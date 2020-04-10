Tugas pemasaran internasional

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. “ PEMASARANINTERNASIONAL” Dosen pengampu : Abdul Salam M.M PROGRAM STUDI MANAJEMEN FAKULTAS EKONOMI DAN BISNIS UNIVERSITAS TEKNOLOGI SUMBAWA 2019/2020 Kelompok : BAIQ SRI APRIANI (17.01.031.020) Salma Azzahra(17.01.031.102)
  2. 2. a. SecaraKlasik Pemasaran internasional merupakan proses penyampaian barang atau jasa dari produsen kekonsumen antar negara baik bilateral maupun multilateral. b. Secara Moderat Pemasaran internasional merupakan aktivitas pemasran atau implementasi dari bauran pemasaran antar negara dengan maksud memuaskan konsumen baik bilateral maupun multilateral berupa produk fisik maupun produk nonfisik(jasa). 1.1 PEMASARAN INTERNASIONAL
  3. 3. 1.2 Terciptanya Pemasaran Internasional 1. Jenuhnya Pasar Dalam Neger Kejenuhan ini disebabkan karena data penjualan sudah mencapai titik maksimal untuk pasar dalam negeri,sehingga perusahaan berusaha mengambil. 2. manfaat dari kesempatan yang terbuka untuk melakukan pertumbuhan dan ekspansi. 3. AdanyaHubunganDiplomatik Aspek politik menyebab kan timbulnya hubungan di plomatic sehingga mendorong terjadinya pemasaran internasiona 4. PerkembanganEkonomi Dalam perkembangannya,ekonomi dipengaruhi oleh hubungan yang simultan antara pendapatan negara yang ditimbulkan oleh ekspor dani mpor, jika ekspor impor naik, maka pendapatan akan mengalami surplus dan sebaliknya jika ekspor- importurun, maka pendapatan negara akan turun juga. Macam –macam yang usaha dalam perkembangan ekonomi yaitu : a. Substansional,yaitu menghasilkan produk untuk diri sendiri. b.Ekspor bahan baku yang bersifat alasan atau belum diolah. c.Ekspor barang setengah jadi. d.Ekspor barang jadi. e.Ekspor barang hasil industri. f.Ekspor barang-barang kebutuhan industri. g.Adanya pengaruh aspek social budaya. h.Adanya pekembangan IPTEK. i.Adanya faktor alam. j.Adanya pertahanan keamanan.
  4. 4. 2.1 Lingkungan Pemasaran Lingkungan pemasaran sebuah perusahaan terdiri dari banyak aktor dan kekuatan di luar staf bagian pemasaran yang mempengaruhi kemampuan manajemen pemasaran untuk mengembangkan dan mempertahankan hubungan baik dengan pelanggan sasaran. 2.2 Lingkungan Mikro Perusahaan Lingkungan mikro adalah lingkungan yang terdiri dari berbagai kekuatan yang dekat dengan perusahaan yang mempengaruhi kemampuannya untuk melayani pelanggannya,adapun kekuatan itu terdiri dari : a. perusahaan b.pemasok c.perantara pemasaran,pelanggan,pesaing,masyarakat.. adapun perusahaan perantara dibagi menjadi beberapa bagia yaitu :  Perantara  PerusahaanDistribusiFisik  ParaAgenJasaPemasaran  PerantaraKeuangan, 2.3.1 PolitikdanHukum faktor politik hukum yaitu:  Kebijakan fiskal dan moneter dari pemerintah  Hubungan pemerintah dengan industri  Peraturan dan keadaan politik pada umumnya  Peraturan khusus dibidang pemasaran yang ditujukan untuk mengatur persaingan dan melindungi konsumen. . PEMBAHASAN
  5. 5. . 2.3 .2 Sosial dan Kebudayaan a.Cara hidup b. Nilai-nilai social c. Kepercayaan d. Kesenangan e. Perekonomian.
  6. 6. Starbucks Corporation pada awalnya hanyalah merupakan perusahaan lokal berupa kedai kopi dikota Seattle.Dibuka pada tahun 1971 oleh Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegel dan Gordon Bowker. Awalnya kedai kopi ini bernama Il Giornale dan dikelola oleh 3 orang ini sebagai salah satu kedai kopi biasa dikota Seattle.Howard Schultz bergabung dengan perusahaan ini pada tahun1982. Padatahun1985,Howard berkunjung ke Italia dan terinspirasi untuk membuat inovasi terhadap kedai kopinya di Seattle.Howard memutuskan untuk membeli Il Giornale dari 3pemilik aslinya dan merubah namanya menjadi Starbucks pada1987.Starbucks Café menjual kopi, minumanpanasberbasisespresso,minuman dingin dan panas selain kopi atau pun variasi campuran antara minuman kopi dengan minuman lainnya baik panas maupun dingin dan makanan ringan.Dalam Perkembangannya Starbucks Café juga menjual merchandise seperti cangkir,mug ,thumbler, toples,dst.Starbucks corporation juga mempunyai divisi Starbucks Entertainment yang memproduksi musik,buku dan film. DiStarbucks Café juga tersedia layanan WiFi bagi pelanggan yang ingin berinternet ria sambil menikmati secangkir kopi dan makanan ringan atau sambil mendengarkan CD dari para pemusik dan artis ter kenal .Berbagai macam layanan ini lah yang dijual oleh Starbucks Café kepada para pelanggannya, tidak hanya sekedar minum kopi, tapi sebuah experience dalam menikmati minuman kopi,Inilah yg disebut dengan The Starbucks Experienc e oleh Joseph Michelli dalam bukunya yang berjudul sama. Ini lah sebuah alasan menga paharga minuman dan makanan di Starbucks Cafe dinilai over price bagi orang awam yang bukan pelanggan Starbucks Cafe.Karena yang dijual bukan lah hanya minuman kopi dan makananr ringan tapi sebuah experience dalam menikmati minuman kopi dan makanan ringan dengan gaya yang cozy and comfortable.Howard memutuskan untuk membuat jaringan Starbucks Café di AS.Sejak tahun 1987 pula jaringan Starbucks Café dibuka diluar Seattle,yaitu di Vancouver dan Chicago.Jaringan ini terus berkembang di AS dan pembukaan gerai-gerai baru begitupesat sejak 1990, bahkan jaringan Starbucks Café begitu menggurita di As dengan total 11,434 kedai diAmerika Utara. Contoh Studi Kasus Starbucks
  7. 7. Jaringan Starbucks Café yang begitu menggurita di Amerika Utara mengalami saturasi dan tidak ada pilihan lain bagi Howard kecuali untuk expansi keluar Amerika.Starbucks Cafe pertama kali dibuka diluar Amerika di Tokyo pada 1996.Pada akhir Maret 2008 Starbucks Corporation memiliki total 16,226 Starbucks Café di 44 negara sebagai cabang,bukan franchise.Starbucks Corporation bekerja sama dengan perusahaan lokal di negara tujuan yang ditunjuk resmi oleh StarbucksCorporation Pusat di Seattle.Di Indonesia,Starbucks Café di kelola oleh PT Mitra Adi Perkasa.Starbucks Corporation menutup penjualan di 2009 sebesar USD9,779,100,000 dengan jumlah saham 745,100,000 lembar dan total karyawan 142,000 orang diseluruh dunia. Harga saham Starbucks Corporation di bursa Nasdaq di tutup dengan nilai USD 28.09 /lembarper 18 Juni 2010 lalu.Data dari www.corporate information.comini menunjuk kan kondisi Starbucks yang sehat.Starbucks Corporation melaporkan bahwa laba perusahaan naik lebih dari delapan kalilipat pada kuartal kedua tahun 2010 saat pengunjung datang dan berbelanja lebih banyak.Usaha perusahaan yang menggenjot kinerja waralaba internasional dan meningkatkan penjualan dari kedai kedai yang dimiliki sendiri membantu mengerek keuntungan menjadi USD 217.3juta atau USD 0.28 persaham.Gambaran tersebut,untuk kuartal yang berakhir pada28 Maret,termasuk potongan USD 0.01 per lembar saham.Dalam periode yangsama tahun sebelumnya,Starbucks hanya mampu menggaet USD 25 juta atau USD 0.03 persaham.Revenue meningkat 9 persen menjadi USD 2.53 miliar dari USD 2.33 miliar pada tahun2009. Pada eraglobalisasi saat ini usaha kuliner merupakan usaha yang sangat menjanjikan,selain menawarkan keuntungan yang tinggi juga bisnis kuliner ini tidak akan ada matinya apa bila di iringi dengan inovasi. . Salah satunya yaitu bisnis kuliner kafe.Kata kafe berasal dari bahasa Perancis yang artinya ada ah minuman kopi, tetapi kemudian menjadi tempat dimana seseorang tidak hanya bisa minum- minuman dari kopi saja melainkan juga minuman lainnya. .Kafe di jadikan tempat alternative untuk mengisi waktu luang, rapat ,pertemuan dan sebagainya.Saat ini di Indonesia ada banyak kafe dengan ciri khas masing- masing,baik kafe yang berasal dari dalam negeri maupun dari luar negeri. Salah satunya adalah Starbucks kafe yang berasal dari Negara Amerika Serikat. .Starbucks di dirikan pada tahun 1971 dengan pendiri 3 orang yaitu Jerry Baldwin ,Zev siegel dan Gordon bowker dengan fokus perusahaan menjual biji kopi olahan kualitas tinggi dan peralatan pengolahan kopi.Pada tahun1983,Howard Schultz yang baru setahun bergabung dengan Starbucks,melakukan lawatan bisnis ke kota Milan,Italia. Schultz tertarik dengan gaya warung-warung kopi disana,yang menyediakan kehangatan tempat ngobrol, selain berjualan kopi dan espresso yang telah terkenal..
  8. 8. Schultz panggilan dari Howard Schultz mengusulkan Starbucks meniru gaya warung kopi di kota Milan,Italia.(www.starbucks.com) Pada tahun 1987,tiga pendiri Starbucks yaitu Baldwin Siegel-Bowker menyerah dan menjual Starbucks,dengan bantuan beberapa investor lokal Schultz mendapatkan perusahaan tersebut. Schultz mengubah nama warung –warung kopinya menjadi Starbucks. Pada akhir Maret 2008, Starbucks punya lebih 16.226 outlet diseluruh dunia.Jumlah pegawainya 172.000,dengan total aset US$5,343 miliar dan pendapatan bersih US$72,64juta(2007). Malah,Starbucks kini punya beberapa anak perusahaan :Tazo Tea Company,Seattle’sBestCoffee, Torrefazione Italia,Hear Music dan Ethos Water.Selain itu,Starbucks juga menjaga komitmen tinggi pada tanggung jawab sosial korporat (corporatesocial responsibility/CSR). Menurut Orin Smith, pengganti Schultz sebagai CEO pada tahun 2000, CSR menjadi bagian yang tidak dapat terpisahkan dari Starbucks.Starbucks sangat peduli terhadap pihak yang berkepentingan(stakeholders),pegawai,petani kopi sampai kepelestarian lingkungan dan juga kepentingan pemegang saham tetap terpenuhi dengan laju pertumbuhan tinggi.Starbucks juga sangat peduli terhadap lingkungan,starbucks dalam menjalankan bisnisnya menggunakan strategi hijau atau dengan istilah mudahnya yaitu melakukan bisnis dengan menggunakan strategi yang masih peduli terhadap lingkungan. Kebijakan ramah lingkungannya yaitu tumblers dan Material,Starbucks bekerja untuk mengecilkan jejak lingkungan masyarakat dan memenuhi harapan pelanggan dengan mengurangi limbah yang berhubungan dengan tumblers Starbucks, meningkat kan daur ulang dan mempromosikan tumblers dapat digunakan kembali. Sejak 2006 Starbucks sudah menawarkan diskon10% apabila membawa tempat minum sendiri,setelah mengembangkan dan memimpin industri untuk menyetujui menggunakan serat daur ulang untuk kemasan makanan.Starbucks terus bekerja untuk mengurangi bahan yang digunakan dalam kemasan,menemukan cara baru untuk mendorong penggunaan tumblers berulang-ulang dan menerapkan solusi daur ulang untuk tumblers perusahaan. .
