nàm. S03=α(SA3 + Sn3) = 0,27.(18.106 + 10080.106 ) = 2726,46.106 âäöng/nàm. Váûy chi phê váûn haình hàòng nàm cuía tæìng phæång aïn laì: S1 = SB1 + SA1 + Sn1 + S01 SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 13
  14. 14. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng = 873360.106 + 9.106 + 11230.106 + 3034,53.106 = 887633,53.106 âäöng/nàm. S2 = SB2 + SA2 + Sn2 + S02 = 860700.106 + 12.106 + 11088.106 + 2997.106 = 874797.106 âäöng/nàm. S3 = SB3 + SA3 + Sn3 + S03 = 848100.106 + 18.106 + 10080.106 + 2726,46.106 = 860924,46.106 âäöng/nàm. Tæì caïc tênh toaïn åí trãn ta coï: K1 >K2 >K3 vaìì S1 > S2 >S3 Vç váûy åí âáy ta choün phæång aïn 3 laì âàût 2 täø maïy coï cäng suáút mäùi täø laì 300MW. Trong thiãút kãú naìy ta duìng nhiãn liãûu âäút laì than antraxit khu væûc Hoìn Gai - Cáøm Phaí coï caïc thaình pháön nhiãn liãûu nhæ sau:Qh t = 4655Kcal/kg. Loì håi laì loaûi loì than phun, coï bao håi, tuáön hoaìn tæû nhiãn vaì coï quaï nhiãût trung gian. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 14
  15. 15. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng CHÆÅNG 2 XÁY DÆÛNG VAÌÌ TÊNH TOAÏN SÅ ÂÄÖ NHIÃÛT NGUYÃN LYÏ SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 15
  16. 16. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 16
  17. 17. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 2.1. Xáy dæûng så âäö nhiãût nguyãn lyï cuía nhaì maïy. Så âäö nhiãût nguyãn lyï xaïc âënh näüi dung cå baín cuía quaï trçnh cäng nghãû biãún âäøi nhiãût nàng trong nhaì maïy âiãûn. Noï bao gäöm caïc thiãút bë chênh vaìì phuû. Caïc âæåìng håi vaìì caïc âæåìng næåïc näúi chung vaììo mäüt khäúi trong mäüt quaï trçnh cäng nghãû. Caïc thaình pháön trong så âäö nhiãût nguyãn lyï bao gäöm: loì håi tuáön hoaìn tæû nhiãn, tuabin ngæng håi, 3 thán, âäöng truûc ( K- 300 - 170), maïy phaït âiãûn, bçnh ngæng, caïc bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp, haû aïp, thiãút bë khæí khê, båm næåïc cáúp, båm næåïc âäüng, båm næåïc ngæng. Caïc âæåìng äúng dáùn håi âãún caïc bçnh gia nhiãût, âæåìng næåïc ngæng chênh, âæåìng næåïc ngæng âäüng. Âàût tênh kyî thuáût cuía tuabin K - 300 - 170. Haîng saín xuáút :General Electric (GE) của Mỹ Cäng suáút âënh mæïc : 300MW Täúc âäü : 3000 v/p Aïp suáút håi âáöu vaììo : 170kg/cm2 (168bar) Nhiãût âäü håi måïi : 5380C Säú cæía trêch : 8 Nhiãût âäü håi quaï nhiãût trung gian : 5380C Nhiãût âäü næåïc cáúp : 2650 C Baíng 1: Dáùn ra caïc hiãûu suáút cuía caïc pháön tuabin chênh nhæ sau: Cæía trêch I II III IV V VI VII VII P (bar) 60,5 39,1 15,6 10,4 5,04 2,35 0,875 0,167 t (0 C) 375 315 450 395 300 240 140 76,2 SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 17
  18. 18. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng SÅ ÂÄÖ NHIÃÛT NGUYÃN LYÏ CUÍA MÄÜT KHÄÚI 300MW 19 2 1 4 5 21 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 8 21 22 22 CA TA HA HA SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 18
  19. 19. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 1 : Loì håi. 2: Bäü quaï nhiãût. 3: Tuabin 4: Maïy phaït 5: Bçnh ngæng. 6: Ejectå. 7 : Thiãút bë khæí khê. 8: Bäü giaím aïp, giaím än 9: Tuabin phuû 10,11,12: Caïc bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp 13: Phán li håi. 14: Gia nhiãût næåïc bäø sung 15,16,17,18: Caïc bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp 19 : Bäü quaï nhiãût trung gian 21: Båm næåïc ngæng. 22: Båm næåïc cáúp. Diãùn giaíi så âäö nhiãût nguyãn lyï. Trong toaìn bäü nhaì maïy 600MW bao gäöm 2 khäúi mäùi khäúi 300MW gäöm coï: loì håi tuáön hoaìn tæû nhiãn, tua bin ngæng håi mäüt truûc K-300-170 coï caïc thäng säú siãu tåïi haûn, quaï nhiãût trung gian mäüt láön, tuabin coï 3 xilanh. Håi måïi 168 bar; 5380 C âæa vaìo pháön cao aïp cuía turbine, sau âoï håi våïi thäng säú 39,1bar vaì 3150 C âæåüc âæa vaìo bäü quaï nhiãût trung gian. Sau khi quaï nhiãût trung gian våïi 35,4bar vaì 5380 C âæa vaìo pháön trung aïp cuía turbine. Ra khoíi pháön trung aïp cuía turbine håi âæåüc chia laìm hai doìng: mäüt doìng vaìo pháön haû aïp sau pháön trungû aïp, doìng coìn laûi qua hai næía âäúi xæïng nhau cuía pháön haû aïp âãø khæí læûc doüc truûc vaì giaím tiãút diãûn thoaït Turbine coï 8 cæía trêch håi cho gia nhiãût: 2 cæía trêch åí pháön cao aïp âæåüc gia nhiãût cho næåïc cáúp åí bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp säú 1 vaì 2; 4 cæía trêch åí pháön trung aïp âæåüc gia nhiãût cho næåïc cáúp åí bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp säú 3, turbine phuû truyãön âäüng båm næåïc cáúp laì loaûi âäúi aïp, håi cáúp cho turbine phuû naìy láúy mäüt pháön tæì cæía trêch thæï 3 chung våïi bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp säú 3; håi thoaït ra cuía turbine naìy âæåüc âæa vaìo bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 6. bçnh khæí khê (håi åí bçnh khæí khê do âæåüc trêch tæì cæía SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 19
  20. 20. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng trêch coï aïp suáút cao nãn âæåüc âæa qua thiãút bë giaím än giaím aïp âãø haû aïp suáút vaì nhiãût âäü xuäúng phuì håüp våïi yãu cáöu), bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 5 vaì cæía trêch thæï 4 âi vaìo bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp 6; 2 cæía trêch pháön haû aïp näúi våïi bçnh gia nhiãût 7 vaì 8;. Næåïc âoüng tæì caïc bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp xaí däön cáúp vãö bçnh khæí khê, coìn næåïc âoüng tæì caïc bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 5, 6, 7 thç däön cáúp âæa vãö âiãøm häøn håüp k vaì næåïc ngæng åí bçnh gia nhiãût säú 8, bçnh laìm laûnh håi cheìn âæåüc âæa vãö bçnh ngæng. Båm næåïc cáúp âæåüc tênh våïi læu læåüng næåïc cáúp toaìn bäü vaì truyãön âäüng bàòng turbine phuû, båm dæû phoìng vaì khåíi âäüng laì båm âiãûn tênh våïi læu læåüng bàòng 1/2 cäng suáút toaìn bäü. Næåïc xæí lyï hoïa hoüc âæa qua bçnh gia nhiãût næåïc bäø sung räöi vaìo bçnh khæí khê. Giæîa bçnh khæí khê vaì båm cáúp coï âàût båm tàng aïp bàòng âiãûn. Håi åí caïc cæía trêch cuía tuabin sau khi gia nhiãût cho næåïc ngæng, næåïc cáúp thç seî ngæng tuû thaình næåïc âoüng. Så âäö däön næåïc âoüng åí caïc bçnh gia nhiãût âæåüc choün åí âáy laì så âäö häùn håüp: væìa däön cáúp væìa båm âáøy vãö âæåìng næåïc chênh. ÅÍ caïc bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp (GNCA) næåïc âoüng âæåüc däön tæì GNCA1 → GNCA2 → GNCA3 do âäü lãûch vãö aïp suáút, sau âoï næåïc âäüng âæåüc däön vaììo bçnh khæí khê. ÅÍ caïc bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp thç næåïc âoüng âæåüc däön tæì GNHA5 → GNHA6 → GNHA7 räöi duìng båm næåïc âoüng däön vãö âiãøm häùn håüp K trãn âæåìng næåïc ngæng chênh. Næåïc âoüng trong bçnh GNHA8 vaìì bçnh laìm laûnh ejectå âæåüc âæa vãö bçnh ngæng. 2.2. Caïc thäng säú håi vaìì næåïc âäö thë i - s biãøu diãùn quaï trçnh laìm viãûc cuía doìng håi trong tua bin. * Khi håi âæa vaììo tua bin, qua caïc van âiãöu chènh, håi bë tiãút læu, do âoï aïp suáút cuía håi træåïc táöng âáöu cuía tua bin giaím âi khoaíng 5% so våïi aïp suáút ban âáöu P0 [TL-1]. Nghéa laì: P0’ = 0,95 P0 Váûy aïp læûc træåïc táöng dáöu tua bin: P’0 = 0,95. P0 = 0,95. 168 = 160,5 SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 20
  21. 21. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng * Tæì aïp suáút vaìì nhiãût âäü cuía håi taûi caïc cæía trêch entanpi cuía håi æïng våïi caïc cæía trêch âoï. * AÏp suáút laìm viãûc taûi bçnh gia nhiãût âæåüc láúy nhoí hån aïp suáút taûi caïc cæía trêch tæång æïng tæì 3 ÷ 8% [TL-1]. ÅÍ âáy ta choün ∆P = 5%. * Riãng taûi bçnh khæí khê choün laìm viãûc våïi P’ =7bar håi cáúp cho bçnh khæí khê âæåüc láúy tæì cæía trêch säú 4 coï aïp suáút cao do âoï phaíi quan van giaím aïp træåïc khi vaììo bçnh khæí khê. * Do âiãöu kiãûn khê háûu åí Viãût Nam, nhiãût âäü næåïc laìm maït bçnh ngæng laì 260 C do âoï aïp suáút ngæng tuû PK thay âäøi. Nhiãût âäü ngæng tuû âæåüc xaïc âënh nhæ sau: tk = t1 + ∆t + θ, 0 C; [TL-3] Trong âoï: tk: Nhiãût âäü ngæng tuû åí bçnh ngæng, 0 C t1: Nhiãût âäü næåïc laìm maït, 0 C ∆t: Âäü gia nhiãût næåïc laìm maït, 0 C θ: Âäü gia nhiãût thiãúu cuía næåïc åí trong bçnh ngæng, 0 C Caïc giaï trë håüp lyï cuía tk, âæåüc xaïc âënh bàòng tênh toaïn kinh tãú kyî thuáût kãút håüp cuía 3 yãúu täú: aïp læûc cuäúi Pk cuía håi trong tua bin, bçnh ngæng vaìì hãû thäúng cung cáúp næåïc. Âäü gia nhiãût næåïc laìm maït ∆t = 8 ÷120 C [TL-3] Âäü gia nhiãût thiãúu cuía næåïc åí bçnh ngæng θ = 350 C [TL-3] Choün: ∆t = 80 C θ = 30 C SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 21
  22. 22. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng ⇒ tx = 26 + 8 + 3 = 370 C Tæång æïng coï Pk = 0,063 bar Tra baíng 3 [TL-4] ta coï i”k = 2569 KJ/kg i’k = 155 KJ/kg Choün âäü khä sau táöng cuäúi cuía tua bin laì x = 0,95 thç ik = x. i”k + (1 - x)i’k = 0,95. 2569 + (1 - 0,95). 155 ⇒ ik = 2448,3 KJ/kg * Vç âaî biãút aïp suáút laìm viãûc cuía bçnh gia nhiãût nãn ta xaïc âënh âæåüc nhiãût âäü næåïc âoüng. Tæì âáy ta thäng qua âäü gia nhiãût thiãúu cho næåïc. θ = 3 ÷ 70 C [TL-3] ta tçm âæåüc nhiãût âäü næåïc ngæng sau bçnh gia nhiãût (sau khi âæåüc hám noïng) tH = tn + θ Våïi: tH: Nhiãût âäü næåïc âoüng cuía bçnh gia nhiãût, 0 C tn: Nhiãût âäü næåïc ngæng sau bçnh gia nhiãût, 0 C θ: Âäü gia nhiãût thiãúu cho næåïc, 0 C (choün θ = 50 C) Trãn cå såí âoï ta coï baíng 3 vaìì tæì âoï ta xáy dæûng âäö thë i - S biãøu diãùn quaï trçnh laìm viãûc cuía doìng håi trong tua bin våïi caïc thäng säú: P, t, i : aïp suáút, nhiãût âäü vaìì entanpi caïc cæía trêch, bar, 0 C, KJ/kg p’ - aïp suáút håi træåïc caïc thiãút bë gia nhiãût, bar. Xaïc âënh âæåüc aïp læûc håi taûi caïc thiãút bë gia nhiãût nhæ sau: p’ = 0,95.p [TL-1] tH, i’H - nhiãût âäü vaì entanpi cuía næåïc ngæng baîo hoìa, 0 C, kJ/kg. tn, in - nhiãût âäü vaì entanpi cuía næåïc sau caïc bçnh gia nhiãût, 0 C, kJ/k SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 22
  23. 23. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Baíng 2: Thäng säú håi taûi caïc cæía trêch, næåïc âoüng vaìì næåïc ngæng taûi caïc bçnh gia nhiãût. Âiãøm quaï trçnh Thiãút bë gia nhiãût Thäng säú håi vaìì næåïc P bar T 0 C i KJ/kg P’ bar tH 0 C i’â KJ/kg tn,0 C in KJ/kg 0 - 168 538 3394 - - - - 0’ - 160,5 534 3392,14 - - - - 1 GNCA1 60,5 375 3124,5 57,48 272,69 1199,2 265,69 1163,66 2 GNCA2 39,1 315 3057,6 37,15 245,2 1067,4 240,2 1040,6 2’ - 35,4 538 3548,9 - - - - - 3 GNCA3 15,6 450 3375,4 14,82 197,70 841,97 192,7 819,6 4 KK 10,4 395 3250,6 9,88 179,34 760,3 174,5 740,5 5 GNHA5 5,04 300 3053,7 4,788 148,15 620,9 143,15 602,54 6’ GNHA6 2,48 248,6 2946,1 2,356 125,83 527,65 122,33 513,63 6 2,35 240 2940,7 - - - - - 7 GNHA7 0,875 140 2750,3 0,83 94,5 397,5 91,5 383,3 8 GNHA8 0,167 76,2 2645,6 0,16 55,2 230,8 52,2 215,57 K K 0,063 x = 0,95 2440,5 - 37,5 157,05 QUAÏ TRÇNH LAÌM VIÃÛC CUÍA DOÌNG HÅI TRONG TUA BIN K - 300 - 170 TRÃN ÂÄÖ THË i - S SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 23
  24. 24. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng            Trãn giaín âäö i-s, âiãøm 0’ æïng våïi traûng thaïi håi åí træåïc pháön cao aïp. Caïc âiãøm 2, 2’ biãøu thë thäng säú håi træåïc vaì sau khi quaï nhiãût trung gian. Nhiãût âäü næåïc cáúp SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 24
  25. 25. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng sau bçnh gia nhiãût cao 1 bàòng 2650 C. Coìn âiãøm 4 laì âæåìng håi trêch âi vaìo åí bçnh khæí khê chênh, 6' laì âæåìng håi trêch âi vaìo åí bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 6 vaì turbine chênh tæì turbine truyãön âäüng båm næåïc cáúp 2.3. Cå såí tênh toaïn caïc thäng säú cuía nhaì maïy: Muûc âêch cå baín cuía viãûc tênh toaïn så âäö nguyãn lyï cuía nhaì maïy âiãûn ngæng håi laì åí chäø xaïc âënh caïc âàûc tênh kyî thuáût cuía thiãút bë nhàòm âaím baío âäö thë phuû taíi âiãûn, âaím baío yãu cáöu vãö chè tiãu kinh tãú - kyî thuáût vaì nàng læåüng cuía nhaì maïy âiãûn vaì caïc pháön tæí cuía chuïng. Tênh toaïn nhiãût chuí yãúu dæûa vaìo phæång trçnh cán bàòng nàng læåüng (phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût) vaì phæång trçnh cán bàòng váût cháút. Täøn tháút håi vaì næåïc trong nhaì maïy âæåüc chia laìm hai loaûi, täøn tháút trong vaì täøn tháút ngoaìi a, Täøn tháút ngoaìi: ÅÍ nhaì maïy âiãûn ngæng håi khäng coï täøn tháút ngoaìi, maì chè coï åí caïc trung tám nhiãût âiãûn b, Täøn tháút trong: Täøn tháút roì rè cuía håi vaì næåïc ngæng trong hãû thäúng thiãút bë vaì äúng dáùn cuía baín thán nhaì maïy. Nguyãn nhán cuía täøn tháút roì rè laì do nhæîng chäù khäng kên nhæ näúi äúng bàòng màût bêch, täø tháút taûi caïc van an toaìn, täøn tháút næåïc âoüng trãn âæåìng äúng, åí caïc van vaì caïc thiãút bë. Täøn tháút roì rè phán bäú trãn toaìn bäü âæåìng håi vaì næåïc trong nhaì maïy, táûp trung hån åí nhæîng nåi coï thäng säú cao nháút cuía mäi cháút. Âãø âån giaín trong viãûc tênh toaïn så âäö nhiãût ngæåìi ta quy æåïc täøn tháút roì rè táûp trung trãn toaìn bäü âæåìng håi måïi. Caïc säú liãûu ban âáöu ho træåïc: SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 25
  26. 26. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng • Lîng h¬i trÝch cho ejecter: αej = 0,006 • Lîng h¬i chÌn tuabin: αch = 0,008 • Lîng h¬i rß rØ: αrr = 0,01 • Lîng níc x¶ lß: αxa = 0,011 • Lîng h¬i vµo tuabin: α0 = 1,000 Tõ ®ã c©n b»ng h¬i vµ níc trong nhµ m¸y nh sau Lîng h¬i tiªu hao cho toµn bé tuabin 0 TB ch ej α α α α = + + =1 + 0,008 + 0,001 = 1,009 Phô t¶i lß h¬i: rr TB LH α α α + = = 1,014 + 0,01 = 1,024 Lîng níc cÊp vµo lß: = + = xa LH nc α α α 1,024 + 0,011 = 1,035 2.4. Tênh toaïn så âäö nhiãût nguyãn lyï: Ngaìy nay âäúi våïi caïc khäúi coï cäng suáút låïn, coï caïc thäng säú siãu tåïi haûn vaìì coï quaï nhiãût trung gian âãöu aïp duûng tæì 7 âãún 9 táöng gia nhiãût. Trong caïc nhaì maïy âiãûn hiãûn âaûi hiãûn nay háöu hãút âãöu aïp duûng caïc bçnh gia nhiãût bãö màût, våïi så âäö xaí næåïc âoüng häùn håüp nghéa laì xaí næåïc âoüng däön cáúp åí caïc bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp vaìì båm næåïc âäüng åí 1 hoàûc 2 bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp, trong âoï 1 bçnh gia nhiãût loaûi häùn håüp (bçnh khæí khê). AÏp duûng häöi nhiãût thç giaím tiãu hao nhiãn liãûu nhæng laûi laìm tàng håi tiãu hao cho tuabin, tàng cäng suáút cuía loì, tàng kêch thæåïc pháön cao aïp cuía tua bin... nhæng coï trêch håi thç læåüng håi âi vaììo bçnh ngæng vaìì caïc kêch thæåïc cuía caïc táöng cuäúi cuía tua bin vaìì äúng thoaït dáùn âi. Do læåüng håi âi qua caïc táöng cao aïp cuía turbine tàng lãn cho nãn chiãöu cao cuía caïc caïnh quaût cuîng tàng lãn vaì hiãûu suáút cuía caïc táöng áúy cuîng tàng lãn. Giaím læåüng håi qua caïc táöng haû aïp laìm giaím cáúu taûo vaì giaím täøn tháút håi thoaït âiãöu naìy SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 26
  27. 27. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng coï yï nghéa ráút quan troüng âäúi våïi caïc turbine låïn cuía nhaì maïy âiãûn kiãøu khäúi vaì cho pheïp tàng cäng suáút cuía turbine. Vç thãú trong thiãút kãú naìy ta choün loaûi bçnh gia nhiãût kiãøu bãö màût, trong âoï coï mäüt bçnh gia nhiãût häùn håüp. 2.4.1. Bçnh phán ly: Tríc khi vµo b×nh ph©n ly cã ¸p suÊt 8 bar, níc x¶ ®îc x¶ qua mét van gi¶m ¸p trë thµnh hçn hîp h¬i vµ níc. H¬i ®îc ph©n ly t¬ng ®èi s¹ch vµ ®îc ®a vµo b×nh khö khÝ phô . Níc x¶ sau khi ph©n ly sÏ gia nhiÖt cho níc bæ sung tríc khi vµo b×nh khö khÝ phô, sau ®ã sÏ th¶i ra ngoµi theo ®êng m¬ng th¶i. Chän lo¹i b×nh ph©n ly cã ¸p suÊt 8 bar v× b×nh khö khÝ lµ 7 bar. Ta cã ¸p suÊt trong bao h¬i lµ (¸p suÊt bao h¬i = 110%p0): BH P = 185bar Tõ ®ã ta tra ®îc th«ng sè Entanpy cña níc x¶ lß lµ: xa i = 1770 kJ/kg B×nh ph©n ly níc x¶ hiÖu suÊt 99% cã ¸p suÊt 8at t¬ng øng víi nhiÖt ®é b·o hoµ lµ 1700 C. Entanpy cña níc ra khái ph©n ly lµ: ' xa i = ' 8bar i =719,2 kJ/kg NhiÖt Èn ho¸ h¬i r =2048 kJ/kg H¬i sau khi ph©n ly cã entanpy, víi ®é kh« x = 0,99 x.r i i xa pl + = 1 = 719,2 + 0,99.2048= 2746,72 kJ/kg Coi nh h¬i sau khi ra khái ph©n ly cã ®é kh« 1 th× entanpy cña h¬i ra khái ph©n ly lµ: kg kJ i i at h / 2769 ' ' 8 = = SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 27
  28. 28. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Ph¬ng tr×nh c©n b»ng vËt chÊt: xabo h xa α α α + = Ph¬ng tr×nh c©n b»ng n¨ng lîng: ' xa xa h h xabo xa η.α .i α .i α .i = + Thay vµo ta cã: ' xa xa h h xa h xa η.α .i α .i (α α ).i = + − ) i (i α ) i i (η α xa h h xa xa xa ' . ' − = − ↔ xa xa h xa xa h .α i i i .η i α ' ' − − = = 00554 , 0 011 , 0 . 2 , 719 2769 2 , 719 99 0 . 1770 = − − , Lîng níc x¶ sau cÊp ph©n ly: h xa xabo α α α − = = 0,011 - 0,00554= 0,00546 2.4.2 C©n b»ng b×nh gia nhiÖt níc bæ sung: Lîng níc sau khi ph©n ly cßn l¹i ®îc ®i gia nhiÖt cho níc bæ sung: xabo α = 0,00546 ; xa i' = 719,2 kJ/kg Chän hiÖu suÊt cña b×nh gia nhiÖt níc bæ sung lµ 98%; ®é kh«ng tíi møc 1 θ trong b×nh lµm l¹nh níc x¶ (b×nh gia nhiÖt níc bæ sung) n»m trong kho¶ng (10 ÷ 200 C ). Ta chän 1 θ = 150 C víi ®é chªnh entanpy t¬ng øng lµ ϑ = 15kcal/kg = 62,7 kJ/kg Chän nhiÖt ®é níc bæ sung cã nhiÖt ®é 250 C, t¬ng øng víi entanpy t¬ng øng lµ: ibs = 104,5 kJ/kg Lîng níc bæ sung: SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 28 xabo xabo i , α r bs bs i , α xa xabo i' , α bs bs i , α
  29. 29. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng ch xabo rr bs α α α α 01 , 0 + + = Do ®ã: bs α = 0,01 + 0,00546+0,01.0,008 = 0,01554 §é gia nhiÖt thiÕu r bs xabo i i − = ϑ hay r bs xabo i i + = ϑ Ph¬ng tr×nh c©n b»ng nhiÖt cho BGNNBS: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )η i i α i i α η i i α i i α r bs xa xabo bs r bs bs xabo xa xabo bs r bs bs ϑ − − = − ↔ − = − ' ' VËy ( ) .η α α η i' α .i α i xabo bs xa xabo bs bs r bs + − + = ϑ = ( ) 98 0,00546.0, 0,01554 .0,98 62,7 2 , 719 0,00546. 4,5 0,01554.10 + − + 245,88 kJ/kg r bs i = 2.5. Tênh cán bàòng nhiãût cho caïc bçnh gia nhiãût 2.5.1. Bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp 1 (GNCA1): Âäü kinh tãú cuía viãûc häöi nhiãût khi sæí duûng håi quaï nhiãût åí caïc cæía trêch cuía tua bin coï thãø âæåüc náng cao nhåì viãûc laìm laûnh håi trêch bàòng næåïc cáúp, såí dé nhæ váûy laì vç khi laìm laûnh håi trêch thç sæû trao âäøi nhiãût nàng khäng thuáûn nghëch trong caïc bçnh gia nhiãût giaím âi, læåüng håi trêch phaíi tàng lãn laìm giaím læåüng håi âi vaììo bçnh ngæng do váûy hiãûu suáút cuía tuabin noïi riãng vaìì cuía nhaì maïy noïi chung tàng lãn. Ngoaìi ra viãûc laìm laûnh næåïc âäüng seî laìm giaím sæû thay thãú håi trêch cuía bçnh gia nhiãût tiãúp nháûn næåïc âoüng âoï Vaìì nhæ váûy giaím nhiãût täøn thát nàng læåüng. Do âoï caïc bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp âãöu choün laì loaûi bçnh coï caí 3 pháön: Laìm laûnh håi, gia nhiãût chênh vaìì laììm laûnh næåïc âoüng. Viãûc tênh toaïn caïc bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp âæåüc tiãún haình tæì bçnh coï aïp suáút cao âãún bçnh coï aïp suáút tháúp. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 29
  30. 30. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Så âäö tênh toaïn bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp säú 1. 2 ; nc n i α ; 1 1 i đ đ α Trong âoï: LH1: Pháön laìm laûnh håi trong bçnh gia nhiãût 1 GN1: Pháön gia nhiãût chênh trong bçnh gia nhiãût 1 LÂ1: Pháön laìm laûnh næåïc âoüng trong bçnh gia nhiãût 1 αh1; αnc: Læåüng håi, læåüng næåïc cáúp vaììo bçnh gia nhiãût. i1n; i2n: entanpi næåïc cáúp ra vaìì vaììo bçnh gia nhiãût. iâ1: entanpi næåïc âoüng ra khoíi bçnh gia nhiãût ih1: entanpi håi ra khoíi cæía trêch 1 Phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût cho bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp 1 ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 . . . . , . nc n n h h n nc n n h h i i i i i i a i i α η α α α η − − = − ⇔ = ′ − Våïi: 1 1163,66 / n i kJ kg = 2 1040,6 / n i kJ kg = 1 3124,5 / h i kJ kg = 1 1199,28 / đ i kJ kg = Täøn tháút tiãu hao næåïc cáúp: 1,035 nc α = SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 30 1 ; nc n i α 1 1 ; h h i α LÂ1 GN1 LH1
  31. 31. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Hiãûu suáút bçnh gia nhiãût: 98 , 0 = η Tæì âoï thay thãú caïc säú åí trãn vaìo phæång trçnh (a), ta coï: ( ) ( ) 1 1,035. 1163,66 1040,6 0,067 0,98. 3124,5 1199,28 h α − = = − 2.5.2. Bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp 2:(GNCA2) Så âäö tênh toaïn nhiãût cho bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp säú 2 2 ; nc n i α 3 ; nc n i α Âæåìng 1đ1 , đ i α laì âæåìng næåïc âoüng âi vaìo bçnh âæa tæì bçnh cao aïp säú 1 âãún. Ta coï phæång trçnh cán bàòng váût cháút laì: ( ) 2 1 2 , đ đ h a α α α = + Trong âoï: LH2: Pháön laìm laûnh håi trong bçnh gia nhiãût 2 GN2: Pháön gia nhiãût chênh trong bçnh gia nhiãût 2 LÂ2: Pháön laìm laûnh næåïc âoüng trong bçnh gia nhiãût 2 i2n; i3n: entanpi cuía næåïc ra vaìì vaììo bçnh GNCA2 αh2; ih2: læåüng håi vaìì entanpi cuía håi cáúp cho bçnh GNCA2 αđ1; iâ1: læåüng næåïc âoüng, entanpi næåïc âoüng ra khoíi bçnh GNCA1 αđ2 = αh1 + αh2 SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 31 2 2 ;h hi α 2 2 ; đ đ i α LÂ2 GN2 LH2 1 1 ; đ đ i α
  32. 32. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng αâ2; iâ2: Læåüng næåïc âoüng, entanpi næåïc âoüng ra khoíi bçnh GNCA2 Phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût cho bçnh GNCA2 αnc (i2n - i3n) = [αh2 (ih2 - iâ2) + αh1 (iâ1 - iâ2)].η ( ) ( ) ( )η η α α α . . 2 2 2 1 1 3 2 2 â h â â h n n nc h i i i i i i − − − − = ⇒ (b) Våïi: αnc = 1,035 i2n = 1040,6 / kJ kg i3n = 819,6 / kJ kg ih2 = 3057,6 / kJ kg iâ2 = 1067,4 / kJ kg αh1 = 0,067 KJ/kg iâ1 = 1199,28 KJ/kg η = 0,98 Tæì âoï thay thãú caïc säú åí trãn vaìo phæång trçnh (b), ta coï: ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 1,035. 1040,6 819,6 0,98.0,067. 1199,28 1067,4 0,11 0,98. 3057,6 1067,4 h α − − − = = − thãú vaìo phæång trçnh (a), thç: 2 1 2 0,067 0,11 0,177 đ đ h α α α = + = + = 2.5.3. Bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp säú 3 vaì tuabin phuû truyãön âäüng båm cáúp Så âäö tênh toaïn nhiãût cho bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp säú 3 Âæåìng 2 2 , đ đ i α laì âæåìng næåïc âoüng âi vaìo bçnh âæa tæì bçnh cao aïp säú 2 âãún. Ta coï phæång trçnh cán bàòng váût cháút: ( ) 3 ' 3 2 h đ đ a α α α = + SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 32 3 ; nc n i α 3 ' 3 ; h h i α 4 ; nc n i α 3 3 ; đ đ i α LÂ3 GN3 LH3 2 2 ; đ đ i α
  33. 33. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Theo så âäö hçnh bãn, ta coï phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût cho bçnh gia nhiãût nhæ sau: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 3 3 3 2 2 3 3 4 3 3 2 2 3 2 3 3 4 3 4 2 2 3 3 3 3 . . . . . . . . . . . . . , . đ h hđ đ đ nc n n h hđ đ h đ đ nc n n nc n nđ đ đ h hđ i i i i i i i i i i i i i i b i i η α α α α η α α α α α α η α α η ′ + − = − ′ ′ ⇔ + − + = −     − − − ′ ⇔ = − Trong âoï: 1,035 nc α = - læu læåüng tæång âäúi cuía doìng næåïc cáúp vaìo loì. 0,98 η = - hiãûu suáút bçnh gia nhiãût phuû thuäüc vaìo mæïc âäü täøn tháút nhiãût ra khoíi bçnh. 3 819,6 / n i kJ kg = - entanpi cuía næåïc cáúp ra bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp säú 3. 4 , / o n n b i i i kJ kg = + ∆ - entanpi cuía næåïc cáúp vaìo bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp säú 3. Vç âäü gia tàng entanpi cuía næåïc qua båm cáúp so våïi caí mäüt nhaì maïy låïn naìy thç khäng bao nhiãu khi ta duìng båm cáúp våïi cäng suáút khaï låïn, cho nãn ta coï thãø boí qua âäü gia tàng cuía næåïc qua båm cáúp ( ) 0 b i ∆ ≈ 4 740,5 / o n n i i kJ kg = = - entanpi cuía næåïc cáúp sau bçnh khæí khê. 3 3375,4 / h i kJ kg = - entanpi håi trêch tæì cæía trêch säú 3. 3 841,97 / h i kJ kg ′ = - entanpi næåïc âoüng åí bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp säú 3. 2 1067,4 / h i kJ kg ′ = - entanpi næåïc âoüng åí bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp säú 2. Tæì âoï thay thãú caïc säú åí trãn vaìo phæång trçnh (b), ta coï: ( ) ( ) ( ) 3 1,035. 819,6 740,5 0,98.0,177. 1067,4 841,97 0,01725 0,98. 3375,4 841,97 h α − − − ′ = = − thãú vaìo phæång trçnh (a), thç: 3 3 2 0,01725 0,177 0,194 đ h đ α α α ′ = + = + = SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 33
  34. 34. Bình khử khí GNCA3 Turbin phụ Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Do læåüng håi trêch tæì cæía trêch säú 3 âæåüc phán thaình hai nhaïnh, trong âoï mäüt pháön laì âæa vaìo turbine phuû truyãön âäüng båm næåïc cáúp cho loì håi vaì mäüt pháön la ì âæa vaìo bçnh gia nhiãût cao aïp säú 3. 3 ; nc n i α 4 ; nc n i α Vç thãú læåüng håi tæì cæía trêch säú 3 âæåüc tênh nhæ sau: 3 3 hđ TP α α α = + , (c) Trong âoï: 3 0,0194 đ α = - læåüng håi trêch vaìo bçnh gia nhiãût säú 3. TP α - læåüng håi trêch tæång âäúi cho turbine phuû truyãön âäüng båm næåïc cáúp, noï âæåüc xaïc âënh nhæ sau: . . . nc b TP TP TP i B co h H α α η η = , våïi: 1,035 nc α = - læu læåüng tæång âäúi cuía doìng næåïc cáúp vaìo loì. 0,98 TP co η = - täøn tháút cå hoüc cuía turbine truyãön âäüng. Cäng neïn næåïc thæûc tãú cuía båm coï kãø âãún täøn tháút cå hoüc vaì læåüng næåïc roì rè bàòng hãû säú: SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 34
  35. 35. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 38 38,77 / 0,98 b b Bi h kJ kg τ η = = = . ÅÍ âáy ta boí qua âäü hám næåïc trong båm tàng aïp. Do âoï: 1,035.38,77 0,097 419,25.0,98 TP α = = Váûy læåüng håi trêch tæì cæía trêch säú 3: 3 ' 3 0,01725 0,097 0,114 đ h TP α α α = + = + = 2.5.4. Thiãút bë khæí khê cáúp næåïc (KK) Khäng khê hoìa tan trong næåïc coï chæïa mäüt læåüng khäng khê khäng ngæng nhæ CO2, O2... dáùn âãún gáy àn moìn thiãút bë vaìì äúng dáùn trong nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn. Âãø baío vãû chuïng khoíi bë àn moìn cuía khê trong næåïc, ngæåìi ta aïp duûng biãûn phaïp taïch khê ra khoíi næåïc træåïc khi cung cáúp cho loì håi (hay coìn goüi laì khæí khê cho næåïc). Trong bçnh khæí khê (p = 7 bar) laìm viãûc åí traûng thaïi baío hoìa tæång æïng våïi 164,960 C Så âäö tênh toaïn nhiãût cho thiãút bë khæí khê nhæ hçnh veî: 3 3 ; đ đ i α h h i , α bs bs i , α r KK nc i , α i4 : entanpy của hơi trích vào khử khí i4 =3250 kJ/kg ; iv kk : entanpy của nước ngưng vào khử khí từ BGNHA 5 iv kk = 602.54 kJ/kg ; ir kk : entanpy của nước cấp ra khỏi khử khí ir kk = 740,5 kJ/kg ; is bs : entanpy của nước ra khỏi bình gia nhiệt nước bổ sung is bs =245,88 kJ/kg iđ3 : entanpy của nước đọng ra khỏi GNCA3 iđ3 = 841,97 kJ/kg ; SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 35 4 4 , h i α v KK nn i , α
  36. 36. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng ih : entanpy của hơi ra khỏi bình phân ly ih = 2769 kJ/kg ; α4 : lưu lượng tương đối của hơi trích vào khử khí ; αnn : lưu lượng tương đối của nước ngưng chính vào khử khí ; αnbs : lưu lượng tương đối của nước bổ sung αnbs = 0,01554 αđ3 : lưu lượng tương đối của nước đọng ra khỏi GNCA3 αđ3 =0.194 αh : lưu lượng tương đối của hơi từ bình phân ly αh = 0,00554 Phương trình cân bằng năng lượng cho bình khử khí : αnc = αh4 + αnn + αnbs + αđ3 + αh => αh4 = αnc - αnn - αnbs – αđ3 - αh (1) Phương trình cân bằng năng lượng: αncir kk = αh4i4 +αnniv kk + αnbsinbs + αđ3iđ3 + αhih (2) Từ (1), (2) 3 3 2 2 3 3 3 ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) r s nc kk h h d d nbs bs nn v kk i i i i i i i i i i α α α α α − + − + − + − ⇒ = − 1,035(3250 740,5) 0,00554(2769 3250) 3250 602,54 nn α − + − = + − 0,194(842,97 3250) 0,01554(245,88 3250) 3250 602,54 − + − + − 0,786 nn α = 4 3 h nc nn nbsđ h α α α α α α = − − − − = 1,035 - 0,786 – 0,01554 – 0,194 – 0,00554 = 0,034 2.5.5. Bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp 5(GNHA5). Så âäö tênh toaïn nhiãût cho bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp 5. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 36 ∝h5 ; ih5 ∝n5 ; in5 ∝n5 ; in6 ∝đ5 ; iâ5
  37. 37. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Trong âoï: αh5, ih5: læåüng håi vaìì entanpi cuía doìng håi láúy tæì cæía trêch säú 5 αn5: læåüng næåïc ngæng qua GNHA5 in5, in6: entanpi næåïc ngæng ra vaìì vaììo GNHA5 αđ5, iâ5: læåüng næåïc âoüng vaìì entanpi næåïc âoüng ra khoíi GNHA5 Phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût taûi bçnh GNHA5 αn5 (in5 - in6) = αh5 (ih5 - iâ5). η Choün hiãûu suáút bçnh GNHA5: η = 0,98 Våïi αn5 = 0,786 in5 = 602,54 / kJ kg in6 = 513,63 / kJ kg ih5 = 3059 KJ/kg iâ5 = 633,08 KJ/kg ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 5 5 6 5 5 5 0,786. 602,54 513,63 0,029 . 0,98. 3053,7 620,9 n n n h h â i i i i α α η − − ⇒ = = = − − αh5 = 0,029 2.5.6. Bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 6 vaì 7. Håi thoaït ra tæì tua bin phuû âæåüc âæa tråí laûi táöng trung gian cuía tua bin chênh trãn âæåìng håi vãö coï trêch mäüt âæåìng håi cáúp cho GNHA6. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 37 αn.in α'n.i'n K αn.i0n αh6;ih6 αn ’ ;in ” αd6;id6 αh7;ih7
  38. 38. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Ta coï phæång trçnh cán bàòng váût cháút taûi bçnh gia nhiãût 6, 7 vaì âiãøm K laì: 6 6 0,097 tp h TC h TC α α α α α = + ⇒ + = ( ) 6 6 5 6 0,029, đ h h h a α α α α = + = + ( ) 7 7 6 7 6 0,029 đ h đ h h b α α α α α = + = + + ( ) 7 7 6 7 6 0,029 0,757 nđ n h h n n h h c α α α α α α α α α ′ = + = + + + ⇔ = − − Theo så âäö, ta coï phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût cho bçnh gia nhiãût 6 nhæ sau: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 6 6 5 5 6 6 6 6 5 5 6 5 6 6 6 6 5 5 6 6 6 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2370,13. 2,65 396,42 0,7718. 0,1661 0,000326. h h hđ đ đ n n n h h hđ h h đ n n n h hđ h đ đ n n n n n i i i i i i i i i i i i i i i i i i d η α α α α η α α α α α α η η α α α α ′ ′′ ′ + − = − ′ ′′ ′ ⇔ + − + = −     ′ ′′ ′ ⇔ − + − = − ′ ⇔ + = − ′ ⇔ = − trong âoï: Âæåìng 5 5 , đ đ i α laì âæåìng næåïc âoüng âæa tæì bçnh haû aïp säú 5 âãún bçnh säú 6. Âæåìng 6 6 , đ đ i α laì âæåìng næåïc âoüng âæa tæì bçnh haû aïp säú 6 âãún bçnh säú 7. Âæåìng 7 7 , đ đ i α laì âæåìng næåïc âoüng âæa tæì bçnh haû aïp säú 7 âãún âiãøm K. 0,786 n α′ = laì læu læåüng tæång âäúi cuía doìng næåïc cáúp vaìo loì. 5 0,029 h α = laì læu læåüng håi tæång âäúi åí cæía trêch säú 5. 6 7 , h h α α laì læu læåüng håi tæång âäúi åí cæía trêch säú 6 vaì 7. 98 , 0 = η laì hiãûu suáút bçnh gia nhiãût phuû thuäüc vaìo mæïc âäü täøn tháút nhiãût ra khoíi bçnh. kg kJ in / 63 , 513 = ′ ′ laì entanpi cuía næåïc cáúp ra bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 6. kg kJ in / , ′ laì entanpi cuía næåïc cáúp vaìo bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 6. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 38 αđ5;iđ6 αd7;id7
  39. 39. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng kg kJ in / 3 , 383 = laì entanpi cuía næåïc cáúp ra bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 7. kg kJ io n / 57 , 215 = laì entanpi cuía næåïc cáúp vaìo bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 7. 6 2946,15 / h i kJ kg = laì entanpi håi trêch sau turbine båm næåïc cáúp. 7 2750,3 / h i kJ kg = laì entanpi håi trêch tæì cæía trêch säú 7. 5 620,9 / đ i kJ kg = laì entanpi næåïc âoüng åí bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 5. 6 527,65 / đ i kJ kg = laì entanpi næåïc âoüng åí bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 6. 7 397,5 / đ i kJ kg = laì entanpi cuía næåïc âoüng sau bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 7. Theo så âäö, ta coï phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût cho âiãøm häøn håüp K nhæ sau: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 7 7 7 6 7 6 7 7 n 7 n n h7 . . . 0,029 .397,5 0,7428 .383,3 0,7718. 397,5. 0,1951 0,000326. 0,5767 0,000326. .383,3 0,7718.i 14,2. 298,55 0,7763.i i 384,65 18,29. đ đ n n n n h h h h n h n h n h i i i i i i e α α α α α α α α α α α ′ ′ + = ′ ⇔ + + + − − = ′ ′ ′ ⇔ + − + − + = ′ ⇔ + = ′ ⇔ = + Theo så âäö, ta coï phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût cho bçnh gia nhiãût 7 nhæ sau: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 7 7 6 6 7 7 7 7 6 6 6 7 7 6 7 7 7 7 6 6 7 7 . . . . . . . . . 0,7428 .167,73 . . . 0,029 . 0,5767 0,000326. .167,73 o h hđ đ đ đ n n n h hđ đ đ h đ h h h hđ h đ đ n h i i i i i i i i i i i i i η α α α α η α α α α α α η α η α α + − = − ⇔ + − + = − −     ′ ⇔ − + + − = + − ( ) ( ) ( ) h7 7 7 7 2305,744. 127,547. 0,1951 0,000326. 0,5767 0,000326. .167,73 0,096. 2473,474. 71,85 25765,35. 748,44 n n h n h n h i i i i f α α α α ′ ′ ⇔ + − = + − ′ ⇔ = − ′ ⇔ = − Tæì hai phæång trçnh ( ) f e, , suy ra: 7 7 7 384,65 18,29. 25765,35. 748,44 384,65 748,44 0,044 25765,35 18,29 h h h α α α + = − + ⇒ = = − Sau khi âaî tênh âæåüc læåüng håi trêch åí cæía säú 7, thç ta dãù daìng xaïc âënh âæåüc læåüng håi trêch tæì cæía säú 6. Theo phæång trçnh ( ) f , ta coï: kg kJ in / 23 , 385 44 , 748 044 , 0 . 35 , 25765 = − = ′ Do âoï: SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 39
  40. 40. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 6 7 0,1661 0,000326.385,23 0,0405 0,7428 0,044 0,0405 0,6583 0,044 0,0405 0,029 0,1135 h n đ α α α = − = = − − = = + + = Tæì âoï ta cuîng xaïc âënh âæåüc læåüng håi coìn laûi sau turbine båm næåïc cáúp âi vaìo turbine chênh laì: 0565 , 0 0405 , 0 097 , 0 097 , 0 6 = − = − = α αTC 2.5.7. Bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 8 vaì ejectå. Så âäö näúi âæåüc veî åí hçnh trãn. Theo så âäö, ta coï phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût cho bçnh gia nhiãût 8 nhæ sau: ( ) ( ) ( ) 8 8 8 8 8 . . . 0,98. .2414,8 0,786.215,57 0,786. 215,57 3010,8. h h d n n n h n n h i i i i i i a η α α α α ′′ ′ − = − ′ = − ′ = − Phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût cuía bçnh laìm laûnh håi cheìn cuäúi vaì ejectå: ' ' ' ( )( ) ( ) ( )( ) 0,014(2764 188,4) 157,05 0,786 202,9 / ch e kkđe n n k ch e kkđe n k n n i i i i i i i i i kj kg α α α α α α + + = − + + − ⇒ = + = + ⇒ = thay säú vaìo (a), ta âæåüc: 8 8 202,9 215,57 3594,86. 0,003 h h α α = − ⇒ = trong âoï: 0,6583 n α = laì læu læåüng tæång âäúi cuía doìng næåïc cáúp vaìo loì. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 40 α' .i αn.i'n α .i αn.in (α αej ).i' αn.i0n αh8;ih8 α8;iđ8 (αch+ αej); ikk (αch+ αej); iđe αn;i’ n
  41. 41. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 0,008 0,006 0,014 ch e α α + = + = laì læåüng håi cheìn vaìo bçnh laìm laûnh håi cheìn vaì ejectå. 98 , 0 = η laì hiãûu suáút bçnh gia nhiãût phuû thuäüc vaìo mæïc âäü täøn tháút nhiãût ra khoíi bçnh. kg kJ iK / 05 , 157 = laì entanpi cuía næåïc cáúp vaìo bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 8. kg kJ ikk / 2764 = laì entanpi cuía håi cheìn láúy tæì bçnh khæí khê (p =7bar). 188,4 / đe i kj kg = laì entanpi âoüng åí bçnh laìm laûnh håi cheìn cuäúi vaì ejectå.(láúy åí nhiãût âäü t = 450 C, baíng næåïc vaì håi næåïc baîo hoìa) 8 2645 / h i kj kg = laì entanpi håi trêch tæì cæía trêch säú 8. 8 230,8 / đ i kj kg = laì entanpi næåïc âoüng åí bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp säú 8. 2.6. Cán bàòng håi vaì næåïc ngæng. Læåüng håi åí cæía trêch säú 1 αh1 = 0,067 Læåüng håi åí cæía trêch säú 2 αh2 = 0,11 Læåüng håi åí cæía trêch säú 3 αh3 = 0,114 Læåüng håi åí cæía trêch säú 4 αh4 = 0,034 Læåüng håi åí cæía trêch säú 5 αh5 = 0,029 Læåüng håi åí cæía trêch säú 6 αh6 = 0,0405 Læåüng håi åí cæía trêch säú 7 αh7 = 0,044 Læåüng håi åí cæía trêch säú 8 αh8 = 0,003 Læåüng næåïc ngæng tênh theo âæåìng håi: αh K = α0 - 8 i i α ∑ Trong âoï: α0: læåüng håi måïi: α0 = 1 ∑αi: täøng læåüng håi tæì caïc cæía trêch (i = 1 ÷ 8) ∑αr = αh1 + αh2 + αh3 + αh4 + αh5 + αh6 + αh7 + αh8 SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 41
  42. 42. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng = 0,067+ 0,11+ 0,114+0,034+ 0,029+ 0,0405 + 0,044+ 0,003 ∑αr = 0,4415 ⇒αh K = 1 - ∑αr = 0,5585 Ph¬ng tr×nh c©n b»ng vËt chÊt theo ®êng níc: αk n = α’ nn - αch - αej - αh8 = 0,6031-0,008-0,006-0,003=0,5591 Tênh sai säú tæång âäúi 0,5591 0,5585 .100 .100 0,5591 n h k k h k α α α − − ∆ = = ∆ = 0,0107% < 0,1% Váûy kãút quaí tênh toaïn åí trãn laì håüp lyï. 2.7. Cán bàòng nàng læåüng vaì tiãu hao håi trãn turbine. Viãûc quaï nhiãût trung gian cho håi nhàòm muûc âêch náng cao hiãûu suáút cuía nhaì maïy vaì giaím båït âäü áøm cuía håi åí cuäúi turbine khi aïp suáút ban âáöu håi cao maì nhiãût âäü ban âáöu cuía noï khäng âæåüc náng cao mäüt caïch tæång xæïng båíi caïc nguyãn nhán vãö cäng nghãû hoàûc vãö kinh tãú. Nhåì quaï nhiãût trung gian maì nhiãût giaïng vaì cäng cuía håi trong turbine tàng lãn do âoï giaím læåüng håi tiãu hao cho turbine. 2.7.1. Læåüng tiãu hao håi cho turbine trong mäüt giáy. s kg H N D ij j mf M E o / , . . . ∑ = α η η trong âoï: 99 , 0 = M η laì hiãûu suáút cå cuía turbine. 0,99 mf η = laì hiãûu suáút maïy phaït. MW NE 300 = laì cäng suáút nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 42
  43. 43. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Baíng4: Cán bàòng nàng læåüng. Khoaíng caïch aïp læûc, bar Pháön håi âi qua Cäng thæïc tênh toaïn Trë säú, j 158,460,5 0’1 = 0 1 275,5 275,5 60,539,1 12 = 0’1 - 1 0,933 66,9 64,4797 35,415,6 23 = 12 - 2 0,823 173,5 142,8 15,610,4 34 = 23 - 3 0,709 124,8 117,48 10,45,04 45 = 34 - 4 0,675 196,9 132,9 5,042,35 56 = 45 - 5 0,646 113 93,9 2,350,875 67 = 56 + TC 0,7025 190,4 133,756 0,8750,167 78 = 67 - 7 0,6585 104,7 68,94 0,1670,06 8K = 78 - 8 0,6545 205,1 134,23 j.Hij 1364,09 Cäng toaìn bäü caïc âoaûn cuía turbine æïng våïi baíng trãn laì: j.Hij = 1364,09 kJ/kg Váûy læåüng tiãu hao håi cho turbine trong mäüt giáy: ( ) 3 300.10 224,39 / 0,99.0,99.1364,09 o D kg s = = 2.7.2. Suáút tiãu hao håi cho turbine. 224,39.3600 2,69 / 300.1000 o o E D d kg KWh N = = = 2.8. Tiãu hao håi vaì næåïc. Nhàòm muûc âêch xaïc âënh trë säú tuyãût âäúi cuía caïc doìng håi vaìì næåïc. Baíng 5: Trë säú caïc doìng håi vaìì næåïc. D0 = 224,39 kg/s SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 43
  44. 44. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Caïc doìng håi vaì næåïc Trë säú tæång âäúi  Trë säú tuyãût âäúi .D0 kg/s Tiêu hao hơi cho toàn bộ tuabin 1,014 227,53 Phụ tải lò hơi 1,024 229,77 Lượng nước cấp vào lò 1,035 232,24 Lượng hơi ở bình phân ly 0,00554 1,24 Lượng nước xả lò 0,011 2,46 Lượng hơi chèn 0,008 1,8 Lượng hơi ejjector 0,006 1,34 Lượng hơi đi quá nhiệt trung gian 1 - 0,067 209,35 Lượng nước bổ sung 0,01554 3,48 2.9. Caïc chè tiãu nàng læåüng cuía thiãút bë turbine vaì loì håi. 2.9.1 Tiêu hao nhiệt của tuabin để sản xuất ra điện. ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) " ' 0 0' . . . 224,39. 3400 1163,66 3,48. 1163,66 125,71 209,35. 3548,9 3057,6 TB nc bs nc bs tg tg tg TB Q D i i D i i D i i Q = − − − + − = − − − + − 600865,47 TB Q kW = Våïi D0 = 224,39 kg/s: læu læåüng håi måïi i0 ’ = 3400 KJ/kg inc = 1163,66 KJ/kg: entanpi næåïc cáúp vaììo loì håi Dtg = 209,35 kg/s: læåüng håi vaììo bäü quaï nhiãût trung gian i’’tg; i’tg: entanpi cuía håi âæåüc xaïc âënh theo aïp suáút vaìì nhiãût âäü cuía håi khi ra khoíi pháön cao aïp vaìì khi vaììo phaìn trung aïp cuía tua bin i”tg = 3548,9 KJ/kg i’tg = 3057,6 KJ/kg 2.9.2. Suáút tiãu hao nhiãût cuía turbine. 600865,47 2,002 300.1000 TB TB E Q q N = = = SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 44
  45. 45. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 2.9.3. Hiãûu suáút cuía turbine ( ) 1 1 0,49 49% 2,002 TB TB q η = = = 2.9.4.Tiêu hao nhiệt cho lò hơi Qqn = Dqn(iqn – inc ) +Dtg (iLH tg – iLHO tg) + Dxả(i’ xả - inc ) Trong đó : Dqn, Dtg, Dxả : lưu lượng hơi quá nhiệt, hơi quá nhiệt trung gian, nước xả lò Dqn =229,77kg/s, Dtg = 209,35 kg/s, Dxả = 2,46 kg/s iqn, inc : entanpy của hơi quá nhiệt và của nước cấp kJ/kg iqn = 3396 kJ/kg inc = 1163,66 kJ/kg i' xả : entanpy của nước xả lò kJ/kg ixả =1770 kJ/kg iLH tg; iOLH tg: entanpi cuía håi âæåüc xaïc âënh theo aïp suáút vaìì nhiãût âäü cuía håi khi vaììo vaìì ra khoíi bäü quaï nhiãût trung gian nghéa laì træåïc vaìì sau khi quaï nhiãût trung gian. iLH tg = 3562,4 iOLH tg= 3026,9 Vậy Qqn=229,77(3396 – 1163,66)+209,35(3562,4 – 3026,9)+2,46(1770 – 1163,66) Qqn = 626439,54kW 2.9.5. Hiãûu suáút taíi nhiãût: 600865,47 0,96 626439,54 TB tai qn Q Q η = = = SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 45
  46. 46. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 2.9.6. Hiãûu suáút (thä) cuía khäúi ηthä = ηTB . ηtaíi .ηLH Våïi ηLH = 0,95 ⇒ ηthä = 0,49. 0,96. 0,95 ηthä = 0,446 = 44,6% 2.9.7. Hiãûu suáút cuía khäúi coï tênh âãún âiãûn nàng tæû duìng: ηrinh = ηthä (1 - etd) Våïi etd : hãû säú tæû duìng; etd = 0,04 ⇒ ηrinh = 0,446 (1 - 0,04) = 0,428 = 42,8% 2.9.8. Hiãûu suáút tiãu hao nhiãn liãûu chuáøn: 3 300.10 23,9 / . 0,428.29310 E tc rinh TC W B kg s Q η = = = Våïi QTC = 29310: nhiãût trë cuía nhiãn liãûu tiãu chuáøn 2.9.9. Læåüng tiãu hao nhiãn liãûu thæûc tãú: tt rinh E TT Q W B . η = Våïi Qtt = 4655kCal/kg = 19490,485 kj/kg :Nhiãût trë than antraxit khu væûc Hoìn Gai - Cáøm Phaí 3 300.10 35,96 / 0,428.19490,485 TT B kg s ⇒ = = SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 46
  47. 47. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng CHÆÅNG 3 TÊNH VAÌÌ CHOÜN THIÃÚT BË CUÍA NHAÌ MAÏY SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 47
  48. 48. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng 3. Tênh choün caïc thiãút bë trong gian maïy. 3.1. Båm næåïc cáúp. Båm næåïc cáúp laì mäüt thiãút bë quan troüng trong nhaì maïy nhiãût âiãûn ngæng håi. Noï væìa âaím baío cung cáúp næåïc cho loì, væìa âaím baío khaí nàng laìm viãûc chàõc chàõn vaì phuûc vuû cho loì saín xuáút håi cung cáúp cho turbine sinh cäng âãø phaït âiãûn. Hiãûn nay âa säú trong caïc nhaì maïy âiãûn coï cäng suáút låïn hån 200MW âãöu sæí duûng båm cáúp næåïc duìng truyãön âäüng bàòng turbine håi. Vç váûy trong thiãút kãú naìy ta sæí duûng båm cáúp næåïc duìng truyãön âäüng bàòng turbine håi laì chênh, coìn båm âiãûn laì phuû chè duìng luïc khåíi âäüng loì ban âáöu. Aïp duûng båm håi âäúi våïi caïc khäúi låïn laì cáön thiãút vç cäng suáút cuía båm håi coï thãø âaût âãún 30MW trong khi âoï âäüng cå âiãûn âäöng bäü chè âaût âãún gáön 8MW. Båm håi coï cäng suáút caìng låïn hiãûu suáút cuía noï caìng cao, båm håi laûi coï säú voìng quay låïn khäng cáön phaíi qua bäü giaím vaì tàng täúc nhæ båm âiãûn. Âiãöu chènh phuû taíi cuía båm cáúp bàòng caïch thay âäøi säú voìng quay cuía turbine kinh tãú hån so våïi khåïp truûc thuíy læûc duìng åí båm âiãûn. Âãø ngàn ngæìa hiãûn tæåüng xám thæûc vaì náng cao khaí nàng laìm viãûc chàõc chàõn cuía båm cáúp âàûc biãût âäúi våïi turbine truyãön âäüng coï säú voìng quay låïn, ta âàût thãm båm tàng aïp giæîa khæí khê vaì båm cáúp. Âãø båm håi laìm viãûc an toaìn vaì kinh tãú coï thãø duìng håi thoaït cuía båm håi cho vaìo caïc táöng gia nhiãût haû aïp cuía turbine chênh hoàûc dáùn vaìo biình gia nhiãût. Do âoï duìng båm håi coï låüi hån båm âiãûn. Âãø choün båm ta dæûa vaììo caïc thäng säú sau: - Læu læåüng næåïc cáúp cho mäüt khäúi: Dnc = 232,24kg/s ⇒ Læu læåüng næåïc cáúp cuía 1 båm coï kãø âãún 5% dæû træî laì: Dnc = 232,24 (1 + 0,05) Dnc = 243,852 kg/s SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 48
  49. 49. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Nàng suáút cuía båm næåïc cáúp Qnc = Dnc.υ Våïi υ = 0,001 m3 /kg: thãø têch riãng trung bçnh cuía næåïc cáúp ⇒ Qnc = . 0,001 = 0,243 m3 /s = 877,86 m3 /h - Cäüt aïp cuía båm næåïc cáúp âæåüc xaïc âënh åí pháön trãn laì 32,18 Mpa láúy dæû træî cäüt aïp 5% ta coï: P = 32,18 (1 + 0,05) P = 33,8 Mpa = 338bar Hay P = 333,5at Tæì Qnc = 877,86m3 /h P = 333,5at Ta choün âæåüc båm vaìì tua bin truyãön âäüng nhæ sau: Bơm cấp chính: Lưu lượng bơm cấp : 1100 m3 /h. Độ chênh cột áp 2327,3 m Áp suất đầu hút : 16,39 bar. Nhiệt độ đầu hút: 1700 C. Áp suất đầu đẩy bơm cấp 221,35 bar. Hiệu suất bơm: 82%. Số tầng cánh: 5. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 49
  50. 50. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Tốc độ bơm bình thường: 5.535 vòng/phút. Tua bin phuû: - Cäng suáút: 12300 kW - AÏp suáút håi vaììo: 14,82bar - AÏp suáút håi ra: 4,35bar 3.2. Båm næåïc ngæng. Nàng suáút cuía caïc båm laìm viãûc bàòng læåüng næåïc ngæng cæûc âaûi cuía bçnh ngæng, kãø caí læåüng næåïc âoüng. Nàng suáút cuía caïc båm ngæng âæåüc choün åí âiãöu kiãûn laìm viãûc xáúu nháút nhæ chán khäng tháúp, muìa heì ..v..v. Âäúi våïi turbine cung cáúp nhiãût choün khi turbine laìm viãûc våïi chãú âäü ngæng håi hoaìn toaìn. Säú båm næåïc ngæng cáön phaíi âàût laì hai båm ngæng, trong âoï coï mäüt båm laìm viãûc vaì mäüt båm dæû phoìng. Læu læåüng næåïc ngæng: DKn = DK + D8 + Dej, kg/s. trong âoï: SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 50 Pkk Pk BGNHA Hk BN
  51. 51. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng DK = αk.D0 - læu læåüng håi coìn laûi vaìo bçnh ngæng. 8 0 1 1 0,4415 0,008 0,006 0,5445 k i ej ch i α α α α α = = − − − = − − − = ∑ DK = 0,5445.224,39=122,18 kg/s D8 = 0,67 kg/s - læu læåüng håi trêch gia nhiãût bçnh säú 8. Dej = 1,346 kg/s - læu læåüng håi cheìn Váûy: DKn = 122,18 +0,67 + 1,346 = 124,2 kg/s. Nãúu tênh thãm pháön dæû træî 10% thç: DKn = 124,2(1+0,1) = 136,62 kg/s. Nàng suáút cuía båm næåïc ngæng Q = Dkn . υ Våïi υ: Thãø têch iãng trong bçnh næåïc ngæng âæåüc láúy åí C t 0 5 97 2 37 158 , = + = Tra baíng ta âæåüc: υ = 0,0010435 m3 /kg ⇒ Q = 136,62. 0,0010435 = 0,1425 m3 /s Nàng suáút cuía mäùi båm ngæng: 3 0,1425 0,07m / 2 Q s = = Sæïc eïp cuía båm ngæng âæåüc xaïc âënh nhæ sau: ( ) 5 2 10 . , kk K bng K C p p H H H mH O γ − = + + Åí âáy ta láúy 2 9,81.977,7mH O γ = - troüng læåüng riãng trung bçnh cuía næåïc. Trong âoï: pkk= 7bar aïp- læûc trong bçnh khæí khê. pk= 0,063bar - aïp læûc bçnh ngæng. Hk = 25mH2O chiãöu cao mæïc næåïc trong bçnh khæí khê tåïi bçnh ngæng. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 51
  52. 52. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Hc = 15mH2O täøng tråí læûc cuía âæåìng huït vaì âæåìng âáøy gäöm coï tråí læûc cuía caïc bçnh gia nhiãût haû aïp, caïc thiãút bë trao âäøi nhiãût nàòm trãn âæåìng næåïc ngæng tæì bçnh ngæng âãún bçnh khæí khê, caïc van vaì âæåìng äúng. Thay caïc säú liãûu trãn ta coï: ( ) 5 2 10 . 7 0,06 25 15 112,36 11,236 9,81.977,7 bng H mH O bar − = + + = = Láúy dæû træî cäüt aïp 5%. 2 112,36(1+0,05) 117,978 11,8 bng H mH O bar = = = Tæì Q = 0,07 m3 /s = 252 m3 /h Hng = 117,978 mH2O Ta choün âæåüc loaûi båm sau: - Nhà chế tạo: WEIR PUMPS LTD. - Loại: li tâm trục đứng - Năng suất: 820 m3 /h (min 250 m3 /h). - Áp lực đầu đẩy (Max): 30 bar - Độ chênh cột áp lớn nhất : 220mH2O - Nhiệt độ đầu hút: 20 - 60 0 C. - Hiệu suất: 80%. Cäng suáút cáön thiãút cuía âäüng cå keïo båm ngæng âæåüc xaïc âënh kW , . H . D . 100 N âc H ng ng η η = Trong âoï: D = 820m3 /h = 0,22 m3 /s Hng = 220 mH2O = 21,57 bar ηâc = 0,96: hiãûu suáút âäüng cå ηH = 0,80: hiãûu suáút båm næåïc ngæng 100.0,22.21,57 617,9 0,96.0,80 N kW ⇒ = = Động cơ bơm ngưng: SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 52
  53. 53. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Nhà chế tạo: SIEMENS. Kiểu cảm ứng lồng sóc. Công suất : 700 kW . Điện áp: 6600 V. Dòng điện 75A. Số vòng quay: 1490 vg/ph. Hiệu suất: 96,4%. Hệ số công suất: 0,85. Làm mát bằng không khí. Bộ sấy động cơ: Công suất: 288-343 W Điện áp: 220-240 V. 3.3. Båm tuáön hoaìn. Båm tuáön hoaìn âæåüc choün trong âiãöu kiãûn laìm viãûc vãö muìa heì, læåüng håi vaìo bçnh ngæng låïn nháút, nhiãût âäü næåïc tuáön hoaìn cao nháút vaì læu læåüng håi âæåüc tênh toaïn åí chãú âäü ngæng håi thuáön tuïy. Choün mäùi khäúi 300MW laìm viãûc våïi 2 båm tuáön hoaìn 1 båm dæû phoìng. Nhæ váûy toaìn nhaì maïy coï 4 båm tuáön hoaìn âàût taûi mäüt traûm båm båì säng. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 53
  54. 54. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Nàng suáút mäùi mäüt båm tuáön hoaìn tæång æïng våïi læåüng næåïc cáön cung cáúp cho bçnh ngæng, ngoaìi ra nàng suáút cuía båm tuáön hoaìn coìn phaíi kãø âãún læåüng næåïc laìm laûnh dáöu, laìm laûnh khê cuía maïy phaït vaì caïc yãu cáöu næåïc khaïc. Læåüng næåïc duìng trong nhaì maïy gäöm coï: - Næåïc duìng trong bäü laìm maït khäng khê maïy phaït : 3% - Næåïc duìng âãø laìm laûnh paliã vaì thiãút bë phuû : 0,7% - Næåïc duìng âãø ngæng håi vaìo bçnh ngæng : 100% - Næåïc duìng âãø laìm laûnh dáöu : 2% - Næåïc duìng âãø thaíi tro xè : 2% - Næåïc duìng âãø bäø sung cho loì : 0,04% - Täøng læåüng næåïc cáön duìng : 107,74% Ta coï phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût cuía bçnh ngæng QK = DK (IK - I’K) = Glm. (In2 - In1) Våïi: QK: læåüng nhiãût håi truyãön cho næåïc laìm maït DK = 122,18 kg/s: læåüng håi vaììo bçnh ngæng IK = 2440,5 KJ/kg I’K = 237,9 KJ/kg Glm: læåüng næåïc laìm maït håi vaììo bçnh ngæng SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 54 Bình ngưng Kênh thải Bơm tuần hoàn Van điều chỉnh
  55. 55. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng I1n; I2n: entanpi næåïc laìm maït vaììo vaìì ra bçnh ngæng I2n - I1n = C (t2 - t1) C = 4,186 KJ/kg 0 C. Nhiãût dung riãng cuía næåïc t2 = 260 C; t1 = 320 C: nhiãût âäü næåïc laìm maït vaììo vaìì ra khoíi bçnh ngæng. ⇒ I2n - I1n = 2,18 (32 - 26) = 25,08 KJ/kg Tæì phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût ta coï ( ) ( ) 2 1 ' 122,18. 2440,5 237,9 25,08 K K K lm n n D I I G I I − − = = − Glm = 10730,2 kg/s Ngoaìi ra phaíi tênh âãún læåüng næåïc cáön duìng cho caïc nhu cáöu khaïc trong nhaì maïy. Læåüng næåïc naìy chiãúm 5% so våïi læåüng næåïc laìm maït håi. Váûy læåüng næåïc tuáön hoaìn qua båm: G0 th = Glm + 0,5 Glm = 1,05 Glm = 1,05. 10730,2 G0 th = 11266,72kg/s Nãúu kãø âãún læu læåüng 10% thç: Gth = 1,1. 11266,72 = 12393,4 kg/s Nàng suáút cuía båm táön hoaìn: Dth = 0,5. Gth. υ Trong âoï: 0,5: Hãû säú kãø âãún læu læåüng laìm viãûc cuía mäüt båm chè chiãúm 50% täøng læu læåüng næåïc tuáön hoaìn cuía khäúi. υ: Thãø têch riãng trung bçnh cuía næåïc tuáön hoaìn xaïc âënh theo: C ttp 0 19 2 26 32 = + = ⇒ υ = 0,0010043 m3 /kg SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 55
  56. 56. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Váûy Dth = 0,5. 12393,4. 0,0010043 Dth = 6,22 m3 /s = 22404m3 /h Cäüt aïp cuía båm tuáön hoaìn: Âãø giaím cäüt aïp cuía båm tuáön hoaìn ngæåìi ta sæí duûng tênh cháút cuía äúng xiphäng. Taïc duûng cuía äúng xiphäng laì giæî âæåüc cäüt næåïc trong äúng xaí cuía bçnh ngæng dæåïi aïp læûc khê quyãøn trãn bãö màût næåïc cuía giãúng xaí. Âãø âaím baío tênh cháút naìy thç phaíi âaím baío sæû liãn tuûc cuía doìng næåïc trong bçnh ngæng vaìì trong hãû thäúng äúng dáùn, khäng cho loüt khäng khê vaììo trong hãû thäúng. ÄÚng xaí cuía bçnh ngæng phaíi âæåüc âàût ngáûp dæåïi mæûc næåïc cuía giãúng xaí. Nhåì váûy maì khi tênh cäüt aïp cuía båm tuáön hoaìn thç chiãöu cao dáng næåïc hhh láúy bàòng hiãûu säú mæïc næåïc åí giãúng xaí vaìì chäù láúy næåïc. Cäüt aïp cuía båm tuáön hoaìn âæåüc tênh: ∆P = ∆Phh + ∆PK + ∆PtL, bar trong âoï: ∆Phh: aïp læûc cáön thiãút âãø dæa næåïc lãn âäü cao hçnh hoüc hhh trong thiãút kãú naìy choün ∆Phh = 0,3 bar ∆PK: tråí læûc thuyí læûc cuía bçnh ngæng; ∆PK = 0,4 bar ∆PtL: tråí læûc thuyí læûc âæåìng äúng; ∆PtL = 0,5 bar(choün) Váûy cäüt aïp cuía båm tuáön hoaìn coï tênh âãún dæû træî 10% laì ∆P = 1,1 (0,3 + 0,4 + 0,5) = 1,32 bar = 13,46 mH2O Tæì nàng suáút Dth = 22404 m3 /h Vaìì ∆P = 13,2 mH2O ta coï loaûi båm sau Bơm tuần hoàn - Số lượng: 2 chiếc, 1 dự phòng CW 1R97 - Kiểu bơm: ly tâm,tầng đơn,trục đứng - Hãng sản xuất: Weir Pump Ltd Scotland UK - Độ chênh cột áp lớn nhất: 50mH2O SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 56
  57. 57. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng - Lưu lượng lớn nhất: G= 40000 m3 /h - Hiệu suất: 89% - Áp suất làm việc thiết kế: 100 bar Động cơ bơm tuần hoàn - Loại:3 pha, roto lồng sóc - Hãng sản xuất: Siemens Germany - Điện áp: 6.6kV - Tần số: 50 Hz - Dòng điện định mức: 230 A - Công suất: 1600 kW - Hệ số cosφ: 0.84 - Cấp cách điện: F - Số cặp cực: 4 - Tốc độ quay: 1494 vòng/phút - Hiệu suất: 96.8 % 3.4. Tênh choün bçnh khæí khê. Khæí khê bàòng nhiãût laì taïch khäng khê hoìa tan trong næåïc bàòng caïch hám noïng næåïc âãún nhiãût âäü säi tæång æïng våi aïp læûc toaìn pháön cuía häøn håüp håi vaì khê trãn màût næåïc. Muûc âêch cuía khæí khê laì taïch ra khoíi næåïc nhæîng cháút àn moìn kim loaûi nhæ oxy, cacbonic vaì âuäøi ra ngoaìi khäng khê nhæîng khê naìy do khäng khê mang vaìo næåïc khæí khê nhiãût coìn coï khaí nàng taïch CO2 taûo thaình do kãút quaí phán huíy nhiãût bicacbänaït natri (NaHCO3). Do âoï håi cung cáúp cho bçnh khæí khê phaíi coï aïp læûc vaì säú læåüng cáön thiãút âuí âãø hám næåïc âãún nhiãût âäü baîo hoìa, âäöng thåìi phaíi xaïc âënh træåïc bãö màût tiãúp xuïc giæîa næåïc vaì håi. Hiãûu quía khæí khê âàûc træng bàòng haìm læåüng O2 vaì CO2 trong coï næåïc sau khi âaî khæí khê, noï phuû thuäüc vaìo täúc âäü doìng chaíy vaì nhiãût âäü cuía doìng håi vaì næåïc trong khæí khê. Caïc doìng næåïc coï nhiãût âäü khaïc nhau âæa vaìo khæí khê phán phäúi theo SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 57
  58. 58. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng âäü cao cuía cäüt khæí khê, næåïc coï nhiãût âäü tháúp âæa vaìo phêa trãn cao vaì cæï haû xuäúng theo nhiãût âäü tàng dáön cuía næåïc. Bçnh khæí khê thæåìng coï daûng hçnh truû âæïng trong âoï coï caïc daîy âãø phán doìng næåïc thaình nhiãöu doìng nhoí vaì hæåïng cho caïc doìng håi chuyãøn âäüng. Næåïc âæåüc âæa vaìo pháön trãn cäüt khæí khê qua thiãút bë phán phäúi råi xuäúng caïc âéa troìn “ráy” nàòm ngang, trong âéa âuûc läù coï âæåìng kênh nhoí 56mm vaì taûo nãn nhæîng voìng läù âäöng tám. Do âoï næåïc taûo thaình caïc doìng nhoí qua caïc voìng läù âoï, caïc âéa naìy âæåüc xen keî våïi cáúu taûo hçnh vaình vaì hçnh troìn âãø taûo nãn âæåìng chuyãøn âäüng cuía doìng håi tæì dæåïi lãn. 1- Âæåìng næåïc cáúp 2 - Âæåìng næåïc âoüng 3 - Âæåìng håi trêch Dung têch cuía thiãút bë khæí khê chæïa næåïc dæåïi cäüt khæí khê âæåüc choün våïi dæû træî næåïc khi loì chaûy toaìn taíi trong thåìi gian 5 phuït. Læu læåüng næåïc cáúp cho loì håi. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 58 1 3 2 3 1 3 2 KK Tải bản FULL (128 trang): https://bit.ly/3gE5Fdp Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  59. 59. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Dnc = 232,24 kg/s (baíng 4) Læu læåüng næåïc khæí khê laì læu læåüng næåïc cáúp coï tênh âãún dæû træî 5%. DKK = Dnc(1+0,05) = 1,05. 249,135 = 243,85 kg/s Dung têch cuía bçnh chæïa næïoc sau khi âaî khæí khê phaíi âaím baío cung cáúp næåïc trong 5 phuït = 300 giáy. VKK = DKK . 300. V V = 0,001 m3 /kg ⇒ VKK = 243,85. 300. 0,001 = 73,15 m3 Ta choün bçnh khæí khê nhæ sau: - Hãng sản xuất: Kansas City Deaerator Company . Nó gồm một tháp khử khí nằm ngang đặt trên bình chứa nằm ngang - Áp suất vận hành: 7 bar - Lưu lượng hơi max: 300 kg/s - Thể tích bình chứa: 98 m3 - Vỏ được chế tạo bằng thép A-516-70 3.5. Tênh choün bçnh ngæng. Âáy laì mäüt thiãút bë phuû quan troüng nháút, noï coï aính hæåíng låïn âãún sæû laìm viãûc kinh tãú cuía turbine. Bçnh ngæng coï nhiãûm vuû laìm ngæng håi næåïc thoaït khoíi turbine, taûo nãn âäü chán khäng cáön thiãút âãø turbine laìm viãûc an toaìn vaì kinh tãú. Quaï trçnh ngæng tuû cuía håi trong bçnh ngæng laì quaï trçnh chuyãøn pha håi sang pha loíng, trong quaï trçnh âoï thãø têch riãng cuía håi giaím âi ráút nhiãöu. Âãø ngæng tuû âæåüc thç håi phaíi tiãúp xuïc vaì nhaí nhiãût cho næåïc laìm maït; læåüng nhiãût naìy seî theo næåïc laìm maït thaíi ra ngoaìi, gáy nãn täøn tháút nhiãût ráút låïn, laìm giaím hiãûu suáút cuía toaìn chu trçnh. SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 59 Tải bản FULL (128 trang): https://bit.ly/3gE5Fdp Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  60. 60. Đồ án tốt nghiệp  GVHD:PGS.TS. Hoàng Ngọc Đồng Trong thiãút kãú naìy ta choün bçnh ngæng kiãøu bãö màût; Loaûi naìy coï æu âiãøm laì næåïc ngæng âoüng ráút saûch coï thãø cung cáúp træûc tiãúp cho loì håi maì khäng cáön cho qua xæí lyï hoïa hoüc, nãnvæìa tiãút kiãûm âæåüc hoïa cháút laûi væìa tiãút kiãûm âæåüc mäüt pháön nhiãût do næåïc ngæng mang theo. Nhæng loaûi naìy coï nhæåüc âiãøm laì nãúu laìm viãûc láu daìi thç âäü chán khäng trong thiãút bë giaím dáön do bãö màût äúng bë baïm báøn nãn laìm giaím hiãûu quaí trao âäøinhiãût. Âãø tàng hiãûu quaí trao âäøi nhiãût trong bçnh ngæng ngæåìi ta chãú taûo bçnh ngæng theo kiãøu 2 hoàûc 3 chàûng, säú chàûng laì säú láön trao âäøi nhiãût giæîa håi vaì næåïc laûnh. Læåüng næåïc laûnh âi vaìo bçnh ngæng (WK) caìng låïn thç caìng täút, song WK tàng seî laìm tàng læåüng âiãûn tæû duìng cho båm nãn khäng kinh tãú. Læåüng næåïc laûnh âi vaìo bçnh ngæng coï thãø xaïc âënh âæåüc bàòng phæång trçnh cán bàòng nhiãût sau: ( ) ( ) C t t W i i D K K K K . . . 1 2 − = ′ − (a) trong âoï: − K i entanpi cuía håi thoaït, kJ/kg. − ′ K i entanpi cuía næåïc ngæng, kJ/kg. 122,18 / K D kg s = − læu læåüng håi âæa vaìo bçnh ngæng. − 1 t laì nhiãût âäü næåïc laûnh âi vaìo bçnh ngæng, 0 C. − 2 t laì nhiãût âäü næåïc laûnh âi ra khoíi bçnh ngæng, 0 C. − = C kg kJ C 0 / 186 , 4 laì nhiãût dung riãng cuía næåïc laûnh. Hiãûu säú kg kJ i i K K / 2241 2199 ÷ = ′ − , trung bçnh kg kJ i i K K / 2200 = ′ − Tæì phæång trçnh (a) ta xaïc âënh âæåüc læåüng næåïc laûnh cáön thiãút âi vaìo bçnh ngæng: .2200 122,18.2200 8026,6 / . 8.4,186 K K D W kg s t C = = = ∆ trong âoï: t = t2 - t1 = 6100 C, ta choün láúy t = 80 C SVTH : Nguyễn Nam Phong – lớp 05N2 Trang 60 3466978

    Be the first to comment

Thiết Kế Nhà Máy Nhiệt Điện Ngưng Hơi Đốt Than 600MW (Kèm Bản Vẽ Cad)

Views

Total views

53

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×