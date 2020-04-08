SpecterOps Webinar Week - Kerberoasting Revisisted

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SpecterOps Webinar Week Monday – Hunting from Home Tuesday – Everything You Always Wanted To Know About BloodHound* (*But ...
Introduction • Job: Technical Architect at SpecterOps • Code: Veil-Framework, Empire, PowerView/PowerUp, BloodHound, Ghost...
Overview • Exactly how Kerberoasting works • msDS-SupportedEncryptionTypes • Previous Kerberoasting Approaches • Building ...
Kerberoasting: The Beginning Thanks @timmeddin! -4-
-5- WMI computer.domain.com PowerShell Remoting File Share SQL HOST/ HTTP/ HOST/ RPCSS/ CIFS/ MSSQLSvc/ dir computer.domai...
-6- dir computer.domain.comC$ 1. Here’s my TGT. I want a service ticket for: CIFS/computer.domain.com 2. Look up which (us...
Kerberoasting 101:Background • The target service and the domain controller have to share some key so the service can decr...
Kerberoasting 101: Using the Goods • If a user account has an SPN registered, the user often: • has admin privileges on th...
Kerberoasting 101: Why Care • ANY user can request a service ticket for ANY SPN (by design!) • This service ticket give us...
Kerberoasting 201: Key Encryption Types • Service tickets (just like TGTs) generally use either AES256_CTS_HMAC_SHA1_96 (A...
Sidenote:Kerberoasting Defenses • Modern (2008+ functional level) Active Directory domains are supposed to use AES keys by...
Encryption “Downgrade” -12-
msDS-SupportedEncryptionTypes • Active Directory user/computer account property touched on by Jim Shaver and Mitchell Henn...
msDS-SupportedEncryptionTypes • According to MS-KILE 3.1.1.5 the default value for this field is 0x1C (RC4 | AES128 | AES2...
However we can set user accounts to explicitly support AES 128/256 encryption 0x18 (AES128 | AES256 = 24) -15-
-16- However… 🤔
So What? • There doesn’t seem to be an easy way to disable RC4_HMAC service ticket requests on user accounts, meaning we c...
Kerberoasting Approaches -18- External-In -Need creds (pw/hash) of existing domain account to first get a TGT so service t...
Previous Kerberoasting Approaches (Host) • The previous domain-joined Kerberoasting methods involve using setspn.exe or .N...
Downsides of Built-in Ticket Request Methods • .NET/setspn approaches request/cache dozens (or hundreds) of service ticket...
Obtaining a User’s TGT: The “tgtdeleg” Trick • @gentilkiwi realized we can request an outgoing service ticket request for ...
Rubeus:Building a Better Kerberoast • Rubeus implements the structures needed for service ticket requests/responses • Rube...
Rubeus: Kerberoasting Opsec -23-
Kerberoasting Defenses • Use long passwords for accounts with SPNs, or use a password vaulting solution to rotate service ...
OPSEC: Defeating the Defenses • Don’t just Rubeus.exe kerberoast the entire domain at once! • Plan your attack paths first...
Thank you! • Any Questions? • https://twitter.com/harmj0y • Get Rubeus • https://github.com/GhostPack/Rubeus • Read More: ...
Monday – Hunting from Home Tuesday – Everything You Always Wanted To Know About BloodHound* (*But were afraid to ask) Wedn...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SpecterOps Webinar Week - Kerberoasting Revisisted

25 views

Published on

Kerberoasting has become the red team’s best friend over the past several years, with various tools being built to support this technique. However, by failing to understand a fundamental detail concerning account encryption support, we haven’t understood the entire picture. This talk will revisit our favorite TTP, bringing a deeper understanding to how the attack works, what we’ve been missing, and what new tooling and approaches to kerberoasting exist.

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SpecterOps Webinar Week - Kerberoasting Revisisted

  1. 1. SpecterOps Webinar Week Monday – Hunting from Home Tuesday – Everything You Always Wanted To Know About BloodHound* (*But were afraid to ask) Wednesday – Kerberoasting Revisited Thursday – Capability Abstraction: Dumping LSASS Friday – Remote Team Project Management and Reporting Construction
  2. 2. Introduction • Job: Technical Architect at SpecterOps • Code: Veil-Framework, Empire, PowerView/PowerUp, BloodHound, GhostPack • Cons: DerbyCon, BlackHat, DEF CON, Troopers, ShmooCon • Training: Adversary Tactics: Red Team Operations, Adversary Tactics: PowerShell (now open source!), veteran BlackHat trainer -2-
  3. 3. Overview • Exactly how Kerberoasting works • msDS-SupportedEncryptionTypes • Previous Kerberoasting Approaches • Building a Better Kerberoast With Rubeus • Defenses (and Kerberoasting OPSEC) -3-
  4. 4. Kerberoasting: The Beginning Thanks @timmeddin! -4-
  5. 5. -5- WMI computer.domain.com PowerShell Remoting File Share SQL HOST/ HTTP/ HOST/ RPCSS/ CIFS/ MSSQLSvc/ dir computer.domain.comC$ 1. Here’s my TGT. I want a service ticket for: CIFS/computer.domain.com 2. Service ticket returned: CIFS/computer.domain.com 3. Use service ticket: CIFS/computer.domain.com domain.com Domain Controller Attacker
  6. 6. -6- dir computer.domain.comC$ 1. Here’s my TGT. I want a service ticket for: CIFS/computer.domain.com 2. Look up which (user or computer$) account has the CIFS/computer.domain.com service principal name (SPN) registered 3. Encrypt part of the service ticket with the key of looked- up account (computer$ here) 4. Target service decrypts the service ticket w/ shared computer$ key. Target service decides whether to allow access! computer.domain.com File Share CIFS/ domain.com Domain Controller Attacker
  7. 7. Kerberoasting 101:Background • The target service and the domain controller have to share some key so the service can decrypt the ticket • For most service principal names (SPNs) this is the computer$ account key/hash • Computer accounts (by default) have random passwords that every 30 days • But if the SPN is registered for a user account, we now have a piece of data that’s encrypted with their key • Requesting this and cracking offline == Kerberoasting ! -7-
  8. 8. Kerberoasting 101: Using the Goods • If a user account has an SPN registered, the user often: • has admin privileges on the machine specified in the SPN • and/or is in other privileged domain groups • Even if they don’t/aren’t, with the key cracked, we can forge service tickets as ANY user to the specific service principal name • This is what “silver tickets” are! -8-
  9. 9. Kerberoasting 101: Why Care • ANY user can request a service ticket for ANY SPN (by design!) • This service ticket give us a piece of information encrypted with the key/hash of the (user) account that backs that SPN • We only communicate with the DC - no packets are sent to the service target unless we try to use the requested ticket! • Translation: if a user has a non-null servicePrincipalName property, we can crack their password offline (with GPU-accelerated software!) -9-
  10. 10. Kerberoasting 201: Key Encryption Types • Service tickets (just like TGTs) generally use either AES256_CTS_HMAC_SHA1_96 (AES256) or RC4_HMAC_MD5 (RC4/NTLM) keys for ticket encryption • AES encryption was introduced with domain functional level 2008, but RC4 has been kept for backwards compatibility reasons • From an offensive perspective, we really want responses encrypted with RC4, since it’s orders of magnitude faster to crack than AES -10-
  11. 11. Sidenote:Kerberoasting Defenses • Modern (2008+ functional level) Active Directory domains are supposed to use AES keys by default for Kerberos exchanges • So requesting a RC4 service ticket should result in “encryption downgrade activity” • But built-in request methods for user-backed SPNs nearly always return RC4-encrypted service tickets 🤔 -11-
  12. 12. Encryption “Downgrade” -12-
  13. 13. msDS-SupportedEncryptionTypes • Active Directory user/computer account property touched on by Jim Shaver and Mitchell Hennigan in their DerbyCon 7.0 “Return From The Underworld” talk • According to Microsoft’s [MS-ADA2], “The Key Distribution Center (KDC) uses this information [msDS-SupportedEncryptionTypes] while generating a service ticket for this account.” • Translation: this property (on an account with a non-null SPN) determines the encryption used for service tickets requested for that account’s SPN(s) -13-
  14. 14. msDS-SupportedEncryptionTypes • According to MS-KILE 3.1.1.5 the default value for this field is 0x1C (RC4 | AES128 | AES256 = 28) for Windows 7+ and Server 2008R2+ • However, this property is only set by default on computer accounts (not user or trust accounts!) • If this property is not defined (or is set to 0) [MS-KILE] 3.3.5.7 says default behavior is to use a value of 0x7 (RC4) -14-
  15. 15. However we can set user accounts to explicitly support AES 128/256 encryption 0x18 (AES128 | AES256 = 24) -15-
  16. 16. -16- However… 🤔
  17. 17. So What? • There doesn’t seem to be an easy way to disable RC4_HMAC service ticket requests on user accounts, meaning we can’t “stop” RC4 Kerberoasting • The reason for this behavior is in case accounts were created in a 2003 functional level domain and haven’t had their passwords changed since • We can disable RC4 for the entire domain, but this also kills RC4 TGTs, which isn’t feasible for most environments • However setting AES support for user accounts at least gives us the “encryption downgrade” detection back -17-
  18. 18. Kerberoasting Approaches -18- External-In -Need creds (pw/hash) of existing domain account to first get a TGT so service tickets can be requested -More difficult over high latency C2 -But can granularly control all aspects of the exchange (i.e. RC4) Domain-Joined Windows Host -Don’t need credentials, just execution in a domain user’s context -Easier over high latency C2 -Built-in request methods don’t let you control aspects (like encryption levels) of the exchange
  19. 19. Previous Kerberoasting Approaches (Host) • The previous domain-joined Kerberoasting methods involve using setspn.exe or .NET’s KerberosRequestorSecurityToken class to request a service ticket for a target SPN • The tickets are then carved out of memory (Mimikatz) or extracted using the .NET methods (PowerView) • Unintended downside: this will cache a ticket on the requesting machine for each SPN we roast! (could be hundreds of tickets…) -19-
  20. 20. Downsides of Built-in Ticket Request Methods • .NET/setspn approaches request/cache dozens (or hundreds) of service tickets on the attacker host • .NET’s KerberosRequestorSecurityToken method doesn’t let you specify encryption levels (RC4 vs AES) for ticket requests • Since we don’t have a proper TGT, we can’t hard specify RC4 like Impacket/Metasploit • Normally, the session key for the TGT is not exportable for non- elevated contexts, so we can’t get a usable TGT for a regular user • Or can we… -20-
  21. 21. Obtaining a User’s TGT: The “tgtdeleg” Trick • @gentilkiwi realized we can request an outgoing service ticket request for a SPN on an unconstrained delegation server (the domain controller) • This results in a delegated TGT for the current user being present in the AP-REQ in a way we can retrieve it • Translation: we get a usable TGT for the current user! -21-
  22. 22. Rubeus:Building a Better Kerberoast • Rubeus implements the structures needed for service ticket requests/responses • Rubeus also implements Kekeo’s tgtdeleg trick • Combined, this allows us to kerberoast while: • not needing the current user’s key/password • avoiding caching service tickets on the attacker-controlled host • specifying RC4 in the service ticket requests -22-
  23. 23. Rubeus: Kerberoasting Opsec -23-
  24. 24. Kerberoasting Defenses • Use long passwords for accounts with SPNs, or use a password vaulting solution to rotate service account passwords • Still the best solution (in my opinion) • Check for RC4 encryption in service ticket requests/responses • Not useful unless the account is explicitly configured for AES • Detect “anomalous” service ticket requests • Requires tracking state of all ticket requests in a domain, not a trivial task • Use of a Kerberoasting “honeypot” • Talked about by Sean Metcalf – create an account with a non-null SPN and monitor for any ticket requests (event 4769) -24-
  25. 25. OPSEC: Defeating the Defenses • Don’t just Rubeus.exe kerberoast the entire domain at once! • Plan your attack paths first and only Kerberoast necessarily accounts • Check group membership and other properties of your target before roasting • Rubeus.exe kerberoast /stats will break down encryption types and password last set years for kerberoastable users • Why not just Kerberoast accounts with password last set date prior to, say, Sean’s blog post J • Rubeus.exe kerberoast /pwdsetbefore:01-01-2017 /resultlimit:10 -25-
  26. 26. Thank you! • Any Questions? • https://twitter.com/harmj0y • Get Rubeus • https://github.com/GhostPack/Rubeus • Read More: • https://posts.specterops.io/kerberoasting-revisited-d434351bd4d1 -26-
  27. 27. Monday – Hunting from Home Tuesday – Everything You Always Wanted To Know About BloodHound* (*But were afraid to ask) Wednesday – Kerberoasting Revisited Thursday – Capability Abstraction: Dumping LSASS Friday – Remote Team Project Management and Reporting Construction www.specterops.io @specterops info@specterops.io

×