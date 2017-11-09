Bab. 9 aplikasi perdagangan internasioanal (fitri ayu)

BAB 9 A P L I K A S I : P E R D A G A N G A N I N T E R N A S I O N A L  Fitri Ayu Kusuma Wijayanti ( 20170102008 )
FAKTOR PENENTU PERDAGANGAN oKeseimbangan tanpa perdagangan oHarga dunia dan keunggulan komparatif.  Harga dunia (World Pr...
KEUNTUNGAN DAN KERUGIAN BAGI NEGARA PENGEKSPOR KEUNTUNGAN DAN KERUGIAN BAGI NEGARA PENGIMPOR
DAMPAK PEMBERLAKUAN TARIF • Tarif (Tariff ) adalah pajak untuk barang yang diproduksi di luar negeri dan dijual di dalam n...
DAMPAK PEMBERLAKUAN KUOTA IMPOR • Kuota Impor (Import quota) adalah pembatasan jumlah barang yang dapat diproduksi di luar...
