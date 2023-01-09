Successfully reported this slideshow.
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Xây dựng hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác trong quá trình điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa.pdf

Jan. 09, 2023
0 likes 0 views
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI KHOA HTTTKT-TMĐT ------------------ KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP Xây dựng hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác t...
i MỤC LỤC DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG, BIỂU ĐỒ, HÌNH VẼ.........................................................iii DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT...
ii 2.3.1. Những thuận lợi, khó khăn trong việc xây dựng hệ thống............................... 19 2.3.2. Những ưu, nhược ...
1 of 84

0 likes 0 views
Education

Education
Khóa luận tốt nghiệp Xây dựng hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác trong quá trình điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa.pdf

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THƯƠNG MẠI KHOA HTTTKT-TMĐT ------------------ KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP Xây dựng hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác trong quá trình điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa Người hướng dẫn : ThS Nguyễn Thị Hội Sinh viên thực hiện : Lê Thị Huyền Lớp : K52S1 Mã sinhviên : 16D190015 Hà nội, 2019
  2. 2. i MỤC LỤC DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG, BIỂU ĐỒ, HÌNH VẼ.........................................................iii DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT ...............................................................................................v PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU .....................................................................................................................1 1. TẦM QUAN TRỌNG, Ý NGHĨA CỦA ĐỀ TÀI .......................................................1 2. MỤC TIÊU VÀ NHIỆM VỤ NGHIÊN CỨU .............................................................2 3. ĐỐI TƯỢNG VÀ PHẠM VI NGHIÊN CỨU .............................................................3 4. PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU..................................................................................3 5. KẾT CẤU KHÓA LUẬN ................................................................................................4 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN ......................................................5 1.1.Cơ sở lý luận về hệ thống thông tin.............................................................................5 1.1.1. Các khái niệm cơ bản .................................................................................................5 1.1.2. Vai trò của hệ thống thông tin ..................................................................................5 1.1.3. Quy trình phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin.....................................................6 1.2.Cơ sở lý luận về phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin ...........................................6 1.2.1. Khái niệm về phân tích thiết kế hệ thống................................................................6 1.2.2. Phương pháp phân tích thiết kế hệ thống...............................................................7 1.2.3. Công cụ phân tích thiết kế hệ thống ........................................................................7 1.2.4. Kỹ thuật phân tích thiết kế hệ thống ........................................................................7 1.3.Tổng quan về tình hình nghiên cứu trong nước.......................................................7 1.3.1. Tình hình nghiên cứu trong nước............................................................................7 1.3.2. Tình nghiên cứu trên thế giới ...................................................................................8 CHƯƠNG 2: PHÂN TÍCH VÀ ĐÁNH GIÁ VỀ QUÁ TRÌNH HỖ TRỢ ĐIỀU TRỊ BỆNH NHÂN TỪ XA TẠI PHÒNG KHÁM NHA KHOA NHƯ NGỌC..... 10 2.1.Tổng quan về phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc................................................... 10 2.1.1. Giới thiệu chung về phòng khám........................................................................... 10 2.1.2. Bộ máy tổ chức của phòng khám .......................................................................... 10 2.1.3. Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh và chiến lược kinh doanh của phòng khám. 11 Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh........................................................................................... 11 2.2.Phân tích và đánh giá về thực trạng quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa tại phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc.............................................................................. 12 2.2.1. Đánh giá dựa trên tài liệu thu thập....................................................................... 12 2.2.2. Đánh giá dựa trên phiếu điều tra .......................................................................... 15 2.3.Kết luận .......................................................................................................................... 19
  3. 3. ii 2.3.1. Những thuận lợi, khó khăn trong việc xây dựng hệ thống............................... 19 2.3.2. Những ưu, nhược điểm trong xây dựng hệ thống mới...................................... 19 CHƯƠNG 3: XÂY DỰNG HỆ THỐNG HỖ TRỢ TƯƠNG TÁC TRONG QUÁ TRÌNH ĐIỀU TRỊ BỆNH NHÂN ................................................................................... 21 3.1.Định hướng giải pháp, hướng giải quyết thực trạng quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa tại phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc............................................... 21 3.1.1. Định hướng ............................................................................................................... 21 3.1.2. Đề xuất........................................................................................................................ 21 3.2.Mô tả bài toán ............................................................................................................... 22 3.3.Xây dựng kế hoạch phát triển hệ thống thông tin ................................................ 23 3.3.1. Lập kế hoạch dự án.................................................................................................. 23 3.3.2. Xây dựng bảng kế hoạch dự án ............................................................................. 23 3.3.3. Đánh giá tính khả thi............................................................................................... 24 3.3.4. Xây dựng bảng tiến độ thực hiện........................................................................... 25 3.4.Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác trong quá trình điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa................................................................................................................... 25 3.4.1. Đặc tả yêu cầu:.......................................................................................................... 25 3.4.2. Phân tích hệ thống ................................................................................................... 27 3.4.3. Thiết kế hệ thống:..................................................................................................... 46 3.5.Cài đặt (Implementation) ........................................................................................... 57 3.5.1. Cài đặt Modul: .......................................................................................................... 57 3.5.2. Chuyển giao cơ sở dữ liệu....................................................................................... 66 3.5.3. Kiếm thử hệ thống.................................................................................................... 67 3.6.Chuyển giao hệ thống cho doạnh nghiệp................................................................ 69 3.7.Đánh giá và thảo luận.................................................................................................. 70 CHƯƠNG 4: KIẾN NGHỊ VÀ ĐỀ XUẤT .................................................................... 71 4.1.Đề xuất thực hiện.......................................................................................................... 71 4.2.Hướng triển khai tiếp theo......................................................................................... 71 KẾT LUẬN........................................................................................................................... 72 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO PHỤ LỤC
  4. 4. iii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG, BIỂU ĐỒ, HÌNH VẼ BẢNG Bảng 2.1. Doanh thu, tỷ lệ tăng trưởng của phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc............. 12 Bảng 3.1. Bảng kế hoạch dự án........................................................................................... 23 Bảng 3.2. Bảng tiến độ thực hiện........................................................................................ 25 Bảng 3.3. Bảng thống kê danh sách các chức năng nghiệp vụ........................................ 26 BIỂU ĐỒ Biểu đồ 2.1. Mức độ đáp ứng phần cứng của phòng khám ............................................. 15 Biểu đồ 2.2. Mức độ đáp ứng hệ thống mạng của phòng khám...................................... 16 Biểu đồ 2.3. Mức độ xử dụng hệ điều hành của phòng khám ......................................... 17 Biểu đồ 2.4. Ứng dụng của phần mềm đang sửa dụng của phòng khám về vấn đề hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám........................................................................................................ 18 Biểu đồ 2.5. Nhu cầu ứng dụng HTTT giải quyết vấn đề hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám 18 HÌNH VẼ Hình 2.1 Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc.................................. 11 Hình 3.1. Biểu đồ use case tổng quát.................................................................................. 28 Hình 3.2. Biểu đồ CSD đăng nhập hệ thống...................................................................... 29 Hình 3.3. Biểu đồ CSD quản lý bác sĩ................................................................................ 31 Hình 3.4. Biểu đồ CSD quản lý bệnh nhân........................................................................ 34 Hình 3.5. Biểu đồ CSD hội chẩn......................................................................................... 35 Hình 3.6. Biểu đồ CSD tư vấn từ xa................................................................................... 36 Hình 3.7. Biểu đồ thống kê báo cáo .................................................................................... 37 Hình 3.8. Biểu đồ tuần tự chức năng đăng nhập ............................................................... 38 Hình 3.9. Biểu đồ tuần tự chức năng tạo tài khoản bệnh nhân........................................ 38 Hình 3.10. Biểu đồ tuần tự chức năng chỉnh sửa thông tin bác sĩ................................... 39 Hình 3.11. Biểu đồ tuần tự chức năng tìm kiếm bác sĩ .................................................... 39 Hình 3.12. Biểu đồ hoạt động đăng nhập hệ thống........................................................... 40 Hình 3.13. Biểu đồ hoạt động thêm bệnh nhân ................................................................. 40 Hình 3.14. Biểu đồ hoạt động cập nhập thông tin bệnh nhân.......................................... 41 Hình 3.15. Biểu đồ hoạt động xóa bệnh nhân................................................................... 42
  5. 5. iv Hình 3.16. Biểu đồ lớp.......................................................................................................... 43 Hình 3.17. Biểu đồ trạng thái lớp bệnh nhân..................................................................... 44 Hình 3.18. Biểu đồ trạng thái lớp tài khoản...................................................................... 44 Hình 3.19. Trạng thái lớp bệnh nhân .................................................................................. 45 Hình 3.20. Trạng thái cuộc gọi điện ................................................................................... 45 Hình 3.21. Biểu đồ thành phần............................................................................................ 46 Hình 3.22. Biểu đồ triển khai............................................................................................... 46 Hình 3.23. Giao diện đăng nhập hệ thống.......................................................................... 47 Hình 3.24. Giao diện quản lý bệnh nhân............................................................................ 47 Hình 3.25. Giao diện quản lý hồ sơ bệnh án...................................................................... 48 Hình 3.26. Giao diện hiển thị thông tin bệnh nhân ........................................................... 48 Hình 3.27. Giao diện thêm bệnh nhân ................................................................................ 49 Hình 3.28. Giao diện chính bệnh nhân ............................................................................... 49 Hình 3.29. Giao diện hiển thị thông tin cá nhân............................................................... 50 Hình 3.30. Giao diện tư vấn từ xa....................................................................................... 50 Hình 3.31. Giao diện giám đốc............................................................................................ 51 Hình 3.32. Colletion BacSi .................................................................................................. 51 Hình 3.33. Colletion BenhNhan .......................................................................................... 52 Hình 3.34. Colletion BenhAn .............................................................................................. 52 Hình 3.35. Colletion TinNhan ............................................................................................. 53 Hình 3.36. Colletion XetNghiem ........................................................................................ 53 Hình 3.37. Kiến trúc hệ thống ............................................................................................. 56
  6. 6. v DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT Từ viết tắt Tiếng anh Nghĩa của từ CNTT Công nghệ thông tin CSDL Cơ sở dữ liệu HTTT Hệ thống thông tin NSD Người sử dụng HT Hệ thống App Application Ứng dụng HRM Human Resource Management Quản trị nguồn nhân lực GUI Graphical User Interface Giao diện đồ họa người dùng
  7. 7. 1 PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU 1. TẦM QUAN TRỌNG, Ý NGHĨA CỦA ĐỀ TÀI Việc chăm sóc răng miệng là một trong những điều mà nhiều người quan tâm nhất để tôn lên sắc đẹp của mình và bảo vệ mình tránh khỏi nhiều loại vi khuẩn có hại cho sức khỏe. Nhu cầu ngày càng tăng nên có rất nhiều phòng khám nha khoa được mở ra để chăm sóc sức khỏe răng miệng cho mọi người. Do tính cạnh tranh ngày càng trở nên khốc liệt. Để thu hút bệnh nhân ngoài chuyên môn khám của bác sĩ tại phòng khám thì vấn đề dịch vụ của phòng khám là yếu tố quan trọng quyết định số lượng bệnh nhân cũng như uy tín của phòng khám. Luôn có những loại bệnh từ đơn giản đến phức tạp. Đối với những trường hợp phức tạp sẽ phải điều trị nhiều lần và trong khoảng thời gian dài. Do đó việc theo dõi bệnh tình của bệnh nhân là rất cần thiết. Đặc điểm của những phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc là không có điều trị nội trú, dẫn đến bác sĩ khó có thể theo dõi sát sao bệnh tình của các bệnh nhân. Trong khi đó, phòng khám đang hướng đến nâng cao về chất lượng, yêu cầu bác sĩ làm việc trong giờ hành chính và ngoài giờ để hỗ trợ tốt nhất có thể cho bệnh nhân. Nên hiện tại, để hỗ trợ bệnh nhân, bác sĩ và bệnh nhân thường trao đổi với nhau qua các công cụ công nghệ như Messages, Zalo, điện thoại,… tuy là nhanh nhưng cũng gây lên không ít khó khăn cho bác sĩ. Nhất là trường hợp bác sĩ làm việc ngoài giờ, bệnh nhân cần hỗ trợ bác sĩ không thể di chuyển ra phòng khám xem hồ sơ bệnh nhân, mất thời gian để bệnh nhân tường thuật lại bệnh án chưa kể trường hợp bệnh nhân tường thuật sai hoặc thiếu sót. Hơn nữa, quá trình hỗ trợ từ xa như hiện tại không được lưu lại, lần hỗ trợ tiếp theo bệnh nhân phải tường thuật thêm các lần hỗ trợ trước để bác sĩ chuẩn đoán tốt hơn, như vậy vừa làm mất thời gian, gây khó chịu cho bệnh nhân và bác sĩ. Bên cạnh đó trường hợp bác sĩ điều trị sai không có minh chứng lưu lại để bác sĩ chịu trách nhiệm trước pháp luật. Vì vậy cần một hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác điều trị bệnh từ xa để giúp cho quá trình trao đổi, và hỗ trợ bệnh nhân diễn ra thuận tiện hơn, giúp bác sĩ có thể nắm rõ tình trạng bệnh của bệnh nhân. Như vậy, lưu lại quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị của bác sĩ và bệnh nhân để thuận tiện cho các lần khám trực tiếp hoặc hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh từ xa tiếp theo, và nó cũng là minh chứng trước pháp luật trong trường hợp bác sĩ hỗ trợ không đúng cho bệnh nhân. Trên cơ sở hồ sơ của những lần khám bệnh sẽ được chuyển và lưu trữ vào trong hệ thống, hệ thống cung cấp thêm thông tin để hỗ trợ bác
  8. 8. 2 sĩ điều trị từ xa cụ thể như: bệnh và tiền sử bệnh của bệnh nhân; quá trình khám chữa bệnh tại phòng khám của bệnh nhân; quá trình hỗ trợ bệnh nhân từ xa; tình trạng hiện tại của bệnh nhân khi bệnh nhân liên lạc yêu cầu hỗ trợ; lời khuyên, lời dặn dò của bác sĩ; ... Trên cơ sở những vai trò quan trọng của việc hỗ trợ điều trị từ xa, một hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác điều trị từ xa được xây dựng nhằm giúp bác sĩ đạt được hiệu quả cao hơn trong việc hỗ trợ điều trị bằng cách kết hợp một hệ thống tương tác với một hệ thống giúp lưu trữ thông tin bệnh án để bác sõ có thể thuận tiện vừa xem vừa hỗ trợ bệnh nhân. Ta thấy, phần mềm hiện nay được tích hợp thêm các hệ thống tương tác nhỏ không còn là quá xa lạ và đang dần trở lên phổ biến. Không những vậy việc hỗ trợ điều trị từ xa thật tốt sẽ gây dựng được sự tin tưởng của bệnh nhân và sẽ đem lại rất nhiều lợi ích cho phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc. Điều ta rõ nhất ta thấy được là sẽ đem lại một lượng khách hàng lớn, đồng thời sẽ đem lại một khoản doanh thu không nhỏ giúp cho phòng khám duy trì được hoạt động ổn định và một số lợi ích khác nữa. Với những lý do trên, em đã quyết định chọn đề tài: “Xây dựng hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác trong quá trình điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa” để giúp phòng khám có thế thực hiện quy trình hỗ trợ điều trị từ xa nhanh chóng, chính xác, kịp thời và hỗ trợ lưu trữ hồ sơ bệnh án, lịch sử quá trình khám chữa bệnh, lịch sử quá trình điều trị từ xa để làm cơ sở cho lần khám tiếp theo. 2. MỤC TIÊU VÀ NHIỆM VỤ NGHIÊN CỨU Mục tiêu nghiên cứu: Dựa trên cơ sở nghiên cứu lý luận và phân tích đánh giá thực trạng quá trình hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám tại phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc, từ đó rút ra những bài học thực tiễn và đề xuất các giải pháp nhằm giải quyết khó khăn trong vấn đề hỗ trợ bệnh nhân từ xa tại phòng khám. Do đó mục tiêu nghiên cứu của bài khóa luận nhằm tạo ra một hệ thống hỗ trợ bác sĩ và bệnh nhân tương tác từ xa dành riêng cho phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc để giải quyết khó khăn đã được nhắc đến tại mục (1). Nhiệm vụ nghiên cứu: Đề tài có 3 nhiệm vụ cần giải quyết là: Hệ thống hóa CSDL, phản ánh chân thực và khách quan về quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa giúp phòng khám hiểu rõ những hạn chế của quá trình và lợi ích khi sử dụng hệ thống mới.
  9. 9. 3 Phân tích, nghiên cứu thực trạng quá trình hỗ trợ bệnh nhân từ xa trong khi điều trị để chỉ ra các nhược điểm của quá trình cũ, cũng như các ưu điểm khi sử hệ thống mới. Tìm cách khắc phục các nhược điểm để có thể xây dựng một hệ thống phù hợp, sử dụng tốt hơn. 3. ĐỐI TƯỢNG VÀ PHẠM VI NGHIÊN CỨU Đối tượng nghiên cứu: Hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác trong quá trình điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa Phạm vi nghiên cứu: Về thời gian: Bài nghiên cứu sử dụng các số liệu của phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc trong 3 năm từ 2016-2018 Về không gian: Hệ thống tương tác hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa tại phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc. 4. PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU 4.1.Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu thứ cấp: Thông qua bản báo cáo kinh doanh, bản giới thiệu của phòng khám và các công trình nghiên cứu trong và ngoài nước, các thông tin trên các website có liên quan đến nội dung chăm sóc bệnh nhân từ xa. Em đã nghiên cứu tài liệu để nắm được quá trình hỗ trợ và đặc điểm thực tế tại phòng khám. Em đi tìm hiểu các lý thuyết liên quan đến đề tài nghiên cứu bao gồm: Lý thuyết về HT, HTTT, Nodejs, MonggoDB. Từ đó em đã tìm ra các cách thức, công nghệ để hiện thực các chức năng của hệ thống Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu sơ cấp: Bài khóa luận sử dụng một số phương pháp sau: Phương pháp quan sát: Thông qua việc quan sát thực tế tại phòng khám, em đã hiểu được quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa hiện tại. Phương pháp thu thập dữ liệu bằng phiếu điều tra: Thông qua việc phát phiếu điều tra kết hợp với việc quan sát giúp em hiểu rõ hơn quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa hiện tại. Từ đó, em đã nghiên cứu, đánh giá và tìm ra được ưu, nhược điểm trong quá trình. Qua đó có thể đề xuất được các giải pháp hợp lý.
  10. 10. 4 Phương pháp phỏng vấn trực tiếp: Trong quá trình thực tập tổng hợp tại phòng khám, em đã tiến hành phỏng vấn trực tiếp nhân viên để thu thập thêm các thông tin liên quan đến đề tài. 4.2.Phương pháp xử lý dữ liệu Sau khi thu thấp dữ liệu, tiến hành tổng hợp, so sánh, phân tích và đánh giá các số dữ liệu thu thập được. Em đã rút ra đánh giá về thực trạng hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân sau khám của phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc. Từ đó có thể nhận thấy tính cấp thiết của đề tài. Đồng thời, từ kết quả khảo sát, quan sát tại phòng khám, đưa ra giải pháp để xây dựng hệ thống phù hợp giúp giải quyết thực trạng hiện tại của phòng khám, đảm bảo đáp ứng các mục tiêu và nhiệm vụ đề ra của đề tài. Các phương pháp xử lí dữ liệu: Phương pháp định tính: Dựa vào kết quả quá trình quan sát và phỏng vấn trực tiếp nhân viên phòng khám để tiến hành phân tích, Phương pháp định lượng: Thông qua phiếu khảo sát và các báo cáo của phòng khám, tập hợp lại dữ liệu định lượng để tiến hành phân tích. 5. KẾT CẤU KHÓA LUẬN Kết cấu đề tài khóa luận của em bao gồm 4 chương: Chương 1: Tổng quan về cơ sở lý luận Chương 2: Phân tích và đánh giá về quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa tại phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc Chương 3: Xây dựng hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác trong quá trình điều trị bệnh nhân Chương 4: Kiến nghị và đề xuất
  11. 11. 5 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN 1.1.Cơ sở lý luận về hệ thống thông tin 1.1.1. Các khái niệm cơ bản Thông tin: Là tất cả các sự việc, sự kiện, ý tưởng, phán đoán làm tăng thêm sự hiểu biết của con người. Thông tin hình thành trong quá trình giao tiếp: một nguời có thể nhận thông tin trực tiếp từ người khác thông qua các phương tiên thông tin đại chúng, từ các ngân hàng dữ liệu, hoặc từ tất cả các hiện tượng quan sát được trong môi trường xung quanh. Hệ thống: Là một tập hợp có tổ chức gồm nhiều phần tử có các mối quan hệ ràng buộc lẫn nhau và cùng hoạt động hướng tới một mục tiêu chung. Trong hoạt động có trao đổi vào ra với môi trường ngoài. Hệ thống thông tin: Là một tập hợp và kết hợp của các phần cứng, phần mềm và các hệ mạng truyền thông được xây dựng và sử dụng để thu thập, tạo, tái tạo, phân phối và chia sẻ các dữ liệu, thông tin và tri thức nhằm phục vụ các mục tiêu của tổ chức. Hệ thống quản lý: Là một hệ thống có một mục đích mang lại lợi nhuận hoặc lợi ích nào đó. Đặc điểm của hệ thống là có sự tham gia của con người và trao đổi thông tin. Hệ thống quản lý chia thành hai hệ thống con. (Nguồn “Phân tích và thiết kế hệ thống thông tin” – Nguyễn Văn Ba (2003) – Nhà xuất bản Đại học Quốc Gia Hà Nội) 1.1.2. Vai trò của hệ thống thông tin HTTT đóng vai trò trung gian giữa hệ thông và môi trường, giữa hệ thống ra quyết định và hệ thống hoạt động tác nghiệp. HTTT có vai trò cụ thể sau đây: Vai trò 1: Giúp định lượng cũng như định tính cho quá trình ra quyết định. Vai trò 2: Giúp giảm thiếu các yếu tổ bất ngờ. Vai trò 3: Giúp ra quyết định để cho một tình huồng nhất định. Vai trò 4: Giúp trong việc tạo ra một văn hóa làm việc dựa trên các thông tin, trong một tô chức. (Nguồn “Phân tích và thiết kế hệ thống thông tin” – Học viện tài chính)
  12. 12. 6 1.1.3. Quy trình phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin Quy trình phát triển một hệ thống thông tin bao gồm các giai đoạn sau: Khảo sát hiện trạng và xác lập dự án, phân tích hệ thống, thiết kế hệ thống, cài đặt hệ thống, khai thác và bảo trì. Nhưng do thời gian thời gian làm khóa luận có hạn và tầm hiểu biết còn hạn hẹp nên đề tài chỉ dừng lại ở giai đoạn cài đặt hệ thống. Giai đoạn 1: Khảo sát hiện trạng và xác lập dự án Thu thập thông tin, tài liệu, nghiên cứu hiện trạng nhằm làm rõ tình trạng hoạt động của hệ thông tin cũ trong hệ thống thực, từ đó đưa ra giải pháp xây dựng hệ thống tin mới. Giai đoạn 2: Phân tích hệ thống Phân tích sâu hơn các chức năng và dữ liệu của hệ thống cũ để đưa ra mô tả của hệ thông mới (giai đoạn thiết kế logic) Giai đoạn 3: Thiết kế hệ thống Là nhằm đưa ra các quyết định về cải đặt hệ thống, để sao cho hệ thống thỏa mãn được các yêu cầu mà giai đoạn phân tích đã đưa ra, đồng thời lại thích ứng với các điều kiện ràng buộc trong thực tế. Giai đoạn 4: Cài đặt hệ thống Bao gồm 2 công việc chính là lập trình và kiêm định nhằm chuyên các kết quả phân tích và thiết kê trên giây thành một hệ thông chạy được. Giai đoạn 5: Khai thác và bảo trì Là giai đoạn đưa hệ thống vào sử dụng, đông thời thực hiện các chỉnh sửa khi phát hiện thấy hệ thống còn có chỗ chưa thích hợp. (Nguồn: “Trần Thị Thùy Dung, giáo trình Phân tích và thiết kế hệ thống thông tin, Trường cao đẳng nghề Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu.”) 1.2.Cơ sở lý luận về phân tíchthiết kế hệ thống thông tin 1.2.1. Khái niệm về phân tích thiết kế hệ thống Phân tích hệ thống: Là giai đoạn xây dựng một mô hình chính xác để mô tả hệ thống cần xây dựng là gì. Thành phần của mô hình này là các đối tượng gắn với hệ thống thực. Thiết kế hệ thống: Là giai đoạn tổ chức chương trình thành các tập hợp đối tượng cộng tác, mỗi đối tượng trong đó là thực thê của một lớp. Kết quả của pha thiết kế cho
  13. 13. 7 biết hệ thống sẽ được xây đựng như thế nào qua các bản thiết kế kiến trúc và thiết kế chi tiết. (Nguồn: Giáo trình Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin, Học viện bưu chính viễn thông) 1.2.2. Phương pháp phân tích thiết kế hệ thống Trong đề tài phần phân tích thiết kế hệ thống sử dụng phương pháp hướng đối tượng. Phân tích hướng đối tượng: xây dựng một mô hình chính xác để mô tả hệ thống cần xây dựng là gì. Thành phần của mô hình này là các đối tượng gắn với hệ thống thực. Thiết kế hướng đối tượng: Là giai đoạn tổ chức chương trình thành các tập hợp đối tượng cộng tác, mỗi đối tượng trong đó là thực thê của một lớp. Kết quả của pha thiết kế cho biết hệ thống sẽ được xây dựng như thế nào qua các bản thiết kế kiến trúc và thiết kế chi tiết. (Nguồn: Giáo trình Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống thông tin, Học viện Bưu chính viễn thông,2017) 1.2.3. Công cụ phân tích thiết kế hệ thống Trong đề tài, em sử dụng trang web draw.io để vẽ các biểu đồ phân tích thiết kế. Draw.io là một trang web cho phép người dùng thao tác trực tiếp trên giao diện website và tạo một biểu đồ mang hình dạng của site map hay cơ cấu tổ chức.... 1.2.4. Kỹ thuật phân tích thiết kế hệ thống Vì dự án nhỏ, ngắn hạn, có ít thay đổi về yêu cầu và không có những yêu cầu không rõ ràng. Nên trong đề tài này em sử dụng mô hình thác nước. Đây được coi như là mô hình phát triển phần mềm đầu tiên được sử dụng. Mô hình này áp dụng tuần tự các giai đoạn của phát triển phần mềm. Đầu ra của giai đoạn trước là đầu vào của giai đoạn sau. Giai đoạn sau chỉ được thực hiện khi giai đoạn trước đã kết thúc. Đặc biệt không được quay lại giai đoạn trước để xử lý các yêu cầu khi muốn thay đổi. 1.3.Tổng quan về tình hình nghiên cứu trong nước 1.3.1. Tình hình nghiên cứu trong nước Trong nước ta có rất nhiều công trình nghiên cứu, bài luận, nghiên cứu của thạc sĩ, tiến sĩ, sinh viên về phân tích và thiết kế xây dựng phần mềm quản lý cho bệnh viện nói chung và phòng khám nói riêng. Trong lĩnh vực nha khoa có khá ít công trình
  14. 14. 8 nghiên cứu trong nước và đặc biệt với đề tài “Xây dựng hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác trong quá trình điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa” ở trong nước ta đến hiện tại chưa có công trình nào nghiên cứu về đề tài này. Do vậy, em đã tham khảo một số đề tài liên quan đến bệnh viện, phòng khám nói chung để hoàn thiện bài khóa luận tốt hơn. Sau đây là một số tài liệu mà em có cơ hội tham khảo: Báo cáo đồ án môn học công nghệ phần mềm lớp Đ08THA3 niên khóa 2008- 2013 trường Học viện công nghệ bưu chính viễn thông cơ sở thành phố Hồ Chí Minh với đề tài " Phần mềm quản lý thông tin bệnh nhân". Bài báo cáo giải quyết các vấn đề như: Giúp bệnh nhân đăng kí khám nhanh hơn, giúp bệnh viện kiểm soát thứ tự việc khám bệnh của bệnh nhân. Hỗ trợ bác sĩ trong việc ghi kết quả khám, kê toa thuốc, tìm kiếm thông tin của bệnh nhân. Hỗ trợ bệnh viện quản lý thông tin về bác sĩ và nhân viên y tế, cũng như số lượng bệnh nhân đến khám. Tuy nhiên bài báo cáo vẫn còn nhiều hạn chế. Ví dụ: tại chức năng sửa thông tin bệnh nhân, phần mềm cho phép sửa toa thuốc và sửa kết quả khám chữa bệnh, hành động này không hợp lý vì kết quả khám và toa thuốc phản ánh rõ trình độ chuyên môn của bác sĩ, nếu sửa kết quả khám và toa thuốc khi có vấn đề xảy ra thì không thể có bằng chứng truy cứu được trách nhiệm của bác sĩ trước pháp luật. 1.3.2. Tình nghiên cứu trên thế giới Sau năm 2000, các phần mềm hệ thống bắt đầu phát triển với tốc độ phát triển nhanh chóng và mang đến hiệu quả rất lớn cho các doanh nghiệp, tổ chức, cá nhân. Trên thế giới có rất nhiều nghiên cứu đã phát triển thành sách, những nghiên cứu ở mức nhỏ về vấn đề xây dựng, phân tích thiết kế hệ thống, dưới đây là những tài liệu em đã có cơ hội tìm hiểu: Cuốn sách “Systems Analysis and Design with UML Version 2.0” được cung cấp tại Website có địa chỉ “http://www.wiley.com/colitic/dennis” Cuốn sách được biên soạn và trình bày về những nội dung cơ bản nhất của phân tích và thiết kế hệ thống. Mục tiêu của cuốn sách này là cho phép sinh viên thực hiện phân tích và thiết kế hệ thống, không chỉ đọc về nó mà còn hiểu các vấn đề để họ thực sự có thể phân tích và thiết kế hệ thống. Cuốn sách giới thiệu từng kỹ thuật chính, giải thích nó là gì, giải thích cách thực hiện, trình bày một ví dụ và cung cấp cơ hội cho sinh viên thực hành trước khi họ thực hiện nó trong một dự án. Sau khi đọc từng chương, học sinh sẽ có thể thực hiện bước đó trong quá trình phát triển hệ thống quá trình vòng đời (SDLC).
  15. 15. 9 Cuốn sách có những ví dụ phong phú về thành công và thất bại, bao gồm một trường hợp đang chạy về một công ty hư cấu được gọi là Lựa chọn CD. Mỗi chương cho thấy các khái niệm được áp dụng như thế nào trong các tình huống tại Lựa chọn CD. Không giống như chạy các trường hợp trong các cuốn sách khác, cuốn sách này đã cố gắng tập trung các ví dụ này vào việc lập kế hoạch, quản lý và thực hiện các hoạt động được mô tả trong chương, thay vì đối thoại chi tiết giữa các diễn viên hư cấu. Cuốn sách “Object-Oriented Analysis and Design using UML” của tác giả Dr. Fritz Solms và tác giả Dawid Loubser. Cuốn sách củng cố cả chủ đề giới thiệu và nâng cao, từ đó bao quát toàn bộ phương pháp phân tích thiết kế. Cuốn sách nêu rõ từ khái niệm phân tích hướng đối tượng cho đến mô hình hóa các biểu đồ theo UML. Cuốn sách này mang tất cả các yếu tố của phân tích thiết kế lại với nhau trong một tập duy nhất. Các chương luôn có các ví dụ minh họa phong phú và bảng biểu phân tích cho phép người đọc có những hình dung cụ thể hơn về phân tích thiết kế.
  16. 16. 10 CHƯƠNG 2: PHÂN TÍCH VÀ ĐÁNH GIÁ VỀ QUÁ TRÌNH HỖ TRỢ ĐIỀU TRỊ BỆNH NHÂN TỪ XA TẠI PHÒNG KHÁM NHA KHOA NHƯ NGỌC 2.1.Tổng quan về phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc 2.1.1. Giới thiệu chung về phòng khám Tên công ty: Phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc Loại hình doanh nghiệp: Doanh nghiệp tư nhân Trưởng phòng khám: Võ Trương Như Ngọc Website: http://nhakhoanhungoc.com Email: nk.nhungoc@gmail.com Điện thoại: 0243 643 6868 - 0243 734 6851 Địa chỉ: Cơ sở 1: số 42 Kim Mã, quận Ba Đình, thành phố Hà Nội Cơ sở 2: số 34 đường Trần Quang Diệu, quận Đống Đa, thành phố Hà Nội Phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc hoạt động trong lĩnh vực kinh doanh nha khoa, có các hoạt động, dịch vụ như sau: Các hoạt động: Tư vấn, chăm sóc, phẫu thuật, chỉnh lại răng miệng. Các dịch vụ: - Nắn chỉnh răng - Cấy ghép Implant - Nhổ răng, ghép xương và tiểu phẫu - Chữa tủy và điều trị nội nha - Tẩy trắng răng. 2.1.2. Bộ máy tổ chức của phòng khám Đứng đầu phòng khám là ban giám đốc, bên dưới là các phòng ban. Hiện nay, phòng khám có hơn 30 nhân viên làm việc bao gồm nhân viên làm toàn thời gian và nhân viên làm bán thời gian. Cơ cấu tổ chức của phòng khám được thể hiện rõ trong sơ đồ dưới đây:
  17. 17. 11 (Nguồn: Phòng hành chính, nhân sự) Hình 2.1 Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc Giám đốc: Giám đốc là người đại diện pháp nhân của công ty, chịu trách nhiệm trực tiếp trước cơ quan nhà nước có thẩm quyền về vấn đề tài chính, các khoản thanh toán với nhà nước và là người đại diện cho tập thể đội ngũ nhân viên trong công ty. Giám đốc có trách nhiệm điều hành toàn bộ hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty. Phòng chuyên môn: Phòng chuyên môn gồm bác sỹ và y tá. Bác sỹ là một bác sĩ chuyên về chẩn đoán, phòng ngừa và điều trị các bệnh liên quan đến khoang miệng, răng và thuộc về nha khoa. Y tá là người hợp tác cùng bác sỹ khác để chăm sóc, chữa trị, giáo huấn và bảo đảm an toàn cho người bệnh. Phòng kế toán: Ghi chép và hạch toán, đầy đủ các nghiệp vụ kinh tế tài chính phát sinh. Kiểm tra tình hình thực hiện kế hoạch thu chi tài chính, việc thu, nộp thanh toán, kiểm tra việc giữ gìn và sử dụng tài sản, vật tư, tiền vốn. Báo cáo kết thu, chi, v.v… cho Ban giám đốc. Phòng hành chính nhân sự: Đảm bảo cho các bộ phận, cá nhân trong phòng khám thực hiện đúng chức năng nhiệm vụ đạt hiệu quả trong công việc. Đảm bảo tuyển dụng và xây dựng, phát triển đội ngũ theo yêu cầu, chiến lược của phòng khám. Phòng hỗ trợ chăm sóc khách hàng: Cung cấp thông tin, dịch vụ dựa trên sự hiểu biết về nhu cầu của khách hàng. Nhận thông tin phản hồi của khách hàng cần hỗ trợ. 2.1.3. Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh và chiến lược kinh doanh của phòng khám Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh Tình hình kinh doanh của phòng khám khá tốt, doanh thu và lợi nhuận thu về tăng theo từng năm. Tốc độ doanh thu qua các năm thăng khoảng 6%-7%. Theo số liệu phòng kế toán của phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc cung cấp: Năm 2018 doanh thu
  18. 18. 12 của công ty là 6.589.043 (nghìn đồng), tăng 6.71 % so với năm 2017 và 13.4% so với năm 2016. Bảng 2.1. Doanh thu, tỷ lệ tăng trưởng của phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc Năm 2016 2017 2018 Doanh Thu 5809120 6174587 6589043 Tỷ lệ tăng trưởng 6,02% 6,29% 6.71% (Nguồn: Phòng kế toán-tài chính phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc) Doanh thu của phòng khám theo từng năm tăng khá nhanh do số lượng khách đến phòng khám ngày càng nhiều nhờ chất lượng dịch vụ tại phòng khám tốt, thái độ phục vụ của nhân viên, bác sỹ ân cần chu đáo và quy trình thăm khám nhanh chóng dễ dàng không tốn nhiều thời gian. Chiến lược kinh doanh Các phòng khám nha khoa đua nhau mở cửa để đáp ứng nhu cầu của khách hàng. Điều đó khiến sự cạnh tranh giữa các phòng nha trở nên gay gắt trong thị trường đầy tiềm năng này. Do vậy chiến lược kinh doanh ảnh hưởng rất nhiều tới hoạt động kinh doanh của phòng khám. Hiện tại, phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc chăm sóc khách hàng qua 2 kênh là Website và FaceBook. Trong các năm tới, phòng khám lập kế hoạch nâng cao nghiệp vụ, kinh nghiệm của các nhân viên tại phòng khám, kết hợp với đẩy mạnh truyền thông truyền thống và truyền thông online. Về kênh website cho phòng khám tiến tới đạt những tiêu chuẩn trên góc độ giải quyết được những vấn đề khách hàng, cũng như các công công cụ tìm kiếm như CocCoc, Google… để khi khách hàng tiềm kiếm, thông tin phòng khám của bạn lên top tìm kiếm. Tiếp đến là kênh FaceBook, đảm bảo tính cập nhật thông tin, có chiến lược phát triển nội dung FaceBook cho phòng khám để tạo dựng được niềm tin và sự tương tác với bệnh nhân của mình. 2.2.Phân tích và đánh giá về thực trạng quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa tại phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc. 2.2.1. Đánh giá dựa trên tài liệu thu thập Trong quá trình thực tập tại công ty, dựa vào quan sát thực tế và từ bản giới thiệu, các thông tin trên website của phòng khám. Em đã tiến hành phân tích và đánh
  19. 19. 13 giá về thực trạng cơ sở hạ tầng CNTT và website của phòng khám để phục vụ trong quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa. Về phần cứng: Phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc có quy mô nhỏ do đó mà sự cần thiết về số lượng phần cứng là không nhiều. Hơn nữa phòng khám thuộc lĩnh vựng nha khoa nên đầu tư phần cứng chủ yếu phục vụ cho hoạt động khám chữa bệnh, không yêu cầu các thông số kỹ thuật nhiều như các công ty, phòng chuyên CNTT. Tuy vậy, phần cứng của phòng khám cũng đã đáp ứng nhu cầu cơ bản phục vụ hoạt động của phòng khám. Theo bản giới thiệu của phòng khám có các thiết bị phần cứng CNTT cơ bản và các thiết bị nha khoa có ứng dụng CNTT như máy chủ (1 cái), máy fax (4 cái), máy photocopy (1 cái), máy tính xách tay (10 cái), máy tính để bàn (10 cái), … Về phần mềm: Hiện tại phòng khám đang sử dụng phần mềm mua từ bên ngoài để quản lý thông tin cơ bản, lịch sử khám của bệnh nhân, đặt lịch khám, … Phần mềm khá đơn giản, không đáp ứng được nhu cầu hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám. Ngoài ra phòng khám còn sử dụng một số phần mềm hỗ trợ như phần mềm văn phòng Office, phần mềm hỗ trợ soạn thảo văn bản, phần mềm diệt virus, … Về hệ thống mạng và an toàn bảo mật thông tin: Phòng khám đang sử dụng đường truyền mạng của nhà mạng VNPT gói Fiber 80 với tốc độ tối đa là 80Mbps và hệ thống mạng LAN trong nội bộ phòng khám đường truyền ổn định đáp ứng công tác trao đổi dữ liệu giữa các phòng ban và các nhân viên trong phòng khám. Kiến trúc mạng Lan được bố trí theo kiểu nhánh. Các thiết bị mạng được đặt tại những nơi an toàn. Phòng khám sử dụng phần mềm diệt virus Kaspersky, đặt mật khẩu cho các tập tin quan trọng để bảo mật dữ liệu. Về cơ sở dữ liệu: Hiện tại phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc đang sử dụng hệ quản trị CSDL phi quan hệ MongoDB. Hệ quản trị CSDL này có ưu điểm là hiệu năng cao, dữ liệu linh hoạt, có hỗ trợ replica set nhằm đảm bảo việc sao lưu và khôi phục dữ liệu. Bên cạnh đó, hệ quản trị CSDL này cũng tồn tại nhiều nhược điểm như không có các tính chất ràng buộc dẫn đến dễ bị làm sai dữ liệu, sử dụng nhiều bộ nhớ, bị giới hạn kích thước bản ghi. Về Website: Hiện tại phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc đã trang bị một website để giao tiếp, cung cấp thông tin, dịch vụ cho khách hàng. Website được thiết kế với menu rõ ràng, màu sắc trang nhã phù hợp với dịch vụ chăm sóc răng của phòng khám. Website đã
  20. 20. 14 đáp ứng nhu cầu cơ bản như: cung cấp các thông tin giới thiệu về phòng khám, đội ngũ bác sĩ, các dịch vụ, công nghệ kiến thức nha khoa, tin tức sự kiện, liên hệ phòng khám, giải trí cho khách hàng, ngoài ra còn có thống kê lượng truy cập website góp phần tạo dựng thương hiệu cho phòng khám, có phần tìm kiếm để khách hàng tiếp cận thông tin cần thiết dễ dàng hơn. Website còn có liên kết với google map giúp khách hàng xem vị trí cũng như khoảng cách đi lại tới phòng khám, và liên kết với kênh truyền thông khác như FaceBook. Tuy đã đáp ứng yêu cầu cơ bản nhưng website còn có nhiều mặt hạn chế. Một số mục chưa cập nhập thông tin đầy đủ. Tốc độ tải trang của website chưa được cao. Website chưa tích hợp tính năng tư vấn trực tuyến trên trang, khách hàng muốn liên hệ phải thông qua email, FaceBook, điện thoại gây bất tiện cho khách hàng. Phòng khám có một nhược điểm lớn là không có bệnh nhân nội chú như trong bệnh viện, khi bệnh nhân đi khám về có vấn đề không biết phải quay lại phòng khám, việc này rất bất tiện, tốn thời gian và khi quay lại phòng khám thì chưa chắc đã gặp được bác sỹ đã trực tiếp điều trị cho mình ngay lúc đó vì đặc thù của phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc chia ra làm 2 loại là bác sỹ làm toàn thời gian và bác sỹ làm bán thời gian (một số bác sĩ vướng có lịch làm việc trong viện, chỉ làm việc trong phòng khám một thời gian cố định). Bệnh nhân cũng có thể liên lạc với bác sĩ qua điện thoại, các ứng dụng mạng xã hội như Zalo, FaceBook, …việc tư vấn từ xa khá là tốt tuy nhiên vẫn gây nên không ít khó khăn cho bác sĩ. Khi bệnh nhân liên lạc với bác sĩ, bác sĩ không thể di chuyển ra phòng khám xem hồ sơ bệnh nhân nên bệnh nhân phải tường thuật lại bệnh và quá trình điều trị bệnh trước đó cho bác sĩ, có trường hợp bệnh nhân không nhớ hết được hoặc tường thuật sai dẫn đến việc hỗ trợ chưa được hiệu quả cao. Không những thế còn mất thời gian đối với cả bệnh nhân và bác sĩ. Hơn nữa, quá trình hỗ trợ từ xa như hiện tại không được lưu lại, lần hỗ trợ tiếp theo bệnh nhân phải tường thuật thêm các lần hỗ trợ trước để bác sĩ chuẩn đoán tốt hơn. Và quá trình hỗ trợ không được lưu lại, nếu bác sĩ điều trị cho bệnh nhân sai, không có minh chứng lưu lại để bác sĩ đó phải chịu trách nhiệm trước pháp luật. Hiện tại việc hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám từ xa của phòng khám còn gặp nhiều khó khăn nhưng website lại chưa đáp ứng được tính năng này và cũng chưa có hệ thống, phần mềm đi kèm đáp ứng nhu cầu này. Vì vậy em đề xuất đề tài xây dựng hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác trong quá trình điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa.
  21. 21. 15 2.2.2. Đánh giá dựa trên phiếu điều tra Trong thời gian thực tập tại phòng khám, em đã tiến hành phát phiếu điều tra và phỏng vấn trực tiếp các cán bộ nhân viên trong phòng khám kết hợp với việc quan sát và tìm hiểu. Thông qua đó, em đã thu được những kết quả cần thiết bao gồm thông tin chung về phòng khám và các thông tin về ứng dụng CNTT và HTTT trong phòng phám để phục vụ trong quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa. Số phiếu phát ra: 10 phiếu. Số phiếu thu về: 10 phiếu. a) Thực trạng về phần cứng Phần cứng của phòng khám đã đáp ứng nhu cầu cơ bản phục vụ hoạt động của phòng khám. Có các thiết bị phần cứng CNTT cơ bản và các thiết bị nha khoa có ứng dụng CNTT. Nhân viên làm việc trực tiếp tại phòng khám cảm thấy hài lòng về trang thiết bị phần cứng hiện có của phòng khám. 40% nhân viên cho rằng phòng khám đã trang bị máy móc thiết bị rất đầy đủ. 40% nhân viên cho rằng đầy đủ, 20% nhân viên cho rằng khá đầy đủ, không có nhân viên nào lựa chọn bình thường hoặc không đầy đủ. Qua khảo sát 10 nhân viên tại phòng khám về tỷ lệ đáp ứng phần cứng tại phòng khám với câu hỏi: “Theo anh(chị) trang thiết bị phần cứng của phòng khám(máy tính, máy in, máy fax,..) đã đáp ứng đủ nhu cầu để phục vụ cho hoạt động của phòng khám chưa?” thu được kết quả thể hiện qua biểu đồ dưới đây: (Nguồn: Phiếu điều tra) Biểuđồ 2.1. Mức độ đáp ứng phần cứng của phòng khám 40% 40% 20% Rất đầy đủ Đầy đủ Khá đầy đủ Bình thường Không đầy đủ
  22. 22. 16 b) Thực trạng về hệ thống mạng Hiện tại, tất các máy tính tại phòng khám đa khoa Như Ngọc đều kết nối mạng, hệ thống mạng phòng khám đang sử dụng mạng internet của nhà mạng VNPT, tốc độ mạng cũng đã đáp ứng nhu cầu cần thiết về việc sử dụng cũng như nhu cầu hài lòng của nhân viên làm việc tại phòng khám. Qua khảo sát nhân viên tại phòng khám với câu hỏi: “Anh(chị) đánh giá như thế nào về tốc độ mạng ở phòng khám hiện nay?” thu được kết quả như sau: (Nguồn: Phiếu điều tra) Biểuđồ 2.2. Mức độ đáp ứng hệ thống mạng của phòng khám Ngoài sử dụng mạng internet, phòng khám còn sử dụng hệ thống mạng LAN trong nội bộ trong phòng khám để kết nhiều thiết bị với nhau giúp cho công việc trao đổi dữ liệu giữa mọi người trở nên dễ dàng không phải mất công di chuyển hay copy dữ liệu sang một thiết bị di động khác để gửi cho nhau. Qua khảo sát với câu hỏi: “Các máy tính trong một phòng ban của phòng khám có kết nối với nhau hay không?” 100% nhân viên đều khẳng định các máy tính trong phòng khám được kết nối Internet và kết nối với nhau. c) Thực trạng về ứng dụng phần mềm trong phòng khám Nhận thấy sự quan trọng của phần mềm trong khám chữa bệnh, phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc ngoài sử dụng các phần mềm sẵn có đã đầu tư thêm phần mềm đặt mua bên ngoài. Các máy tính tại phòng khám đều sử dụng hệ điều hành Windows, 80% số nhân viên đang sử dụng máy tính có hệ điều hành Windows 10, 20% số nhân viên đang sử dụng máy tính có hệ điều hành Windows 7. Qua khảo sát nhân viên tại 10% 60% 30% 10% Rất tốt Tốt Khá tốt Bình thường Kém
  23. 23. 17 phòng khám với câu hỏi: “Máy tính anh(chị) đang sử dụng cài đặt hệ điều hành nào?” thu được kết quả như sau: (Nguồn: Phiếu điều tra) Biểuđồ 2.3. Mức độ xử dụng hệ điều hành của phòng khám Tình hình ứng dụng phần mềm tại phòng khám được nhân viên sử dụng kết hợp linh hoạt giúp hiệu quả công việc tăng cao. Các nhân viên ở các phòng ban khác nhau sử dụng các phần mềm chuyên biệt khác nhau, khả năng đáp ứng nhu cầu của nhân viên đối với phần mềm đạt mức khá. Tuy nhiên vẫn còn tồn tại mặt hạn chế, nhân viên chưa sử dụng hết các tính năng của phần mềm cung cấp. Phần mềm cũng có một số mặt hạn chế như các tính năng còn rời rạc chưa kết nối với nhau như lịch sử khám được lưu lại nhưng bệnh nhân khám lại lần 2 hồ sơ phải nhập lại gây bất tiện cho việc truy lại dấu vết bệnh nhân khi bệnh nhân khám nhiều lần. d) Thực trạng ứng dụng CNTT, HTTT trong khám chữa bệnh Phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc đã ứng dụng khá tốt các HTTT trong việc khám chữa bệnh. Thông qua phiếu khảo sát với câu hỏi ” Máy tính phòng khám đang sử dụng có hỗ trợ đơn vị trong việc khám chữa bệnh ? ” cho thấy kết quả 100% máy tính của phòng chuyên môn đều hỗ trợ đơn vị trong khám chữa bệnh. Tại phòng khám, hồ sơ bệnh án đều được lưu trữ trên máy tính thông qua phần mềm quản lý bệnh nhân trong nha khoa. Theo khảo sát với câu hỏi: “Việc hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám của phòng khám có gặp khó khăn không?” thì 90% các nhân viên đều cho rằng việc hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám rất khó khăn. 10% còn lại cho rằng công việc này khó khăn. Nguyên nhân do phần mềm phòng khám đang sử dụng tại không đáp ứng nhu cầu hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám. Qua khảo sát nhân viên tại phòng khám với câu hỏi: “Phần mềm phòng khám 80% 20% Windows 10 Windows 7 Windows XP Linux Khác
  24. 24. 18 đang sử dụng trong việc lưu trữ hồ sơ khám chữa bệnh có hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám không?” thu được kết quả như sau: (Nguồn: Phiếu điều tra) Biểuđồ 2.4. Ứng dụng của phần mềm đang sửa dụng của phòng khám về vấn đề hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám Phần mềm sử dụng ở phòng khám chỉ có các chức năng cơ bản như quản lý thông tin cơ bản, lịch sử khám của bệnh nhân, đặt lịch khám. Thông tin lưu ở phần mềm chỉ hỗ trợ được bệnh nhân sau khám khi bác sĩ ở phòng khám. Bác sĩ ra khỏi phòng khám sẽ không xem được thông tin bệnh nhân khi bệnh nhân cần hỗ trợ. Do diện tích phòng khám cũng như đặc thù của phòng khám không thể đáp ứng được nhu cầu đối với bệnh nhân nội chú như trong viện. Nên việc hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám không được thuận tiện. Nhân viên cho rằng cần nhu cầu lớn trong việc sử dụng HTTT hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám. Nhưng hiện tại phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc chưa có HTTT hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám. Theo khảo sát điều tra với câu hỏi: “Theo anh(chị) hiện tại phòng khám có nhu cầu sử dụng HTTT hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám không?” thu thập được số liệu như sau: (Nguồn: Phiếu điều tra) Biểuđồ 2.5. Nhu cầu ứng dụng HTTT giải quyết vấn đề hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám 10% 90% Hoàn toàn hỗ trợ Hỗ trợ Bình thường Không hỗ trợ 90% 10% Rất cần thiết Cần thiết Khá cần thiết Bình thường Không cần thiết
  25. 25. 19 Theo phiếu khảo sát với câu hỏi: “Theo anh(chị) phòng khám có sẵn sàng sử dụng thêm HTTT mới để hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám không?” thu được kết quả 100% nhân viên ở phòng khám cho rằng phòng khám sẵn sàng sử dụng thêm HTTT mới. Do việc hỗ trợ bệnh nhân sau khám ở phòng khám hiện tại đang gặp rất nhiều khó khăn. 2.3.Kết luận 2.3.1. Những thuận lợi, khó khăn trong việc xây dựng hệ thống Phòng khám đa khoa Như Ngọc là một phòng khám có uy tín hoạt động lâu năm trong lĩnh vực nha khoa, vì vậy mà phòng khám đã đặt mua phần mềm để hỗ trợ lưu trữ thông tin cho phòng khám của mình. Mặc dù, phần mềm cũ đã khá thuận lợi trong việc hỗ trợ lưu trữ thông tin khám chữa bệnh nhưng vẫn tồn tại một vài khó khăn khi sử dung. Thuận lợi Hệ thống hiện tại có giao diện dễ nhìn và các chức năng dễ dàng sử dụng. Vì vậy khi xây dựng hệ thống mới ta có thể thiết kế lại các giao diện chức năng tương đồng hệ thống cũ và bổ sung thêm các chức năng mới. Hệ quản trị cơ sở dữ liệu phòng khám đang sử dụng là MonggoDb (No SQL) nên rất thuận tiện cho việc bổ sung thêm các bảng dữ liệu (Collection) và sử dụng lại bảng dữ liệu cũ. Qua đó ta có thể tiết kiệm được thời gian cho quá trình nhập lại dữ liệu vào hệ thống mới. Khó khăn Hệ thống được cài đặt trược tiếp trên máy tính tại phòng khám, nên các bác sĩ không thể xem được hồ sơ bệnh án khi hỗ trợ bệnh nhân ngoài giờ làm việc. Do đã quen sử dụng hệ thống cũ nên khi chuyển sang phần mềm mới không tránh khỏi những khó khăn, bỡ ngỡ trong khi sử dụng. Điều này có thể dẫn đến giảm năng suất làm việc của bác sĩ và nhân viên phòng khám 2.3.2. Những ưu, nhược điểm trong xây dựng hệ thống mới Ưu điểm: - Vì đã có nền tảng CSDL của hệ thống cũ, chỉ cần bổ sung CSDL cho các chức năng mới nên quá trình phân tích và thiết kế sẽ được rút ngắn thời gian. - Việc sử dụng hệ thống mới thể hiện sự quan tâm của phòng khám với khách hàng, qua đó có thể tạo sự tin tưởng cho khách hàng và tăng sức cạnh tranh với các phòng khám khác trong cùng lĩnh vực.
  26. 26. 20 - Nền tẳng CSDL có tính chất No SQL thuận tiện để sử dụng lại các dữ liệu trước đây của phòng khám, rút ngắn được quy trình nhập liệu. Nhược điểm - Gây một vài khó khăn trong công tác xây dựng, đòi hỏi sự tinh tế, sáng tạo, chuyên nghiệp cao để khách hàng có thể dễ dàng sử dụng. - Yêu cầu phải thiết kế mở để có thể mở rộng trong tương lai.
  27. 27. 21 CHƯƠNG 3: XÂY DỰNG HỆ THỐNG HỖ TRỢ TƯƠNG TÁC TRONG QUÁ TRÌNH ĐIỀU TRỊ BỆNH NHÂN 3.1.Định hướng giải pháp, hướng giải quyết thực trạng quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa tại phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc 3.1.1. Định hướng Phòng khám nha khoa Như Ngọc trong những năm gần đây đang có lượng khách hàng ngày càng tăng lên. Để nâng cao hiệu quả trong khám chữa bệnh cũng như tăng thêm sự tín nhiệm trong long khách hàng, phòng khám cần tiền hành một số công việc như: HTTT cũ của phòng khám không còn phù hợp để sử dụng và giải quyết những vẫn đề đang gặp phải nên cần phải xây dựng một HTTT mới phù hợp hơn. Thay đổi lại quy trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa tại phòng khám. 3.1.2. Đề xuất Đề xuất xây dựng hệ thống: Xây dựng một HTTT mới phù hợp với các nhu cầu của phòng khám và dễ sử dụng trong quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa tại phòng khám. Tích hợp vào HTTT mới một chức năng tương tác gồm có: nhắn tin, gọi điện, gửi file ảnh để có thể hỗ trợ tốt nhất cho quá trình điều trị từ xa Đề xuất công cụ sử dụng xây dựng hệ thống thông tin: Hệ quản trị CSDL: Trong khóa luận này em sử dụng MongoDB Compass là công cụ quản lý MongoDB. Nó cung cấp cho người dùng chế độ đồ họa của schema mà không cần ngôn ngữ truy vấn. Nó cũng phân tích các tài liệu và hiển thị các cấu trúc phong phú bên trong GUI trực quan này. Công cụ quản lý dự án: Trong khóa luận này, em sử dụng phần mềm Office Project Standard 2016 của hãng Microsoft để quản lý dự án. Phần mềm quản lý dự án này là một phần mềm quản lý dự án được phát triển và bán bởi Microsoft. Chương trình này được thiết kế để hỗ trợ quản lý dự án trong việc phát triển các kế hoạch, phân công nguồn lực cho dự án, theo dõi tiến độ, quản lý ngân sách và phân tích khối lượng công việc. Công cụ xây dựng hệ thống: Trong khóa luận này, em sử dụng Chrome DevTools. Đây là một bộ công cụ phát triển web được tích hợp trực tiếp vào trình
  28. 28. 22 duyệt Google Chrome. DevTools có thể giúp người dùng chẩn đoán vấn đề một cách nhanh chóng, điều này giúp việc xây dựng trang web tốt hơn, nhanh hơn. Với DevTools, người dùng có thể xem và thay đổi bất kỳ trang nào, ngay cả trang chủ Google. 3.2.Mô tả bài toán Giám đốc là người sử dụng các chức năng quản lý bác sĩ, tài khoản cá nhân, báo cáo thống kê. Giám đốc có quyền quyền quản lý tài khoản các nhân viên trong phòng khám và có thể sử dụng các chức năng khác của hệ thống thông qua đăng nhập với tư cách người dùng khác (bác sĩ, bệnh nhân, người quản lý hệ thống). Bệnh nhân là người bệnh đến khám tại phòng khám. Khi bệnh nhân đến khám bệnh sẽ được tạo tài khoản để truy cập vào hệ thống với tư cách bệnh nhân. Trước khi bệnh nhân ra về sẽ được nhân viên phòng khám hướng dẫn đăng nhập và sử dụng hệ thống. Bệnh nhân có thể truy cập vào hệ thống sử dụng các chức năng quản lý tài khoản cá nhân, quản lý hồ sơ bệnh án và tư vấn từ xa. Khi cần hỗ trợ, bệnh nhân sẽ sử dụng hệ thống để nhắn tin, gọi điện với bác sĩ đã trực tiếp điều trị cho mình thông qua chức năng tư vấn từ xa. Bác sĩ khi làm việc tại phòng khám sẽ được cung cấp tài khoản cá nhân bởi giám đốc. Khi sử dụng hệ thống, bác sĩ có thể quản lý tài khoản cá nhân, quản lý bệnh nhân, quản lý hồ sơ bệnh án của các bệnh nhân mà bác sĩ đó trực tiếp điều trị, tạo tài khoản bệnh nhân, hội chẩn, tư vấn từ xa. Tất cả các bác sĩ phải chịu trách nhiệm hỗ trợ tất cả các bệnh nhân mình đã từng trực tiếp điều trị cả trường hợp ngoài giờ hành chính. Trường hợp 1: Bác sĩ đang trong giờ làm việc, đang điều trị cho bệnh nhân khác. Cuộc gọi, tin nhắn của các bệnh nhân cần hỗ trợ thông qua hệ thống ở trạng thái nhỡ. Kết thúc quá trình điều trị cho bệnh nhân hiện tại và chưa có bệnh nhân tiếp theo, bác sĩ kiểm tra lại tin nhắn, cuộc gọi nhỡ trên hệ thống, xem hồ sơ bệnh nhân và tình trạng bệnh, bệnh nhân nào bác sĩ chuẩn đoán nhìn nhận quan trọng hơn sẽ được bác sĩ liên lạc lại trước. Quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh sẽ được lưu lại trên hệ thống. Trường hợp 2: Bác sĩ ngoài giờ làm việc, bác sĩ hỗ trợ bệnh nhân qua hệ thống. Thông qua hệ thống, bác sĩ có thể xem được hồ sơ bệnh nhân, và vấn đề bệnh nhân đang gặp phải để quá trình hỗ trợ bệnh nhân được tốt nhất. Quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh sẽ được lưu lại trên hệ thống.
  29. 29. 23 Người quản lý hệ thống sử dụng các chức năng quản lý tài khoản cá nhân, tạo tài khoản. Người quản lý hệ thống chịu trách nhiệm duy trì hoạt động của hệ thống, xử lý khi sự cố xảy ra. Người quản lý hệ thống không can thiệp vào các quá trình kinh doanh của phòng khám. Bên cạnh các chức năng nghiệp vụ, hệ thống phải đảm bảo những đặc tính sau: + Khi sử dụng hệ thống, tất cả người dùng phải đăng nhập trước khi sử dụng. + Hệ thống phải đảm bảo tính bảo mật cao. + Hệ thống có giao diện phù hợp với đặc thù nha khoa + Hệ thống có khả năng mở rộng, tích hợp với hệ thống khác. 3.3. Xây dựng kế hoạch phát triểnhệ thống thông tin 3.3.1. Lập kế hoạch dự án Nguồn lực: 1 thành viên Thời gian: 34 ngày, từ ngày 28/10/2019 đếnngày 30/11/2019 Ước lượng chi phí: 500.000.000 VNĐ 3.3.2. Xây dựng bảng kế hoạch dự án Bảng 3.1. Bảng kế hoạch dự án
  30. 30. 24 3.3.3. Đánh giá tính khả thi Chức năng hệ thống: Hệ thống mới được xây dựng các chức năng nhập dữ liệu gần như tương đồng với phần mềm quản lý cũ và có kết hợp thêm chức năng hỗ trợ liên lạc. Về ưu điểm, do có thiết kế gần giống với phần mềm cũ nên nhân viên phòng khám có thể nhanh chóng làm quen và sử dụng hệ thống mới một cách thuận tiện, dễ dàng. Dễ dàng xem được thông tin các hồ sơ trong khi sử dụng chức năng liên lạc từ đó giảm thời gian quá trình hỗ trợ và tăng năng suất làm việc. Về nhược điểm, do có chút thay đổi trong cách sử dụng nên khi bắt đầu sử dụng hệ thống nhân viên phòng khám sẽ cần một khoảng thời gian để làm quen và sử dụng thành thạo hệ thống. Về thời gian thực hiện: Hệ thống hỗ trợ điều trị từ xa được xây dựng trong hơn một tháng, đây là khoảng thời gian phù hợp để xây dựng một hệ thống. Hệ thống xây dựng xong khoảng thời gian đó đảm bảo quãng thời gian không quá dài, hệ thống không bị lỗi thời, các phòng khám khác chưa có làm tăng tính cạnh tranh của phòng khám và thu hút thêm lượng khách hàng. Các vấn đề khác: Giải pháp: Bổ sung cơ sở dữ liệu hệ thống cũ vào hệ thống mới. Hỗ trợ phần mềm quản lý bệnh nhân tại phòng khám. Mức động tự động hóa của hệ thống mới vừa phải, có tác dụng hỗ trợ khó khăn trong quá trình hỗ trợ điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa. Hệ thống mới tận dụng được cơ sở dữ liệu của hệ thống cũ giúp cho độ rủi ro không cao có thể chấp nhận được. Chi phí của hệ thống mới ở mức cho phép. Tuy nhiên việc xây dựng hệ thống mới dựa trên hệ thống cũ cũng đặt ra nhiều vấn đề khó khăn.
  31. 31. 25 3.3.4. Xây dựng bảng tiến độ thực hiện Bảng 3.2. Bảng tiến độ thực hiện 3.4.Phân tích thiết kế hệ thống hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác trong quá trình điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa 3.4.1. Đặc tả yêu cầu: a) Yêu cầu chức năng: + Đăng nhập hệ thống: Chức năng này được thực hiện bởi tất cả những người tham gia vào hệ thống. Mỗi tài khoản sẽ có 1 số quyền nhất định trong hệ thống. + Quản lý bác sĩ: Chức năng này được thực hiện bởi giám đốc. Chức năng được sử dụng để cập nhật bác sĩ và thống kê danh sách bác sĩ.
  32. 32. 26 Bảng 3.3. Bảng thống kê danh sách các chức năng nghiệp vụ R1 Đăng nhập hệ thống R1.1 Đổi mật khẩu R1.2 Đăng xuất R2 Quản lý bác sĩ R2.1 Thống kê danh sách bác sĩ R2.2 Hiển thị thông tin bác sĩ R2.2.1 Thống kê danh sách bệnh nhân R2.2.2 Thống kê lịch sử liên hệ R2.3 Chỉnh sửa thông tin bác sĩ R2.4 Xóa bác sĩ R2.5 Thêm mới bác sĩ R2.6 Tìm kiếm bác sĩ R3 Quản lý bệnh nhân R3.1 Hiển thị danh sách bệnh nhân R3.2 Hiển thị thông tin bệnh nhân R3.3 Thêm bệnh nhân R3.4 Sửa thông tin bệnh nhân R3.5 Xóa bệnh nhân R3.6 Tìm kiếm bệnh nhân R3.7 Quản lý hồ sơ bệnh án R3.7.1 Thêm hồ sơ bệnh án R3.7.2 Hiển thị danh sách hồ sơ bệnh án R3.7.3 Sửa thông tin hồ sơ bệnh án R3.7.4 Xóa hồ sơ bệnh án R4 Hội chẩn R4.1 Hội chẩn trực tiếp R4.2 Tư vấn từ xa R4.2.1 Gọi điện R4.2.2 Gọi video R4.2.3 Nhắn tin R5 Báo cáo, thống kê R5.1 Thống kê số lượng bệnh nhân R5.2 Thống kê số lượng bác sĩ
  33. 33. 27 + Quản lý bệnh nhân: Chức năng này được thực hiện bởi bác sĩ. Sử dụng chức năng này, người dùng có thêm mới, quản lý hồ sơ bệnh nhân, hiển thị danh sách, thông tin bệnh nhân. + Hội chẩn: Các bác sĩ có thể sử dụng chức năng này để thảo luận với nhau về tình trạng bệnh của bệnh nhân để chẩn đoán và đưa ra phương pháp điều trị phù hợp, kịp thời. + Tư vấn từ xa: Chức năng này được sử dụng bởi bác sĩ và bệnh nhân. Khi thực hiện chức năng hai bên có thể liên lạc với nhau thông qua một trong các hình thức : gọi điện, nhắn tin, gọi video. b) Yêu cầu phi chức năng +Yêu cầu phần mềm: Giao diện:font chữ (time new roman), kích thước (13) Tốc độ phản hồi: không qúa 2s Kích thước chuẩn:1280*780 Hỗ trợ thông báo lỗi Trợ giúp người sử dụng Màu: màu nền là xanh dương, màu chữ là đen trắng Cỡ chữ: chữ chức năng chính: in đậm, size 28; chữ nội dung: in thường, size 20 Ngôn ngữ: tiếng Việt +Yêu cầu tổ chức: Phòng khám nên cài phần mềm diệt virut, hệ thống mạng cài đặt firewall. Hạ tầng công nghệ thông tin Phần cứng mạng Thời gian duyệt web: Nhỏ hơn 2s 3.4.2. Phân tích hệ thống a) Xác định các tác nhân Các tác nhân tham gia hệ thống gồm: Người quản lý hệ thống: Là người chịu trách nhiệm quản lý tài khoản của các bệnh nhân cũng như tài khoản của các bác sĩ. Giám đốc: Là người chịu trách nhiệm về hoạt động kinh doanh của phòng khám, quản lý toàn bộ các hoạt động của phòng khám và các nhân viên làm việc tại phòng khám.
  34. 34. 28 Bác sĩ: Là người trực tiếp điều trị khám cho bệnh nhân tại phòng khám và chịu trách nhiệm hỗ trợ, quản lý hồ sơ các bệnh nhân (bệnh nhân bác sĩ trực tiếp điều trị) sau khám. Bệnh nhân: Là người đến khám bệnh, có quyền quản lý hồ sơ bệnh án cá nhân thông qua hệ thống. b) Xây dựng các ca sử dụng Use case tổng quát Hoạt động diễn ra trong quá trình hỗ trợ bệnh nhân từ xa thông qua hệ thống được mô tả tổng quan thông qua biều đồ use case tổng quát sau đây: Hình 3.1. Biểuđồ use case tổng quát Mô tả chi tiết ca sử dụng + Ca sử dụng đăng nhập hệ thống Ca sử dụng đăng nhập hệ thống được dùng cho tất cả những người tham gia vào hệ thống. Mỗi tài khoản sẽ có 1 số quyền nhất định trong hệ thống.
  35. 35. 29 Hình 3.2. Biểuđồ CSD đăng nhập hệ thống Tên: Đăng nhập hệ thống Đối tượng sử dụng: Người quản lý hệ thống, giám đốc, bác sĩ, bệnh nhân. Mục đích: Use case này mô tả các bước đăng nhập của các actor vào hệ thống. Mô tả khái quát: Người sử dụng hệ thống chọn trang đăng nhập của hệ thống, sau đó nhập tài khoản và mật khẩu để được đăng nhập vào hệ thống. Chức năng tham chiếu: R1 Sơ đồ luồng sự kiện: Luồng chính: 1.Người sử dụng chọn chức năng đăng nhập hệ thống 2. Hệ thống hiển thị trang đăng nhập hệ thống 3. Người sử dụng nhập tài khoản và mật khẩu 4. Hệ thống kiểm tra tài khoản và mật khẩu 5. Hệ thống hiển thị giao diện chính sau khi đăng nhập đối với tài khoản đó (hệ thống đăng nhập thành công) 6. Kết thúc ca sử dụng Rẽ nhánh A1. Người sử dụng đột ngột dừng không đăng nhập vào hệ thống nữa 1.Hệ thống hủy bỏ việc đăng nhập và hiển thị trang theo chức năng mà người sử dụng đã chọn 2. Kết thúc ca sử dụng đăng nhập. Rẽ nhánh A2. Tài khoản hoặc mật khẩu của người sử dụng không chính xác 1.Hệ thống thông báo sai tài khoản hoặc mật khẩu và yêu cầu nhập lại tài khoản và mật khẩu 2. Người sử dụng chọn đăng nhập lại và quay lại luồng chính
  36. 36. 30 Rẽ nhánh A3. Quá trình đăng nhập xuất hiện lỗi 1.Hệ thống thông báo và ghi nhận lại lỗi 2.Kết thúc ca sử dụng. + Ca sử dụng đăng xuất Đối tượng sử dụng: Người quản lý hệ thống, giám đốc, bác sĩ, bệnh nhân. Mục đích: Use case này mô tả các bước đăng xuất của tài khoản khỏi hệ thống. Mô tả khái quát: Người sử dụng hệ thống chọn chức năng đăng xuất. Chức năng tham chiếu: R1.2 Sơ đồ luồng sự kiện: Luồng chính: 1.Người sử dụng chọn chức năng đăng xuất 2. Hệ thống hiển thị yêu cầu xác nhận của người dùng 3. Người dùng xác nhận đăng xuất 4. Kết thúc ca sử dụng Rẽ nhánh A1: Người dùng hủy bỏ xác nhận đăng xuất 1.Hệ thống giữ nguyên hiện trạng + Ca sử dụng đổi mật khẩu Đối tượng sử dụng: Người quản lý hệ thống, giám đốc, bác sĩ, bệnh nhân. Mục đích: Use case này mô tả các bước đổi mật khẩu đăng nhập hệ thống Mô tả khái quát: Người sử dụng hệ thống chọn chức năng đổi lại mật khẩu Chức năng tham chiếu: R1.1 Sơ đồ luồng sự kiện: Luồng chính: 1.Người sử dụng chọn chức năng đổi mật khẩu. 2. Hệ thống yêu cầu đăng nhập lại 3. Người dùng đăng nhập lại thành công 4. Hệ thống yêu cầu nhập mật khẩu mới và nhập lại mật khẩu mới 5. Người dùng nhập mật khẩu mới và nhập lại 6. Hệ thống thông báo đổi mật khẩu thành công 7.Kết thúc ca sử dụng + Ca sử dụng quản lý bác sĩ
  37. 37. 31 Chức năng được sử dụng để cập nhật bác sĩ và thống kê danh sách, các thông tin bác sĩ. Hình 3.3. Biểuđồ CSD quản lý bác sĩ Đối tượng sử dụng: Giám đốc Mục đích: Use case này mô tả chức năng quản lý bác sĩ Mô tả khái quát: Giám đốc chọn chức năng quản lý bác sĩ. Trong chức năng quản lý bác sĩ, giám đốc có thể thêm mới bác sĩ, tìm kiếm, chỉnh sửa, xóa bác sĩ. Ngoài ra có thể xem thống kê danh sách bệnh nhân bác sĩ hỗ trợ . Chức năng tham chiếu: R2 Sơ đồ luồng sự kiện: Luồng chính: 1.Người sử dụng chọn chức năng quản lý bác sĩ 2.Hệ thống tự động hiển thị danh sách bác sĩ 3.Người dùng chọn thêm mới bác sĩ 4.Hệ thống yêu cầu nhập thông tin 5. Người dùng nhập thông tin 6. Hệ thống kiểm tra thông tin đáp ứng yêu cầu 7. Hệ thống tự động hiển thị danh sách bác sĩ 8.Kết thúc ca sử dụng Rẽ nhánh A1. Người dùng nhập thông tin bác sĩ sai 1.Hệ thống giữ nguyên trang thêm mới bác sĩ, báo lỗi đỏ những trường thông tin sai
  38. 38. 32 2.Người dùng sửa lại thông tin và quay lại bước 6 luồng chính Rẽ nhánh A2. Người dùng chọn tìm kiếm bác sĩ 1.Người dùng nhập tên bác sĩ 2.Hệ thống hiển thị tên bác sĩ người dùng yêu cầu 3.Người dùng chọn 1 bác sĩ 4.Hệ thống tự động hiển thị thông tin bác sĩ người dùng chọn. 5.Kết thúc ca sử dụng. + Ca sử dụng hiển thị thông tin bác sĩ Đối tượng sử dụng: Giám đốc Mục đích: Use case này hiển thị thông tin bác sĩ từ bảng danh sách bác sĩ, ở usecase này có thể xem danh sách bệnh nhân bác sĩ đó hỗ trợ. Mô tả khái quát: Người sử dụng hệ thống chọn chức năng hiển thị thông tin bác sĩ Chức năng tham chiếu: R2.2 Sơ đồ luồng sự kiện: Luồng chính: 1.Người sử dụng chọn chức năng quản lý bác sĩ 2.Hệ thống tự động hiển thị danh sách bác sĩ 3.Người dùng chọn thống kê danh sách bệnh nhân 4. Hệ thống hiển thị danh sách bệnh nhân bác sĩ trực tiếp điều trị 5. Kết thúc ca sử dụng Rẽ nhánh A1. Người dùng chọn thống kê lịch sử liên hệ 1.Hệ thống hiển thị danh sách cuộc hội thoại của bác sĩ đang chọn 2.Kết thúc ca sử dụng Rẽ nhánh A2. Người dùng cập nhật sai thông tin bác sĩ 1.Hệ thống giữ nguyên trang cập nhật thông tin bác sĩ, báo lỗi đỏ các trường nhập sai và quay lại mục 6 của nhánh A2 2. Kết thúc ca sử dụng + Thêm mới bác sĩ Đối tượng sử dụng: Giám đốc Mục đích: Use case này có chức năng thêm mới bác sĩ trong mục quản lý bác sĩ Mô tả khái quát: Giám đốc đăng nhập vào hệ thống chọn chức năng quản lý bác sĩ, sau đó chọn thêm mới bác sĩ
  39. 39. 33 Chức năng tham chiếu: R2.5 Sơ đồ luồng sự kiện: Luồng chính: 1.Người sử dụng chọn chức năng thêm mới bác sĩ 2.Hệ thống hiển thị giao diện thêm bác sĩ mới 3.Người dùng nhập thông tin vào hệ thống 4.Hệ thống kiểm tra thông tin và đáp ứng yêu cầu 5.Hệ thống hiển thị giao diện danh sách bác sĩ sau khi thêm mới 6.Kết thúc ca sử dụng Rẽ nhánh A1. Người dùng nhập sai một trong số các thông tin bác sĩ 1.Hệ thống giữ nguyên giao diện thêm mới bác sĩ, báo lỗi màu đỏ các trường nhập sai thông tin và quay lại bước 3 luồng chính. Rẽ nhánh A2. Người dùng đột ngột dừng việc thêm mới bác sĩ 1.Hệ thống yêu cầu xác nhận việc dừng thêm mới bác sĩ 2.Người dùng đồng ý yêu cầu 3.Hệ thống hủy việc thêm mới bác sĩ 4.Kết thúc ca sử dụng + Tìm kiếm bác sĩ Đối tượng sử dụng: Giám đốc Mục đích: Use case này có chức năng tìm kiếm bác sĩ từ giao diện quản lý bác sĩ Mô tả khái quát: Giám đốc đăng nhập tên bác sĩ cần tìm kiếm vào ô trống tìm kiếm trên trang quản lý bác sĩ Chức năng tham chiếu: R2.6 Sơ đồ luồng sự kiện: Luồng chính: 1.Hệ thống đang ở giao diện chính của chức năng quản lý bác sĩ. Giám đốc nhập tên bác sĩ cần tìm kiếm vào ô tìm kiếm 2.Hệ thống hiển thị các tên hợp lệ cùng với thanh tìm kiếm 3.Giám đốc chọn bác sĩ trên thanh gợi ý tìm kiếm 4.Hệ thống hiển thị thông tin bác sĩ đã được chọn 5.Kết thúc ca sử dụng Rẽ nhánh A1. Tên được tìm kiếm không phù hợp
  40. 40. 34 1.Hệ thống không hiển thị thanh gợi ý tìm kiếm 2.Kết thúc ca sử dụng + Ca sử dụng quản lý bệnh nhân Hình 3.4. Biểuđồ CSD quản lý bệnh nhân Tên: Ca sử dụng quản lý bệnh nhân Đối tượng sử dụng: Bác sĩ Mục đích: Quản lý tài các thông tin liên quan đến bệnh nhân Mô tả khái quát: Người sử dụng hệ thống chọn chức năng quản lý tài khoản cá nhân để xem, chỉnh sửa hoặc xóa tài khoản Chức năng tham chiếu: R3 Sơ đồ luồng sự kiện: Luồng chính: 1.Bác sĩ chọn chức năng quản lý bệnh nhân 2.Hệ thống hiển thị giao diện danh sách bệnh nhân 3.Bác sĩ có thể chọn chỉnh sửa, xóa, quản lý hồ sơ, xem thông tin bệnh nhân trong danh sách bệnh nhân hoặc chọn chức năng tìm kiếm, tạo tài khoản bệnh nhân ở giao diện quản lý danh sách bệnh nhân 4. Hệ thống kiểm tra thông tin và đáp ứng yêu cầu 5.Kết thúc ca sử dụng + Ca sử dụng quản lý hồ sơ bệnh án Đối tượng sử dụng: Bệnh nhân, bác sĩ
  41. 41. 35 Mục đích: Quản lý hồ sơ bệnh án Mô tả khái quát: Sử dụng chức năng quản lý hồ sơ bệnh án để xem, chỉnh sửa thông tin, tư vấn từ xa. Đối với tài khoản bác sĩ chức năng quản lý hồ sơ bệnh án gồm nhiều hồ sơ bệnh án, đối với bệnh nhân chỉ có quyền quản lý hồ sơ bệnh án cá nhân. Chức năng tham chiếu: R3.7 Sơ đồ luồng sự kiện: Luồng chính: 1.Người dùng chọn chức năng quản lý hồ sơ bệnh án 2. Hệ thống hiển thị danh sách hồ sơ bệnh án 3. Người dùng tùy chọn chỉnh sửa hồ sơ bệnh án, xóa bệnh án hoặc tư vấn từ xa 4. Hệ thống kiểm tra và đáp ứng yêu cầu 5. Kết thúc ca sử dụng Rẽ nhánh A1. Việc kiểm tra yêu cầu của hệ thống bị lỗi 1.Hệ thống thông báo lỗi 2.Kết thúc ca sử dụng + Ca sử dụng hội chẩn Hình 3.5. Biểuđồ CSD hội chẩn Đối tượng sử dụng: Bác sĩ Mục đích: Liên lạc giữa các bác sĩ Mô tả khái quát: Bác sĩ sử dụng chức năng hội chẩn để thảo luận với nhau về công việc Chức năng tham chiếu: R4 Sơ đồ luồng sự kiện: Luồng chính:
  42. 42. 36 1. Bác sĩ chọn chức năng tư hội chẩn 2. Hệ thống hiển thị giao diện hội chẩn 3.Bác sĩ chọn hội chẩn gián tiếp hoặc tư vấn từ xa 5. Hệ thống kiểm tra và đáp ứng yêu cầu 6. Kết thúc ca sử dụng Rẽ nhánh A1. Bác sĩ đột ngột dừng khi đang thực hiện chức năng hội chẩn 1.Hệ thống yêu cầu xác nhận yêu cầu dừng 2. Bác sĩ xác nhận yêu cầu 3. Kết thúc ca sử dụng + Ca sử dụng tư vấn từ xa Hình 3.6. Biểuđồ CSD tư vấn từ xa Đối tượng sử dụng: Bệnh nhân, bác sĩ Mục đích: Liên lạc giữa bệnh nhân và bác sĩ Mô tả khái quát: Người dùng có thể chọn một trong 3 hình thức gọi điện, gọi video, nhăn tin trong chức năng tư vấn từ xa Chức năng tham chiếu: R4.2 Sơ đồ luồng sự kiện: Luồng chính: 1.Người dùng chọn chức năng tư vấn từ xa 2. Hệ thống hiển thị giao diện tư vấn từ xa đối với từng đối tượng 3. Người sử dụng chọn 1 trong các hình thức tư vấn (gọi điện, gọi video, nhắn tin) 4. Hệ thống kiểm tra và đáp ứng yêu cầu 5. Kết thúc ca sử dụng Rẽ nhánh A1. Người dùng đột ngột dừng khi sử dụng 1 trong các hình thức tư vấn
  43. 43. 37 1.Hệ thống yêu cầu xác nhận yêu cầu dừng 2. Người dùng xác nhận yêu cầu 3. Kết thúc ca sử dụng + Thống kê báo cáo Hình 3.7. Biểuđồ thống kê báo cáo Đối tượng sử dụng: Giám đốc Mục đích: Thống kê số lượng bác sĩ, bệnh nhân theo tháng/năm Mô tả khái quát: Người dùng chọn chức năng thống kê báo cáo. Sau đó có thể xem thống kê bác sĩ hoặc bệnh nhân theo tháng/năm Chức năng tham chiếu: R5 Sơ đồ luồng sự kiện: Luồng chính: 1.Người dùng chọn chức năng thống kê báo cáo 2. Hệ thống hiển thị giao diện thống kê báo cáo 3. Người dùng chọn thống kê số lượng bác sĩ hoặc bệnh nhân và chọn thời gian thống kê 4. Hệ thống kiểm tra và đáp ứng yêu cầu 5. Kết thúc ca sử dụng c) Xây dựng các biểu đồ Biềuđồ tuần tự Biểu đồ tuần tự đăng nhập hệ thống Sau đây là biểu đồ phân tích tuần tự của ca sử dụng đăng nhập hệ thống, với ca sử dụng này các tác nhân là Người quản trị hệt hống, Bác sĩ, Bệnh nhân và Giám đốc
  44. 44. 38 đều sử dụng đến nó nên Actor trong trường hợp này là Người dùng thay vì phải viết chi tiết từng Actor Hình 3.8. Biểuđồ tuần tự chức năng đăng nhập Biểu đồ tuần tự tạo tài khoản bệnh nhân Sau đây là biểu đồ phân tích tuần tự của ca sử dụng tạo tài khoản bệnh nhân Hình 3.9. Biểuđồ tuần tự chức năng tạo tài khoản bệnh nhân Biểu đồ tuần tự chỉnh sửa thông tin bác sĩ
  45. 45. 39 Sau đây là biểu đồ phân tích tuần tự của ca sử dụng chỉnh sửa thông tin bác sĩ Hình 3.10. Biểuđồ tuần tự chức năng chỉnh sửa thông tinbác sĩ Biểu đồ tuần tự chức năng tìm kiếm bác sĩ Sau đây là biểu đồ phân tích tuần tự của ca sử dụng tìm kiếm bác sĩ Hình 3.11. Biểuđồ tuần tự chức năng tìm kiếm bác sĩ Biểuđồ hoạt động Hoạt động đăng nhập hệ thống
  46. 46. 40 Hình 3.12. Biểuđồ hoạt động đăng nhập hệ thống Hoạt động thêm bệnh nhân Hình 3.13. Biểuđồ hoạt động thêm bệnh nhân Hoạt động cập nhập thông tin bệnh nhân
  47. 47. 41 Hình 3.14. Biểuđồ hoạt động cập nhập thông tinbệnh nhân Hoạt động xóa thông tin bệnh nhân
  48. 48. 42 Hình 3.15. Biểuđồ hoạt động xóa bệnh nhân
  49. 49. 43 Biể đồ lớp Hình 3.16. Biểuđồ lớp
  50. 50. 44 Biểuđồ trạng thái Biểu đồ trạng thái lớp bệnh nhân Hình 3.17. Biểuđồ trạng thái lớp bệnh nhân Biểu đồ trạng thái lớp tài khoản Hình 3.18. Biểuđồ trạng thái lớp tài khoản
  51. 51. 45 Trạng thái lớp bệnh nhân Hình 3.19. Trạng thái lớp bệnh nhân Trạng thái cuộc gọi điện Hình 3.20. Trạng thái cuộc gọi điện
  52. 52. 46 Biểuđồ thành phần Hình 3.21. Biểuđồ thành phần Biểuđồ triểnkhai Hình 3.22. Biểuđồ triểnkhai 3.4.3. Thiết kế hệ thống: a) Thiết kế giao diện
  53. 53. 47 Giao diện đăng nhập hệ thống Hình 3.23. Giao diện đăng nhập hệ thống Giao diện bác sĩ Giao diện quản lý bệnh nhân Hình 3.24. Giao diện quản lý bệnh nhân
  54. 54. 48 Giao diện quản lý hồ sơ bệnh án Hình 3.25. Giao diện quản lý hồ sơ bệnh án Giao diện hiển thị thông tin bệnh nhân Hình 3.26. Giao diện hiển thị thông tinbệnh nhân
  55. 55. 49 Giao diện thêm bệnh nhân Hình 3.27. Giao diện thêm bệnh nhân Giao diện bệnh nhân Giao diện chính Hình 3.28. Giao diện chính bệnh nhân
  56. 56. 50 Giao diện hiển thị thông tin cá nhân Hình 3.29. Giao diện hiển thị thông tincá nhân Giao diện tư vấn từ xa Hình 3.30. Giao diện tư vấn từ xa
  57. 57. 51 Giao diện giám đốc Hình 3.31. Giao diện giám đốc b) Thiết kế cơ sở dữ liệu Cơ sở dữ liệu của hệ thống được thiết kế gồm có 5 Collection, gồm: Bac_si, Benh_nhan, Benh_an, Tin_nhan, Xet_nghiem. Mỗi Collection được nhúng thêm các Document nhỏ để tăng thêm khả năng lưu trữ dữ liệu. Do Giám đốc và quản lý có thông tin trùng với bác sĩ nên sẽ được lưu chung tại Colletion Bac_si và được phân biệt qua Field ChucDanh. Dưới đây là thiết kế của các Colletion. Colletion BacSi Hình 3.32. ColletionBacSi
  58. 58. 52 Colletion BenhNhan Hình 3.33. ColletionBenhNhan Colletion BenhAn Hình 3.34. ColletionBenhAn
  59. 59. 53 Colletion TinNhan Hình 3.35. ColletionTinNhan Colletion XetNghiem Hình 3.36. Colletion XetNghiem c) Thiết kế các ràng buộc Ràng buộc trong thiết kế hệ thống Ngôn ngữ lập trình: NodeJs
  60. 60. 54 Quy trình: Định hướng, nghiên cứu tính khả thi Bản kế hoạch dự án Bản đặc tả yêu cầu hệ thống Phân tích, thiết kế hệ thống Xây dựng và kiểm thử hệ thống Công cụ phát triển: Chrome DevTools MongoDB Compass Ràng buộc cơ sở dữ liệu
  61. 61. 55
  62. 62. 56 d) Thiết kế kiến trúc hệ thống Sử dụng mô hình kiến trúc Model-View-Controller. Mô hình này tách riêng phần biểu diễn và phần tương tác ra khỏi dữ liệu hệ thống. Hệ thống được cấu trúc hóa thành ba component logic tương tác với nhau: +Model component: quản lý dữ liệu hệ thống và các thao tác trên dữ trên dữ liệu đó. +View component: định nghĩa và quản lý cách dữ liệu được biểu diễn tới người dùng như thế nào. +Controller component: Quản lý tương tác người dùng và chuyển các tương tác này tới View và Model. Hình 3.37. Kiến trúc hệ thống
  63. 63. 57 3.5.Cài đặt (Implementation) 3.5.1. Cài đặt Modul: Hệ thống hỗ trợ tương tác trong quá trình điều trị bệnh nhân từ xa được xây dựng dựa trên mô hình MVC. Trong chương trình sử dụng các lớp sau: Controller dùng để tiếp nhận những yêu cầu xử lý từ phía người dùng, nó gồm các function xử lý nhiều nghiệp vụ logic giúp lấy đúng dữ liệu thông tin cần thiết nhờ các nghiệp nghiệp vụ lớp Model cung cấp và hiển thị dữ liệu đó ra cho người dùng ở lớp View. Lớp controller là lớp trung gian để lớp Model và lớp View tương tác với nhau qua lớp Controller. Ví dụ như lớp “patientController” const express = require('express'); const mongoose = require('mongoose'); const multer = require('multer'); const path = require('path'); const fs = require('fs'); const Patient = mongoose.model('Patient'); // exports.procedureRequest = function(req, res, next){ res.render("patients/procedurerequest", { title: 'procedurerequest' }); } // exports.listPatients = function(req, res) { return Patient.find((err, docs) => { if (!err) { res.render("patients/index", { title: 'List patients', list: docs, patientSlideBarActive:true, }); } else { console.log('Error in retrieving patients list :' + err); } }); } // exports.searchPatients = function (req, res, next) { var q = req.query.q Patient.find({ name: { $regex: q, $options: 'i' } }, { _id: 0, __v: 0 }, (err, docs) => { if (!err) { res.json(docs) } else { console.log('Error in retrieving patients list :' + err);
  64. 64. 58 } }).limit(5); } exports.searchResults = function (req, res, next) { var q = req.query.q Patient.find({ name: { $regex: q, $options: 'i' } }, (err, docs) => { if (!err) { console.log(docs) res.render("patients/index", { title: 'patients', patientSlideBarActive: true, list: docs, }); } else { console.log('Error in retrieving patients list :' + err); } }); } exports.editPatient = function(req, res, next) { Patient.findById(req.params.id, (err, doc) => { if (!err) { console.log(doc) res.render("patients/create_edit", { title: "Edit patients", isEdit: true, patient: doc }); } }); } exports.detailsPatient = function(req, res, next) { Patient.findById(req.params.id, (err, doc) => { if (!err) { var date = new Date(doc.birthDate); var date1 = new Date(Date.now()) var age = parseInt(date1.getFullYear()) - parseInt(date.getFullYear()); console.log(age); res.render("patients/details", { title: "Details Patient", isEdit: true, patient: doc, birthDate: date.getDate() + '/' + date.getMonth() + '/' + date.getFullYear(), Age: age, }); }
  65. 65. 59 }); } const storageEngine = multer.diskStorage({ destination: './public/files', filename: function(req, file, fn) { fn(null, new Date().getTime().toString() + '- ' + file.fieldname + path.extname(file.originalname)); // console.log(file) } }); const uploadPhoto = multer({ storage: storageEngine, limits: { fileSize: 2000000 }, fileFilter: function(req, file, callback) { validateFile(file, callback); } }).single('photo'); var validateFile = function(file, cb) { allowedFileTypes = /jpeg|jpg|png|gif/; const extension = allowedFileTypes.test(path.extname(file.originaln ame).toLowerCase()); const mimeType = allowedFileTypes.test(file.mimetype); if (extension && mimeType) { return cb(null, true); } else { cb("Invalid file type. Only JPEG, PNG and GIF file are allowed. ") } } exports.insertRecord = function(req, res, next) { uploadPhoto(req, res, (error) => { if (error) { console.log("Error 1"); } else { var patient = new Patient(); patient.id = req.body.id; patient.name = req.body.name; patient.telecom = req.body.telecom; patient.birthDate = req.body.birthDate; patient.sex = req.body.sex; patient.job = req.body.job; patient.address = req.body.address; patient.account = [{ useruser: req.body.user, password: req.body.password, }]; if (req.file == undefined) { patient.photo = "files/donganh.png" } else {
  66. 66. 60 var fullPath = "files/" + req.file.filename; patient.photo = fullPath; } console.log(req.body) patient.save((err, doc) => { if (!err) { return res.redirect('/patients/list'); } else { if (err.name == 'ValidationError') { handleValidationError(err, req.body); console.log(req.body) res.render("patients/create_edit", { viewTitle: "Insert Patient", isEdit: false, patient: req.body }); } else console.log('Error during record insertion : ' + err); } }); } }); } // exports.updateRecord = function updateRecord(req, res) { uploadPhoto(req, res, (error) => { if (error) { console.log('Error 1'); } else { Patient.findOneAndUpdate({ _id: req.body._id }, req.body, { runValidators: true }, (err, doc) => { if (!err) { console.log(doc) if (req.file == undefined) {} else { var fullPath = "./public/" + doc.photo if (fullPath != "./public/files/donganh.png") { fs.unlink(fullPath, (error) => { if (error) { console.error(error) return } }) }
  67. 67. 61 var fullPath1 = "files/" + req.file.filename; doc.photo = fullPath1; } console.log(req.file) doc.communication[0].language =req.body.language doc.save(); res.redirect('/patients/list'); } else { if (err.name == 'ValidationError') { handleValidationError(err, req.body); res.render("/patients/create_edit", { viewTitle: 'Update Patient', isEdit: true, patient: req.body }); } else console.log('Error during record update : ' + e rr); } }); } }); } exports.deleteRecord = function(req, res) { Patient.findByIdAndRemove(req.params.id, (err, doc) => { if (!err) { res.redirect('/patients/list'); var fullPath = "./public/" + doc.photo if (fullPath != "./public/files/donganh.png") { fs.unlink(fullPath, (err) => { if (err) { console.error(err) return } }) } } else { console.log('Error in patients delete :' + err); } }); } // function handleValidationError(err, body) { for (field in err.errors) { switch (err.errors[field].path) { case 'name': body['nameError'] = err.errors[field].message; break; default:
  68. 68. 62 break; } } } Lớp Model: Là nơi chứa những nghiệp vụ tương tác với hệ quản trị cơ sở dữ liệu (MongoDB ); Lớp model được định nghĩa thông qua giao diện Schema. Schema sẽ định nghĩa các trường được lưu trong mỗi document đi kèm với điều kiện xác thực, giá trị mặc định của nó. Schema sau đó được "biên dịch" thành mô hình qua phương thức mongoose.model(). Một khi đã có mô hình thì ta có thể dùng nó để tìm, thêm, sửa, và xoá các đối tượng cùng kiểu. Dưới đây là ví dụ file patient.model.js const mongoose = require('mongoose'); var patientSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ id: { type: String }, name: { type: String, required: 'This field is required.' }, account:[{ user:{ type: String }, password:{ type: Boolean, }, }], telecom:{ type: Number }, sex:{ type: Boolean }, birthDate:{ type: Date }, job:{ type: String }, address:{ type: String } , }); patientSchema.path('telecom').validate((val) => { return /[0-9]{10,12}/.test(val); }, 'Invalid telecom'); mongoose.model('Patient', patientSchema); Lớp Views: Là lớp chứa các file giao diện phía người dùng, nó là nơi chứa những giao diện như một nút bấm, khung nhập, menu, hình ảnh… nó đảm nhiệm nhiệm vụ hiển thị dữ liệu và giúp người dùng tương tác với hệ thống. Trong Views gồm 2 flile là file create_edit và file index. File create để thiết kế giao diện người dùng, gọi đến AIP lấy

×