Past simple: was/ were (+) positive: I / He/ She/ It —> was —> happy You / We / They —> were —> born in 2004. (-) negative...
(?) question: Was he your boyfriend? —> Yes, he was. / No, he wasn’t. Were they married? —> Yes, they were. / No, thet wer...
Past simple: verbs I, you, he, She, it, we, They Started A new school. Most verbs + ed Lived In Spain. Verb ending in e —>...
+ED
VOWEL E
VOWEL + Y Consonant + Y
consonant + vowel + consonant
Stress syllable
Irregular verbs: (+) positive: I / you/ he/ she/ it/ we/ they —> went —> home. I / you/ he/ she/ it/ we/ they —> had —> a big meal. • There's a List of verbs.
• Negatives with regular and irregular verbs I / you/ he/ she/ it/ we/ they —> didn’t like —> the food. I / you/ he/ she...
Questions and short answers •Did she come? +Yes, she did. / No, she didn’t. •When did we go? +We went yesterday to the par...
  1. 1. Past simple Daniel Anton
  2. 2. Past simple: was/ were (+) positive: I / He/ She/ It —> was —> happy You / We / They —> were —> born in 2004. (-) negative: I / He/ She/ It —> wasn’t —> in the party last night. You / We / They —> weren’t —> at the restaurant at 9 pm.
  3. 3. (?) question: Was he your boyfriend? —> Yes, he was. / No, he wasn’t. Were they married? —> Yes, they were. / No, thet weren’t. Notes: • The past simple of be is was/were. Use was/were to talk about the past. • When speaking, use contractions: wasn’t = was not, weren’t = were not.
  4. 4. Past simple: verbs I, you, he, She, it, we, They Started A new school. Most verbs + ed Lived In Spain. Verb ending in e —> +d Studied English. Verb ending in a consonant + y —> change to ied Travelled A lot. Verb ending in a consonant- vowel-consonant, double the final consonant + ed Regular Verbs: positive Use the past simple to talk about things which started and finished in the past: I travelled to Egypt last year. (I’m not in Egypt now.)
  5. 5. +ED
  6. 6. VOWEL E
  7. 7. VOWEL + Y Consonant + Y
  8. 8. consonant + vowel + consonant
  9. 9. Stress syllable
  10. 10. Irregular verbs: (+) positive: I / you/ he/ she/ it/ we/ they —> went —> home. I / you/ he/ she/ it/ we/ they —> had —> a big meal. • There’s a List of verbs.
  11. 11. • Negatives with regular and irregular verbs I / you/ he/ she/ it/ we/ they —> didn’t like —> the food. I / you/ he/ she/ it/ we/ they —> didn’t have —> a DVD player. Notes: • The negative is the same for regular and irregular verbs. • Use didn’t + verb: - I didn’t work last week. (Regular) Not: I didn’t worked. - They didn’t get married. (Irregular) Not: I didn’t got married.
  12. 12. Questions and short answers •Did she come? +Yes, she did. / No, she didn’t. •When did we go? +We went yesterday to the park. •Where did he travel? +He travelled to India last year. •Why did I cry? +You cried cause’ the movie was too sad. •What did you see? +I saw the Eiffel Tower. •Who did you meet? +I met Clarissa and Jennie. •How did it go? +It was pretty fun. In questions, use: Question word +did+ subject+ infinitive: Did you go? How did it go?

