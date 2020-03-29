Chromosomes-Χρωμοσώματα Γ Γυμνασίου

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Είναι οργανικές ενώσεις που αποτελούνται από μικρότερες δομικές μονάδες, τα αμινοξέα. Υπάρχουν 20 διαφορετικά αμινοξέα που...
Πρωτεΐνη
• Οι πρωτεΐνες είναι υπεύθυνες για τα δομικά χαρακτηριστικά και τις λειτουργίες των ζωντανών οργανισμών. • Η δράση τους κα...
Rubisco • Πλήρης ονομασία : καρβοξυλάση /οξυγονάση της 1,5-διφωσφοροριβουλόζης • Ένζυμο (πρωτεΐνη) που καταλύει την αντίδρ...
κολλαγόνο • Έχει πολλές διαφορετικές μορφές. • Όλες είναι πρωτεΐνες με τη μορφή σχοινιού που αποτελούνται από τρία περιελι...
ροδοψίνη • Μία χρωστική που απορροφά το φως • Πρωτεΐνη της μεμβράνης των ραβδίων (φωτοευαίσθητα κύτταρα) του αμφιβληστροει...
Στα ευκαρυωτικά κύτταρα το DNA βρίσκεται κυρίως στον πυρήνα, όπου και σχηματίζει δομές που λέγονται χρωμοσώματα. Φυτικός ι...
Τα χρωμοσώματα είναι δομές που αποτελούνται από DNA περιελιγμένο γύρω από πρωτεΐνες. Η ονομασία χρωμόσωμα προέρχεται από τ...
• Στον άνθρωπο και γενικότερα στους ανώτερους οργανισμούς τα χρωμοσώματα είναι ανά δύο όμοια στο σχήμα και στο μέγεθος. • ...
Αριθμός χρωμοσωμάτων (2n) Homo sapiens Άνθρωπος 46 Pan trogolodytes Χιμπαντζής 48 Canis familiaris Σκύλος 78 Oryza sativa ...
• Για να μελετήσουμε τα χρωμοσώματα κατασκευάζουμε τον καρυότυπο. 1. Φωτογραφίζουμε τα χρωμοσώματα λίγο πριν την κυτταρική...
• Ο άνθρωπος έχει 46 χρωμοσώματα ή 23 ζεύγη χρωμοσωμάτων. • Τα 23 χρωμοσώματα είναι μητρικής προέλευσης και τα άλλα 23 πατ...
Σε οργανισμούς όπως τα βακτήρια και πολλούς μονοκύτταρους ευκαρυωτικούς οργανισμούς τα χρωμοσώματα δεν μπορούμε να τα τοπο...
Η μαϊμού με προβοσκίδα, είναι ενα από τα πιο παλιά είδη μαϊμούς, με κοκκινωπό-καφέ τρίχωμα και ζει στα δάση του νησιού Βόρ...
Σύνδρομο Down (Τρισωμία 21) είναι η πιο κοινή αριθμητική χρωμοσωμική ανωμαλία. Τα άτομα με σύνδρομο Down εμφανίζουν καθυστ...
Ήπια τριχοφυΐα στο πρόσωπο Στενοί ώμοι Πλατιά λεκάνη Μακριά άκρα Απουσία αλωπεκίας ανδρικού τύπου Μικρή τριχοφυία στο στήθ...
Τα άτομα με σύνδρομο Klinefelter έχουν φυσιολογικό αριθμό αυτοσωμι- κών χρωμοσωμάτων (44) και τρία φυλετικά χρωμοσώματα, τ...
Η Caroline Cossey είναι μοντέλο Αγγλικής καταγωγής που ήταν ένα από τα κορίτσια του Τζειμς Μποντ στην ταινία «Για τα μάτια...
Χαμηλό ανάστημα 143-147cm Μη αναπτυγμένες ωοθήκες. Καθυστερημένη ή και καθόλου εφηβεία Απουσία περιόδου Παραμόρφωση αγκώνα...
Τα άτομα που πάσχουν από το σύνδρομο Turner έχουν φυσιολογικό αριθμό αυτοσωμικών χρωμοσωμάτων (44) αλλά μόνο ένα χρωμόσωμα...
1. Τα χρωμοσώματα Χ και Υ επικοινωνούν! 2. Το χρωμόσωμα Υ εξαφανίζεται σιγά σιγά. Τι σημαίνει αυτό για τους άντρες.
  1. 1. Είναι οργανικές ενώσεις που αποτελούνται από μικρότερες δομικές μονάδες, τα αμινοξέα. Υπάρχουν 20 διαφορετικά αμινοξέα που ενώνονται μεταξύ τους με όλους τους πιθανούς συνδυασμούς και δίνουν μια μεγάλη ποικιλία πρωτεϊνών. Αλληλουχία (σειρά) αμινοξέων Δομή πρωτεΐνης στο χώρο σημαντική για τη λειτουργικότητα της
  2. 2. Πρωτεΐνη
  3. 3. • Οι πρωτεΐνες είναι υπεύθυνες για τα δομικά χαρακτηριστικά και τις λειτουργίες των ζωντανών οργανισμών. • Η δράση τους καθορίζεται από τη σειρά των αμινοξέων από τα οποία αποτελούνται. • Η σειρά των αμινοξέων καθορίζεται από το DNA. • Το DNA περιέχει τις γενετικές πληροφορίες σε συγκεκριμένα τμήματα του που λέγονται γονίδια, προκειμένου να συντεθούν όλες οι πρωτεΐνες που είναι απαραίτητες για τη δομή και τη λειτουργία ενός ζωντανού οργανισμού.
  4. 4. Rubisco • Πλήρης ονομασία : καρβοξυλάση /οξυγονάση της 1,5-διφωσφοροριβουλόζης • Ένζυμο (πρωτεΐνη) που καταλύει την αντίδραση μετατροπής του διοξειδίου του άνθρακα της ατμόσφαιρας σε οργανικά μόρια όπως η γλυκόζη από τους αυτοτροφους οργανισμούς.
  5. 5. κολλαγόνο • Έχει πολλές διαφορετικές μορφές. • Όλες είναι πρωτεΐνες με τη μορφή σχοινιού που αποτελούνται από τρία περιελισσόμενα πολυπεπτίδια. • Περίπου το ¼ των πρωτεϊνών του ανθρώπινου σώματος είναι κολλαγόνο. • Το κολλαγόνο κάνει δυνατούς τους τένοντες τους συνδέσμους, το δέρμα, τα αιμοφόρα αγγεία. • Σχηματίζει μέρος των δοντιών και των οστών δίνοντας τους ελαστικότητα για την αποφυγή των καταγμάτων και φθορών. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tooth_(humn)#mediaviewer/ile:Teeth_by_David_Shankbone.jpg Υδρόξυπρολίνη Προλίνη Γλυκίνη
  6. 6. ροδοψίνη • Μία χρωστική που απορροφά το φως • Πρωτεΐνη της μεμβράνης των ραβδίων (φωτοευαίσθητα κύτταρα) του αμφιβληστροειδούς. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Retina#mediaviewer/File:Fundus_photograph_of_normal_left_eye.jpg http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rhodopsin.jpg
  7. 7. Στα ευκαρυωτικά κύτταρα το DNA βρίσκεται κυρίως στον πυρήνα, όπου και σχηματίζει δομές που λέγονται χρωμοσώματα. Φυτικός ιστός κρεμμυδιού Ερυθρά αιμοσφαίρια βατράχου x400 μεγ. Τα χρωμοσώματα γίνονται ορατά με το οπτικό μικροσκόπιο πριν την κυτταρική διαίρεση.
  8. 8. Τα χρωμοσώματα είναι δομές που αποτελούνται από DNA περιελιγμένο γύρω από πρωτεΐνες. Η ονομασία χρωμόσωμα προέρχεται από τις λέξεις χρώμα και σώμα που δηλώνει την ιδιότητα των χρωμοσωμάτων να χρωματίζονται έντονα με τη χρήση κατάλληλων χρωστικών ουσιών.
  9. 9. • Στον άνθρωπο και γενικότερα στους ανώτερους οργανισμούς τα χρωμοσώματα είναι ανά δύο όμοια στο σχήμα και στο μέγεθος. • Τα χρωμοσώματα που είναι ανα δύο όμοια στο σχήμα και στο μέγεθος και σε αντίστοιχες θέσεις περιέχουν γενετικές πληροφορίες που αντιστοιχούν στις ίδιες ιδιότητες ονομάζονται ομόλογα χρωμοσώματα. • Σε κάθε ζεύγος χρωμοσώματων στα ομόλογα χρωμοσώματα το ένα είναι πατρικής και το άλλο μητρικής προέλευσης. • Οι οργανισμοί των οποίων τα κύτταρα περιέχουν ομόλογα χρωμοσώματα ονομάζονται διπλοειδείς (2n) Ποντίκι Καλαμπόκι
  10. 10. Αριθμός χρωμοσωμάτων (2n) Homo sapiens Άνθρωπος 46 Pan trogolodytes Χιμπαντζής 48 Canis familiaris Σκύλος 78 Oryza sativa Ρύζι 24 Parascaris equorum Σκουλήκι αλόγου 4 © 2016 Paul Billiet ODWS Ο αριθμός των χρωμοσωμάτων είναι χαρακτηριστικός για κάθε είδος οργανισμού.
  11. 11. • Για να μελετήσουμε τα χρωμοσώματα κατασκευάζουμε τον καρυότυπο. 1. Φωτογραφίζουμε τα χρωμοσώματα λίγο πριν την κυτταρική διαίρεση. 2. Τα τοποθετούμε ανά ζεύγη όμοιων χρωμοσωμάτων στο σχήμα και στο μέγεθος. 3. Τα ταξινομούμε κατά ελαττούμενο μέγεθος δηλαδή από το μεγαλύτερο στο μικρότερο. Ο καρυότυπος είναι η απεικόνιση των χρωμοσωμάτων ανά ζεύγη κατά ελαττούμενο μέγεθος
  12. 12. • Ο άνθρωπος έχει 46 χρωμοσώματα ή 23 ζεύγη χρωμοσωμάτων. • Τα 23 χρωμοσώματα είναι μητρικής προέλευσης και τα άλλα 23 πατρικής. • Τα 22 πρώτα ζεύγη καλούνται αυτοσωμικά και το 23ο ζεύγος που καθορίζει το φύλο φυλετικά.
  13. 13. Σε οργανισμούς όπως τα βακτήρια και πολλούς μονοκύτταρους ευκαρυωτικούς οργανισμούς τα χρωμοσώματα δεν μπορούμε να τα τοποθετήσουμε σε ζεύγη. Οι οργανισμοί αυτοί καλούνται απλοειδείς οργανισμοί (1n) Αμοιβάδα απλοειδής οργανισμός
  14. 14. Η μαϊμού με προβοσκίδα, είναι ενα από τα πιο παλιά είδη μαϊμούς, με κοκκινωπό-καφέ τρίχωμα και ζει στα δάση του νησιού Βόρνεο της Ινδονησίας. Η μεγάλη μύτη είναι στοιχείο για το οποίο τα αρσενικά μάλλον υπερηφανεύονται αφού είναι βασικό χαρακτηριστικό προσέλκυσης θηλυκών και φτάνει σε μήκος εώς και τα 30 εκατοστά. Ο πληθυσμός τους μειώνεται συνεχώς και κινδυνεύει με εξαφάνιση.
  16. 16. Σύνδρομο Down (Τρισωμία 21) είναι η πιο κοινή αριθμητική χρωμοσωμική ανωμαλία. Τα άτομα με σύνδρομο Down εμφανίζουν καθυστέρηση στην ανάπτυξη, χαρακτηριστικές δυσμορφίες στο πρόσωπο και διανοητική καθυστέρηση. Στον καρυότυπο των ατόμων που πάσχουν, σε όλες σχεδόν τις περιπτώσεις, εμφανίζεται ένα επιπλέον χρωμόσωμα 21. Η ύπαρξη του επιπλέον χρωμοσώματος είναι αποτέλεσμα μη διαχωρισμού των χρωμοσωμάτων του 21 του ζεύγους κατά το σχηματισμό γαμετών στη μείωση. Με αυτό τον τρόπο δημιουργείται ωάριο, και σε σχετικά λιγότερες περιπτώσεις σπερματοζωάριο, με δύο χρωμοσώματα 21. Γονιμοποίηση του γαμέτη που έχει το επιπλέον χρωμόσωμα 21 με ένα φυσιολογικό θα δημιουργήσει στο ζυγωτό τρισωμία 21. Η πιθανότητα γέννησης παιδιού με σύνδρομο Down σχετίζεται με την ηλικία της μητέρας. Μελέτες δείχνουν ότι μια μέλλουσα μητέρα ηλικίας 45 ετών έχει πολύ μεγαλύτερη πιθανότητα να αποκτήσει παιδί με σύνδρομο Down σε σχέση με μια μέλλουσα μητέρα ηλικίας 19 ετών.
  17. 17. Ήπια τριχοφυΐα στο πρόσωπο Στενοί ώμοι Πλατιά λεκάνη Μακριά άκρα Απουσία αλωπεκίας ανδρικού τύπου Μικρή τριχοφυία στο στήθος Γυναικείου τύπου εφήβαιο Μικρό μέγεθος όρχεων Αναπτυγμένο στήθος
  18. 18. Τα άτομα με σύνδρομο Klinefelter έχουν φυσιολογικό αριθμό αυτοσωμι- κών χρωμοσωμάτων (44) και τρία φυλετικά χρωμοσώματα, τα ΧΧΥ, αντί του φυσιολογικού ζεύγους ΧΥ. Τα άτομα αυτά έχουν εξωτερικά χαρακτηριστικά αρσενικού ατόμου είναι όμως στείρα. Τα χαρακτηριστικά του συνδρόμου εμφανίζονται μετά την εφηβεία. Το σύνδρομο είναι αρκετά σπάνιο με συχνότητα 1/500-1/1000 γεννήσεις αγοριών.
  19. 19. Η Caroline Cossey είναι μοντέλο Αγγλικής καταγωγής που ήταν ένα από τα κορίτσια του Τζειμς Μποντ στην ταινία «Για τα μάτια σου μόνο». Στην ηλικία των 17 διαγνώστηκε με το σύνδρομο klinefelter και έκανε επέμβαση αλλαγής φύλου. Ο George Washington πιστεύεται ότι είχε το σύνδρομο, καθώς και ο Βασιλιάς Τουτανγχαμών
  20. 20. Χαμηλό ανάστημα 143-147cm Μη αναπτυγμένες ωοθήκες. Καθυστερημένη ή και καθόλου εφηβεία Απουσία περιόδου Παραμόρφωση αγκώνα Μικρή ανάπτυξη στήθους Καρδιακές ανωμαλίες Χαρακτηριστική πτύχωση στον αυχένα Καφέ κηλίδες Κοντά δάκτυλα Μεγάλη απόσταση θηλών Ευρύς θώρακας Γραμμή μαλλιών χαμηλά στον αυχένα Κοντο 4ο μετακάρπιο Προεξέχοντα αυτιά, μικρή κάτω γνάθος, πλατύς λαιμός κ.α.
  21. 21. Τα άτομα που πάσχουν από το σύνδρομο Turner έχουν φυσιολογικό αριθμό αυτοσωμικών χρωμοσωμάτων (44) αλλά μόνο ένα χρωμόσωμα Χ από το ζεύγος των φυλετικών χρωμοσωμάτων (ΧΟ). Αυτή είναι η μοναδική μονοσωμία που έχει βρεθεί στον άνθρωπο. Τα άτομα αυτά δεν εμφανίζουν δευτερογενή χαρακτηριστικά του φύλου, παρ' όλο που έχουν φαινότυπο θηλυκού ατόμου, και είναι στείρα. Επίσης έχουν πολλά θέματα υγείας αλλά δεν εμφανίζουν νοητική στέρηση. Το Σύνδρομο Turner εμφανίζεται ανά 1:2.000 ή 1:2.500 (μία ανά 2.000 με 2.500 γεννήσεις κοριτσιών) Υπολογίζεται ότι το σύνδρομο επηρεάζει περίπου 3% όλων των θηλυκών εμβρύων, αλλά μόνο 1% αυτών των εμβρύων επιβιώνουν κατά τη διάρκεια του τοκετού.
  22. 22. 1. Τα χρωμοσώματα Χ και Υ επικοινωνούν! 2. Το χρωμόσωμα Υ εξαφανίζεται σιγά σιγά. Τι σημαίνει αυτό για τους άντρες.

