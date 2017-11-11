POLLUTION Made By Aaditya Bilodiya
WATER POLLUTION Water pollution is the contamination of water bodies (e.g. lakes, rivers, oceans, aquifers and groundwater...
AIR POLLUTION Air pollution occurs when harmful substances including particulates and biological molecules are introduced ...
Soil contamination or s oil pollution as part of land degradation is caused by the presence of XenoBionis (human-made) che...
LAND POLLUTION Land pollution is the degradation of earth's land surfaces often caused by human activities and its misuse....
The intrusive light fallin g inside our rooms from outside at night is a kind of light pollution called ligh ttrespass. La...
