Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MUSIC VIDEO ASSIGNMENT 2 YOUR GROUP NAME HERE
GUIDANCE This template PowerPoint presentation includes all the relevant elements you need to cover in your Music Video As...
TASK 1 Idea Generation and Research
RESEARCH & IDEA GENERATION Select a song/track that you like [or don’t like!] Generate three ideas for music videos employ...
1.IDEA -my first music video idea for this song would be a concert themed video where the audience is mainly female like a...
2.IDEA -The second music video idea using this song would be a romance genre including the male artist who sings the song ...
3.IDEA My last final idea using this sound for a music video would be a montage of different locations such as fields, car...
RESEARCH Watch a selection of videos to get your ideas started, make note of a minimum of 5 – add extra slides, screenshot...
LOVE STORY(MUSIC VIDEO)HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE. COM/WATCH?V=8XG3VE8IE_E In this music video the narrative is two characters Wi...
A THOUSAND YEARS(MUSIC VIDEO)HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE .COM/WATCH?V=RTOVBOTYX00This first music video uses a narrative story by ...
WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE (MUSIC VIDEO)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AtDnEC4zak In this music video there is editing skills...
IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING (MUSIC VIDEO) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jO2wSpAoxA This music video is similar to the recen...
CAME HERE FOR LOVE (MUSIC VIDEO)HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE. COM/WATCH?V=UQ8FE3KKIBK This music video straight away shows the main...
POTENTIAL SONGS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24u3NoPvgMw - heather https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdvOdJ-4tGk –dead to...
POTENTIAL TECHNIQUES Potential techniques I may use in my music video are medium and close-up shots theses are the two mai...
CONVENTIONS YOU PLAN TO USE Conventions are very important in a music video they allow the audience to be familiar with th...
MIND MAP OF IDEAS [SUMMARY OF IDEAS]
SUMMARY 5 opportunities of your ideas 1.Using Photoshop and new editing skills in my music video ideas is definitely an op...
SUMMARY 5 restrictions to your ideas 1.The weather could be a big restriction for my ideas because some ideas I came up wi...
FINAL IDEA – ARTIST/TITLE/INFO Conan Gray-heather (21 years old 5 December 1998) This song is based on Conan's own persona...
FINAL IDEA – TRACK SUMMARY The song ‘heather” is a heartbreaking track (you can tell Conan hates Heather, as much as he do...
FINAL IDEA – YOUR IDEA The final idea which I have chosen to create is the love story genre music video because when plann...
TASK 2 Pre-production Assessment
GUIDANCE: PRE-PRODUCTION ASSESSMENT You need to assess the viability of your production and investigate what is required t...
TITLE OF PRODUCTION/PRODUCTION OUTLINE Overall, when looking back at my plan and different ideas I am going to make a narr...
LOCATIONSMy locations are varied, and I have pictures which have locations of house places, to eat and public places such ...
EQUIPMENT What do you need? E.g. equipment, resources? Mostly from college, but who do you need to speak to get this kit? ...
FACILITIES The main way I will edit my videos Is through premier pro this is where I will insert all the clips and begin p...
PERSONNEL Involved within my crew is only one person which is my Best friend, Sophie who will be the main and only charact...
PROPS/COSTUME/ETC In my music video only one prop would be included which is makeup this will be give the audience an idea...
TASK 3.1 Visual Planning
PRE- VISUALISATION/CONCEPT BOARDS Tool for exploring the direction and visuals Provides inspiration and information for th...
MOODBOARD/IDEAS:
MY COLOUR SCHEMES: I want my colour schemes to match with the mood of the music video and make the audience understand the...
KEY MOMENTS AND MISE-EN-SCENE IDEA: In my music video will include 3 key moments the first one is in the beginning as she ...
RIP-O-MATIC You should also construct a 15-20second Rip-o-matic test reel using existing footage to convey the type of vid...
STRUCTURAL BREAKDOWN Breakdown your track into it basic sections [e.g. intro, verse, chorus, verse, etc] and apply broad v...
VERSE 1 & 2This is the intro to the song when my performer is waking up and getting ready for her day the location of this...
VERSE 3 & CHORUS This is the last part of my verse which will be when she is back in her home location getting ready for b...
STORYBOARDING Your storyboard should bring your idea to life Provide an idea of the sequencing of you video Provides a bas...
STORYBOARD
STORYBOARD
STORYBOARD
STORYBOARD
SHOT LIST Your shot list should contain the sequential breakdown of what you need to shoot for your video It should work i...
SHOTLIST
TASK 3.2 Organisational Planning
PRODUCTION GROUP INFO Include names, contact info, and defined roles at difference stages of production, using a table is ...
RISK ASSESSMENT -my performer could slip over and hurt themselves on any pavements due to if the weather is raining. -COVI...
CONTINGENCY PLAN
SCHEDULE Filming my first half of the music video on 6th of October this is the week that I'm not in college but will comp...
CLEARANCE AND PERMISSIONS Any place you film and anyone you use in the filming of your video must have a completed form
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

P1

12 views

Published on

p1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

P1

  1. 1. MUSIC VIDEO ASSIGNMENT 2 YOUR GROUP NAME HERE
  2. 2. GUIDANCE This template PowerPoint presentation includes all the relevant elements you need to cover in your Music Video Assignment It is suggested you save this PP in a different name and share it with your group so you always have a copy – some sections require you to delete the information on the slide and replace with your own work Add more pages to each section where necessary [you should be doing this!] Add visuals as you see necessary This document will be added to as you progress through the pre-production phase. Delete this slide when complete
  3. 3. TASK 1 Idea Generation and Research
  4. 4. RESEARCH & IDEA GENERATION Select a song/track that you like [or don’t like!] Generate three ideas for music videos employing styles, techniques and conventions that we have looked at in previous sessions. Explore how you could interpret the song differently using different methods You can add any extra info you think is relevant, images, mind maps, etc For quick mind maps you could use bubbl.us to generate these
  5. 5. 1.IDEA -my first music video idea for this song would be a concert themed video where the audience is mainly female like a fan base of a male artist with flashbacks in the music video of the artist also moving around in his house therefore this shows the audience his daily lifestyle of his home and his career. The colour scheme in this video would be desaturated colours like dark blues, black low lighting which would represent the type of person the artist is to the audience. I would also include a lot of cuts in the video which go with the beat of the song to make the concert parts look a lot more realistic and give more of an atmosphere.
  6. 6. 2.IDEA -The second music video idea using this song would be a romance genre including the male artist who sings the song and a women set in different locations such as pool,house,in the street and outside the women's house. The video set out begins with the artist throwing rocks at her house which involves talking then switches to a pool location with dancers and the women next to the artist and then lastly in the street passing each other this will involve editing like the images sliding onto one another with also short cuts except for the first part which includes talking. The idea of this music video is to leave the audience almost puzzled and make them want to know more (cliffhanger) as they both split up in the ending. This music video would be like a short film fit into one.
  7. 7. 3.IDEA My last final idea using this sound for a music video would be a montage of different locations such as fields, car location of female character this wouldn't have much of a background narrative but would reflect towards the girl going through a heartbreak and changing her identity by expressing her feelings through the song. This includes a lot of angle and short cut changes and showing hints of the story so the audience can be left with slight clues. This would also have dark lighting changes and near the end colours like pinks will be involved.
  8. 8. RESEARCH Watch a selection of videos to get your ideas started, make note of a minimum of 5 – add extra slides, screenshot the video and in bullet point note down info in terms of camera, editing, art design, performance, etc and how this might link to your production Hint! You’ve already done this in your case study, so you can summarise that here where relevant
  9. 9. LOVE STORY(MUSIC VIDEO)HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE. COM/WATCH?V=8XG3VE8IE_E In this music video the narrative is two characters With a theme of love which runs throughout the video. The dress codes are significant to the video as it helps to tell the story behind this song the way the dress code is shown is almost like a fairytale story. This music video is set in different locations the first setting is a high school and the progresses to show them in a castle, a ball room, the woods and the park. I believe these scenes resemble a lot to Shakespeare and reminds me of the play Romeo and Juliet. The video follows its main conventions as a pop video as it still cuts to show Taylor swift singing directly to the camera. A main part I noticed was that her dress codes change to show which time periods are presented in the video this is something I want to include in my music video, so my audience have a clear understanding. There are a range of different shots used ranging from close ups and The lighting also changes depending on the mood which is an idea which I like and believe is important. When they are dancing in the ballroom it is quite dull which adds to the romantic feel and makes it more intimate. This video seems to describe unrequited love between two people who are forbidden to be
  10. 10. A THOUSAND YEARS(MUSIC VIDEO)HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE .COM/WATCH?V=RTOVBOTYX00This first music video uses a narrative story by letting the audience figure out the story it does this by featuring actors this is similar to what I want to include in my music video a storyline that is left on a cliffhanger for the audience to question what's next?. This video has a lot of different camera angles and cuts often to the beat of the music which is something else which links to my production because I believe it fits in a lot better with the music and keeps the audience excited. Another edit used in the video is is a fade effect this is used a lot in the video and is a technique which I will link in my production because its a lot more effective slowly building into the next clip rather than just switching fast. There's also a repetitive colour schemes of dark blue in this video and dark colours which matches the tone of music this is another thing which links towards my production as it matches the heartbreak storyline and creates a low emotion until the end.
  11. 11. WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE (MUSIC VIDEO)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AtDnEC4zak In this music video there is editing skills of a split screen and a storyline of to different people living their daily life I like the idea of this because its almost like a movie and is easy to understand, this storyline links to mine a lot so it gives me ideas on how I can produce my own. Another technique used is the way this is filmed I also like this because it isn't just filmed in one location there is a range and everyone has a different atmosphere, I think this is a good way to show a music video because it keeps the audience intrigued instead of getting bored at watching the same location for 2 minutes straight. The scenes including both of there phones (texting each other) this is something I will include because these are hints towards the audience and makes it look more realistic. The colours schemes are also neutral shades like red which is powerful and strong.
  12. 12. IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING (MUSIC VIDEO) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jO2wSpAoxA This music video is similar to the recent one I annotated as it includes the split screen but also has a lot of medium long shots and the camera slowly moves to the characters movements, this slow motion will be used in my production, so the audience has time to focus on the characters and to move in time with the music speed. The colour schemes are dull as the location is in a house with barley any lighting only through the window which again links to the beat of the music. I also noticed the close-up shots which I will include so therefore I have a range of different angles. Another editing idea I liked was the font used at the beginning of the name of the song this is something which links into my production as I am looking to add a title to let my audience know the name.
  13. 13. CAME HERE FOR LOVE (MUSIC VIDEO)HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE. COM/WATCH?V=UQ8FE3KKIBK This music video straight away shows the main focus is love as all the performers are shown in couples, Ella Eyre who's is featured in the song and music video shows this is aimed at more of a younger audience as she is also young herself. In the video the use of fast and slow pace editing is used when the music is slow and speed up when the dance genre is on in the chorus this is also something I like as the video speed matches with the pace of the song and is something I am looking to include. The costumes are of a typical young female she wears many different costumes such as at the start it’s a crop top and switches to trousers and a big jacket to show her personality. Shots included are mid shots and close ups and long shots these are all different to show the performer in different angles and so the audience keep entertained and don’t get bored. I also noticed the editing in the video that the beat of the song is fast to match the style and for example when the chorus is sung the editing is fast paced which goes
  14. 14. POTENTIAL SONGS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24u3NoPvgMw - heather https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdvOdJ-4tGk –dead to me https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AG-erEMhumc - broke me first https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjOhZZyn30k -put your records on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lY2yjAdbvdQ-treat you better https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jO2wSpAoxA -If the world was ending I chose these potential songs because most of these have a slow pace and that is my aim for my music video to have a slow song which will fit my clips I am planning on some of my clips to be edited to slow motion because these will be cut in time with the music. These song names also relate a lot to the narrative of the story and the romance genre which it is always best to make sure the song chosen matches perfectly with the story so therefore the audience don’t get confused by the meaning of the lyrics. These two songs I am leaning too because of the meaning behind the song and slow pace.
  15. 15. POTENTIAL TECHNIQUES Potential techniques I may use in my music video are medium and close-up shots theses are the two main types of shots I will be focusing on because I want my audience to have a clear view of the clips and if the camera is out of focus and too far away it can be quiet hard to tell what's happening in the clip. I am also using close ups because this links in with my storyline of the character because they will be able to see the emotions of both sad and happy whilst the camera is close up this also gives a better effect and I will be using other techniques such as lighting which is very important when producing a music video this is because different types of lighting reflect on the mood of the image therefore my audience can understand all the tones and moods my video will give off. I want to include both dark and light lighting to also show the emotion again and the process of ‘heartbreak'. For this I could include coloured filters to place in front of my camera for different coloured lighting and I would mostly focus on reds, dark blues and yellows because these are powerful and strong tones which links to how my music video will come across to my audience.Examples for the type of shots which will be included in the music video. Coloured filters
  16. 16. CONVENTIONS YOU PLAN TO USE Conventions are very important in a music video they allow the audience to be familiar with the genres and provides a structure to the video so that the audience understand and somehow relate and suits the videos in some way. A main convention is the mise-en scene of the different lighting, the lighting I will use will be day light and when it comes to editing, I may add effects to brighten the lighting depending on the part of the song because of the emotions in other parts I will dim the lighting this also links to the performers facial expressions included in my video will be crying which is showing sad emotions but then it will switch to happy and cheerful by the performer smiling towards the end. I will also include a lot of powerful; body language for example posture will be straight this is because I want my audience to understand the process of a breakup sand realize she will always be strong and powerful women who focuses on herself. My performer also will include different costumes (dress codes) and wear makeup in some shots this is to show the performers personality and style which will be girly but edgy style with natural and full face depending on the location, therefore my audience could relate to my performer and then relate to my music video. Makeup looks which I will use on the performer examples, mostly natural so the audience can see the real performer as her being herself.
  17. 17. MIND MAP OF IDEAS [SUMMARY OF IDEAS]
  18. 18. SUMMARY 5 opportunities of your ideas 1.Using Photoshop and new editing skills in my music video ideas is definitely an opportunity because I am able to learn new bits of editing and use this in the future for other projects to also improve my experience within premier pro as I know the basics and will be able to learn new skills. 2.Another opportunity is I will gain camera experience this means as I will be moving my phone into different angles and trying to get the perfect position, I will be practicing this which means the outcome of this project could be that I now can take or video in the best angles which look professional. 3.I will also be using YouTube to upload my music video on, which I have never done before so this could help me in the future if I was to ever need to upload something, I will have learnt how to do this already. 4.With my location being set in a public place this will help me gain a lot of camera confidence which I believe is a thing by filming with other people around this could also help in the future if I ever have to film again in public places, I will have much more confidence by practicing now. 5.Lastly another opportunity will be getting the perfect lighting by placing my camera in different angles I can find the best types of lighting for the shots therefore I can practice and finally be able to take perfect shots on my first time with the correct lighting because I wouldn’t want my shot to look unprofessional.
  19. 19. SUMMARY 5 restrictions to your ideas 1.The weather could be a big restriction for my ideas because some ideas I came up with where to film outside and the weather could be either too hot or most likely too cold or raining which if it is raining this is a big problem for me and my performer would ruin her costume and the makeup used, therefore this would lead to me having to delay recording and would have to wait and depend on the weather which could make me loose out on a lot of time. 2.Another restriction would be COVID and when out in the public a lot of places are hard to get into without a booking and things could get worse by the time, I begin filming my music video which could also delay a lot of things such as public transport was something, I was going to include but as face masks must be worn this would cause a lot for my music video. 3.My performer in my team may cancel last minute or not show up for the music video which could cause a lot of problems and my music video could end up not being exactly how I wanted the outcome to be and my plan would be messed up by then having to use the backup plan. 4.I may not stick to my plan and storyboard therefore when it comes to gathering all the clips and putting them together some of them could not match or look correct within the video this means I would have to either restart my whole videos and try again or have to wait to film more bits which could be time consuming and be confusing. 5.I could be finishing of editing my video at home as not having time in college which would mean I wouldn’t have access to premier pro which is my main and only source I know how to work; this means I would have to find other music video editors which have similar tools to premier and spend time learning how to use them apps-this could lead me to loosing my work I had before.
  20. 20. FINAL IDEA – ARTIST/TITLE/INFO Conan Gray-heather (21 years old 5 December 1998) This song is based on Conan's own personal experience of him loving someone who doesn't’t love him back or someone he has lost this is the idea I get from this lyrics as it’s a slow song. Conan Gray is an American singer-songwriter and social media personality and started of by posting covers on YouTube and from then he grew by singing record deals. Similar artists to Conan are Billie Eillish, The Neighborhood and foster the people these all have a genre of pop music and indie pop as his lyrics are very direct and attract a specific audience that relate to the lyrics or who are going through similar points in their life. One of my main reasons as to why I chose this song is because this song doesn't’t include a music video therefore I am able to think and create my own ideas of what videos would match well with this type of song and really focus on the lyrics and true meaning behind them later on in these slides. This is the song lyric video which is produced in his ‘journal’ to show his audience how he actually produced this song. This is also one of his most well-known produced song.
  21. 21. FINAL IDEA – TRACK SUMMARY The song ‘heather” is a heartbreaking track (you can tell Conan hates Heather, as much as he doesn’t want to, because he hates the way the person who is in love with her makes him feel) genre about a girl named heather the person who Conan was in love with, but they wasn't in love with him. This song gives out a lot of sadness because the pace is a slow and low sound it isn't happy or fast this is because it relates to the background of the narrative that Conan isn't happy and is sad over heather choosing someone else over him this relates towards my meaning as she gets over her ex and no longer wants to go back and Conan stated he wouldn't go back to heather but still misses her. I chose this song because I think it will fit in well with my different locations and the pace of my video as I am wanting a slow music video with short clips to cut to the beats. This song uses an acoustic guitar which slows the pace down a lot which I believe will also fit well with my performers pace in the video. In Conan's video he includes verse 1,pre chorus, chorus, verse 2 etc. and repeats this a lot and a bridge (Section that provides relief from the repetitive nature of many songs) this is something I want to use as a guide when putting the video together to fit correctly in these verses and choruses. HEATHER
  22. 22. FINAL IDEA – YOUR IDEA The final idea which I have chosen to create is the love story genre music video because when planning I had much more realistic ideas which I know I am able to produce and take the videos with no problems, this includes a range of locations and only includes one character which is a lot easier as I shouldn't have no restrictions to COVID for not being able to make the video. This music video includes a narrative which is going through a heartbreak and moving on and becoming happy throughout the video she continues her daily lifestyle and soon gets over him. Another music video named ‘we don’t talk anymore’ was a video which really inspired me towards this specific idea because when a music video includes a narrative it becomes a lot more interesting and the audience won't become bored easily, this will be just like a sneak peak and breakdown of a film. I will include imagery of sight in my music video of the location which she is in which will be a calm place like videos of the sun and trees also used organic so my audience can understand her feelings from her actions and mise-en-scene.
  23. 23. TASK 2 Pre-production Assessment
  24. 24. GUIDANCE: PRE-PRODUCTION ASSESSMENT You need to assess the viability of your production and investigate what is required to enable you to make your music video Much of this task is hypothetical, which means you will need to investigate standard costings for such a production and apply these to your planned production considering which equipment you would need and resources, etc Resources to support this are in the Pre-production assessment folder on Blackboard Delete the questions on each slide and insert your responses
  25. 25. TITLE OF PRODUCTION/PRODUCTION OUTLINE Overall, when looking back at my plan and different ideas I am going to make a narrative music video the outcome I am looking for is to have produced a range of clips which are edited to cut short with different lengths (some long) therefore I will need to have took a lot of clips to make sure when I come to editing the video when put together should not be too short as I need a over 2- minute video. This will be with my music playing in the background I also made in my plan videos which will match my music. The music track I have chosen is a slow track with a guitar in the background some points get a lot faster and the pace picks up this is when I will add more shorter clips to make it look like they have cut faster it also becomes a lot more professional when the beats match to the clips. The mood to this song comes across very down and sad by the artists voice and is soothing which is a good structure and will match my own music video especially with how my character acts in the video (emotions). Another editing skill I could include is to slow down my videos incase any look to fast and don’t match the pace of this music track I will do this by editing with premier pro to slow any parts needed because in some points the music is just playing with no singing involved. I believe this looks a lot better for this type of song and will give a much better effect to the video as a whole.
  26. 26. LOCATIONSMy locations are varied, and I have pictures which have locations of house places, to eat and public places such as a local town. This is an idea of where my locations will be to film mini parts of each clip this will almost be like a day in the life(continuing with life after a heartbreak), the best times for me to film these will be throughout the day with the natural day light with some parts on the night. My limitations and risks are mostly the weather because I would prefer the weather to be both rainy and warm which I would film these on different days this links to my character as I could try capture her in the rain and as she gradually gets over the heartbreak the sun begins to appear in the clips near the end of the video to change the mood, I will manage all this by filming more than once on different days throughout the week to see any weather changes. Another risk could be the distance to get to these locations as they are about 15 minutes away from me, but I can manage this by getting dropped of in these arears or public transport. I will have access to most of these locations as they are open up to the public the only one will be my friends house where I will be filming In those specific location's bedroom, bathroom and kitchen which I will ask for access to film. Cost doesn't really involve in this music video as the areas aren't too hard to not be able to film the only two locations which would involve costs are public transport and restaurant areas, which will be fine to manage as its only a small cost. RESTAURAN T PUBLIC TRANSPORT LOCAL TOWNS/CITIE HOUSE
  27. 27. EQUIPMENT What do you need? E.g. equipment, resources? Mostly from college, but who do you need to speak to get this kit? What is available? When? Look at equipment hire places, etc Equipment I could potentially use are the cameras provided in college however for this I would need to book specific days to use the cameras and also would need to think about transport for the cameras to get to college, therefore it would be much easier to use my phone which will be part of the equipment this will be used for filming every clip so then I can transfer these onto my laptop or use my email. Other resources I will need mainly is my mood board and shot list because this will be much easier and more helpful and to make sure I don’t forget any shots when it comes to editing the music video, it is also a guide and I will make sure to always have this on me when I am recording.
  28. 28. FACILITIES The main way I will edit my videos Is through premier pro this is where I will insert all the clips and begin placing them in order and adding my audio sound onto the background. I wouldn't be needing to add any graphic in because I am aiming for a more simple but detailed video where I will only be including some edits. These edits will mainly be adding on colours or changing the colour scheme of that clip and adjusting lighting changes to make sure the clips are clear. Also I will add fade in drops and certain transitions when the clips cut. For example as a plan B incase, I was to loose my work or the work didn't go to plan I could use software such as Windows movie maker instead although this would be new to me as I normally only use premier pro, this is something which I could also use at home to complete whereas I use premier pro in college a main reasons due to this could be COVID rules depending on the situation.
  29. 29. PERSONNEL Involved within my crew is only one person which is my Best friend, Sophie who will be the main and only character acting in my clips. She has a lot of strengths for the music video as she is confident and likes to act whilst being filmed and is very photogenic which is a great strength for this type of video. She isn't camera shy or nervous to film which is exactly what I need to make the video come across a lot more professional and realistic. However a weakness could be being able to stay serious whilst being filmed and keeping into the character I will turn this into a strength my making sure I also stay serious as I will be filming the music video. Another weakness which could occur is showing up on time and making sue the film times aren't cancelled last minute as this could delay my work and ruin most of my plans, I will make sure this doesn't occur by picking specific dates when we can film and times to make sure these happen. But as I have already asked Sophie, we have planned days out throughout the week. However I will not have to transport my crew member because I will be transporting to her which will be a lot easier for me. Cost implications could occur because I need clips in a restaurant with Sophie eating so I would have to pay for the food and any public transport clips if I decide to take this depending on COVID. BACKUP PLAN- I made a plan B incase Sophie would cancel last minute, and I would
  30. 30. PROPS/COSTUME/ETC In my music video only one prop would be included which is makeup this will be give the audience an idea to performer that she is showing what aspect make her feel free and comfortable in and happy. I am mostly just focusing on the costumes which my performer will be wearing I will either have a change of outfits through the week and they will begin with quite dull, effortless clothing and in the video, it progresses to more classy casual up to date clothes to show the change of the mood which will match with the song. Therefore my colour scheme will be whites, blacks and then change to add more colourful and saturated vibe like blues and reds. This is also another reason as to why I won't be filming all in one day as it wont look as realistic and I want to include full different looks such as a different hairstyle and clothing so I can mix it up and make it look like real life. Theses are ideas of neutral tones which I like and could feature in the music video this can link with the pace of the song as it comes across as calm and slow just like these colours. My phone which cold be clast as a prop will be used for the text messages of the other person involved in the heartbreak storyline, as this will help my (Example on the phone)
  31. 31. TASK 3.1 Visual Planning
  32. 32. PRE- VISUALISATION/CONCEPT BOARDS Tool for exploring the direction and visuals Provides inspiration and information for the “look & feel” Presents key moments in your video A means to sketch/plan ideas Information on colour/lighting Defining the “mise-en-scene” Include as much here as you like, but keep it relevant to the production, the following slides have been left blank for you to approach in your own way, add more as you need to Extension suggestion: edit a short sequence of clips that have inspired or influenced your video [similar to this: http://io9.com/5941145/this-directors-video-pitch-for- hunger-games-might-be-better-than-the-real-movie]
  33. 33. MOODBOARD/IDEAS:
  34. 34. MY COLOUR SCHEMES: I want my colour schemes to match with the mood of the music video and make the audience understand the performers different emotions throughout the music video. I want to be able to use premier pro to add a saturation and de saturation to the clips for example if my performers mood is happy the clip will be a saturated colour the saturation will be an orange/yellow colour because these colours represent enthusiasm, happiness and determination. As her makeup will be quite natural lipstick colours such as red will also bring out a bold look to the performer and make her stand out to the video these colour pop more which is why I will be including these.Another main colour which I will use is a dark blue to give of a ‘cool’ mood this will be for when my performers mood is down with de saturated and a dark look to the clips this could be from the natural light in her bedroom and I can use premier to dim the lighting with a tint of blue. The colour blue can present sadness or feeling low a saying used for this is ‘he's feeling blue', therefore my audience should notice the mood straight away I like the idea of using colours to show emotions
  35. 35. KEY MOMENTS AND MISE-EN-SCENE IDEA: In my music video will include 3 key moments the first one is in the beginning as she is getting ready to leave the house at this point the mood is very low (as described in the colour scheme PowerPoint) and this moment shows the audience that its okay to not be okay just after a breakup, the second moment is her shopping this mood changes fast because she is distracting herself and keeping busy which the audience would understand that this is the best way because I want my audience to almost feel Asif they are going through this with my performer (make my audience intrigued).The last key moment is her getting back home and preparing herself for bed at this moment she feels Asif she is already getting over him and is a strong independent as she ignores his texts because he realizes she's doing just fine without him. The main way the mise-en-scene will be shown is through her facial expressions by the way she is smiling at points and other by crying and looking down which will mostly be shown at the makeup scenes. It will also be shown through her body language and the way she reacts to certain this which will occur for example when she receives a texts message from him. I am including these in my music video because it gives a clearer understanding and makes this music video look almost like a film and is a way of expressing the performers emotions through
  36. 36. RIP-O-MATIC You should also construct a 15-20second Rip-o-matic test reel using existing footage to convey the type of video you want to make (Completed in my blogger)
  37. 37. STRUCTURAL BREAKDOWN Breakdown your track into it basic sections [e.g. intro, verse, chorus, verse, etc] and apply broad visual ideas to each section You can use this as the master template for your production, then add more shots to each section when you develop your full visual plan You should create a slide showing all the sections of the song, then add a slide for each section with timings, lyrics, what happens and details on specific shots You could storyboard and shot list each section as you go, to break up the process.
  38. 38. VERSE 1 & 2This is the intro to the song when my performer is waking up and getting ready for her day the location of this verse is her in her bedroom and kitchen and doing her makeup. In this parts the shots will be mainly medium close ups of her in bed waking up and long shots of her bedroom to get an idea of her location. This next verse moves to the part when she is in a different location which is a town and the whole clips are of her moving around and walking. She is shopping in these clips to distract herself and these will be mainly close ups and medium shots + a behind the shoulder shot on the train.
  39. 39. VERSE 3 & CHORUS This is the last part of my verse which will be when she is back in her home location getting ready for bed with a whole different mood. And features her taking her makeup of and going on her phone. The shots I intend to use in this section will be medium close ups mostly showing her face and phone therefore I can include her emotions close up, so the audience focus on my performer for A metaphor for saying this person is attractive and would make someone's eyes better (relating to herself) At this point her emotions will show happiness and feeling better without him.
  40. 40. STORYBOARDING Your storyboard should bring your idea to life Provide an idea of the sequencing of you video Provides a basis for production Suggested online storyboard creators are:  https://www.storyboardthat.com  http://www.pixton.com [very complicated]  http://www.storyjumper.com [allows you to insert your own images] Alternatively, hand draw or photograph your storyboard and scan or copy to insert it onto your slides There are lots of tips collected together on Blackboard!
  41. 41. STORYBOARD
  42. 42. STORYBOARD
  43. 43. STORYBOARD
  44. 44. STORYBOARD
  45. 45. SHOT LIST Your shot list should contain the sequential breakdown of what you need to shoot for your video It should work in partnership with your storyboard It will be your working document when you film It should contain the shot number, scene number, shot description, framing and action you will see It should also have information on performers in the scene and other props, etc Shot list template is on Blackboard in the pre-production folder.
  46. 46. SHOTLIST
  47. 47. TASK 3.2 Organisational Planning
  48. 48. PRODUCTION GROUP INFO Include names, contact info, and defined roles at difference stages of production, using a table is suggested NAMES: CONTACT INFO: STAGES OF PRODUCTION: Jessica Crosland 07901703621 Recording behind the camera. Sophie Hilton 07472758989 My main character and (only) featured in the whole video with different locations.
  49. 49. RISK ASSESSMENT -my performer could slip over and hurt themselves on any pavements due to if the weather is raining. -COVID, can put my performer at risk if out in the public in a busy place therefore I will maintain social distancing and try find less crowded places and make sure to wear masks at appropriate times for
  50. 50. CONTINGENCY PLAN
  51. 51. SCHEDULE Filming my first half of the music video on 6th of October this is the week that I'm not in college but will complete my planning the days before I film this part it will be for at least 3 hours in a city walking around and filming the location this also includes dining in a restaurant which could potentially take an hour itself. I will then on Friday the 9th of October complete my second half of filming which will be in sophies house this will also take around three hours again therefore 6 hours will have been spend on the filming of my music video, this will only be located in the house therefore I wont be wasting time to travel as much. Lastly about 14 hours will be spent on the timetable week in college editing my clips using premier pro I believe this is definitely enough time for me to complete this because I find premier easy to use and simple therefore, I shouldn’t waste much time putting my clips together.
  52. 52. CLEARANCE AND PERMISSIONS Any place you film and anyone you use in the filming of your video must have a completed form

×