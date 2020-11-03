Materi cara membuat tabel

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CARA MEMBUAT TABEL DISTRIBUSI FREKUENSI DATA KELOMPOK, DAN PENYAJIAN DATA DALAM BENTUK DIAGRAM Ariana, S.Pd
Langkah – langkah dalam membuat tabel distribusi frekuensi data kelompok 1 Urutkan data terkecil sampai data terbesar 2 Te...
Contoh ◦ Data hasil penilaian yang dilakukan guru matematika terhadap 40 siswa/siswi kelas XII TKJ dinyatakan sebagai beri...
1. Urutkan data dari terkecil sampai terbesar 65 67 68 69 70 70 70 71 71 71 72 72 72 72 72 72 73 73 73 73 74 74 74 74 74 7...
3. Mentukan banyaknya kelas (K) K = 1 + 3,3 log n n = 40 K = 1 + 3,3 . log n K = 1 + 3,3 . log 40 K = 1 + 3,3 . 1,602 K = ...
4. Menentukan Panjang Kelas C = 𝑱 𝒌 J = 15 K = 6 C = 𝑱 𝒌 = 𝟏𝟓 𝟔 = 2,5 ≈ 3
7. Diagram Lingkaran Nilai Frekuensi Derajat Persen (%) 65 - 67 2 2 40 𝑥3600 = 180 2 40 𝑥100 % = 5 % 68 - 70 5 5 40 𝑥3600 ...
8. Diagram Batang Nilai Frekuensi 65 - 67 2 68 - 70 5 71 - 73 13 74 - 76 14 77 - 79 4 80 - 82 2 Jumlah 40
9. Diagram Garis Nilai Frekuensi 65 - 67 2 68 - 70 5 71 - 73 13 74 - 76 14 77 - 79 4 80 - 82 2 Jumlah 40
10. Poligon Frekuensi Nilai Frekuensi Tepi bawah 65 - 67 2 64,5 68 - 70 5 67.5 71 - 73 13 70,5 74 - 76 14 73,5 77 - 79 4 7...
11. Ogive Positif Nilai Tepi Atas Frekuensi 𝒇 𝒌 ≤ 65 - 67 ≤ 67,5 2 2 68 - 70 ≤ 70,5 5 7 71 - 73 ≤ 73,5 13 20 74 - 76 ≤ 76,...
12. Ogive Negatif Nilai Tepi Bawah Frekuensi 𝒇 𝒌 ≥ 65 - 67 ≥ 64,5 2 40 68 - 70 ≥ 67,5 5 38 71 - 73 ≥ 70,5 13 33 74 - 76 ≥ ...
TETAP SEMANGAT DAN SELAMAT MENCOBA BERSAMBUNG.....
  1. 1. CARA MEMBUAT TABEL DISTRIBUSI FREKUENSI DATA KELOMPOK, DAN PENYAJIAN DATA DALAM BENTUK DIAGRAM Ariana, S.Pd
  2. 2. Langkah – langkah dalam membuat tabel distribusi frekuensi data kelompok 1 Urutkan data terkecil sampai data terbesar 2 Tentukan jangkauan data (J) dengan rumus J = data terbesar – data terkecil 3 Tentukan banyaknya kelas (K) banyaknya kelas ditentukan dengan aturan sturgess, yaitu K = 1 + 3,3 log n. Dengan n menyatakan banyaknya data. 4 Tentukan panjang kelas (C) dengan rumus C = J/K. Nilai K dan C dapat berupa bilangan pecahan sehingga perlu kita lakukan pembulatan. 5 Memasukan data dalam bentuk tabel.
  3. 3. Contoh ◦ Data hasil penilaian yang dilakukan guru matematika terhadap 40 siswa/siswi kelas XII TKJ dinyatakan sebagai berikut: 65 75 74 72 79 78 75 75 79 71 75 76 74 73 71 72 74 74 71 70 74 77 73 73 70 74 72 72 80 70 73 67 72 72 75 74 74 68 69 80 1. Buatlah tabel distribusi frekuensi data kelompok ! 2. Buatlah Histogram, Diagram Lingkaran, Diagram Batang, Diagram Garis, Poligon Frekuensi, Ogive Positif dan Ogive Negatif !
  4. 4. 1. Urutkan data dari terkecil sampai terbesar 65 67 68 69 70 70 70 71 71 71 72 72 72 72 72 72 73 73 73 73 74 74 74 74 74 74 74 74 75 75 75 75 75 76 77 78 79 79 80 80
  5. 5. 3. Mentukan banyaknya kelas (K) K = 1 + 3,3 log n n = 40 K = 1 + 3,3 . log n K = 1 + 3,3 . log 40 K = 1 + 3,3 . 1,602 K = 1 + 5,2866 K = 6,2866 ≈ 6
  6. 6. 4. Menentukan Panjang Kelas C = 𝑱 𝒌 J = 15 K = 6 C = 𝑱 𝒌 = 𝟏𝟓 𝟔 = 2,5 ≈ 3
  7. 7. 7. Diagram Lingkaran Nilai Frekuensi Derajat Persen (%) 65 - 67 2 2 40 𝑥3600 = 180 2 40 𝑥100 % = 5 % 68 - 70 5 5 40 𝑥3600 = 450 5 40 𝑥100 % = 12,5 % 71 - 73 13 13 40 𝑥3600 = 1170 13 40 𝑥100 % = 32,5 % 74 - 76 14 14 40 𝑥3600 = 1260 14 40 𝑥100 % = 35 % 77 - 79 4 4 40 𝑥3600 = 360 4 40 𝑥100 % = 10 % 80 - 82 2 2 40 𝑥3600 = 180 2 40 𝑥100 % = 5 % Jumlah 40
  8. 8. 8. Diagram Batang Nilai Frekuensi 65 - 67 2 68 - 70 5 71 - 73 13 74 - 76 14 77 - 79 4 80 - 82 2 Jumlah 40
  9. 9. 9. Diagram Garis Nilai Frekuensi 65 - 67 2 68 - 70 5 71 - 73 13 74 - 76 14 77 - 79 4 80 - 82 2 Jumlah 40
  10. 10. 10. Poligon Frekuensi Nilai Frekuensi Tepi bawah 65 - 67 2 64,5 68 - 70 5 67.5 71 - 73 13 70,5 74 - 76 14 73,5 77 - 79 4 76,5 80 - 82 2 79,5 82,5 Jumlah 40 63 84
  11. 11. 11. Ogive Positif Nilai Tepi Atas Frekuensi 𝒇 𝒌 ≤ 65 - 67 ≤ 67,5 2 2 68 - 70 ≤ 70,5 5 7 71 - 73 ≤ 73,5 13 20 74 - 76 ≤ 76,5 14 34 77 - 79 ≤ 79,5 4 38 80 - 82 ≤ 82,5 2 40 Jumlah 40
  12. 12. 12. Ogive Negatif Nilai Tepi Bawah Frekuensi 𝒇 𝒌 ≥ 65 - 67 ≥ 64,5 2 40 68 - 70 ≥ 67,5 5 38 71 - 73 ≥ 70,5 13 33 74 - 76 ≥ 73,5 14 20 77 - 79 ≥ 76,5 4 6 80 - 82 ≥ 79,5 2 2 Jumlah 40
  13. 13. TETAP SEMANGAT DAN SELAMAT MENCOBA BERSAMBUNG.....

