SpecterOps Webinar Week - Kerberoasting Revisisted

Kerberoasting has become the red team’s best friend over the past several years, with various tools being built to support this technique. However, by failing to understand a fundamental detail concerning account encryption support, we haven’t understood the entire picture. This talk will revisit our favorite TTP, bringing a deeper understanding to how the attack works, what we’ve been missing, and what new tooling and approaches to kerberoasting exist.
