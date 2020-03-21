Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. JU ,Medicinska škola, Banjaluka Fizika, 1.razred 2. Omov zakon za cijelo strujno kolo Izvor električne struje, potrošač i prekidač, međusobno povezani provodnicima čine kolo električne struje ili električno kolo.Elektromotorna sila omogućava kretanje naelektrisanih čestica u strujnom kolu. Dio strujnog kola koji je priključen na polove električnog izvora predstavlja spoljašnji dio strujnog kola. Tu se nalaze provodnici, potrošači, prekidači... Pod dejstvom električnog polja elektroni se kreću kroz spoljašnji dio strujnog kola. Pored toga do kretanja elektrona i jona dolazi i unutar izvora električne struje. Izvor električne struje predstavlja unutrašnji dio strujnog kola.Crteži na kojima se pomoću simbola predstavljaju električni uređaji nazivaju se električne šeme. - elektromotorna sila - razlika potencijala na polovima neopterećenog izvora struje uzrokuje električnu struju. Električna struja koju stvara izvor prolazi kroz spoljašnji dio strujnog kola, gdje nailazi na otpor R i kroz unutrašnji dio strujnog kola, gde nailazi na otpor r. Otpor r predstavlja unutrašnji otpor strujnog kola. Ova dva otpora vezana su redno.
  2. 2. Ukupan otpor strujnog kola jednaka je zbiru spoljašnjeg i unutrašnjeg otpora : R+r. Omov zakon za cijelo strujno kolo, formula: Omov zakon za cijelo strujno kolo glasi: Jačina električne struje u zatvorenom električnom kolu srazmjerna je elektromotornoj sili izvora, a obrnuto srazmjerna zbiru spoljašnjeg i unutrašnjeg otpora strujnog kola. Pad napona na potrošaču jednak je razlici elektromotorne sile i pada napona na unutrašnjem otporu izvora, formula: - rI Zaključak: Električni napon je uvijek manji od elektromotorne sile kada kroz električno kolo teče struja. Gdje je: - elektromotorna sila izvora struje, - volt I - jačina električne struje, - amper U - napon električne struje na potrošaču, - volt R - spoljašnji otpor električnog kola, - om r - unutrašnji otpor električnog kola, - om Detaljnije objašnjenje Omovog zakona za cijelo strujno kolo kao i rješenje zadatka možete vidjeti na ovom sajtu: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9lD5Wuhvkw
  3. 3. Omov zakon za cijelo strujno kolo - zadaci 1. Elektromotorna sila akumulatora je 6 V. Kad se priključi na spoljašnji otpor od 11,7 Ω daje struju jačine 0,5 A. Izračunaj unutrašnji otpor akumulatora i napon na njegovim krajevima. (Rezultat: r = 0,3 Ω, U = 5,85 V ) 2. Na izvor elektromotorne sile od 200 V priključen je potrošač. Koliki je otpor potrošača ako kroz njega protiče struja jačine 16 V, a unutrašnji otpor izvora iznosi 4 Ω ? ( Rezultat: R = 8,5 Ω) 3. Elektromotorna sila izvora iznosi 15 V. Unutrašnji otpor izvora je četiri puta manji od spoljašnjeg otpora. Koliki je napon na krajevima izvora ? ( Rezultat: U = 12 V ) Zijad Begić, prof.fizike

