Kevin patrick-hobbs vanbex

Kevin Patrick Hobbs HTTPS://LINKEDIN.COM/IN/KEVINHOBBS007
CEO of The Vanbex Group
A dynamic, outgoing individual with the skill and experience to get to the meat of the issue and provide solid strategies ...
The Vanbex Group delivers strategic business consulting and marketing activities for early stage and venture backed compan...
As the CEO he has both internal and external facing responsibilities, ranging from client and project management (business...
He partner closely with the Founder/President to chart The Vanbex Group's future growth and strategic response to an ever-...
He has spearheaded the transition into product development as we build industry specific solutions using blockchain and sm...
The Vanbex Group mission is to further the education and adoption of Blockchain, DLT, Smart Contract technology into every...
WE BELIEVE THAT THIS TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE OUR DIGITAL PROCESSES AND INFRASTRUCTURE HOW THE INTERNET CHANGED THE WAY WE C...
The Vanbex Group is an accomplished Digital Currency and Blockchain firm. We design and develop effective blockchain strat...
×