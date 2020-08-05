Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pilihlah jawaban yang di anggap paling benar! 1. . Cermati kalimat di bawah ini! Surat lamaran pekerjaan tidak memiliki fo...
2. Seorang calon pelamar pekerjaan mengajukan sebuah surat lamaran pekerjaan yang ditujukan ke suatu PT yang bergerak di b...
3. Cermatilah kutipan penutup surat berikut! Atas perhatiannya, diucapkan terima kasih. Kalimat yang tepat untuk memperbai...
4. Perhatikan kalimat di bawah ini! Besar harapan saya untuk bisa bergabung dengan perusahaan yang Bapak pimpin. Untuk itu...
5. Cermatilah kutipan surat lamaran pekerjaan berikut! Dengan hormat, Saya, Maman Suherman, adalah Master Ekonomi Jurusan ...
Jawablah pertanyaan berikut dengan baik dan benar! 1. Sebutkan unsur kebahasaan pada surat lamaran pekerjaan 2. Sebutkan f...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tugas soal lamaran pekerja xii

193 views

Published on

-

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tugas soal lamaran pekerja xii

  1. 1. Pilihlah jawaban yang di anggap paling benar! 1. . Cermati kalimat di bawah ini! Surat lamaran pekerjaan tidak memiliki format yang resmi. ...., surat lamaran pekerjaan memiliki aturan-aturan yang harus diperhatikan dalam penulisannya. Konjungsi (kata sambung) yang tepat untuk mengisi bagian yang rumpang (kosong) adalah ... A. meskipun demikian B. selanjutnya C. akan tetapi D. dengan demikian E. oleh sebab itu
  2. 2. 2. Seorang calon pelamar pekerjaan mengajukan sebuah surat lamaran pekerjaan yang ditujukan ke suatu PT yang bergerak di bidang telekomunikasi. Karena lowongan tersebut sudah terisi maka lamaran tersebut terpaksa ditolak. Kalimat penolakan lamaran pekerjaan yang sesuai dengan ilustrasi di atas adalah……. A. Bersama ini kami beritahukan bahwa lamaran Saudara tidak dapat diterima. B. Sesuai dengan surat Saudara, dengan ini diberitahukan bahwa lamaran Saudara ditolak. C. Lowongan pekerjaan yang Saudara kehendaki tidak ada dan kebetulan belum dibutuhkan. D. Berhubungan dengan surat Saudara maka lamaran pekerjaan Saudara kami tolak sementara. E. Dengan surat ini kami memberitahukan bahwa lowongan jabatan yang yang Saudara inginkan sudah terisi.
  3. 3. 3. Cermatilah kutipan penutup surat berikut! Atas perhatiannya, diucapkan terima kasih. Kalimat yang tepat untuk memperbaiki kalimat penutup surat tersebut adalah …. A. Atas perhatian Bapak, saya ucapkan terima kasih banyak B. Atas perhatian, saya tak lupa mengucapkan terima kasih. C. Atas perhatian Bapterima kasih. D. Atas perhatiannya, saya mengucapkan terima kasih . E. Atas perhatian, diucapkan terima kasih kepada Ibu/ bapak, saya mengucapkan
  4. 4. 4. Perhatikan kalimat di bawah ini! Besar harapan saya untuk bisa bergabung dengan perusahaan yang Bapak pimpin. Untuk itu, saya sangat mengharapkan berita dari Bapak. Kalimat di atas merupakan bagian dari .... A. pembuka surat lamaran pekerjaan B. penutup surat lamaran pekerjaan C. balasan surat lamaran pekerjaan D. isi surat lamaran pekerjaan E. ucapan terima kasih dari pelamar
  5. 5. 5. Cermatilah kutipan surat lamaran pekerjaan berikut! Dengan hormat, Saya, Maman Suherman, adalah Master Ekonomi Jurusan Manajemen Pemasaran. Saya ingin bergabung dengan perusahaan Bapak untuk menjadi direktur pemasaran cabang Majalengka. Berdasarkan isinya, surat lamaran pekerjaan di atas ditulis berdasarkan .... A. inisiatif sendiri B. pengumuman C. iklan di koran D. panggilan E. selebaran
  6. 6. Jawablah pertanyaan berikut dengan baik dan benar! 1. Sebutkan unsur kebahasaan pada surat lamaran pekerjaan 2. Sebutkan fungsi diksi 3. Sebutkan 8 elemen diksi 4. Apa yang dimaksud dengan surat lamaran pekerjaan 5. Tuliskan sistematika surat lamaran pekerjaan

×