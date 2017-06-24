TRƯỜNG THCS THÀNH THỚI A TỔ: LÍ - HÓA - CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẾ KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT MÔN HÓA 8 (lần 1) Học kỳ II, năm học: 2016-2017 I. MỤ...
2. Oxit - Phản ứng hoá học. Nhận biết được oxit; phản ứng hoá học. lập CTHH và Gọi tên oxit. Số câu hỏi 2 1 3 Số điểm 1,0 ...
Câu 6: Đốt cháy 3,1 gam Photpho trong bình chứa 5 gam Oxi. Sau phản ứng có chất nào còn dư? A. Photpho dư C. Hai chất vừa ...
ĐÁP ÁN – THANG ĐIỂM PHẦN I: TRẮC NGHIỆM KHÁCH QUAN (3đ) Câu 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 ĐÁP ÁN C B B A A B B B C A A C ĐIỂM...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 8 học kỳ 2 lần 1

20 views

Published on

Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 8 học kỳ 2 lần 1

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 8 học kỳ 2 lần 1

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG THCS THÀNH THỚI A TỔ: LÍ - HÓA - CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẾ KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT MÔN HÓA 8 (lần 1) Học kỳ II, năm học: 2016-2017 I. MỤC TIÊU 1. Kiến thức: Giúp hs: - Ôn lại kiến thức: Tính chất và Ứng dụng của Hidro, nguyên liệu điều chế Hidro trong phòng thí nghiệm. - Học sinh viết được PT phản ứng thế 2. Kĩ năng - Rèn kỹ năng viết PTHH, tính theo PTHH - Rèn kỹ năng độc lập tư duy làm bài của HS - Rèn luyện kỹ năng vận dụng kiến thức II. CHUẨN BỊ 1. Giáo viên: Đề kiểm tra ( photo đề kiểm tra cho HS ) 2. Học sinh: Học bài ôn tập. III. PHƯƠNG PHÁP DẠY HỌC Kiểm tra đánh giá kiến thức. Học sinh làm bài trên giấy. IV. TIẾN TRÌNH Giáo viên phát đề + hs làm bài. V. MA TRẬN ĐỀ KIỂM TRA Nội dung kiến thức Mức độ nhận thức CộngNhận biết Thông hiểu Vận dụng Vận dụng ở mức cao hơn TN TL TN TL TN TL TN TL 1. Oxi - Không khí. Biết tính chất hoá học của oxi, điều chế oxi, thành phần của không khí,sự cháy. Viết PTHH thể hiện tính chất của oxi. Số câu hỏi 4 1/3 4+ 1/3 Số điểm 2,0 0,5 2,5 (25%)
  2. 2. 2. Oxit - Phản ứng hoá học. Nhận biết được oxit; phản ứng hoá học. lập CTHH và Gọi tên oxit. Số câu hỏi 2 1 3 Số điểm 1,0 3,0 4,0 (40%) 3. Giải các bài toán hoá học. Giải các bài toán hoá học có liên quan đến oxi, không khí. Giải bài toán hoá học có liên quan đến lượng chất dư Số câu hỏi 1 2/3 1 2 + 2/3 Số điểm 0,5 2,5 0,5 3,5 (35%) Tổng số câu 6 1 1 1 1 10 Tổng số điểm 3,0 3,0 0,5 3,0 0,5 10,0 Tỉ lệ % (30%) (30%) (5%) (30%) (5%) (100%) ĐỀ: PHẦN I: TRẮC NGHIỆM KHÁCH QUAN. (3đ) Chọn đáp án đúng. Câu 1: Người ta thu khí Oxi qua nước là do: A. Khí O2 nhẹ hơn nước C. Khí O2 ít tan trong nước B. Khí O2 tan nhiều trong nước D. Khí O2 khó hóa lỏng Câu 2: Quá trình nào sau đây là sự cháy. A. Dòng điện chạy qua bóng đèn. B. Phản ứng của photpho trong không khí ở nhiệt độ thích hợp C. Rượu để lâu ngày với men giấm sinh ra axit D. Dung dịch nước vôi hấp thu khí O2 Câu 3: Bếp than tổ ong cháy sinh ra khí. A. Nitơ B. Cacbonic và Cacbonoxit C. Hiđro D. Oxi Câu 4: Trong các phản ứng sau, phản ứng nào là phản ứng hóa hợp. A. SO3 + H2O → H2SO4 C. CaCO3 → CaO + CO2 B. Fe + H2O → FeO + H2 D. 2KClO3 → 2 KCl + 3 O2 Câu 5: Oxit nào dưới đây có % về khối lượng Oxi cao nhất A. N2O5 B. NO C. Hai chất vừa hết D. Không xác định được to to to
  3. 3. Câu 6: Đốt cháy 3,1 gam Photpho trong bình chứa 5 gam Oxi. Sau phản ứng có chất nào còn dư? A. Photpho dư C. Hai chất vừa hết B. Oxi dư D. Không xác định được Câu 7: Dãy Oxit nào là Oxit bazo: A. CO2, CaO, BaO, ZnO C. SO2, N2O5, CuO, K2O B. CuO, CaO, BaO, Na2O D. P2O5, SO2, BaO, MgO Câu 8: Thành phần của không khí là: 20% khí O2, 78 % khí N2, 1% các khí khác 21% khí O2, 78 % khí N2, 1% các khí khác như CO, CO2, hơi nước 21% khí O2, 79 % khí N2, 2% các khí khác 21% khí O2, 79 % khí N2, 1% các khí khác Câu 9: Nguyên liệu nào để điều chế Oxi trong phòng thí nghiệm? A. CaCO3, KClO3 C. KMnO4, KClO3 B. K2MnO4, KNO3 D. KNO3, CuSO4 Câu 10: Đốt cháy 6,4 g Cu với khí O2 trong không thí, sau phản ứng thu được đồng (II) Oxit. Tìm thể tích khí O2 tham gia phản ứng là: A. 1,11 lít B. 4,48 lít C. 3,36 lít D. 6,72 lít Câu 11: Dãy Oxit axit: A. CO2, SO2, P2O5 C. MgO, CO2, FeO B. CaO, CO, BaO D. CuO, N2O5, Al2O3 Câu 12: Phản ứng nào là phản ứng phân hủy? A. 2Cu + O2  → o t 2CuO C. CaCO3  → o t CaO + CO2 B. Zn + H2SO4 → ZnSO4 + H2 D. CuO + H2  → o t Cu + H2O PHẦN II: TỰ LUẬN: (7 đ) Câu 1 (1 đ): Oxit là gì? Thế nào là sự Oxi hóa Câu 2 (2 đ): Cho các Oxit sau: Fe3O4, CuO, CO2, SO2, P2O5, Al2O3 Phân loại Oxit? Đọc tên các Oxit đó Câu 3 (2 đ): Viết phương trình biểu diễn sự cháy của O2 với các chất sau: Al, P, S, C Câu 4 (2 đ): Đốt cháy hoàn toàn 5,4 gam Al. a. Tính thể tích khí Oxi (đktc) cần dùng? b. Tính số gam KMnO4 cần dùng để điều chế lượng oxi trên?
  4. 4. ĐÁP ÁN – THANG ĐIỂM PHẦN I: TRẮC NGHIỆM KHÁCH QUAN (3đ) Câu 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 ĐÁP ÁN C B B A A B B B C A A C ĐIỂM 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 0,25 PHẦN II: TỰ LUẬN Câu 1: Oxit là hợp chất của Oxi, gồm 2 nguyên tố hóa học, có 1 nguyên tố là Oxi. 0,5 điểm Sự Oxi hóa là sự tác dụng của Oxi với một chất khác 0,5 điểm Câu 2: (3 điểm) Oxit axit: Đọc tên CO2 Cacbon đioxit 0,5 điểm SO2 Lưu huỳnh đioxit 0,5 điểm P2O5 Đi Photpho penta oxit 0,5 điểm Oxit bazo: Đọc tên CuO Đồng (II) oxit 0,5 điểm Al2O3 Nhôm oxit 0,5 điểm Fe3O4 Oxit sắt từ 0,5 điểm Câu 3: Biểu diễn sự cháy của Oxi C + O2 → CO2 0,25 điểm SO2 + O2 → SO2 0,25 điểm 4 P + 5 O2 → 2 P2O5 0,25 điểm 4 Al + 3 O2 → 2Al2O3 0,25 điểm Câu 4: a. n Al = 5,4 : 27 = 0,2 mol 0,25 điểm PTHH: 4 Al + 3 O2 →2 Al2O3 0,25 điểm 4 mol → 3 mol 2 mol → x mol  x = (0,2 x 3) : 4 = 0,15 mol 0,25 iểm Thể tích Oxi dùng là: 0,15 x 22,4 = 3,36 lít 0,25 điểm b. Phương trình phản ứng 2 KMnO4 → K2MnO4 + MnO2 + O2 0,25 điểm 2 mol 1 mol 0,25 điểm y mol 0,15 mol n KMnO4 = y = 0,15 x 2 = 0,3 mol 0,25 điểm Khối lượng KMnO4 cần dùng để điều chế 0,15 mol Oxi là: 0,3 x 158 = 47,4 gam 0,25 điểm

×