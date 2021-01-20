BUSSINES PLAN IDEA (MY MOOD CHOCOBARK)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 PERILAKU KONSUMEN DAN PERILAKU EKONOMI BUSSINES PLAN IDEA Nama Bisnis: My Mood Chocobark Owner: Atika Rahmawati (6018210...
  1. 1. 1 PERILAKU KONSUMEN DAN PERILAKU EKONOMI BUSSINES PLAN IDEA Nama Bisnis: My Mood Chocobark Owner: Atika Rahmawati (6018210074) Sri Ayoe Maulidya (6018210051) 2021
  2. 2. 2 I. DAFTAR ISI I. DAFTAR ISI .....................................................................................................................2 II. Ringkasan Perencanaan Bisnis .......................................................................................3 Ringkasan..............................................................................................................................3 Misi ........................................................................................................................................4 III Deskripsi Perusahaan .......................................................................................................5 A. Deskripsi perusahaan ...................................................................................................5 B. Target 1 tahun...............................................................................................................5 C. Tujuan dan Sasaran......................................................................................................5 III. Prosedur Operasi ..........................................................................................................7 A. Lokasi.............................................................................................................................7 B. Peralatan........................................................................................................................7 C. Inventaris & Pemasok ..................................................................................................7 IV. Rencana Pemasaran......................................................................................................9 1. Pasar...............................................................................................................................9 2. Kompetitor.....................................................................................................................9 3. Pelanggan.....................................................................................................................10 4. Produk..........................................................................................................................11 V. Rencana promosi ............................................................................................................12 1. Anggaran .....................................................................................................................12 2. Promosi ........................................................................................................................12 VI. Data Keuangan............................................................................................................13 1. Anggaran Awal............................................................................................................13 VII. Lampiran .....................................................................................................................14 Promosi di Sosial Media ....................................................................................................14 Logo .....................................................................................................................................14 DAFTAR PUSTAKA.............................................................................................................15
  3. 3. 3 II. Ringkasan Perencanaan Bisnis Ringkasan Berdasarkan Suara.com cokelat adalah salah satu makanan kecil populer di Tanah Air. Saat ini masuk kategori cemilan favorit urutan keempat setelah pastry, biskuit dan permen dengan pangsa pasar hingga 776 juta dolar. Berdasatkan data tersebut membuat peluang untuk usaha cokelat sangat besar karena banyak peminatnya. Seiring berjalannya waktu banyak bermunculan usaha baru di bidang kuliner tentunya ini berdampak pada persaingan yang cukup ketat maka dari itu para pelaku usaha dituntut untuk melakukan inovasi dan memunculkan ide kreatif agar mampu bersaing di pasar. Hoyer, dkk (2012) dalam bukunya Consumer behavior mendefinisikan sebuah inovasi Sebuah produk baru, atau sebuah inovasi, adalah penawaran yang baru di pasar. Secara lebih formal, inovasi adalah produk, layanan, atribut, atau ide yang dianggap baru oleh konsumen dalam segmen pasar dan berpengaruh pada pola konsumsi yang ada. Dengan memunculkan inovasi baru dalam menyantap coklat yang digemari berbagai kalangan. Tidak hanya menawarkan produk cokelat biasa namun produk yang tawarkan ialah cokelat dengan campuran topping diatasnya atau dikenal dengan nama chocobark. Sebuah coklat di lelehkan dan diberi topping kemudian di simpan di dalam freezer hingga membeku dan di potong kemudian dibungkus dengan plastik fleksibel. Inovasi yang dimunculkan pada bisnis my mood chocobark ini ialah seperti yang di ungkapkan oleh Hoyer dkk (2012) dalam bukunya Consumer behavior menerangkan inovasi hedonis atau estetika menarik bagi kebutuhan estetika, pencarian kesenangan, dan indra kita. Bentuk baru tarian atau olahraga, jenis musik baru, gaya pakaian baru, dan jenis makanan baru semuanya memenuhi syarat sebagai inovasi hedonis atau estetika. Inovasi hedonis adalah titik diferensiasi dan juga memengaruhi pemrosesan kinerja fitur konsumen. Menariknya, konsumen terkadang menunjukkan bias yang mendukung produk yang secara estetis kurang menarik karena mereka terdorong untuk menguraikan perbedaan antara tampilan produk dan informasi tentang kinerjanya. Suatu usaha kuliner tentunya harus selalu berinovasi dengan adanya tren makan cokelat yang sedang terjadi, penulis ingin memunculkan inovasi baru yang dapat dinikmati yaitu makanan yang dijadikan cemilan coklat. Faktanya memang coklat mempunyai banyak penggemar. Jadi kenapa tidak untuk memulai usaha coklat sebagai alternatif untuk para penggemar. Dengan tambahan nilai plus dari usaha ini yaitu kekayaan topping yang tersedia dan rasa coklat yang variatif.
  4. 4. 4 Misi 1. Memberikan kesan baru kepada penikmat cokelat dalam memakan cokelat 2. Memperkenalkan produk makanan baru yang belum banyak di pasaran 3. Menciptakan rasa yang bervariasi dengan bahan-bahan yang berkualitas 4. Memberikan keunikan tentang cara baru makan cokelat
  5. 5. 5 III Deskripsi Perusahaan A. Deskripsi perusahaan Perusahaan My mood chochobark merupakan perusahan yang bergerak di bidang food and beverages. My mood chocobark merupakan pengolahan makanan (cokelat) yang dibentuk pada 3 Desember 2020. a. Sejarah Perusahaan Kami memilih usaha di bidang makanan karena kami melihat banyaknya masyarakat yang menyukai cokelat serta terdapat faktor pendukung yang memadai untuk mengembangkan usaha ini. Kami sepakat untuk menjual aneka coklat yang diinovasikan menjadi cokelat dengan tambahan topping diatasnya yang dapat memberikan kesan unik dalam rangka memakan cokelat. Topping yang digunakan pada penjualan kami adalah topping yang belum tersedia di Indonesia serta kami menyediakan banyak variasi topping yang ada. b. Tentang Pemilik Bisnis ini di dirikan oleh dua orang owner yaitu Atika Rahmawati dan Sri Ayoe Maulidya. Keduanya merupakan seorang mahasiswa Psikologi di Universitas Pancasila. c. Produk Produk yang akan di jual pada bisnis ini adalah cokelat. Cokelat dengan taburan topping diatasnya. Topping yang digunakan seperti kacang-kacangan, buah- buahnya, mars mellow, dan lain sebagainya. B. Target 1 tahun Pada 30 Desember 2021 perushaan My mood Chochobark akan menjual 6.000 unit chocobark. Linimasa: Perusahaan memiliki target 6.000 unit terjual per tahunnya maka dari itu, masing- masing setiap bulan di targetkan menjual 500 unit chocobark. C. Tujuan dan Sasaran 1. Tujuan Perencanaan bisnis ini bertujuan untuk menginovasikan seseuatu yang telah ada sebelumnya yaitu dengan mengembangkan keunikan makan coklat dengan campuran topping yang bervariasi.
  6. 6. 6 2. Sasaran Sasaran pada bisnis ini adalah masyarakat mulai dari anak-anak hingga dewasa. Hal ini dikarenakan bahan dasar yang digunakan banyak digemari di semua kalangan masyarakat.
  7. 7. 7 III. Prosedur Operasi A. Lokasi Lokasi penjualan chocobark tidak dilakukan spenjualan secara offline tetapi hanya secara online. Konsumen dapat membeli produk melalui berbagai aplikasi jual beli online seperti gojek, grab, website chocolate bark dan juga melalu instagram resmi. B. Peralatan Perasalatan yang dibutuhkan untu menjalankan bisnis ini adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Kompor 2 tungku @250.000x2 2. Oven Konveksi 2 buah @1.500.000x2 3. Cetakan Oven 10 buah @13.000x10 4. Kertas Minyak 100 lembar/pack 10 buah @15.000x10 5. Panci 2 buah @150.000x2 6. Mangkok stainless besar 5 buah @12.000x5 7. Spatula set @200.000 8. Pisau set @80.000 9. Sendok 1 lusin @7.000 10. Toples Tupperware 10 buah @50.000x10 11. Plastik Fleksibel 10 roll @25.000x10 12. Alat cuci piring @15.000 C. Inventaris & Pemasok 1. Inventaris Rak 2 buah Box 2 buah Kulkas besar 1 buah Freezer 1 buah Meja Besar 1 buah Meja Kecil 1 buah Kursi 2 buah AC 1 buah 2. Pemasok Gas Cokelat batang DIAMOND 1 Kg (varian rasa original)
  8. 8. 8 Cokelat batang MERCOLADE 1 Kg dengan masing-masing varian rasa sebagai berikut: - Milk chocolate - Green tea - Cappucino - Strawberry - Tiramisu - Red Velvet - Taro Bahan topping 500 gram dengan masing-masing varian topping sebagai berikut: - Sprinkle - Mars Mellow - Candy Canes - Seeds - Raisins - Rainbow chocochips - Cheese - Biskuit - Sereal Import - Kacang import (Almond, Mede dan Granola) - Buah-buahan (Lemon, Orange, Strawberry, Apel, Kiwi)
  9. 9. 9 IV. Rencana Pemasaran 1. Pasar Berdasarkan Suara.com cokelat adalah salah satu makanan kecil populer di Tanah Air. Saat ini masuk kategori camilan terfavorit urutan ke- empat setelah pastry, biskuit, dan permen dengan pangsa pasar hingga 776 juta dolar Amerika Serikat (sekitar Rp 11,2 triliun). Berdasarkan data tersebut membuat peluang untuk usaha cokelat sangat besar karena banyak peminatnya. Segmen pasar yang dituju oleh MY MOOD CHOCOBARK adalah berdasarkan segmentasi geografi yaitu wilayah pasar. Wilayah pasar untuk penjualan my mood chocobark ini adalah penduduk kota Jakarta. Segmentasi demografi yaitu berdasarkan gender, usia, kelas ekonomi dan profesi. Kemudian segmentasi psikografi yaitu berdasarkan karakter atau sifat psikologis pasar yang dituju. Hal ini dilakukan agar efektif dan tidak massal serta bisa difokuskan pada pembuatan strategi pemasaran bagi konsumen yang memiliki minat dan kebutuhan yang sama. Menurut Lake (2009) dalam bukunya consumer behavior for dummies mengatakan bahwa proses segmentasi sengaja di fokuskan pada pembuatan strategi pemasaran bagi konsumen yang memiliki minat dan kebutuhan yang sama , bukan sebaliknya yaitu pemasaran yang massal dan membuat kampanye yang memperlakukan konsumen dengan pendekatan pemasaran “satu cocok untuk semua”. 2. Kompetitor Berdasarkan analisis kompetitif, usaha yang menjadi kompetitor dari my mood chocobark berdasarkan analisis dari instagrsm adalah chocolities bark dan warmtalks. Berikut bagan perbandingan yang dapat dijadikan sebagai kalkulasi antara kedua usaha tersebut dengan my mood chocobark: CHOCOLITIES BARK WARMTALKS MY MOOD CHOCOBARK Cokelat yang di pasarkan hanya dark cokelat Cokelat yang di pasarkan kurang bervariasi karena hanya withe milk dan dark choco Cokelat yang dipasarkan memiliki banyak varian rasa sehingga konsumen dapat memilih sesuai kesukaan
  10. 10. 10 Memiliki penjualan secara online dan offline Penjualan hanya dilakukan secara online melalui instagram Penjualan hanya dilakukan secara online melalui sitis belanja online dan sosial media instagram Tidak menyediakan banyak varian topping, dan topping hanya lokal Topping cukup bervariasi dan menyediakan topping import juga lokal Topping sangat bervariasi, menyediakan topping lokal juga import Tidak menyediakan varian request konsumen Tidak menyediakan varian request Menyediakan varian request untuk konsumen Segmen pasar memiliki fokus mulai dari anak- anak hingga dewasa Segmen pasar memiliki fokus mulai dari anak- anak hingga dewasa Segmen pasar memiliki fokus mulai dari anak-anak hingga dewasa Memiliki konsep nuansa cafe yang milenial dan mudah dijangkau Packaging menarik Tersedia gift card untuk kosumen yang membeli produk serta packaging yang menarik Berdasarkan dari analisis kompetitif diatas produk keunggulan yang dimiliki oleh MY MOOD CHOCOBARK adalah variasi rasa coklat dan topping yang di gunakan. Selain itu, kemudahan seseorang untuk membeli juga menjadi keunggulan karena MY MOOD CHOCOBARK menjual di banyak situs aplikasi belanja online dan juga sosial media serta memberikan gift card untuk pembeli. 3. Pelanggan Segmen pasar yang dituju oleh MY MOOD CHOCOBARK adalah berdasarkan segmentasi geografi yaitu wilayah pasar. Segmentasi demografi yaitu berdasarkan gender, usia, kelas ekonomi dan profesi. Kemudian segmentasi psikografi yaitu berdasarkan karakter atau sifat psikologis pasar yang dituju. - Segmentasi geografi, Penduduk kota Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tanggerang dan Bekasi - Segmentasi demografi 1. Pria dan Wanita 2. Usia 5 – 65 tahun 3. Kelas ekonomi menengah hingga menengah ke atas
  11. 11. 11 4. Pelajar, mahasiswa, karyawan dan lain-lain - Segmentasi Psikografi 1. Gaya hidup konsumtif, menyukai makanan dan minuman berbahan coklat 2. Suka mencoba hal baru 4. Produk Produk yang akan di pasarkan adalah cokelat. Cokelat batang dengan taburan topping diatasnya. Cokelat memiliki banyak varian rasa. Topping yang digunakan seperti kacang-kacangan, buah-buahnya, mars mellow, dan lain sebagainya. Setiap konsumen akan mendapatkan 100 gram cokelat per batang dengan harga 25 ribu tupiah.
  12. 12. 12 V. Rencana promosi 1. Anggaran Anggaran promosi: Dana yang digunakan untuk untuk iklan sebesar Rp. 5.000.000 dengan menggunakan iklan online dari bulan Januari – April. Iklan akan diselenggarakan melalui Google Ads, Instagram Ads dan Sosial media. Promosi juga akan dilakukan dengan bantuan endorsement selebriti di instagram. 2. Promosi MY MOOD CHOCOBARK akan menggunakan saluran iklan berikut sebagai media promosi: 1. Januari – April: mengiklankan produk melaui google ads dan instagram ads dengan biaya Rp. 100.000 x 3 dengan target pelanggan sebanyak > 500 orang 2. Januari – April: mengiklankan produk melalui sosial media. Menggunakan jasa endorsement dengan bantuan selebgram. Anggarannya sebesar Rp. 4.000.000 dengan 4 selebgram.
  13. 13. 13 VI. Data Keuangan 1. Anggaran Awal No. Nama Barang Banyaknya Jumlah 1. Kompor 2 tungku @250.000x2 1 buah Rp. 500.000 2. Oven Konveksi @1.500.000x2 2 buah Rp. 3.000.000 3. Cetakan Oven @13.000x10 10 buah Rp. 130.000 4. Kertas Minyak 100 lembar/pack @15.000x10 10 buah Rp. 150.000 5. Panci @150.000x2 2 buah Rp. 300.000 6. Mangkok stainless besar @12.000x5 Rp. 60.000 7. Spatula set @200.000 1 set Rp. 200.000 8. Pisau set @80.000 1 set Rp. 80.000 9. Sendok @7.000 1 lusin Rp. 7.000 10. Toples Tupperware @50.000x10 10 buah Rp. 500.000 11. Plastik Fleksibel @25.000x10 10 roll Rp. 250.000 12. Alat cuci piring @15.000 3 buah Rp. 45.000 13. Cokelat Diamond @25.000x5 5 Kg/bulan Rp. 100.000 14. Cokelat Mercolade masing masing rasa 2 Kg @15.000x2 2 Kg/bulan sebanyak 7 varian Rp. 210.000 15. Topping 500 gram/topping 11 topping Rp. 1.000.000 16. Gas (habis pakai) Tergantung pemakaian Rp. 300.000 17. Biaya promosi 3-10 kali Rp. 5.000.000 18. Biaya transportasi Rp. 300.000 19. Biaya tak terduga Rp. 500.000 Jumlah Biaya Rp. 12.632.000
  14. 14. 14 VII. Lampiran Promosi di Sosial Media Logo
  15. 15. 15 DAFTAR PUSTAKA https://www.suara.com/lifestyle/2018/08/03/180000/suka-cokelat-ini-dia-tingkat- konsumsinya-di-indonesia Hoyer, W., Macinnis., D., & Pieters, R. (2012). Consumen Behavior 6th Edition. Lake, L. (2009) Consumen Behavior for Dummies. Wiley Publishing.

