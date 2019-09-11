New Zealand's ICT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
New Zealand Government’s foundation for digital change.
The Government ICT Strategy is the New Zealand Government’s foundation for digital change. It supports better public servi...
New Zealand’s development of ICT-in- education has been something of a haphazard affair, following the ebbs and flows of p...
The Ministry of Education has promoted the use of ICT in New Zealand schools through a range of initiatives. One of the ea...
Government with the education and technology sectors, community groups, and industry envisions to support to the developme...
 STRATEGY It foresees schools to be: Improving learning outcomes for students using ICT to support the curriculum . Using...
 FOCUS AREAS. • Infrastructure for increasing school’s access to ICTs to enhance education. • Professional development so...
 INITIATIVES • An On-line Resource Center with a centrally managed website for the delivery of multimedia resources to sc...
 PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION • Information about attendance, resourcing, transport, finance, stand downs and suspensi...
• Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ICT refers to the computer and telecommunications systems used for teachi...
 TERTIARY EDUCATION • Information on the tertiary education sector for students and tertiary education organisations.  I...
ICT of New Zealand’ s Government
The strategy sets 5 outcomes for NZ digital government:
1. Customers experience seamless, integrated and trusted public services. 2. Information-driven insights are reshaping ser...
The strategy defines 4 high- level areas where they can create long-lasting change.
They encourage agencies to adopt new, beneficial technology.
By making government-held information more available
They influence agency transformation programmes to include digital initiatives
Partnerships with the private sector can drive innovation and encourage greater risk-taking.
To take advantage of these opportunities and drive change, we’re focusing our effort in 5 areas:  digital services  info...
Group 1 Members:  Samillano, Ricky  Manlapao, Gennalyn  Zumil, John Mark  Forod, Rosife  Masangay, Janice  Fermalino, Jaffet  Ampoyas, Charilyn
New Zealand's ICT

New Zealand Government's foundation for digital change.It supports better public services and agency digital transformation, and puts citizens and businesses at the centre of digital services.Information and communication technology (ICT) plays an important role in a nation’s economic growth and social development, by improving productivity, communication, and international connectivity. There is an increasing need for statistics on ICT to inform debate and policy on the subject.

New Zealand's ICT

  1. 1. New Zealand Government’s foundation for digital change.
  2. 2. The Government ICT Strategy is the New Zealand Government’s foundation for digital change. It supports better public services and agency digital transformation, and puts citizens and businesses at the centre of digital services. They are revisiting the strategy to ensure it takes a truly digital approach and positions the New Zealand Government well for the future.
  3. 3. New Zealand’s development of ICT-in- education has been something of a haphazard affair, following the ebbs and flows of political ideology and whim since digital devices first appeared en masse in schools and other educational institutions in the late 1980s.
  4. 4. The Ministry of Education has promoted the use of ICT in New Zealand schools through a range of initiatives. One of the early Ministry of Education ICT initiatives, begun in 1998, was the national 'Information and Communication Technologies Strategy for Schools' (Ministry of Education, 1998).
  5. 5. Government with the education and technology sectors, community groups, and industry envisions to support to the development of the capability of schools to use information and communication technologies in teaching-and-learning and in administration.
  6. 6.  STRATEGY It foresees schools to be: Improving learning outcomes for students using ICT to support the curriculum . Using ICT to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of educational administration . Developing partnerships with communities to enhance access to learning through ICT.
  7. 7. Government with the education and technology sectors, community groups, and industry envisions to support to the development of the capability of schools to use information and communication technologies in teaching-and-learning and in administration.
  8. 8. STRATEGY It foresees schools to be: Improving learning outcomes for students using ICT to support the curriculum . Using ICT to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of educational administration . Developing partnerships with communities to enhance access to learning through ICT.
  9. 9.  FOCUS AREAS. • Infrastructure for increasing school’s access to ICTs to enhance education. • Professional development so that school managers and teachers can increase their capacity to use ICT.
  10. 10.  INITIATIVES • An On-line Resource Center with a centrally managed website for the delivery of multimedia resources to schools. • A computer recycling scheme. A planning and implementation guide for schools. ICT professional development schools/clusters.
  11. 11.  PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION • Information about attendance, resourcing, transport, finance, stand downs and suspensions, ESOL, school property, and current education initiatives including Service and Trades Academies, ICT in schools and Youth Apprenticeships.
  12. 12. • Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ICT refers to the computer and telecommunications systems used for teaching, research and administration in schools. • Standards for upgrading school computer systems To take advantage of digital teaching resources and various Ministry initiatives, schools need to have a robust ICT cabling network infrastructure including appropriate switches and servers. Schools must follow the Network Standards for upgrades (ICT Standards)when upgrading, developing or altering a school’s computer network infrastructure.
  13. 13.  TERTIARY EDUCATION • Information on the tertiary education sector for students and tertiary education organisations.  INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION • You can access strategies, information on the Code of Practice, newsletters, research reports, statistics and other useful information relating to international education in New Zealand.
  14. 14. ICT of New Zealand’ s Government
  15. 15. The strategy sets 5 outcomes for NZ digital government:
  16. 16. 1. Customers experience seamless, integrated and trusted public services. 2. Information-driven insights are reshaping services and policies, and adding public and private value. 3. Adoption of information and technology innovations is accelerated and value is being created. 4. Investment in innovative digital services is being prioritized and benefits are being realized. 5. Complex problems are being solved and innovative solutions are being adopted.
  17. 17. The strategy defines 4 high- level areas where they can create long-lasting change.
  18. 18. They encourage agencies to adopt new, beneficial technology.
  19. 19. By making government-held information more available
  20. 20. They influence agency transformation programmes to include digital initiatives
  21. 21. Partnerships with the private sector can drive innovation and encourage greater risk-taking.
  22. 22. To take advantage of these opportunities and drive change, we’re focusing our effort in 5 areas:  digital services  information  technology  investment  leadership.
  Group 1 Members:  Samillano, Ricky  Manlapao, Gennalyn  Zumil, John Mark  Forod, Rosife  Masangay, Janice  Fermalino, Jaffet  Ampoyas, Charilyn

