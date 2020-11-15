Job roles brief 2020 (002)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unit 3: Introduction to Professional Practice Job Roles and Working in the Creative Media Production Industry
Introduction to Professional Practice • Unit 3 is designed to introduce the variety of roles, responsibilities, employment...
Assessment criteria/Task List 1. Understand progression opportunities within the creative media sector. 1.1 Locate, access...
Task 1: Illustrated Sector Guide [1.1] Research a sector of the industry that you are interested in working in [e.g. film ...
Task 4: Music Video Process Log [2.1, 2.2] Complete the Music Video Process Log to evidence how you worked technically dur...
Illustrated Sector Guide
Task 1: Illustrated Sector Guide [1.1] Research a sector of the industry that you are interested in working in [e.g. film ...
What we want from you is research in to the part of the media industry that you are most interested in. That could be film...
When making your illustrated guide, think carefully about all the elements involved. A good guide will have: • Concise inf...
Fashion journalism/brand communication, social media Branding and communication is an important part and tool of brand man...
Practitioner Research
Task 2: Practitioner Research File [1.1] Within your chosen sector identify someone who is a notable practitioner and prod...
What we want from you is research a specific person that works in the part of the industry you made your illustrated guide...
When making a fact file, think carefully about all the elements involved. A good fact file will have: • Concise and releva...
SUZY MENKES Born 24th December 1943 in Buckinghamshire Suzy is a British journalist and fashion critic. Early life, Educat...
5 Year Plan.
What are you currently doing to pursue a career in your chosen field? I am currently in college and I previously studies l...
What do you plan to do next in the pursuit of your chosen field? Continue with level 3 with this year and next and come ou...
Select at least three potential University courses that would help you further your career aims. You should state what the...
What type of work experience do you think you would need to help you in your future career? How might you be able to find ...
What specific skills do you need to develop? There should be a mix of industry specific skills and also personal developme...
In 5 years time I will… In 5 years time I am hoping to either be in my last year of university or finished and having a jo...
Music Video Process Log
Task 4: Music Video Process Log [2.1, 2.2] Complete the Music Video Process Log to evidence how you worked technically dur...
End of Year Review
Task 5: End of Year Review [2.1, 2.2, 3.1, 3.2] Produce an end of year review looking at how you have worked across the ye...
Which productions have worked/not worked?
How you have managed your time?
What skills you have developed?
How you have worked with others?
How you organised your time, resources and equipment throughout the year?
Produce an action plan for Year 2 selecting 5 key areas you wish to focus on to develop further. Area to work on Actions t...
  1. 1. Unit 3: Introduction to Professional Practice Job Roles and Working in the Creative Media Production Industry
  2. 2. Introduction to Professional Practice • Unit 3 is designed to introduce the variety of roles, responsibilities, employment and progression opportunities available in this sector, Media Production. • As such you will be investigating your own options, methods of work and planning for the future. • Assessment in this unit is from set assignments and the cumulative production journal at the end of the year. • It is therefore important that you not only track the process of how you have worked in each project, but also how you have developed over the year
  3. 3. Assessment criteria/Task List 1. Understand progression opportunities within the creative media sector. 1.1 Locate, access and use information to support own development. - Illustrated sector guide - Practitioner research file - Five Year Plan 2. Understand the skills needed to pursue a career in the creative media sector. 2.1 Critically evaluate a range of working practices and methods. - Music Video Process Log - End of Year Review 2.2 Apply knowledge of working practices to support own development. - Music Video Process Log - End of Year Review 3. Be able to carry out roles and responsibilities consistent with professional practice. 3.1 Organise self and work to meet deadlines and targets. - End of Year 1 review 3.2 Demonstrate consideration and professionalism in working with others. - End of Year 1 review
  Task 2: Practitioner Research File [1.1] Within your chosen sector identify someone who is a notable practitioner and produce a fact file about them. Research their journey to where they are now; look at education, experience, skillset and look for insightful quotes about them and by them to build a picture of who they are and how they work. Task 3: Five Year Plan [1.1] Produce a plan taking into account where you are now, what you will need to do next and how to go about that in the next 5 years. Outline educational requirements [college, University, courses, etc], experience you will need/would like to gain and personal development that will be necessary to you in your future plans.
  Task 5: End of Year Review [2.1, 2.2, 3.1, 3.2] Produce an end of year review looking at how you have worked across the year, considering each stage of production, which productions have worked/not worked, how you have managed your time, what skills you have developed, how you have worked with others and how you organised your time, resources and equipment throughout the year. You should then produce an action plan for Year 2 selecting 5 key areas you wish to focus on to develop further.
  6. 6. Illustrated Sector Guide
  7. 7. Task 1: Illustrated Sector Guide [1.1] Research a sector of the industry that you are interested in working in [e.g. film production, TV, radio, graphic design, etc]. Use the information you find to produce an illustrated guide to that sector. Include facts about employment, skills needed, workforce information, etc.
  8. 8. What we want from you is research in to the part of the media industry that you are most interested in. That could be films, magazines, video games, television, journalism… whatever you are interested in. Find out about that industry. What jobs roles are available? What skills do people need to work in that industry? What level of education is needed? How diverse, or not, is the industry? We want some good facts and figures that you can take and then use in your illustrated guide. Write down the information that you find, and keep a record of where you found it. It’s best to get lots of research, and then pick the most useful information from that.
  9. 9. When making your illustrated guide, think carefully about all the elements involved. A good guide will have: • Concise information • Consistent image style • Clear, consistent typography • A coherent colour scheme All of these elements need to work together to create your guide.
  10. 10. Fashion journalism/brand communication, social media Branding and communication is an important part and tool of brand management and developing a company brand and they use marketing to promote products, services and brands to different audiences roles could involve: -creating marketing plans -organising trade shows Customer events -managing the marketing budget -developing marketing materials -social media handling Alternatively you could be writing copy or designing brochures for clients. Hours can typically range between Monday to Friday 9 till 5 depending on the rote you go down. Salaries start around £16,000-24000 Media studies for qualifications at university but also not much qualification as the main focus is a strong mind set and hard working. Fashion journalism writes about clothing and accessories for newspapers magazine and websites. They might attend fashion shows and study designer and celebrity fashions to pinpoint trends. They also might be required to get information by inducting interviews with designers or researching the industry. Entry requirements 112 UCAS points (can vary depending on the university) Jobs which you can get from this are: -fashion journalist/fashion writer -fashion editor Average makes around £38,715 Opportunities when being a fashion journalist are being able to travel various locations and meet a wide range of contacts within the fashion industry. Skills needed are: -be passionate abut fashion and the latest trends -being able to work independently -have a unique writing style -good understanding of the media industry
  11. 11. Practitioner Research
  12. 12. Task 2: Practitioner Research File [1.1] Within your chosen sector identify someone who is a notable practitioner and produce a fact file about them. Research their journey to where they are now; look at education, experience, skillset and look for insightful quotes about them and by them to build a picture of who they are and how they work.
  13. 13. What we want from you is research a specific person that works in the part of the industry you made your illustrated guide for. Focus on those involved in the production of media, rather than people who just appear in it. Find out as much as you can about them, to help you produce your fact file. We want to know what their education was like, what experience they have and what skills they have. Find quotes about them. Read about them. Get a good picture of who they are and how they got to where they are. Write down the information that you find, and keep a record of where you found it. It’s best to get lots of research, and then pick the most useful information from that.
  14. 14. When making a fact file, think carefully about all the elements involved. A good fact file will have: • Concise and relevant information • Quotes about the practitioner • Information on their work and achievements • Background on how they got in to the industry • What insight you have taken from this that can help you in your development? This information can be presented with graphics, typography and a colour scheme.
  15. 15. SUZY MENKES Born 24th December 1943 in Buckinghamshire Suzy is a British journalist and fashion critic. Early life, Education and Experience: She was educated at Brighton and Hove high school.as a teen she moved to Paris to study dressmaking in the 1960s her landlady gained her entry into her first couture show at Nina Ricci which sparked her interest in high fashion. Once she returned from Paris, she read history and English literature at Newham college, Cambridge whilst in college she became the first female editor of the college newspaper. After college she worked for the times reporting on fashion. In addition to her journalism she has written several books particularly on British royal style. At 24, Menkes took her first job as a fashion journalist at the London Evening Standard. After 25 years commenting on fashion, she left in 2024 saying “the tribute left me.it morphed into the international New York times. It was ideal to move, and my new job is a terrific idea because is there anything more international than fashion?” In 2024 she then was the online voice of vogues working as “a critic and reporters on vogues websites across the world” Skills: Menkes is known for her sharp critiques, both positive and negative in 1990s she caused a stir by declaring that channels handbag was “over”. -deep commitment to upholding an excellence in what she does. -she prides herself on seeing the bigger picture, life to her is more than prettiness glamorous the industry deems itself. -writing is her lifelong love. -confident women Menkes released her own podcast (and has books), creative conversations she discusses the reality of being the first woman to lead the brand, feminism, couture and growing up in a fashion family. Quotes: - ‘the way that people dress makes them part of an army, dressed in their own uniform, determined to do something’ - ‘we know that creative people have all sorts of demons’ - ‘clothes as much as music have an eerie echo of time and place’ - ‘my clothes are fabulous-colourful, fun and by some very special designers they deserve a better life than being sleeping beauties in a bed of tissue inside a truth’
  16. 16. 5 Year Plan.
  17. 17. What are you currently doing to pursue a career in your chosen field? I am currently in college and I previously studies level 2 media studies in my first year (distinction) which I really enjoyed learning different projects and I am now currently studying level 3 media studies in level 2 for my final project created a magazine two page spread and cover which really made me have a better understanding on the design aspect I revolved this around fashion because that’s something which I want to pursue onto. I also created a website for my own clothing brand as a practice to help me out within the future. Now in level 3 I have previous experience which has helped me to use premier and Photoshop a lot more professionally and I am still learning and once I finish this course I should know most aspects of the technology and media. These will help a lot for after college and experience for the grades which jobs will look for.
  18. 18. What do you plan to do next in the pursuit of your chosen field? Continue with level 3 with this year and next and come out with a grade which I will be aiming for (distinction) and then After college my plan so far is university to study a course related towards the fashion category of journalism or branding and social media. If I decided to not go to university I think I would begin working for a brand to promote their branding but so far I am thinking of university if I was to get into the course I plan to apply for.
  19. 19. Select at least three potential University courses that would help you further your career aims. You should state what the course is, which university it is run by, the entry requirements and why you think it would help you. FASHION PROMOTION: -Manchester Metropolitan University -this course offers a creative and dynamic approach to studying promotion in the fashion industry. It ill allow you to explore; fashion photography and film, digital communication, fashion styling, social media, website design, journalism and brand communication. QUALIFICATIONS: UCAS points 104-112 3 YEARS 4 YEARS sandwich I think this would help me because it involves more than one focus and involves the two things, I want to do so I can learn both aspects and pic my favourite one and the course overall sounds good and the location I like. FASHION BRANDING WITH COMMUNICATION: -Leeds Arts University -explore a diverse range of fashion branding, have opportunities to develop skills in creative direction and styling, image making, editorial copy, advertising, fashion films. QUALIFICATIONS: UCAS points 112 3 YEARS I think this would help because yet again I can develop my understanding with different skills and be able to focus on parts which I enjoy the most and this isn’t a far location for me. FASHION BRANDING AND COMMUNICATION: -Birmingham city University -range of creative media (creative styling, graphics, print and digital design, branding and journalistic writing) associated with the fashion industry. UCAS 112 Full time (3 years),sandwich (4 years) This course is like my others and involves the same skills I will learn and journalism all in one this is also a new location and is far but worth the travel.
  20. 20. What type of work experience do you think you would need to help you in your future career? How might you be able to find work experience placements? If you could pick anywhere to do work experience, where would it be and why? I think the best work experience for me would be in a fashion industry or business because then I am able to get a real experience into the fashion world and how clothing business make their business work this will help me to gain a lot of experience and new skills, ways I can find work experience is mostly online nowadays on job sites looking for workers or within a university helping me for experience or through social media. If I could pick one place, I think I would choose PRETTYLITTLETHING because this is my favourite online clothing store which I always shop at and is an inspiration to me I also like the model side of this too and it would give me a good idea how to start up my own business just like there's.
  21. 21. What specific skills do you need to develop? There should be a mix of industry specific skills and also personal development points. When you identify these, come up with suggestions as to how you might make those improvements. Skills: -visual communication -research skills -creativity -hard work -changing trends -keen eye for detail -analytical skills -good head for business -curiosity Whilst doing media in college I can improve these skills by becoming more creative within photoshop and the designing aspect of magazines and learn a lot newer techniques and experiences I can also learn these skills in university and work experience mainly by finding out my strengths and weaknesses and knowing what I need to improve on because I think I am already successful with most of this skills needed.
  22. 22. In 5 years time I will… In 5 years time I am hoping to either be in my last year of university or finished and having a job in the fashion industry nothing specific yet as when I go to uni I will experience with different parts to pick which I would want to focus on mostly once I've finished uni I also want to be starting my own clothing line this could be just clothes or just swim wear. I want to be living in Manchester as this place has many opportunities with the fashion industry, I also want to have more business and begin on creating this like beauty whilst still having a fashion job.
  23. 23. Music Video Process Log
  24. 24. Task 4: Music Video Process Log [2.1, 2.2] Complete the Music Video Process Log to evidence how you worked technically during the Music Video production phase. Screenshot and explain how you managed to get your production finalised. There is a specific pro forma that you will use for this as part of your music video production. Ensure that is completed with your Music Video project, to complete this task.
  25. 25. End of Year Review
  26. 26. Task 5: End of Year Review [2.1, 2.2, 3.1, 3.2] Produce an end of year review looking at how you have worked across the year, considering each stage of production, which productions have worked/not worked, how you have managed your time, what skills you have developed, how you have worked with others and how you organised your time, resources and equipment throughout the year. You should then produce an action plan for Year 2 selecting 5 key areas you wish to focus on to develop further. Complete the following slides to review your year. You can add images if you want to. You can get screenshots from any part of your previous projects to support your work on this.
  27. 27. Which productions have worked/not worked?
  28. 28. How you have managed your time?
  29. 29. What skills you have developed?
  30. 30. How you have worked with others?
  31. 31. How you organised your time, resources and equipment throughout the year?
  32. 32. Produce an action plan for Year 2 selecting 5 key areas you wish to focus on to develop further. Area to work on Actions to take

