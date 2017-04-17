ΙΔΙΩΤΙΚΟΣ ΒΙΟΣ

«Τα εν οικω μη εν δημω» Αρχαιοελληνική παροιμία ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ - ΔΙΕΥΚΡΙΝΙΣΕΙΣ: ΟΡΙΣΜΟΣ: Ο ιδιωτικός βίος αποτελεί θεμελ...
ΑΝΑΛΥΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΜΑΤΟΣ ΠΡΟΛΟΓΟΣ (Μορφή αντίφασης): Στη σύγχρονη εποχή, αν και υφίσταται επικράτηση φιλελεύθερων πολιτευμάτων,...
☼ Εξυπηρέτηση πολιτικών συμφερόντων: διά της γνωστοποίησης του προσωπικού βίου των πολιτικών αντιπάλων και κυρίως άγνωστων...
ανθρωπίνων σχέσεων, επειδή αμβλύνεται η εμπιστοσύνη προς τον συνάνθρωπο, αφού είναι πια ευρύτατα διαδεδομένη η κατάλυση το...
  1. 1. «Τα εν οικω μη εν δημω» Αρχαιοελληνική παροιμία ΕΙΣΑΓΩΓΙΚΟ ΥΛΙΚΟ - ΔΙΕΥΚΡΙΝΙΣΕΙΣ: ΟΡΙΣΜΟΣ: Ο ιδιωτικός βίος αποτελεί θεμελιώδες ανθρώπινο δικαίωμα και ουσιαστική προϋπόθεση της ατομικής ελευθερίας και της κοινωνικής προόδου και γι αυτό το λόγο κατοχυρώνεται και προστατεύεται από όλα τα δημοκρατικά συντάγματα. Πρακτικά, ο ιδιωτικός βίος συνιστά την προσωπική ζωή και το δικαίωμα του καθενός να διατηρήσει το απόρρητο στην οικογενειακή και ερωτική ζωή, στις επαφές και την επικοινωνία με τους άλλους, στα ιδεολογικά - πολιτικά - θρησκευτικά πιστεύω, καθώς και στα λοιπά δεδομένα προσωπικού χαρακτήρα (ιατρικό και τραπεζικό απόρρητο, ποινικές διώξεις και καταδίκες..). ΠΕΡΙΠΤΩΣΕΙΣ ΑΝΑΓΚΑΙΟΤΗΤΑΣ ΠΑΡΑΒΙΑΣΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΙΔΙΩΤΙΚΟΥ ΒΙΟΥ:  Επιτρεπτή η παραβίαση της προσωπικής ζωής των ατόμων που είναι ύποπτα για διάφορα αδικήματα(παρελθόντα ή μελλούμενα), υπό την προϋπόθεση της ύπαρξης δικαστικής έγκρισης  Δικαιολογημένη η διείσδυση σε προσωπικά δεδομένα όταν τίθεται θέμα εθνικής ασφάλειας ή όταν έχουμε άτομα που ασκούν δημόσια λειτουργήματα και κατέχουν πολιτικά αξιώματα (στις περιπτώσεις αυτές συχνά η ιδιωτική ζωή επηρεάζει τη δημόσια λειτουργία τους… εξάλλου, η ιδιωτική ζωή αντανακλά το χαρακτήρα ενός ατόμου και μπορεί ως ένα βαθμό να οδηγήσει σε χρήσιμα συμπεράσματα για τον τρόπο διαχείρισης του δημόσιου λειτουργήματος από το ίδιο)  Αναγκαία κρίνεται η «κατάργηση» της προσωπικής ζωής των παιδιών από τους γονείς τους, όταν αυτά εμφανίζουν προβληματικές συμπεριφορές που ανακινούν την ανησυχία και επισείουν την ανάγκη άμεσης προστασίας τους, εφόσον προηγουμένως οι γονείς έχουν εξαντλήσει τις μεθόδους προσέγγισής τους και αυτές απέβησαν άκαρπες. Γενικότερα, επιβάλλεται να επισημανθεί ότι ο ιδιωτικός βίος είναι «ιερός» και θα πρέπει να προστατεύεται από όλους και πως μόνο σε εξαιρετικές περιπτώσεις δικαιολογείται η παραβίασή του. Ωστόσο, και σε αυτές, επειδή τα όρια μεταξύ του νόμιμου και του άνομου είναι λεπτά και δυσδιάκριτα, απαιτείται διακριτικότητα και αποφυγή ασυδοσιών. Ταυτόχρονα, όμως, απαραίτητη κρίνεται και η θέσπιση ενός πιο ξεκάθαρου και ορθού νομοθετικού πλαισίου που δε θα επιτρέπει «παρεκκλίσεις». Τέλος, δε θα πρέπει να λησμονηθεί πως όλα εκείνα τα άτομα που θεωρούνται δημόσια πρόσωπα και αποτελούν πρότυπα, προσελκύοντας το κοινό ενδιαφέρον, είναι ανέφικτο να διατηρήσουν το απόλυτο της ιδιωτικής ζωής, «πληρώνοντας» το τίμημα της δημοσιότητας… ΘΕΜΑ: Το δικαίωμα στην ιδιωτική ζωή αποτελεί ιστορική κατάκτηση της δημοκρατίας και του ουμανιστικού κινήματος, καθώς η δημοκρατία είναι το μόνο πολίτευμα που σέβεται τον ιδιωτικό βίο του κάθε πολίτη. Πιστεύετε πως στην εποχή μας το δικαίωμα αυτό γίνεται σεβαστό; Αν όχι, αναφερθείτε και στις επιπτώσεις της παραβίασης του ΙΔΙΩΤΙΚΗ ΖΩΗ
  2. 2. ΑΝΑΛΥΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΜΑΤΟΣ ΠΡΟΛΟΓΟΣ (Μορφή αντίφασης): Στη σύγχρονη εποχή, αν και υφίσταται επικράτηση φιλελεύθερων πολιτευμάτων, πρόοδος του ανθρωπισμού και συνταγματική κατοχύρωση των ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων…..ωστόσο παρατηρείται κατάλυση του ιδιωτικού δικαίου, παραβίαση του προσωπικού βίου, του δικαιώματος του ανθρώπου να διατηρεί το απόρρητο στις κινήσεις και τις επαφές του. ΚΥΡΙΟ ΜΕΡΟΣ Ζήτημα πρώτο: Α) Διαπίστωση παραβιάσεων / παραδείγματα Στις περισσότερες χώρες του πολιτισμένου κόσμου γινόμαστε μάρτυρες (θύτες και θύματα) μιας άγριας κακοποίησης της προσωπικής ζωής από ποικίλους εισβολείς, ιδιωτικούς και δημόσιους. Η σκληρή αυτή πραγματικότητα αφορά κυρίως τους επώνυμους πολίτες, αλλά συχνά αγγίζει και επηρεάζει και τη ζωή των ανωνύμων.  Φιλόδοξοι δημοσιογράφοι με τη δύναμη του μικροφώνου και της κάμερας καταγράφουν ιδιωτικές στιγμές  Αύξηση των σκανδαλοθηρικών εφημερίδων και περιοδικών / αλλοτρίωση των σοβαρών εντύπων (κοσμικές και παραπολιτικές στήλες, στις οποίες το ιδιωτικό επισκιάζει το δημόσιο)  Τηλεοπτικές εκπομπές-reality shows εστιάζουν σε “πικάντικες” πτυχές της προσωπικής ζωής επωνύμων, αλλά και στον πόνο και τη δυστυχία απλών πολιτών αποκαλύπτοντας ατομικά τους δεδομένα  Υποκλοπές και δημοσιοποίηση προσωπικών στοιχείων στο διαδίκτυο  Η ηλεκτρονική παρακολούθηση ως αποτέλεσμα της τεχνολογικής προόδου: υπέρυθρες ακτίνες, ηχοληπτικά μηχανήματα, πομποί, τηλεσκόπια, ειδικές φωτογραφικές μηχανές, δορυφορικά συστήματα, καταγραφή ηλεκτρονικής και τηλεφωνικής επικοινωνίας…(βιώνουμε πλέον την πολιτεία του “μεγάλου αδελφού”)  Ιδιωτικοί αστυνομικοί αποκαλύπτουν απόκρυφες πλευρές της προσωπικής ζωής επωνύμων και μη  Κρατικές μυστικές και μη υπηρεσίες συγκεντρώνουν υλικό γύρω από τη ζωή πολιτών που πιθανολογούνται ως ύποπτοι / τοποθέτηση καμερών σε διάφορους χώρους  Συνθήκη του Σένγκεν (προβλέπει την ανταλλαγή πληροφοριών μεταξύ των κρατών της ΕΕ για τους πολίτες τους)  Συγκέντρωση στοιχείων ως προς την ιδεολογική τοποθέτηση των πολιτών από κομματικούς μηχανισμούς και άλλους φορείς  Ο κοινωνικός περίγυρος ασκεί πιεστικό έλεγχο και διεισδύει στα μύχια της ατομικής ζωής, ιδίως στις κλειστές κοινωνίες, όπως και σε ορισμένες περιπτώσεις οι γονείς έναντι των παιδιών τους. Β) Αίτια παραβίασης προσωπικής ζωής ☼ ΜΜΕ: προσπάθεια αύξησης τηλεθέασης / ακροαματικότητας / αναγνωσιμότητας μέσω παραβίασης ιδιωτικού βίου που «αρέσει» στο κοινόπροσέλκυση διαφημίσεων στα ΜΜΕ (οι επιχειρήσεις προτιμούν να διαφημιστούν σε εκείνα τα μέσα που έχουν υψηλή απήχηση στους πολίτες) και κατ επέκταση αύξηση των κερδών… ☼ Οι καλλιτέχνες επιχειρούν εκούσια και προσχεδιασμένα την αποκάλυψη προσωπικών τους δεδομένων, ενεργειών, σχέσεων, ώστε να βρεθούν στο επίκεντρο της δημοσιότητας, κάτι που τους εγγυάται προβολή, φήμη, ενασχόληση του κοινωνικού σώματος μαζί τους και επομένως και οικονομικά οφέλη… 2
  3. 3. ☼ Εξυπηρέτηση πολιτικών συμφερόντων: διά της γνωστοποίησης του προσωπικού βίου των πολιτικών αντιπάλων και κυρίως άγνωστων πτυχών του παρελθόντος τους πετυχαίνεται μείωση του κύρους τους και άρα ευκολότερη αναρρίχηση των επιτήδειων πολιτικών στην εξουσία // μέσω της δημοσιοποίησης προσωπικών δεδομένων των όποιων επωνύμων (όχι απαραίτητα από τον πολιτικό στίβο), η κοινή γνώμη αποπροσανατολίζεται από τρέχοντα σημαντικά πολιτικά ζητήματα και δεν ασκείται ο απαραίτητος έλεγχος στους πολιτικούς εκπροσώπους, με αποτέλεσμα την ευχέρεια τους σε ασυδοσίες και κατάχρηση εξουσίας… ☼ Κρίση δημοκρατίας και ιδεολογική σύγχυση: στα πλαίσια της ελεύθερης κοινωνίας και της απόλαυσης των προνομίων του δημοκρατικού πολιτεύματος παρεξηγήθηκε η έννοια της ελευθερίας και κατέληξε συνώνυμη της ασυδοσίας, καθώς οι περισσότεροι πλέον θεωρούν ότι δύνανται να πράττουν ό,τι βούλονται…Παράλληλα, σημειώνεται στις μέρες μας μια έκπτωση των ηθών και έντονη κρίση των αξιών (έλλειψη σεβασμού στο συνάνθρωπο, ατομικισμός, απουσία συλλογικών οραμάτων και συνεργασίας..) η παραβίαση του ιδιωτικού βίου υπ αυτές τις συνθήκες γίνεται αναπόφευκτη… ☼ Η έμφυτη περιέργεια του ανθρώπου τον εξωθεί συχνά στο να θέλει να γνωρίζει κάθε πτυχή της ζωής των συμπολιτών του και ιδίως των επωνύμων εκείνων που συνιστούν και πρότυπά του… Ταυτόχρονα, τα συμπλέγματα μειονεξίας και οι φθόνοι εμπάθειες οδηγούν στην ανίχνευση ιδιωτικών μη κολακευτικών στιγμών προς εξευτελισμό των πρωταγωνιστών τους και προς ικανοποίηση των θυτών που αισθάνονται πια λιγότερο κατώτεροι…Όλα τα παραπάνω βέβαια επιδεικνύουν και χαμηλό πνευματικό επίπεδο, γεγονός που δεν επιτρέπει στους παραβιάζοντες να αντιληφθούν το ηθικά μεμπτό της πράξης τους… Ζήτημα δεύτερο: Συνέπειες της παραβίασης ☻ Η παραβίαση ή ο κίνδυνός της προκαλεί αύξηση των ψυχολογικών προβλημάτων, ιδίως όταν το άτομο είναι ευάλωτο και συναισθηματικά ευαίσθητο: άγχος, φόβος, αγωνία, πίεση, νευρώσεις, ανασφάλειες, απογοήτευση, απαισιοδοξία είναι μόνο μερικά από τα αισθήματα που βιώνει… ☻ Μείωση του κύρους και της αξιοπρέπειας του θύματος της παραβίασης εφόσον αποκαλύπτεται κάτι το μεμπτό…Οι σχέσεις του με το κοινωνικό σύνολο πιθανότατα διαταράσσονται και αναπτύσσονται συμπλέγματα κατωτερότητας που συνοδεύονται από τάσεις αυτοπεριθωριοποίησης, καθώς το άτομο νιώθει ντροπή και αισθάνεται δακτυλοδεικτούμενο…Δεν αποκλείεται επίσης η ρατσιστική αντιμετώπισή του απ το κοινωνικό σύνολο και η αποτροπή του από διάφορες κοινωνικές συναναστροφές και δράσεις… ☻ Εγκυμονούνται κίνδυνοι ως προς την επαγγελματική σταδιοδρομία του ατόμου του οποίου η ιδιωτική ζωή απογυμνώθηκε, με πιθανές εκδοχές την εργασιακή στασιμότητά του και σε ορισμένες περιπτώσεις την αναγκαστική παραίτηση ή απόλυσή του από κάποιο εργασιακό χώρο… Οι συνέπειες όμως της παραβίασης μπορεί να επηρεάσουν και τις οικογενειακές σχέσεις ενός ατόμου και να επιφέρουν ισχυρούς κλυδωνισμούς, τέτοιους που ενδέχεται να οδηγήσουν και στη διάλυση μιας οικογένειας (κυριολεκτικά ή και ψυχολογικά…). ☻ Αν δημοσιοποιηθούν τα προσωπικά δεδομένα ενός ατόμου που χαρακτηρίζεται ως εκδικητική προσωπικότητα, με έντονα τα στοιχεία του εγωκεντρισμού, τότε αναμενόμενη είναι η ανάπτυξη της πρακτικής «οφθαλμόν αντί οφθαλμού» και η ύπαρξη αντιποίνων… ☻ Όξυνση της ήδη υπάρχουσας κρίσης των ηθικών αξιών, καθώς μέσω της πράξης της παραβίασης εδραιώνεται η ανηθικότητα, κυριαρχούν τα πάθη, χάνεται η αυτοκυριαρχία, ο αλληλοσεβασμός και η εσωτερική ελευθερία…Συνάμα, όμως, επιτείνεται και η κρίση των 3
  4. 4. ανθρωπίνων σχέσεων, επειδή αμβλύνεται η εμπιστοσύνη προς τον συνάνθρωπο, αφού είναι πια ευρύτατα διαδεδομένη η κατάλυση του ιδιωτικού βίου και ο καθένας αποφεύγει να γνωστοποιήσει τα «προσωπικά» του, φοβούμενος τη διάδοσή τους. Έτσι, οι περισσότεροι περιχαρακώνονται στον εαυτό τους και οι σχέσεις που αναπτύσσονται είναι τυπικές και όχι ουσιαστικές (επιδερμικότητα στις επαφές, αποξένωση, έλλειψη κοινωνικής συνείδησης)… ☻ Εφόσον οι παραβιάσεις του ιδιωτικού βίου εξυπηρετούν πολιτικά συμφέροντα και αποσκοπούν στην ψηφοθηρία και στον αποπροσανατολισμό της κοινής γνώμης, είναι πασίδηλο τότε πως η πολιτική ζωή διαβρώνεται, οι πολίτες αποκτούν απολίτικη συνείδηση και στάση, δεν υφίσταται υγιής συμμετοχή στα κοινά, τα κοινωνικοπολιτικά προβλήματα παραμένουν άλυτα και διογκώνονται και η δημοκρατία υπονομεύεται. Άλλωστε, η καταγραφή της προσωπικής ζωής από διάφορους φορείς θυμίζει μεσαιωνικές πρακτικές, ολοκληρωτικά καθεστώτα και αυταρχικές μεθόδους… ☻ Οι συνέπειες του προβλήματος αφορούν και το επίπεδο του πολιτισμού που αποδεικνύεται ιδιαίτερα χαμηλό, αν αναλογιστούμε το πόσο δημοφιλές είναι το φαινόμενο των παραβιάσεων και ποια η απήχηση των ειδήσεων που προκύπτουν απ αυτές…Αυτό όμως συνιστά ενασχόληση των πολιτών με θέματα υποκουλτούρας, αδιαφορία για ποιοτικές δράσεις και για τα κοινά και πτώση της πολιτιστικής στάθμης… ΕΠΙΛΟΓΟΣ: Απαραίτητη η παροχή ανθρωπιστικής παιδείας ώστε να διαμορφωθούν ολοκληρωμένες προσωπικότητες με κριτικό νου και με συνείδηση της αξίας του δικαιώματος του ιδιωτικού βίου, προκειμένου να τυγχάνει σεβασμού και η δημοκρατία μας να προοδεύει… 4

