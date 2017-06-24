Tuần: 8 Ngày soạn: / /201 Tiết: 16 Ngày dạy: / /201 KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT A. MỤC TIÊU -Củng cố lại các kiến thức ở chương I. -Vậ...
ĐỀ KIỂM TRA HÓA HỌC 8 LẦN 1 I.MA TRẬN ĐỀ: Tên Chủ đề (nội dung chương...) Mức độ kiến thức, kỹ năng Cộng Nhận biết Thơng h...
TRƯỜNG THCS THÀNH THỚI A LỚP: …………………………………… HỌ TÊN: ………………………………. ÑEÀ KIEÅM TRA 1 TIEÁT Moân: Hoùa hoïc ( Khoái 8 ) Thôøi...
II. TỰ LUẬN Câu 1: (1đ) Thế nào là đơn chất? Hợp chất? Cho ví dụ mỗi loại. Câu 2: (2đ) Tính hóa trị của các nguyên tố tron...
ÑAÙP AÙN I. Traéc nghieäm 1. B 2. A 3. D 4. A 5. C 6. A 7. A 8. B 9. C 10. C 11. D 12. B Moãi caâu 0,25 x 12 = 3 ñieåm II....
D. RUÙT KINH NGHIEÄM SAU TIEÁT KIEÅM TRA: - Thoáng keâ ñieåm : TS : Treân 5 : Döôùi 5 :..............
D. RUÙT KINH NGHIEÄM SAU TIEÁT KIEÅM TRA: - Thoáng keâ ñieåm : TS : Treân 5 : Döôùi 5 :..............
Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 8 học kỳ 1 lần 1

Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 8 học kỳ 1 lần 1

  1. 1. Tuần: 8 Ngày soạn: / /201 Tiết: 16 Ngày dạy: / /201 KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT A. MỤC TIÊU -Củng cố lại các kiến thức ở chương I. -Vậng dụng thành thạo các dạng bài tập: Lập CTHH của 1 chất dựa vào hóa trị. Tính hóa trị của chất. Tính PTK của chất. B.CHUẨN BỊ: 1. Giáo viên : Đề kiểm tra 1 tiết 2. Học sinh: Ôn tập kiến thức ở chương I. C.HOẠT ĐỘNG DẠY – HỌC -GV: Phát đề kiểm tra. -HS: Làm bài kiểm tra.
  2. 2. ĐỀ KIỂM TRA HÓA HỌC 8 LẦN 1 I.MA TRẬN ĐỀ: Tên Chủ đề (nội dung chương...) Mức độ kiến thức, kỹ năng Cộng Nhận biết Thơng hiểu Vận dụng bậc thấp Vận dụng bậc cao TNKQ TL TNK Q TL TN KQ TL TN KQ TL Chủ đề 1 Qui tắc hóa trị Tính hóa trị của một nguyên tố Lập công thức hóa học của hợp chất Số câu Số điểm Tỉ lệ % 2 0,5 2 0,5 4 1,0 10% Chủ đề 2 Phản ứng hóa học Nhận biết phản ứng hóa học Hiểu bản chất của PƯHH Số câu Số điểm Tỉ lệ % 2 1 2 1,5 2 0,5 6 3 30% Chủ đề 3. Ñònh luaät baûo toaøn KL Vận dụng được định luật để làm tóan áp dụng định luật để làm tóan Giải bài tóan theo PTHH Số câu Số điểm Tỉ lệ % 2 0,5 1 2,0 1 1,0 4 3,5 35% Chủ đề 4. Phöông trình hoùa hoïc Cân bằng PTH H Vận dụng kiến thức để cân bằng PTHH Số câu Số điểm Tỉ lệ % 2 1 1 1,5 3 2,5 25 % Tổng số câu Tổng số điểm Tỉ lệ% 6 3 30% 9 4 40% 1 2,0 20% 1 1,0 10% 17 10,0 100%
  3. 3. TRƯỜNG THCS THÀNH THỚI A LỚP: …………………………………… HỌ TÊN: ………………………………. ÑEÀ KIEÅM TRA 1 TIEÁT Moân: Hoùa hoïc ( Khoái 8 ) Thôøi gian: 45 phuùt Ñieåm Lôøi pheâ cuûa giaùo vieân I. TRẮC NGHIỆM Khoanh troøn vaøo chöû caùi ñöùng tröôùc caâu traû lôøi ñuùng. (3ñ) 1. Cho biết đâu là vật thể tự nhiên? A. Cái ca B. thân cây C. quyển sách D. Cái nón 2. Nguyeân töû X naëng gaáp 2 laàn nguyeân töû Oxi. Nguyeân töû khoái cuûa X laø: A. 32 B. 16 C. 18 D. 48 3. Bieát Oxi coù hoaù trò II nhoâm coù hoaù trò III. Trong caùc coâng thöùc sau ñaây coâng thöùc naøo ñuùng? A. Al2O B. AlO C. AlO2 D. Al2O3 4. Bieát Oxi coù hoaù trò II. Coâng thöùc cuûa X vôùi O xi seõ laø X2O .Hoaù trò X seõ laø: A. I B. II C. III D. IV 5. Bieát nitô coù hoaù trò III, Hiñroâ coù hoaù trò I coâng thöùc hoaù hoïc cuûa chuùng seõ laø: A. NH B. NH2 C. NH3 D. NH4 6. Coâng thöùc hoaù hoïc cuûa hôïp chaát laø Na2O, phaân töû khoái cuûa chuùng seõ laø: A. 62 B. 46 C. 39 D. 20 7. Bieát cacbon coù hoaù trò II, Oxi coù hoaù trò II coâng thöùc hoaù hoïc cuûa chuùng seõ laø: A. CO B. C2O C. CO2 D. CO3 8. Phân tử khối của CaO là: A. 36 B. 56 C. 46 D. 66 9. Công thức hóa học là Al2(SO4)3, thì x, y là? A. x=1, y=2 B. x=2, y=2 C. x=2, y=3 D. x=3, y=3 10. Nguyeân töû X naëng gaáp 2 laàn nguyeân töû Oxi . Nguyeân toá X laø: A. P B. Ca C. S D. Mg 11. Coâng thöùc hoaù hoïc chung cuûa ñôn chaát kim loaïi laø : A. An B. AxBy C. A2 D. A 12. Nước gồm 2 nguyên tố H và O tạo nên. Nước là: A. Đơn chất B. Hợp chất C. Hỗn hợp D. Hỗn hợp phi kim
  4. 4. II. TỰ LUẬN Câu 1: (1đ) Thế nào là đơn chất? Hợp chất? Cho ví dụ mỗi loại. Câu 2: (2đ) Tính hóa trị của các nguyên tố trong hợp chất sau: a. 2 Ia ClMg b. 2 a (OH)Ca I c. 33 )( Ia NOFe d. 3 IIa OS Câu 3: (2đ) Lập công thức hóa học của hợp chất tạo bởi 1. Al (III) và O (II) 2. K (I) và S (II) 3. Fe (III) và SO4 (II) 4. Na (I) và CO3 (II) Câu 4: (2đ) Viết công thức hóa học của hợp chất và tính phân tử khối a. Natri Cacbonat gồm: 2Na, 1C và 3O b. Axit Sunfuric gồm: 2H, 1S và 4O
  5. 5. ÑAÙP AÙN I. Traéc nghieäm 1. B 2. A 3. D 4. A 5. C 6. A 7. A 8. B 9. C 10. C 11. D 12. B Moãi caâu 0,25 x 12 = 3 ñieåm II. Tự luận Câu 1: (1đ) Đơn chất là những chất do 1 nguyên tố hóa học tạo nên. Ví dụ: Khí Oxi. Hợp chất là những chất do từ 2 nguyên tố hóa học trở lên cấu tạo nên. Ví dụ: Nước H2O Câu 2: (2đ) a. 2 Ia ClMg  a = 1 2Ix = II  Mg (II) (0,5 đ) b. 2 a (OH)Ca I  a = 1 2Ix = II  Ca (II) (0,5 đ) c. 33 )( Ia NOFe  a = 1 3Ix = II  Fe (III) (0,5 đ) d. 3 IIa OS  a = 1 3IIx = VI  S (VI) (0,5 đ) Câu 3: (2đ) a. CTHH: y II x III OAl QTHT: y x = III II  x = 2; y = 3 Al2O3 b. CTHH: y II x I SK QTHT: y x = I II  x = 2; y = 1 K2S c. CTHH: y II x III SOFe )( 4 QTHT: y x = III II  x = 2; y = 3  Fe2(SO4)3 d. CTHH: y II x I CONa )( 3 QTHT: y x = I II  x = 2; y = 1  Na2CO3 Câu 4: (2đ) CTHH: Na2CO3 = PTK Na2CO3 = 46 +12 +48 = 106 CTHH: H2SO4 = PTK H2SO4 = 2+ 32 + 64 = 98
  6. 6. D. RUÙT KINH NGHIEÄM SAU TIEÁT KIEÅM TRA: - Thoáng keâ ñieåm : TS : Treân 5 : Döôùi 5 :.............. .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... ....................................................................................................................................
  7. 7. D. RUÙT KINH NGHIEÄM SAU TIEÁT KIEÅM TRA: - Thoáng keâ ñieåm : TS : Treân 5 : Döôùi 5 :.............. .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... .................................................................................................................................... ....................................................................................................................................

