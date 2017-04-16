How did you use media technologies in the construction and research, planning and evaluation stages?
Q4

Published in: Education
  1. 1. How did you use media technologies in the construction and research, planning and evaluation stages?
  2. 2. How did you use media technologies in the construction and research, planning and evaluation stages? The first technology that I must mention is blogger. With blogger I have been able to post all my work in one location which is accessible to anyone, it also allowed me to format the style and HTML of the webpage which enabled the inserts of plug ins by copy and pasting embed code for example this PowerPoint and the other PowerPoint and YouTube video player.
  3. 3. How did you use media technologies in the construction and research, planning and evaluation stages? In my mind one of the key technologies I utilized when creating my media product was social media. it effectively created a platform for me to engage with my group members and collaborate on work and ideas . it also helped collect quantive data with the aid of sharing posts through sites like twitter which we used to give links to our online survey (more detail on next slide). We also used social media to collect qualitive data by sending detailed questions through private messaging on apps such as Facebook. Social media also helped us get in direct contact with ‘Pulled Apart by Horses’ (our band) and get permission for song use, feedback and run ideas off them. One other way we utilized social media was by sharing our work to collect feedback on sites like Instagram
  4. 4. How did you use media technologies in the construction and research, planning and evaluation stages? To create and analyse our surveys for our research we used survey monkey. Survey monkey was very useful as it records result for me and formats the data into a bar chart so all we had to do was design the survey and spread it on social media.
  5. 5. How did you use media technologies in the construction and research, planning and evaluation stages? The most essential piece of technology we needed and used for production and research was a dlsr camera. With this very versatile camera we could record footage in various lighting conditions and perform pretty much any camera movement we wanted. Our primary use for the camera was to record our music video, this was where we had to do the more complex camera use; by this I mean we had to balance iso/aperture/lighting so the video had a consistent “style" and quality and be very aware of what framing we used so the end product was more impressive. The secondary use we found for the camera was to record interviews we carried out for our research.
  6. 6. How did you use media technologies in the construction and research, planning and evaluation stages? Another technology we used was lighting rigs. With these we could improve the quality of our footage by lighting it better and lowering iso and by doing that it causes less noise and a better looking image. On our interviews we used high key lighting because we wanted clear and simple footage of high quality. In our music video we experimented with things like strobes and contrasting between super bright and dark footage to make our video more exciting.
  7. 7. How did you use media technologies in the construction and research, planning and evaluation stages? I also used 2 programs which were important to processing photos and videos, they were premier pro and photoshop. Photoshop was used to design and make the advert and digipak. I also used it to create the textual analysis diagrams. Premier pro was used primarily to edit the music video and colour correct it and it was also used to edit question 1 of the evaluation and the interviews we did for our research.
  8. 8. How did you use media technologies in the construction and research, planning and evaluation stages? POWERPOINT AND PUBLISHER WERE MY BREAD AND BUTTER WHEN IT CAME TO WORD PROCESSING APPLICATIONS THAT I USED IN THIS PROJECT. THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO IS THAT POWERPOINT IS USED TO CREATE SLIDE SHOWS AND PRESENT INFORMATION THAT WAY WHEREAS PUBLISHER IS USED TO MAKE THINGS LIKE WIREFRAMES AND VISUAL DESIGNS. MY USE OF POWERPOINT WAS TO DISPLAY MY INTIAL IDEAS, RESEARCH, PLANNING AS WELL AS DISPLAY MY SELF EVALUATION (LIKE IN THE SLIDE YOUR READING RIGHT NOW). MY USE OF PUBLISHER WAS MAINLY USED IN PLANING TO CREATE TABLES FOR RISK ASSESMENT AND SHOTLISTS ASWELL AS MAKING DESIGNS FOR MY PLANNING STAGE. I THEN USED THE WEBSITE ‘SLIDESHARE”TO POST ALL OF MY WORK FROM PUBLISHER AND POWERPOINT ON TO MY BLOG.
  9. 9. How did you use media technologies in the construction and research, planning and evaluation stages? IN CONCLUSION I THINK I USED A BROAD RANGE OF MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES IN EACH STAGE OF MY PROJECT AND I THINK THE WAY IN WHICH I USED ALL THE TECHNOLOGIES WAS VERY EFFECTIVE. IN REFLECTION IF I DIDN’T HAVE THESE MEDIA TECHNOLGIES I WOULD HAVE TO WORK EXTREMELY HARD TO GET ANYWHERE NEAR WHERE I GOT WITH THEM AND IN SOME CASES PARTS IN THE PROJECT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE.

