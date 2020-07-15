-
Be the first to like this
Published on
公開URL：http://fastdepth.mit.edu/2019_icra_fastdepth.pdf
出典：Diana Wofk, Fangchang Ma, Tien-Ju Yang, Sertac Karaman, FastDepth: Fast Monocular Depth Estimation on Embedded Systems, 2019 International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA), Montreal, Canada (2019)
概要：深度推定は、マッピングや障害物検出などのロボットタスクにおいて重要な機能です。最近では、高コストな深度センサによる深度推定ではなく、安価な単眼カメラによる深度推定に関心が寄せられています。しかし、最先端の単眼深度推定は複雑なディープラーニングネットワークをベースにしており、リアルタイム推論に時間がかかります。このような背景から、組み込みシステム上での高速深度推定の問題に取り組み、軽量なエンコーダ/デコーダネットワークを提案しています。
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment