Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIT II: PRESENT CONTINUOUS (UNIDAD II: PRESENTE CONTINUO) TEACHER. NELSON MORALES
PRESENT CONTINUOUS (PRESENTE CONTINUO) Is used to talk about situations or actions that you are doing right now. ( Es usad...
PERSONAL PRONOUNS AND VERB TO BE PERSONAL PRONOUNS VERB TO BE POSITIVE CONTRACTIONS NEGATIVE NEGATIVE CONTRACTIONS I (Yo) ...
COMMON VERBS (VERBOS COMUNES) Go: Ir Play: Jugar/Tocar Dance: Bailar Drink: Beber/Tomar alguna bebida Travel: Viajar Walk:...
Visit: Visitar Work: Trabajar Hate: Odiar Paint: Pintar Finish: Finalizar/Terminar Write: Escribir Take: Tomar Drive: Mane...
PRESENT CONTINUOUS (PRESENTE CONTINUO) I : AM Personal Pronoun + Verb to be + Verb + Ing + Complement I am studying englis...
QUESTION WITH PRESENT CONTINUOS (PREGUNTAS CON PRESENTE CONTINUO) You/ You/We/They : ARE Are + Personal Pronoun + Verb to ...
Are we reading a book?: ¿Nosotros estamos leyendo un libro? Yes, We are reading a book No, We aren´t reading a book Are th...
Is she cleaning the house?: ¿Ella esta limpiado la casa? Yes, she is cleaning the house No, she isn´t cleaning the house I...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
50 views
May. 15, 2021

Unit II Present continuous

Cómo realizar oraciones y preguntas, utilizando el presente continuo en inglés.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(0/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Dream Big: Know What You Want, Why You Want It, and What You’re Going to Do About It Bob Goff
(5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(0/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(0/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(3.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit II Present continuous

  1. 1. UNIT II: PRESENT CONTINUOUS (UNIDAD II: PRESENTE CONTINUO) TEACHER. NELSON MORALES
  2. 2. PRESENT CONTINUOUS (PRESENTE CONTINUO) Is used to talk about situations or actions that you are doing right now. ( Es usado para hablar sobre situaciones o acciones que estas haciendo ahora mismo)
  3. 3. PERSONAL PRONOUNS AND VERB TO BE PERSONAL PRONOUNS VERB TO BE POSITIVE CONTRACTIONS NEGATIVE NEGATIVE CONTRACTIONS I (Yo) AM I`M I AM NOT I`M NOT YOU (Tú) ARE YOU`RE YOU ARE NOT YOU AREN`T WE (Nosotros) ARE WE`RE WE ARE NOT WE AREN`T THEY (Ellos) ARE THEY`RE THEY ARE NOT THEY AREN`T YOU (Ustedes) ARE YOU`RE YOU ARE NOT YOU AREN`T SHE (Ella) IS SHE`S SHE IS NOT SHE ISN`T HE (Él) IS HE`S HE IS NOT HE ISN`T IT (Eso/Animal o Cosa) IS IT`S IT IS NOT IT ISN`T
  4. 4. COMMON VERBS (VERBOS COMUNES) Go: Ir Play: Jugar/Tocar Dance: Bailar Drink: Beber/Tomar alguna bebida Travel: Viajar Walk: Caminar Sleep: Dormir Jump: Saltar Run: Correr Eat: Comer Stay: Permanecer Swim: Nadar Wear: Usar ropa Use: Usar objeto Sing: Cantar Close: Cerrar Open: Abrir Help: Ayudar Explain: Explicar Like: Gustar Listen: Escuchar Live: Vivir Brush: Cepillar Call: Llamar Clean: Limpiar Cook: Cocinar Enjoy: Disfrutar Study: Estudiar Wash: Lavar Read: Leer
  5. 5. Visit: Visitar Work: Trabajar Hate: Odiar Paint: Pintar Finish: Finalizar/Terminar Write: Escribir Take: Tomar Drive: Manejar Buy: Comprar Know: Conocer/Saber Sit: Sentar See: Ver Teach: Enseñar Do: Hacer Think: Pensar Understand: Entender
  6. 6. PRESENT CONTINUOUS (PRESENTE CONTINUO) I : AM Personal Pronoun + Verb to be + Verb + Ing + Complement I am studying english: Yo estoy estudiando inglés. You/You/We/They : ARE Personal Pronoun + Verb to be + Verb + Ing + Complement You are listening to music: Tú estas escuchando música. You are speaking spanish: Ustedes están hablando español. We are reading a book: Nosotros estamos leyendo un libro. They are playing baseball: Ellos están jugando baseball. He/She/It: IS Personal Pronoun + Verb to be + Verb + Ing + Complement He is washing the car: Él esta lavando el carro. She is cleaning the house: Ella esta limpiado la casa. It is walking on the Street: Esta caminando en la calle.
  7. 7. QUESTION WITH PRESENT CONTINUOS (PREGUNTAS CON PRESENTE CONTINUO) You/ You/We/They : ARE Are + Personal Pronoun + Verb to be + Verb + Ing + Complement + ? Are you listening to music?: ¿Tú estas escuchando música? Rule: Yes + Personal Pronoun + Verb to be + Verb + Ing + Complement + ? Yes, I am listening to music No + Personal Pronoun + Verb to be negative + Verb + Ing + Complement+? No, I am not listening to music Are you speaking spanish?: ¿Ustedes estan hablando español? Yes, You are speaking spanish No. You aren´t speaking spanish
  8. 8. Are we reading a book?: ¿Nosotros estamos leyendo un libro? Yes, We are reading a book No, We aren´t reading a book Are they playing baseball?: ¿Ellos están jugando baseball? Yes, They are playing baseball No, They aren´t playing baseball He/She/It: IS Is + Personal Pronoun + Verb to be + Verb + Ing + Complement + ? Is He washing the car?: ¿Él esta lavando el carro? Rule: Yes + Personal Pronoun + Verb to be + Verb + Ing + Complement + ? Yes, he is washing the car Rule: No + Personal Pronoun + Verb to be negative + Verb + Ing + Complement+? No, he isn´t washing the car
  9. 9. Is she cleaning the house?: ¿Ella esta limpiado la casa? Yes, she is cleaning the house No, she isn´t cleaning the house Is it walking in the Street?: ¿Esta caminando en la calle? Yes, it is walking in the street No, it isn´t walkig in the street

×