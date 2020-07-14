4. belajar daring (daviq)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pengantar Pembelajaran Daring Masa Pengenalan Lingkungan Sekolah SMA Negeri 1 Wanasalam 2020 Mohamad Daviq Fahrizal
Proses Belajar Mengajar Luring / Tatap Muka / Offline Daring / Online √
Kementerian Pendidikan dan Kebudayaan (Kemendikbud) menerbitkan Surat Edaran Nomor 15 Tahun 2020 tentang Pedoman Penyeleng...
Belajar bisa dimana saja dan darimana saja !
Media Pembelajaran Daring Tablet / IpadKomputer Telepon Pintar (Smartphone)
Aplikasi Pembelajaran Daring ZeniusRumah Belajar Ruang Guru Youtube Google ClassroomWhat’s App
Hal yang paling utama dalam melakukan pembelajaran daring adalah : Kemauan dan Motivasi yang Kuat Untuk Belajar
Masa Pengenalan Lingkungan Sekolah (MPLS)
SMAN 1 WANASALAM
Tahun Pelajaran 2020 - 2021

