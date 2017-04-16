DELICIOSES ALBERGINIES AMB CARN I BECHAMEL Mireia Gomez
  1. 1. DELICIOSES ALBERGINIES AMB CARN I BECHAMEL Mireia Gomez
  2. 2. Informació:  Les referències històriques indiquen que l’origen del cultiu de l’albergínia es remunta a mil·lennis enrere, a la zona del sud-est asiàtic. El seu consum va arribar a la zona mediterrània durant l’edat mitjana a través de comerciants àrabs. La novetat i el desconeixement d’aquest vegetal va desencadenar rumors entre la població, afirmant que el seu consum provocava malalties, fet que va tenir com a conseqüència que s’utilitzés com a element decoratiu i no com a aliment.  El seu valor nutricional és reduït si es compara amb altres verdures i hortalisses, sent l’aigua el seu component majoritari. Si s’hagués de destacar algun dels seus nutrients, sens dubte seria el potassi, mineral necessari per la generació i transmissió de l’impuls nerviós així com per a una correcta activitat muscular.
  3. 3. Factor Geogràfic Jo visc a la Garrotxa, aquesta recepta utilitza productes de temporada, els ingredients de la meva recepta, es poden trobar tot l’any són productes de proximitat. Podria dir-se que entra en la dieta mediterrània. L’he triat perquè es una recepta fàcil i conte verdures , carn, làctic, porta ,vitamines i proteïnes i es molt bo i sà i a casa ens agrada molt. L'albergínia aporta minerals (magnesi, potassi i fòsfor, sobretot), vitamines A, B, C i E i molt poques calories, cosa que la fa una de les hortalisses més recomanables per a la salut, ja que més del 90% és aigua. No llenceu la pell, perquè és on resideixen bona part dels nutrients i té potents propietats antioxidants, però s'ha de prendre sempre cuita, perquè en cru no és recomanable.
  4. 4. La Recepta:  Ingredients per a 4 persones:  4 albergínies mitjanes  2 cebes  1 pastanaga  250gr de carn picada de vedella i porc  2 grans d’all  Orenga  Llorer  100gr de salsa de tomàquet  1 copa de vi negre sec  sal, pebre i oli d’oliva verge extra  Brou de carn  Beixamel  Formatge ratllat
  5. 5. Comencem escalivant les albergínies al forn. Un cop fetes les obrim per la meitat i les buidem una mica reservant la seva carn que després barrejarem amb la carn picada. Mentre es fan, anem preparant el farcit. Farem una salsa bolonyesa (Ragú) fent un sofregit amb la ceba, els alls, la pastanaga, el pebrot i la salsa de tomàquet al que afegirem la carn picada, les herbes, el vi i una mica de brou de carn, sal i pebre. Quan això sigui cuit ho barregem amb la carn de les albergínies i les farcim. Els hi posem la beixamel al damunt, el formatge ratllat i les gratinem al forn. Podem servir-les amb una mica de salsa de tomàquet a la base del plat.
  6. 6. Els Productes:
  7. 7. Valor Nutricional  INFORMACIÓ NUTRICIONAL  Valors mitjans per 100 g  Valors energètics  615,5 Kcal  Proteïnes  22,7 g  Hidrats de carboni  13,75 g  Sucres  13,5 g  Grasses  52 g  Àcids grassos saturats  22 g  Sal  1,95 g
  8. 8. El primer pas Desprès de coure al forn les albergínies, i tallar-les per la meitat, es posa la carn i es col·loca amb un recipient adient per anar al forn.
  9. 9. Últim pas abans d’anar al forn. Afegim la beixamel i el formatge rallat i es posa al forn, abans l’escalfarem 10 minuts a 180 graus.
  10. 10. El final, ja cuinat A continuació posar-ho a cuinar al forn 20 minuts a 180 graus, i axis de maco i bo ens queda el plat.
  11. 11. A punt per menjar Un cop ja cuinat, fa un olor boníssim, acompanyat amb una bona amanida variada, es un plat perfecte.

