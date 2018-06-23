Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is a Jig? A ...
Jig & Fixture: di...
Methodology for H...
A Use of optical ...
  Periodical inspection Of the Aircraft JIG'S ‫الطائرات‬ ‫تجميع‬ ‫لجيكات‬ ‫الدورى‬ ‫التفتيش‬
  An aircraft is conceived as a complete structure, but for manufacturing purposes must be divided into – Sections, or main components ==> split into Sub-assemblies of decreasing size, resolved into Individual detail parts. To build every single part, special tools or jig are Required Aircraft manufacturing and MRO
  What is a Jig? A Jig is a type of Fixture with means for positively guiding and supporting tools. For both Jigs & Fixtures: – Origin: traced back to Swiss watch and clock industry – Objective: to provide interchangeability, reduction of cost, and accuracy of the manufactured Individual detail Parts, Sub-assemblies, Sections, or main components, and finally the complete structure Jigs & Fixtures' Advantages • Ensure the interchangeability and accuracy of parts manufactured, • Minimize the possibility of human error, • Permit the use of medium-skilled labor, • Reduce the manufacturing time, • Allow the production of repeat orders without retooling
  Jig & Fixture: different types • Assembly Fixtures, • Machining Jigs & Fixtures, • Drilling Jigs, boring Jigs, etc. • Welding Fixtures, • Trim Jigs, • Control or Master Jig, • Apply Jig; attaching to a larger jig or an assembly of parts, etc. ... For every part of structure, • A mockup is first designed and is made from material such as wood, plaster, etc.,… • The mockup is used to design and to build the fixtures ensuring the contours and the external form of the structure, • The Master Jig is then designed in order to complete the fixture providing the important reference points, Jig and pin points, and to provide a Reference for the regular checks of the fixture, • Thermal expansion of fixtures is important
  Methodology for High Accuracy Installation of Sustainable Jigs and Fixtures The accurately measure the parts and of jigs during their installation and periodical inspection determines the state of their precision, especially for large size products and applications. In the aeronautical industry, It is necessary for the installation and periodical inspection of the jigs and fixtures to be highly accurate in order to minimize the use of tolerance cost due to variations in jigs and fixture positioning.
  A Use of optical tooling for making precise measurements - for automotive, aeronautical ,machining and lofting work; alignment telescopes employed to form basic reference line, and jig transits or optical transit squares to set up planes perpendicular to base line; accessory tools, such as micrometer, for still greater accuracy, measurements made in all three-dimensional planes by adding precision levels to two-dimension system. One great advantage claimed for optical methods to check alignment of engineering assemblies is that greater accuracy can be achieved over larger distances, more easily and quickly ; optical tooling devices are used to check alignment, levelness and squareness of components of aircraft jigs "square" may be established by pair of jig transits, one of which has precision-mounted mirror on its axle to reflect line of sight back on itself.
