Tuần :11 Ngày soạn : ../ /201… Tiết : 20 Ngày dạy : ../ /201... KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT - HÓA 9 I. Mục tiêu: 1. Kiến thức: Giúp hs...
A. MA TRẬN ĐỀ KIỂM TRA Cấp độ Nội dung kiến thức Mức độ nhận thức Cộng Nhận biết Thông hiểu Vận dụng Vận dụng ở mức cao hơ...
Tổng số điểm 2,0 1,0 2,0 4,0 1,0 10,0 Tỉ lệ % 20,0% 10,0% 20% 40% 10% 100%
ĐỀ KIỂM TRA Thời gian : 45’ I . TRẮC NGHIỆM KHÁCH QUAN : Hãy khoanh tròn một trong các chữ A, B, C , D đứng trước phương á...
10.Trộn dung dịch (X) chứa 1 (mol) axit HCl với dung dịch (Y) chứa 1 mol NaOH, được dung dịch (Z) có giá trị : A. pH = 7 B...
ĐÁP ÁN I.TRẮC NGHIỆM: mỗi câu đúng được 0,25 điểm 1.B 2.C 3.A 4.D 5.A 6.B 7.A 8.C 9.C 10.A 11.A 12.B II.TỰ LUẬN: Câu 1 : (...
ĐÁP ÁN I.TRẮC NGHIỆM: mỗi câu đúng được 0,25 điểm 1.B 2.C 3.A 4.D 5.A 6.B 7.A 8.C 9.C 10.A 11.A 12.B II.TỰ LUẬN: Câu 1 : (...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 9 học kỳ 1 lần 2

14 views

Published on

Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 9 học kỳ 1 lần 2

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
14
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 9 học kỳ 1 lần 2

  1. 1. Tuần :11 Ngày soạn : ../ /201… Tiết : 20 Ngày dạy : ../ /201... KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT - HÓA 9 I. Mục tiêu: 1. Kiến thức: Giúp hs: - Ôn lại kiến thức về công thức hóa học, qui tắc hóa trị, định luật bảo toàn khối lượng, tính theo công thức hóa học. - Vận dụng kiến thức lập PTHH, giải bài toán hóa học. 2. Kĩ năng: - Rèn kĩ năng viết PTHH, tính theo PTHH. - Rèn kĩ năng độc lập tư duy làm bài của hs. II. Chuẩn bị: 1. Giáo viên: Đề cương 2. Học sinh: Học bài ôn tập. III. Phương pháp dạy học: Kiểm tra đánh giá kiến thức. Học sinh làm bài trên giấy. IV. Tiến trình : Giáo viên phát đề + hs làm bài.
  2. 2. A. MA TRẬN ĐỀ KIỂM TRA Cấp độ Nội dung kiến thức Mức độ nhận thức Cộng Nhận biết Thông hiểu Vận dụng Vận dụng ở mức cao hơn TN TL TN TL TN TL TN TL 1.Tính chất hoá học của bazơ-phân loại bazơ. Tính chất hoá học của bazơ, phân loại bazơ. Điều chế ba zơ - Nhận biết các chất bazơ có thể tham gia phản ứng hoá học Số câu hỏi 3 2 1/2 5+1/2 Số điểm 0,75 0,5 1,0 2,25 (22,5%) 2.Tính chất hoá học của muối Nắm được tính chất hoá học của muối -Biết các muối có thể biến đổi tạo ra chất mới - Xác định được các chất tham gia PƯHH trao đổi muối trong dd Giải thích hiện tượng thí nghiệm -Biết các tính chất hoá học của muối - Xác định khối lượng của chất liên quan đến nhiều PƯHH Số câu hỏi 3 2 ½+2/3 1/3 6+1/2 Số điểm 0,75 0,5 3,0 1,0 5,25 (52,5%) 3.Phân bón hoá học - Biết một số phân bón HH thường dùng -Phân loại phân bón Số câu hỏi 2 2 Số điểm 0,5 0,5 (5%) 4.Mối quan hệ giữa các hợp chất vô cơ -Biết được các hợp chất vô cơ có thể chuyển đổi từ hợp chất này thành hợp chất khác - Viết được các PTHH thể hiện sự chuyển đổi hoá học Số câu hỏi 1 1 Số điểm 2,0 2,0 (20%) Tổng số câu 8 4 1 1+2/3 1/3 15
  3. 3. Tổng số điểm 2,0 1,0 2,0 4,0 1,0 10,0 Tỉ lệ % 20,0% 10,0% 20% 40% 10% 100%
  4. 4. ĐỀ KIỂM TRA Thời gian : 45’ I . TRẮC NGHIỆM KHÁCH QUAN : Hãy khoanh tròn một trong các chữ A, B, C , D đứng trước phương án chọn đúng 1. Tính chất hóa học chung của bazơ (tan và không tan ) là A. T/dụng với oxit.axit tạo thành muối và nước C. Bị nhiệt phân tạo thành oxit.bazơ và nước B. T/dụng với axit tạo thành muối và nước D.T/dụng với muối tạo thành muối mới và bazơ mới 2. Dãy bazơ nào sau đây thuộc bazơ tan ( dung dịch bazơ ) A. Fe(OH)2, KOH, Cu(OH)2, Ca(OH)2 C. KOH, NaOH, Ca(OH)2 , Ba(OH)2 B. Fe(OH)3, NaOH, Zn(OH)2, KOH D. Fe(OH)2 ,Fe(OH)3, Cu(OH)2, Zn(OH)2 3. Nhỏ vài giọt dung dịch BaCl2 vào ống nghiệm chứa dd axit H2SO4 loãng dư. Hiện tượng quan sát được là: A. Kết tủa trắng xuất hiện C. Kết tủa trắng xuất hiện và có khí thoát ra B. Có khí thoát ra D. Không có phản ứng 4. Dung dịch Ca(OH)2 phản ứng được với chất nào sau đây: A. Dung dịch NaOH B. Dung dịch NaCl C. Khí CO D. Khí CO2 5. Điện phân dung dịch muối ăn bão hòa trong bình điện phân có màng ngăn, thu được sản phẩm: A. NaOH B. Na2CO3 C. Na2O D. NaCl kết tinh 6. Cặp chất nào dưới đây xảy ra phản ứng : A. CaCl2 + Ca(OH)2 B. Na2CO3 + HCl C. CaCl2 + NaOH D. Na2CO3 + KCl 7. Điều chế NaCl bằng cách trộn hai dung dịch nào dưới đây : A. Na2CO3 + CaCl2 C. Na2SO4 + KCl B. AgNO3 + KCl D. NaOH + BaCl2 8. Ngâm một doạn dây dông sạch trong dung dịch muối AgNO3. Hiện tượng quan sát được nào sau đây là đúng nhất : A. Mãnh Cu tan ra và dd muối bạc không mau B. Mãnh Cu không bị thay đổi về khối lượng và có bạc bám vào C. Mãnh Cu tan một phần, k/loại bạc bám vào mãnh Cu và dd xuât hiện mau xanh D. Không có hiện tượng gì 9. Dung dịch NaOH có thể dùng để phân biệt được cặp chất nào sau đây: A. NaCl và BaCl2 B. Na2SO4 và KNO3 C. Na2SO4 và CuSO4 D. NaCl và Ca(OH)2
  5. 5. 10.Trộn dung dịch (X) chứa 1 (mol) axit HCl với dung dịch (Y) chứa 1 mol NaOH, được dung dịch (Z) có giá trị : A. pH = 7 B. pH > 7 C. pH < 7 D. Không xác định 11.Nhận biết ngay các dung dịch : NaCl, Ba(OH)2 , HCl bằng chất thử : A. Quì tím B. dd BaCl2 C. dd axit H2SO4 loãng D. Phenolphtalein 12.Khi đun nóng Cu(OH)2 , chất rắn thu được sau phản ứng là: A. Cu B. CuO C. CuCl2 D. Cu2O II. TỰ LUẬN : 1. Viết PTHH cho dãy biến hóa sau : CuO → CuCl2 → Cu(OH)2 → CuO → CuSO4 2. Bằng phương pháp hóa học, hãy nhận biết 3 lọ đựng 3 dung dịch không màu , mất nhãn : NaNO3 , NaOH, Na2CO3 (Viết phương trình phản ứng xảy ra ) 3. Hòa tan 27,8 (gam) hỗn hợp A gồm ( MgO , MgCO3 ) bằng dung dịch axit HCl vừa đủ thì thu được 5,6 (lít) khí CO2 (đktc) a. Viết các PTHH xảy ra b. Tính khối lượng mỗi chất trong hỗn hợp c. Tính số mol axit cần dùng ( Mg = 24, Ca = 40, C = 12, O = 16, H = 1, Cl= 35,5 )
  6. 6. ĐÁP ÁN I.TRẮC NGHIỆM: mỗi câu đúng được 0,25 điểm 1.B 2.C 3.A 4.D 5.A 6.B 7.A 8.C 9.C 10.A 11.A 12.B II.TỰ LUẬN: Câu 1 : ( mỗi phương trình hóa học đúng 0,5đ ) → 4 PTHH : 2đ CuO + 2HCl → CuCl2 + H2O CuCl2 + 2NaOH → Cu(OH)2 + 2NaCl Cu(OH)2 → CuO + H2O CuO + H2SO4 → CuSO4 (↓) + H2O Câu 2 : Dùng quì tím : Nhận ra NaOH ( quì hóa xanh ) (0,5đ) Còn lại NaNO3 , Na2CO3 ( quì không đổi màu ) (0,25đ) Dùng dd axit HCl : Nhận ra Na2CO3 ( có khí thoát ra ) (0,5đ) Còn lại NaNO3 (0,25đ) PTHH : Na2CO3 + 2HCl → 2NaCl + CO2 (↑) + H2O (0,5đ) Câu 3: a. Viết PTHH MgO + 2HCl → MgCl2 + H2O ( 0,5 đ) 0.17 0,34 MgCO3 + 2HCl → MgCl2 + CO2 (↑) + H2O ( 0,5 đ) 0.25 0,5 0,25 b. Tính m mỗi chất trong hỗn hợp : 2 5,6 0,25( ) 22,4 nCO mol= = ( 0,25 đ) → n MgCO3 = 0.25 mol( 025 đ) Vậy : m MgCO3 = 0.25.84 = 21g (0,25 đ) m MgO = 27,8 – 21 = 6,8 g (0,25 đ) → 6,8 0,17( ) 40 nMgO mol= = (0,25 đ) c. Tính số mol axit : → n HCl (1) = 2 nMgO= 0.34 mol( 025 đ) → n HCl (2) = 2 nMgCO3 = 0.5 mol( 025 đ) Vậy n HCl = 0,34 + 0,5 = 0.84 mol( 025 đ)
  7. 7. ĐÁP ÁN I.TRẮC NGHIỆM: mỗi câu đúng được 0,25 điểm 1.B 2.C 3.A 4.D 5.A 6.B 7.A 8.C 9.C 10.A 11.A 12.B II.TỰ LUẬN: Câu 1 : ( mỗi phương trình hóa học đúng 0,5đ ) → 4 PTHH : 2đ CuO + 2HCl → CuCl2 + H2O CuCl2 + 2NaOH → Cu(OH)2 + 2NaCl Cu(OH)2 → CuO + H2O CuO + H2SO4 → CuSO4 (↓) + H2O Câu 2 : Dùng quì tím : Nhận ra NaOH ( quì hóa xanh ) (0,5đ) Còn lại NaNO3 , Na2CO3 ( quì không đổi màu ) (0,25đ) Dùng dd axit HCl : Nhận ra Na2CO3 ( có khí thoát ra ) (0,5đ) Còn lại NaNO3 (0,25đ) PTHH : Na2CO3 + 2HCl → 2NaCl + CO2 (↑) + H2O (0,5đ) Câu 3: a. Viết PTHH MgO + 2HCl → MgCl2 + H2O ( 0,5 đ) 0.17 0,34 MgCO3 + 2HCl → MgCl2 + CO2 (↑) + H2O ( 0,5 đ) 0.25 0,5 0,25 b. Tính m mỗi chất trong hỗn hợp : 2 5,6 0,25( ) 22,4 nCO mol= = ( 0,25 đ) → n MgCO3 = 0.25 mol( 025 đ) Vậy : m MgCO3 = 0.25.84 = 21g (0,25 đ) m MgO = 27,8 – 21 = 6,8 g (0,25 đ) → 6,8 0,17( ) 40 nMgO mol= = (0,25 đ) c. Tính số mol axit : → n HCl (1) = 2 nMgO= 0.34 mol( 025 đ) → n HCl (2) = 2 nMgCO3 = 0.5 mol( 025 đ) Vậy n HCl = 0,34 + 0,5 = 0.84 mol( 025 đ)

×