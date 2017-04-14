Лекція 10 Технологія кристалічної глюкози Dextrosum, Dextrose, Glucosa, Glucosum проф. Грабовська О.В. 2017
Глюкоза (грецькою glykys – солодкий) назва прийнята для α-Д- глюкопіранози. В природі глюкоза часто зустрічається у вигляд...
До 1922 р. у промисловому виробництві отримували кристалічний продукт, який містив кристали глюкози і маточний розчин. У 1...
В Україні глюкозу кристалічну гідратну виробляє ВАТ „Дніпровський крохмалепатоковий комбінат”. Існуючий рівень виробництва...
Продукт повного гідролізу крохмалю, отриманий при затвердінні всієї маси закристалізованого та застиглого утфелю називають...
    Суспензія крохмалю         ↓         Розріджування ГЕ=18-22 % ← Кислота або α- амілаза     ↓         Доведення рН до 4...
Основні технологічні процеси виробництва глюкози: •приготування крохмальної суспензії; •гідроліз крохмалю у дві стадії: ро...
Існує багато різних технологічних схем отримання кристалічної глюкози. Різниця між ними в прийнятому способі гідролізу та ...
Двохстадійна з отриманням готової глюкози першої і другої стадії При кристалізації сиропів, отриманих способом ферментатив...
Двохпродуктові схеми потребують двох ліній очистки, уварювання, кристалізації і центрифугування. Для усунення цих недолікі...
Застосування ферментативного гідролізу дозволяє виробляти глюкозні сиропи з доброякісністю 95–97 % та отримувати із 100 кг...
У виробництві глюкози використовують технологічні схеми з кислотно- ферментативним та ферментативним гідролізом у дві та б...
Технологічний процес виробництва кристалічної глюкози з кислотно-ферментативним гідролізом крохмалю Кислотне розрідження є...
Нейтралізацію гідролізату проводять з метою різкого припинення процесу гідролізу крохмалю за рахунок зв'язування соляної к...
Ферментативне зцукрювання є другою стадією гідролітичного розщеплення крохмалю і проводиться до вмісту редукувальних речов...
Інактивація ферменту проводиться після накопичування в гідролізаті максимального вмісту глюкози (редукувальних речовин) з ...
Зцукрений сироп з температурою 65-70°С з ферментера або із збірника після інактивації ферменту подають на фільтрування з м...
Концентрування рідкого сиропу І продукту випарюванням супроводжується частковим виділенням зольних елементів сиропу і коаг...
У густий сироп з випарної установки дозується суспензія активного вугілля з розрахунку 0.3% безводного вугілля до маси СР ...
Подальше концентрування густого сиропу проводять у вакуум-апараті при розрідженні 600-650 мм рт.ст. протягом 60-90 хв. до ...
Охолоджений до температури 45-46°С сироп самопливом надходить в кристалізатори. Тривалість процесу охолодження 45-60 хв Ох...
При нормально сталій роботі заводу кристалізацію глюкозних сиропів здійснюють у такий спосіб Охолоджений у холодильнику ви...
Кристалізацію глюкози проводять 48 год, охолоджуючи утфель з дотриманням наступного графіку зниження температур, °С: 1 доб...
Коли кристалізація закінчиться, відкривають шиберну засувку і готовий утфель спускають в утфелерозподілювач перед центрифу...
Кристалізатор глюкозиКристалізатор глюкози
Стрічка дляСтрічка для перемішуванняперемішування глюкозногоглюкозного утфеляутфеля
За зовнішнім виглядом готовий утфель являє собою кашоподібну, майже розсипчасту масу, що іскриться на поверхні при легкому...
Після закінчення кристалізації утфель направляють на центрифугування, залишаючи в кристалізаторі затравку - утфель у кільк...
Центрифугування утфелю І продукту Процес центрифугування включає розділення кристалів гідратної глюкози і міжкристального ...
Відокремлення міжкристального розчину від кристалів на центрифугах здійснюється під дією відцентрової сили при обертанні р...
Кристали на роторі центрифуги після промивання ще деякий час зневоднюються під дією відцентрової сили (просушуються), післ...
Уварювання другого продукту Суміш І і II відтоків центрифугування глюкози І продукту II відтоку центрифугування глюкози II...
Суміш подають на фільтр-преси і потім на випарку. Випарювання рідкого сиропу II продукту здійснюють у трикорпусній випарні...
Кристалізацію глюкози II продукту проводять в кристалізаторах аналогічно кристалізації глюкози І продукту, але протягом 88...
Оскільки утфель І продукту першого циклу кристалізації центрифугується значно краще, ніж аналогічний утфель II продукту, д...
Готовий утфель II продукту з кристалізатора надходить в шнек і ним подається в утфелерозподільник. Перед цим утфелерозподі...
Після відокремлення І відтоку кристали глюкози на центрифузі промивають чистою питною водою. І відтік і перші порції II ві...
Центрифугування утфелю II продукту, якщо глюкозний еквівалент міжкристального відтоку перевищує 81%, потрібно вести без ро...
Глюкозно-повітряна суміш із сушарки з температурою не більше 50 °С надходить у циклон сушарки, де глюкоза відділяється від...
Глюкозна крупка з просіювача і глюкозний пил з циклона аспірації шнеком подаються у збірник, де змішуються з глюкозним роз...
  Лекція 10 Технологія кристалічної глюкози Dextrosum, Dextrose, Glucosa, Glucosum проф. Грабовська О.В. 2017
  2. 2. Глюкоза (грецькою glykys – солодкий) назва прийнята для α-Д- глюкопіранози. В природі глюкоза часто зустрічається у вигляді складних високомолекулярних сполук, таких як крохмаль, клітковина та інші. Глюкоза має важливе значення для вуглеводного обміну живого організму і є джерелом живлення всіх його клітин. Організм людини засвоює її безпосередньо, без перетворень у шлунку, відновлюючи енергію організма.
  3. 3. До 1922 р. у промисловому виробництві отримували кристалічний продукт, який містив кристали глюкози і маточний розчин. У 1922 р. був розроблений В.Б. Ньюкірком метод, за яким значну кількість кристалічної глюкози у вигляді моногідрату можна було отримувати кристалізацією з контрольованою швидкістю в присутності значної кількості затравочних кристалів.
  4. 4. В Україні глюкозу кристалічну гідратну виробляє ВАТ „Дніпровський крохмалепатоковий комбінат”. Існуючий рівень виробництва глюкози в країні не задовольняє потреб харчової промисловості та медицини. Окрім гідратної α-Д-глюкопіранози, що містить 9 % кристалізаційної води, для спеціального призначення, отримують α-Д- глюкозу ангідридну.
  5. 5. Продукт повного гідролізу крохмалю, отриманий при затвердінні всієї маси закристалізованого та застиглого утфелю називають крохмальним цукром або харчовою глюкозою. Гранульовану та порошкоподібну глюкозу отримують шляхом розпилювального висушування концентрованих глюкозних сиропів.
  6. 6.     Суспензія крохмалю         ↓         Розріджування ГЕ=18-22 % ← Кислота або α- амілаза     ↓         Доведення рН до 4,7 ← Розчин HCl або NaOH     ↓         Зцукрювання 72 год., ГЕ=94-96% ← Глюкоамілаза     ↓         Інактивація ферменту ← пара     ↓     Жиро-білкові домішки ← Фільтрування рідких сиропів ← Фільтрувальний порошок     ↓         Адсорбційне очищення ← Відпрацьоване активне вугілля     ↓     Відпрацьоване вугілля у корм ← Фільтрування         ↓         Випарювання сиропів         ↓         Адсорбційне очищення густих сиропів ← Активне вугілля     ↓     Відпрацьоване вугілля ← Фільтрування         ↓         Уварювання густих сиропів         ↓         Охолодження густого сиропу         ↓         Кристалізація         ↓     Перший відтік ← Центрифугування → Другий відтік     ↓         Висушування сирої глюкози         ↓         Просіювання та пакування         ↓    
  7. 7. Основні технологічні процеси виробництва глюкози: •приготування крохмальної суспензії; •гідроліз крохмалю у дві стадії: розріджування і зцукрювання; •нейтралізація сиропу або інактивація ферменту; •очищення сиропу від нерозчинних домішок та барвних речовин; •концентрування сиропу; •охолодження сиропу та кристалізація глюкози; •центрифугування та сушка глюкози; •перероблення відтоків.
  8. 8. Існує багато різних технологічних схем отримання кристалічної глюкози. Різниця між ними в прийнятому способі гідролізу та кристалізації глюкози. Для підвищення виходу глюкози і, як можливо, більшого виснаження сиропу, кристалізація у виробництві здійснюється в декілька стадій. Розрізняють такі схеми кристалізації глюкози: двохстадійна, з поверненням жовтої глюкози у вигляді клеровки у лінію першого продукту, двохстадійна з отриманням готової глюкози першої і другої стадії, одностадійна, з поверненням відтоку у лінію першого продукту схема з кристалізацією через подвійну сполуку з хлористим натрієм.
  9. 9. Двохстадійна з отриманням готової глюкози першої і другої стадії При кристалізації сиропів, отриманих способом ферментативного гідролізу, які мають високі значення ГЕ − 94– 96 %, використання двохпродуктової схеми дозволяє отримати чисті глюкозні кристали із першої і другої кристалізації. Перший відтік ГЕ 90 % після очищення і уварювання направляється на другу кристалізацію, зелена патока другуго продукту (ГЕ 82 %) виводиться з виробництва. Однак, при використанні кислотно-ферментативного способу гідролізу глюкоза, отримана з кристалізаторів другого продукту, має якість дещо гіршу, ніж отримана з кристалізаторів першого продукту. Для отримання стабільної якості виготовленої продукції, глюкозу після кристалізації першого і другого продукту змішують у відповідних пропорціях.
  10. 10. Двохпродуктові схеми потребують двох ліній очистки, уварювання, кристалізації і центрифугування. Для усунення цих недоліків використовують одностадійну кристалізацію. Якщо ГЕ міжкристального відтоку більше 80-82 % то обидва відтоки направляють на озонування (знебарвлення сиропів шляхом пропускання озону) і потім на адсорбційне очищення рідких сиропів у лінію першого продукту. Якщо ГЕ відтоків нижче 80-82 %, то перший відтік надходить у збірник зеленої патоки на реалізацію, а другий на озонування і далі на адсорбційне очищення у лінію першого продукту.
  11. 11. Застосування ферментативного гідролізу дозволяє виробляти глюкозні сиропи з доброякісністю 95–97 % та отримувати із 100 кг крохмалю до 105 кг глюкози. При кислотно-ферментативному гідролізі отримують гідролізат доброякісністю 92 – 95 %, та з кожних 100 кг крохмалю добувають не більше 100 кг глюкози.
  12. 12. У виробництві глюкози використовують технологічні схеми з кислотно- ферментативним та ферментативним гідролізом у дві та більше стадій. Це пов’язано з тим, що процес розріджування в свою чергу можна проводити кислотним, кислотно-ферментативним та ферментативним (фермент-фермент) способом в апаратах періодичної або безперервної дії. Варіанти схем гідролізу крохмалю при застосуванні різних каталізаторів Розріджування Зцукрювання кислота кислота фермент кислота-фермент фермент фермент фермент
  13. 13. Технологічний процес виробництва кристалічної глюкози з кислотно-ферментативним гідролізом крохмалю Кислотне розрідження є першою стадією гідролізу крохмалю. Здійснюють у конверторі за тиску 0.27-0.29 МПа. Як тільки йодна проба покаже відсутність крохмалю (відсутність синього забарвлення), гідролізат негайно направляють у нейтралізатор. Повний цикл конвертора при розріджуванні крохмалю у виробництві глюкози 27-30 хв. Параметри гідролізату після розрідження: - рН 1.8-2.2; -ГЕ, % 18-22.
  14. 14. Нейтралізацію гідролізату проводять з метою різкого припинення процесу гідролізу крохмалю за рахунок зв'язування соляної кислоти у каталітично неактивну сіль (хлорид натрію). При цьому створюють рівень рН гідролізату, сприятливий для подальшого ферментативного зцукрювання. Охолодження гідролізату від 140-145°С до 100-102°С відбувається при надходженні у нейтралізатор за рахунок збільшення об'єму і самовипаровування, далі охолодження до 95-96°С відбувається за рахунок подачі содового розчину і продування повітрям. Нормативний рівень рН 4.5-4.9. Вміст сухих речовин у нейтралізованому гідролізаті - 38-41%.
  15. 15. Ферментативне зцукрювання є другою стадією гідролітичного розщеплення крохмалю і проводиться до вмісту редукувальних речовин у сиропі не менше 94.5% (глюкози - не менше 92%). Підготовка гідролізату до зцукрювання проводиться з метою створення оптимальних умов для дії ферменту: рН 4.5-4.9, температура 58-650 С. У якості каталізаторів ферментативного зцукрювання використовують ферментні препарати глюкоамілази імпортного виробництва фірми "Genencore International" (Бельгія) марок "Optimax 7525HP", "Optidex L-300", "Optidex L-400" та інші препарати, що діють аналогічно. Як допоміжний фермент використовують пуллуланазу. Процес зцукрювання продовжується при температурі 58- 65°С і рН 4.5-4.9 близько 72 год., в залежності від застосованої кількості ферменту.
  16. 16. Інактивація ферменту проводиться після накопичування в гідролізаті максимального вмісту глюкози (редукувальних речовин) з метою переривання процесу зцукрювання шляхом температурної денатурації білкової структури ферменту. Для інактивації зцукрений сироп із ферментера перекачують у збірник і в ньому барботують парою тиском 0.3 МПа. Тривалість процесу інактивації ферменту залежить від температури сиропу і складає: при 80 °С − 10 хв.; при 85 °С − 7 хв.; при 90 °С − 5 хв.
  17. 17. Зцукрений сироп з температурою 65-70°С з ферментера або із збірника після інактивації ферменту подають на фільтрування з метою відокремлення жиро-білкової домішки Фільтрування проводять на барабанних вакуум-фільтрах з мікрозніманням осаду типів Б-40 і БОК-20 через попередньо намитий шар допоміжного фільтрувального матеріалу - перліту
  18. 18. Концентрування рідкого сиропу І продукту випарюванням супроводжується частковим виділенням зольних елементів сиропу і коагуляцією розчинних білкових речовин та продуктів їх розкладу, а також утворенням барвних речовин. З цих причин випарювання проводять у дві стадії з проміжним очищенням сиропу активним вугіллям. Випарювання здійснюють у трикорпусній випарній установці під вакуумом. Сироп випарюють до концентрації 54-57 %.
  19. 19. У густий сироп з випарної установки дозується суспензія активного вугілля з розрахунку 0.3% безводного вугілля до маси СР сиропу. Температура сиропу при контакті з активним вугіллям повинна становити 70-75°С. Тривалість контакту - 20-25 хв. Суміш сиропу з активним вугіллям подають на фільтр-преси і потім контрольні фільтр- преси з нанесеним допоміжним шаром перліту.
  20. 20. Подальше концентрування густого сиропу проводять у вакуум-апараті при розрідженні 600-650 мм рт.ст. протягом 60-90 хв. до вмісту сухих речовин у сиропі 75.5-76.0%. Для отримання технологічного утфелю і високоякісної глюкози необхідно підтримувати в сиропі рН 4.2-4.3. Уварений сироп І продукту з температурою 70-80°С із збірника насосом передають в холодильник.
  21. 21. Охолоджений до температури 45-46°С сироп самопливом надходить в кристалізатори. Тривалість процесу охолодження 45-60 хв Охолоджений сироп має наступні параметри : концентрація, % 75.5-76; рН 4.2-4.3; температура, °С 45-46; забарвленість, од.опт.густ., не більше 0.20; глюкозний еквівалент, %, не менше 94.5.
  22. 22. При нормально сталій роботі заводу кристалізацію глюкозних сиропів здійснюють у такий спосіб Охолоджений у холодильнику вихідний сироп заливають (через фільтр) у кристалізатор, у якому залишено від попереднього циклу 30—35% утфельної маси в якості затравки. Затравку перемішують із сиропом і процес кристалізації регулюють винятково підтримкою температури утфельної маси відповідно до встановленого графіка кристалізації.
  23. 23. Кристалізацію глюкози проводять 48 год, охолоджуючи утфель з дотриманням наступного графіку зниження температур, °С: 1 доба 2 доба 3 доба І зміна перемішування 43 40 2 зміна 44 42 центрифугування 3 зміна 43.5 41
  24. 24. Коли кристалізація закінчиться, відкривають шиберну засувку і готовий утфель спускають в утфелерозподілювач перед центрифугами. Процес кристалізації вважають закінченим, якщо концентрація міжкристального відтоку стане нижчою за концентрацію початкового сиропу на 10-12%, або глюкозний еквівалент міжкристального відтоку знизиться на 9-11% порівняно з глюкозним еквівалентом утфелю. Під кінець процесу кристалізації вміст кристалів моногідрату глюкози в утфелі складає 45-50%.
  25. 25. Кристалізатор глюкозиКристалізатор глюкози
  26. 26. Стрічка дляСтрічка для перемішуванняперемішування глюкозногоглюкозного утфеляутфеля
  27. 27. За зовнішнім виглядом готовий утфель являє собою кашоподібну, майже розсипчасту масу, що іскриться на поверхні при легкому перемішуванні. При роботі мішалки поверхня утфеля покривається тріщинами і маса вільно відвалюється від мішалки. Якщо утфель перетримати в кристалізаторі, то кристали руйнуються, маса стає в'язкою, білесувато- матовою, без іскристості. Такий утфель дає занижений вихід глюкози погіршеної якості. Передчасне центрифугування утфеля також знижує вихід цукру.
  28. 28. Після закінчення кристалізації утфель направляють на центрифугування, залишаючи в кристалізаторі затравку - утфель у кількості близько 25% від об'єму кристалізатора. Таку ж кількість затравки залишають і після наступних циклів кристалізації.
  29. 29. Центрифугування утфелю І продукту Процес центрифугування включає розділення кристалів гідратної глюкози і міжкристального (маточного) розчину та промивання кристалів чистою питною водою. Готовий утфель з кристалізатора надходить у шнек і подається в утфелерозподільник звідки надходить на центрифуги типу ФПН-1251ЛЗ. Перед пуском у роботу центрифуги промивають спочатку холодною питною водою, а потім питною водою з температурою 65-70°С, яка відбирається після конденсатора.
  30. 30. Відокремлення міжкристального розчину від кристалів на центрифугах здійснюється під дією відцентрової сили при обертанні ротора центрифуги з частотою 250-1450 хв-1 . Після відділення від кристалів більшої частини маточного розчину (І відтік) шар кристалів у центрифузі промивають через форсунки чистою питною водою з температурою не більше 25 °С протягом 60-120 сек., при цьому отримують так званий II відтік - водний розчин глюкози, який містить частину І відтоку, що прилипла до поверхні кристалів, і розчинену глюкозу з кристалів.
  31. 31. Кристали на роторі центрифуги після промивання ще деякий час зневоднюються під дією відцентрової сили (просушуються), після чого автоматично вивантажуються з центрифуги при знижених обертах ротора. Вивантажена глюкоза має вологість 14-15% і вміст глюкози 99.5-99.9% в перерахунку на суху речовину. Глюкозу з центрифуги вивантажують у систему шнеків і направляють на виробництво глюкози (субстанції) або в шнек, яким вологу глюкозу подають в акумулюючий збірник. З нього вологу глюкозу шнеком-живильником подають на ротор-розрихлювач пневмосушарки. Шнек має відвід для передачі бракованої глюкози в збірник. Цикл роботи центрифуги триває 10-16 хв.
  32. 32. Уварювання другого продукту Суміш І і II відтоків центрифугування глюкози І продукту II відтоку центрифугування глюкози II продукту, розчину глюкози, отриманого при аспірації сушильного відділення, І відпрацьоване активне вугілля з лінії глюкози змішують із суспензією свіжого активного вугілля із розрахунку 0.7 % безводного активного вугілля до маси сухих речовин, витримують 25-30 хв. при температурі 65-70°С для знебарвлення.
  33. 33. Суміш подають на фільтр-преси і потім на випарку. Випарювання рідкого сиропу II продукту здійснюють у трикорпусній випарній установці під вакуумом, аналогічно випарюванню сиропу І продукту до концентрації сиропу 52-56%. Густий сироп після випарювання фільтрують і уварюють у вакуум-апараті протягом 60-90 хв. до вмісту сухих речовин у сиропі 75-76%. Для отримання високоякісної глюкози необхідно підтримувати в уварюваному сиропі рН 4.2–4.3.
  34. 34. Кристалізацію глюкози II продукту проводять в кристалізаторах аналогічно кристалізації глюкози І продукту, але протягом 88 год. Графік зниження температури утфелю, °С має такий вигляд : 1 доба 2 доба 3 доба 4 доба 5 доба 1 зміна перемішування 42 39 34 центрифугування 2 зміна 43 41 37.5 32 3 зміна 42.5 40 36 30
  35. 35. Оскільки утфель І продукту першого циклу кристалізації центрифугується значно краще, ніж аналогічний утфель II продукту, до того ж отримана глюкоза має кращі якісні показники, то можливо робити всі затравки тільки утфелем І продукту, для здійснення другого циклу кристалізації затравку заливають сиропом II продукту концентрацією 72-72.5%. Процес кристалізації вважають закінченим при наступних параметрах міжкристального відтоку: концентрація, %, не більше 64; глюкозний еквівалент, %, не більше 79.
  36. 36. Готовий утфель II продукту з кристалізатора надходить в шнек і ним подається в утфелерозподільник. Перед цим утфелерозподільник має бути повністю звільнений від утфелю І продукту. З утфелерозподільника утфель надходить на центрифуги. Центрифугування відбувається аналогічно центрифугуванню утфелю І продукту.
  37. 37. Після відокремлення І відтоку кристали глюкози на центрифузі промивають чистою питною водою. І відтік і перші порції II відтоку надходять у збірник і на відвантаження "Патоки зеленої кукурудзяної". Основна маса II відтоку передається у збірник, де разом з відтоками першого продукту очищається і уварюється.
  38. 38. Центрифугування утфелю II продукту, якщо глюкозний еквівалент міжкристального відтоку перевищує 81%, потрібно вести без розділення відтоків, щоб зменшити втрати глюкози у виробництві. Вивантажена з центрифуги глюкоза має вологість 14-15%. Вологу глюкозу системою шнеків направляють на ротор-розрихлювач пневмосушарки. Сушіння глюкози здійснюється у потоці гарячого повітря в сушильній трубі пневмосушарки ПС-50 до вологості не більше 9 %, тобто до видалення усієї поверхневої вологи.
  39. 39. Глюкозно-повітряна суміш із сушарки з температурою не більше 50 °С надходить у циклон сушарки, де глюкоза відділяється від повітря і через шлюзовий затвор надходить на бурат (просіювач) з ситами, що мають розмір вічок 1.5х1.5 мм. Просіяна глюкоза проходить через магнітний сепаратор для видалення з неї випадкових феродомішок, а потім через шлюзовий затвор пневмотранспортом подається в бункери глюкози.
  40. 40. Глюкозна крупка з просіювача і глюкозний пил з циклона аспірації шнеком подаються у збірник, де змішуються з глюкозним розчином від зрошення мокрих скруберів. Вміст цього збірника надходить у підземний збірник і з нього насосом передається у збірники лінії II продукту.

