«Κάθε άνθρωπος είναι ήδη από τη στιγμή της γέννησής του ένα κοινωνικό ον, ένα κέντρο κοινωνικών σχέσεων που δε μπορούν να ...
αξίες, όπως ειλικρίνεια, σεβασμός…., θεωρούνται σήμερα ρομαντικές και παρωχημένες  αντί αυτών έχουν επικρατήσει ραδιουργ...
Η μοναξιά μπορεί να αποβεί ωφέλιμη όταν είναι απότοκος προσωπικής επιλογής και εφήμερη. Τότε:  επιστράτευση όλων των ατομ...
ΚΡΙΣΗ ΣΧΕΣΕΩΝ -ΜΟΝΑΞΙΑ

ΥΛΙΚΟ

Published in: Education
  1. 1. «Κάθε άνθρωπος είναι ήδη από τη στιγμή της γέννησής του ένα κοινωνικό ον, ένα κέντρο κοινωνικών σχέσεων που δε μπορούν να αποκοπούν χωρίς να σκοτώσουν την ίδια τη ζωή του ανθρώπου…» Λέλιο Μπάσσο ΘΕΜΑ: Στην εποχή μας, η ανθρώπινη μοναξιά όλο και περισσότερο γίνεται αισθητή. Η επικοινωνία πλέον αμβλύνεται, αν και περιστοιχιζόμαστε από χιλιάδες ανθρώπους και η κρίση των σχέσεων είναι έντονη και δεδομένη. Σε ένα αποδεικτικό δοκίμιο να ερμηνεύσετε με τα κατάλληλα επιχειρήματα το παραπάνω φαινόμενο και να εντοπίσετε τον αντίκτυπό του στον ατομικό και κοινωνικό βίο. ΑΝΑΛΥΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΜΑΤΟΣ ΠΡΟΛΟΓΟΣ (Με αντίφαση) Η σύγχρονη εποχή  αντιφατική  αν και ύπαρξη ποικίλων ευνοϊκών στοιχείων για σύναψη δεσμών και σχέσεων (κοινά προβλήματα, συνωστισμός, συμβολή της τεχνολογίας στην επικοινωνία, υπέρβαση παλαιοτέρων κοινωνικών διακρίσεων..) …. ωστόσο, η κοινωνική πραγματικότητα επιδεικνύει εσωστρέφεια, αποξένωση, μοναξιά. (Χαρακτηριστικό ανθρώπου με αντίφαση) Άνθρωπος = έμφυτη κοινωνικότητα ⇒ συγκρότηση κοινωνιών προς ικανοποίηση των εσωτερικών του αναγκών για επικοινωνία και περιορισμό των ευρύτερων προβλημάτων του μέσω της συνεργασίας…ωστόσο, σήμερα παρατηρείται κρίση των σχέσεων… ΚΥΡΙΟ ΜΕΡΟΣ Ζήτημα πρώτο: αίτια κρίσης σχέσεων  Αστικοποίηση υπερπληθυσμός = ανωνυμία, αποπροσωποποίηση, πλήγμα στο θεσμό της γειτονιάς  άξενος χαρακτήρας μεγαλουπόλεων… περιορισμός του ζωτικού χώρου του καθενός(λόγω υπερσυγκεντρωτισμού)  ασφυκτικό περιβάλλον, ανάγκη εκτόνωσης που μεταφράζεται σε τάσεις επιθετικότητας και σύγκρουσης με τον περίγυρο…  Υλισμός υπερεργασία = εκμηδένιση του ελεύθερου χρόνου και ψυχική / σωματική κόπωση=άμβλυνση διάθεσης για σχέσεις… ανταγωνισμός – ιδιοτέλεια  επιδερμικές επαφές, απουσία ουσιαστικής επικοινωνίας…  Κρίση ηθικών αξιών ΚΡΙΣΗ ΣΧΕΣΕΩΝ - ΜΟΝΑΞΙΑ
  2. 2. αξίες, όπως ειλικρίνεια, σεβασμός…., θεωρούνται σήμερα ρομαντικές και παρωχημένες  αντί αυτών έχουν επικρατήσει ραδιουργίες, βία…  έντονη καχυποψία και έλλειψη εμπιστοσύνης (ο συνάνθρωπος λογίζεται ως αντίπαλος)  εσωστρέφεια… Τεχνολογία  τηλεόραση, υπολογιστές, παιχνίδια μέσα αποχαύνωσης και κατάργησης κάθε επαφής και διαλόγου… τηλέφωνο  μέσο διεκπεραίωσης των κοινωνικών υποχρεώσεων και άρα απουσία ανάγκης άμεσης επικοινωνίας  σταδιακή ψύχρανση… ορθολογισμός, πρακτικισμός συρρίκνωση συναισθηματισμού που αποτελεί θεμελιώδη προϋπόθεση σύναψης σχέσεων…  Έλλειψη ανθρωπιστικής παιδείας οι φορείς αγωγής δεν επιτελούν ορθά το ρόλο τους και διαπλάθονται όλο και περισσότερο εγωκεντρικές προσωπικότητες που αδυνατούν να συμβιώσουν με τους συνανθρώπους τους και κατ επέκταση να οδηγηθούν σε ολοκληρωμένες και αληθινές σχέσεις… Ζήτημα δεύτερο: συνέπειες της κρίσης σχέσεων Ατομικός βίος  Ψυχολογικές: μη ικανοποίηση της έμφυτης ανάγκης για επικοινωνία  εσωτερικό κενό, ψυχολογικά προβλήματα (μελαγχολία, απαισιοδοξία…) και μη εκτόνωση των αισθημάτων – σκέψεων λόγω του εγκλεισμού τους στην ψυχή…. συναισθηματικό αδιέξοδο, ψυχική επιβάρυνση, μη κατάκτηση της ευτυχίας…  Πνευματικές: απουσία ουσιαστικού διαλόγου και μη ανταλλαγή απόψεων  συρρίκνωση πνευματικών οριζόντων, διαμόρφωση απόλυτων και μονόχνωτων ατόμων, μη επίτευξη αυτογνωσίας που πηγάζει από τη σύγκριση του εαυτού μας με τους άλλους…  Ηθικές: λόγω της αποξένωσης, απουσία ενοχών και συνειδησιακών ενστάσεων για τυχόν αρνητική συμπεριφορά προς άλλους  έλλειψη φραγμών, ανευθυνότητα, ανάδειξη αδυναμιών, ασέβεια, αντιανθρώπινη δράση… Κοινωνικός βίος  έλλειψη κοινωνικής ευαισθησίας – συνείδησης…  αδιαφορία για επίλυση κοινωνικών προβλημάτων…  ατομικισμός – συμφεροντολογισμός…  όξυνση χασμάτων μεταξύ κοινωνικών ομάδων…  έξαρση βίας – παθογένειας, ανομία…  απανθρωπισμός, παραβίαση δικαιωμάτων συμπολιτών…  απολίτικη στάση, μη συμμετοχή στα κοινά…  υπονόμευση της δημοκρατίας…  κοινωνική στασιμότητα, αδυναμία προόδου… ΕΠΙΛΟΓΟΣ Αναγκαιότητα ανθρωποκεντρικής αγωγής προς μεταλαμπάδευση ουμανιστικών αξιών, ώστε ο άνθρωπος να ξαναφανεί στον ορίζοντα του κόσμου και οι σχέσεις του να αποκτήσουν τη χαμένη προτεραιότητά τους… 2
  3. 3. Η μοναξιά μπορεί να αποβεί ωφέλιμη όταν είναι απότοκος προσωπικής επιλογής και εφήμερη. Τότε:  επιστράτευση όλων των ατομικών ικανοτήτων (πνευματικών, ψυχικών και σωματικών), ανακάλυψη εκείνων που ως τώρα ήταν απόκρυφες και δραστηριοποίηση όσων παρέμεναν αδρανείς…  δυνατότητα ενδοσκόπησης, αυτοκριτικής, αυτογνωσίας…  αυτοσυγκέντρωση, προβληματισμός, ψύχραιμη θεώρηση προσωπικών προβλημάτων και λήψη αποφάσεων…  εξισορρόπηση και ανάκτηση της ψυχικής ηρεμίας μετά από περιόδους έντασης, ψυχοφθόρων διαδικασιών, αγωνιστικής δράσης για επίτευξη ενός σκοπού, διενέξεων…  ηθική συγκρότηση, κατάκτηση της αυτοκυριαρχίας, καταστολή των παθών και των ενστίκτων (χαρακτηριστικό παράδειγμα αποτελούν οι μοναχοί)…  σύλληψη και ολοκλήρωση έργων τέχνης κάθε μορφής και πρόοδος του πνευματικού πολιτισμού…  μετουσίωση της γόνιμης φαντασίας κάποιου ερευνητή / επιστήμονα σε επίτευγμα και εξέλιξη του υλικοτεχνικού πολιτισμού… 3 ΑΝΕΞΑΡΤΗΤΟ ΠΡΟΣΘΕΤΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ Η μοναξιά ως πηγή ωφελειών

