Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Сэдэв 11. Мөнгөний зах зээл I. Сорил А. Зөв хариултын өмнөх үсгийг дугуйлна уу. 1. Аль нь мөнгөний үүрэгт хамаарахгүй вэ? ...
а. Зээлийн болон хадгаламжийн хүүний зөрөө б. Банкны нийт орлого, нийт зарлагын зөрөө в. Банкны зээллэгийн хүүгийн орлого ...
II. Бодлого 1. М1 мөнгө ямар элементүүдээс бүрддэг вэ? М1 мөнгийг бүрдүүлэгч аль элемент нь хамгийн чухал вэ? Метал мөнгөн...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Macro.Bie daalt 11

28 views

Published on

Macro.Bie daalt 11

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Macro.Bie daalt 11

  1. 1. Сэдэв 11. Мөнгөний зах зээл I. Сорил А. Зөв хариултын өмнөх үсгийг дугуйлна уу. 1. Аль нь мөнгөний үүрэгт хамаарахгүй вэ? а. Арилжааны хэрэгсэл б. Үнэ цэнийн хэмжүүр в. Хуримтлалын хэрэгсэл г. Алтаар солих эрхийн бичиг 2. Мөнгө үүсэхээс өмнө зонхилж байсан солилцооны арга хэрэгсэл: а. Алт б. Бартер в. Ган г. Ангийн арьс, үс 3. Аль нотолгоо нь зөв бэ? а. М2 мөнгө нь М1 мөнгөнөөс их б. М1-M2=M3 в. М2+ Урт хугацаатай хадгаламж = M3 в. M1xM2=M3 4. Аль нь зөв бэ? а. Чек бол мөнгө биш б. Манай улсад мөнгөний багаахан хэсгийг мөнгөн сертификат эзэлдэг в. Манай улсад мөнгөний дийлэнх хэсгийг бэлэн мөнгө эзэлдэг г. Аль нь ч биш 5. Сонгодог онолоор бол MV = PQ : а. Үргэлж ийм байна б. Ихэнхдээ ийм байна в. Заримдаа ийм байна г. Хэзээ ч ийм байхгүй 6. Хэрэв MV өсвөл PQ: а. Өсөх ёстой б. Өсч магадгүй в. Хэвээрээ үлдэх ёстой г. Буурах ёстой 7. Кейнс мөнгийг бэлнээр хадгалах 3 төрлийн сэдэл байдгийг тогтоосон билээ. Дор дурьдсанаас аль нь энд хамаарахгүй вэ? а. Арилжааны б. Болгоомжлолын в. Сэтгэл зүйн г. Ашиг хожооны 8. Үнийн ерөнхий түвшин өсөхөд мөнгөний арилжааны эрэлт: а. Өснө б. Буурна в. Хэвээр үлдэнэ 9. Зээлийн хүү өсвөл мөнгөний эрэлтийн тоо хэмжээ: а. Өснө б. Буурна в. Хэвээр үлднэ 10. Аль тохиолдолд нь хүмүүс мөнгийг аль болох бэлнээр хадгалах хандлагатай болдог вэ? а. Орлого өсч, зээл авах боломж нэмэгдэхийн хирээр б. Орлого хомсдож, зээл авах боломж буурахын хирээр в. Орлого өсч, зээл авах боломж буурахын хирээр 11. Аль тохиолдолд мөнгө бүтээгдэх вэ? а. Хэн нэгэн банкны зээл авахад б. Авсан зээлээ эргүүлж төлөхөд в. Мөнгө зарлагадахад г. Мөнгө хадгалуулахад 12. Арилжааны банк мөнгө бүтээх үйл явц юугаар хязгаарлагддаг вэ? а.Бэлэн мөнгөний нөөцөөр б. Зээлийн хүүгээр в. Банкны байршлаар 13. Аль нь илүү хөрвөх чанартай вэ? а. Хүнсний зүйл б. Удаан эдэлгээтэй бараа в. Алтаар хийсэн гоёл, чимэглэлийн зүйл г. Бэлэн мөнгө 14. Зээлийн мөн чанарыг тодорхойлогч гол шинжүүд нь: а. Төлбөртэй, хугацаатай, эргэж төлөгдөх чанартай байх б. Төлбөртэй, хөрвөх чадвартай, аюулгүй байх в. Хөрвөх чадвартай, хугацаатай , хаягласан эзэнтэй байх г. Бүх хариулт буруу 15. Банкны зээлийн хүү гэдэг нь: а. Банкны ажилчдын цалин б. Зээлийн хөрөнгөөр худалдан авсан бараа, бүтээгдэхүүний үнэ в. Зээлдүүлсэн мөнгөний үнэ г. Бүх хариулт буруу 16. Арилжааны банк юу эрхэлдэг вэ? а. Үнэт цаас худалддаг, худалдан авдаг б. Үйлчлүүлэгчиддээ төлбөр тооцооны үйлчилгээ үзүүлдэг в. Зээллэг олгодог г. Гадаад валютын арилжаа эрхэлдэг д. Бүх хариулт зөв е. Бүх хариулт буруу 17. Банкны ашиг нь:
  2. 2. а. Зээлийн болон хадгаламжийн хүүний зөрөө б. Банкны нийт орлого, нийт зарлагын зөрөө в. Банкны зээллэгийн хүүгийн орлого г. Банкны хадгаламжийн хүүгийн орлого 18. Мөнгөний үнэ цэнэ: а. Тогтмол байдаг б. Үнэ өсөхөд дээшилдэг в. Байнга буурч байдаг г. Өсч ч болно, мөн буурч ч болно 19. Мөнгө-зээлийн бодлогыг хэн хэрэгжүүлдэг вэ? а. Засгийн газар б. Мөнгө- зээлийн бүх байгууллага в. Төв банк г. Сангийн яам 20. Мөнгө-зээлийн тэлэх бодлого гэдэг нь: а. “Үнэтэй мөнгө”-ний бодлого б. “Хямд мөнгө”-ний бодлого в. Төсвийн орлого, зарлагыг тэнцвэржүүлэхэд чиглэсэн бодлого г. Бүх хариулт буруу 21. Мөнгө- зээлийн хумих бодлогыг ямар нөхцөлд хэрэгжүүлдэг вэ? а. Эдийн засаг тогтвортой байх үед б. Инфляцийг багасгах зорилгоор в. Ажил хэргийн идэвхийг урамшуулах зорилгоор г. Бүх хариулт буруу 22. Гүйлгээн дэх мөнгөний масс нь: а. Нийт бүтээгдэхүүний нэрэлсэн хэмжээ болон мөнгөний эргэлтийн хурдтай шууд хамааралтай б. Мөнгөний эргэлтийн хурд болон нийт бүтээгдэхүүний бодит хэмжээтэй урвуу хамааралтай в. Мөнгөний эргэлтийн хурдтай урвуу, харин нийт бүтээгдэхүүний нэрлэсэн хэмжээтэй шууд хамааралтай г. Нийт бүтээгдэхүүний бодит хэмжээтэй шууд, мөнгөний хурдтай урвуу хамааралтай 23. Аль нь Төв банкны функцид хамаарахгүй вэ? а. Аж ахуйн нэгжүүдэд төлбөр тооцооны үйлчилгээ үзүүлдэг б. Банкны нийт системийн хөрвөх чадварын шаардагдах хэмжээг хангах в. Заавал байх бэлэн мөнгөний хэмжээг тогтоох г. Мөнгөний бодлогыг хэрэгжүүлэх 24. Зээлийн хүү өсөхөд хувьцааны ханш хэрхэх вэ? а. Буурна б. Өөрчлөгдөхгүй в. Өснө г. Бүх хариулт буруу Б. Нөхөж бичнэ үү. 1. Мөнгөний хамгийн чухал үүрэг нь_________________________________ 2. Мөнгөн солилцооноос өмнө______________________ ноёрхож байсан. 3. Мөнгөний масс нь ____, _____ гэсэн 2 үндсэн агрегатуудаас бүрддэг. 4. М2 мөнгө нь___________________________________________________ бүрддэг. 5. Солилцооны тэгшитгэл нь:______________________________________ 6. Кейнсийн нотолсоноор бэлэн мөнгөний эрэлт нь __________________ , ______________________, ___________________________ гэсэн 3 хэсгээс бүрддэг. 7. Мөнгөний эрэлтэд 1.________________________, 2_______________, 3.________________________, 4._______________________ гэсэн дөрвөн хүчин зүйлс нөлөөлдөг. 8. Нээлттэй зах зээл дээрх ажилбар гэдэг нь_____________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ Хувьцааны ханш гэдэг нь_________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________ 9. _________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________-г хөрөнгийн бирж гэж нэрлэдэг. 10. Давуу эрхтэй хувьцаа эзэмшигч нь_________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________________
  3. 3. II. Бодлого 1. М1 мөнгө ямар элементүүдээс бүрддэг вэ? М1 мөнгийг бүрдүүлэгч аль элемент нь хамгийн чухал вэ? Метал мөнгөний нэрлэсэн өртөг нь яагаад жинхэнэ өртгөөс нь өндөр байдаг вэ? М1 болон М2 мөнгөний ялгааг харуул. “Бараг мөнгө” гэж юуг нэрэлдэг вэ? Түүний агуулгыг тайлбарлана уу. 2. Урт хугацаатай хадгаламж 140, богино хугацаатай хадгаламж 150,зээлийн мастер карт 15,чекгүй хадгаламж 30 засгийн газрын бонд 25 ,чектэй хадгаламж 78,бэлэн мөнгө 177, арилжааны банкны нөөц 350 бол мөнгөний агрегатууд М1,М2 – г тодорхойл 3. Үнийн түвшин болон ₮-ийн өртөг эхний жилд 1.0 болон 1₮-тэй тэнцүү байжээ. Хэрэв 2 дахь жилд үнэ 1.25 болтлоо өссөн бол ¥-ийн шинэ өртөг хэд болох вэ? Мөн үнэ 0.5 болтлоо буурсан бол ₮-ийн өртөг хэд болохыг тооц. Дээрх асуултуудын хариултдаа үндэслээд нэгдсэн ямар дүгэлт хийх вэ? 4. Арилжааны хэрэгсэл болох мөнгөний эрэлт, хөрөнгийн нэг төрөл болох мөнгөний эрэлтийг ямар үндсэн хүчин зүйл тодорхойлдог вэ? Мөнгөний нийт эрэлтийг тодорхойлохын тулд мөнгөний эрэлтийн эдгээр хоёр төрлийг графикаар хэрхэн хамтатган харуулж болох вэ? Мөнгөний зах зээл дээрх тэнцвэрийн хүүгийн хэмжээг хэрхэн тодорхойлдог вэ? Дараах хүчин зүйлс арилжааны хэрэгсэл болох мөнгөний эрэлт болон тэнцвэрийн зээлийн хүүгийн хэмжээнд хэрхэн нөлөөлөх вэ: а. Зээлийн картыг төлбөр тооцоонд өргөн ашиглах б. Цалин олголтын хоорондох интервалыг багасгах в. ДНБ-ний нэрлэсэн хэмжээ өсөх 5. Арилжааны банкууд яагаад заавал тодорхой хэмжээний бэлэн мөнгөний нөөцтэй байх учиртай вэ? Эдгээр нөөц нь яагаад арилжааны банкуудын хувьд актив, харин Төв банкны хувьд пассив болдог вэ? Юуг илүүдэл нөөц гэж нэрлэдэг вэ? Түүнийг хэрхэн тооцдог вэ? Илүүдэл нөөц нь ямар ач холбогдолтой вэ? 6. “Арилжааны банкууд зээл олгохдоо мөнгийг бүтээдэг бол зээлээ буцааж авахдаа мөнгийг устгадаг” гэсэн өгүүлбэрийн утга санааг тайлбарлана уу. 7. Арилжааны банкны хувьд хугацаагүй хадгаламж 7100$, хувьцаа1400$, олгосон зээл 6200$, хугацаатай хадгаламж 3600$, нөөц 5900$ бол энэ банкны тайлан тэнцэлийг зохио. 8. Хүснэгтэнд нэгэн банкны баланс өгөгджээ Актив Пассив Цаасан мөнгө $ 80000 Хадгаламж $ 160000 Зээл $ 80000 Дүн $ 160000 Дүн $ 160000 Хэрэв нөөцийн норм 10 хувь бол А.Зайлшгүй нөөцийн хэмжээг тооц Б. Нөөц илүү байгаа эсэхийг тооц В.Банк зээлээ хэдий хэмжээгээр нэмэгдүүлэх вэ ? Г. .Банкны систем зээлээ хэдий хэмжээгээр нэмэгдүүлэх вэ ? 9. ДНБ-ийг тогтмол 3.5%-ийн өсөлттэй байлгах зорилт тавьж байгаа бол Төв банк мөнгөний нийлүүлэлтийг хэрхэн зохицуулах вэ? 10. Мөнгөний нийлүүлэлтийг тогтвортой өсгөж байх шаардлагатай байдгийн учрыг тайлбарлана уу?

×