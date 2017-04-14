Основи біотехнології цукристихОснови біотехнології цукристих крохмалепродуктівкрохмалепродуктів Лекція 1Лекція 1 Аналіз су...
22 План лекції: 1. Предмет та мета, аналіз сучасного стану 2. Застосування крохмалю 3. Історія розвитку крохмале-патокової...
Перероблення крохмалевмісної сировини наПерероблення крохмалевмісної сировини на крохмаль та крохмалепродуктикрохмаль та к...
ВАТ “Дніпровський КПК”
Асортимент продукції крохмале- патокового виробництва В світі отримуютьВ світі отримують біля 20 найменувань різних крохма...
–– підсолоджувачі (патока, ГФС-55) 56%,підсолоджувачі (патока, ГФС-55) 56%, –– крохмаль природний – 20%,крохмаль природний...
ОГЛЯД СВІТОВОГО РИНКУ КРОХМАЛЮ Виробництво крохмалю та крохмалепродуктів в світі щорічно зростає через зростання попиту на...
88 Загальна світова потреба у крохмалі складає 2,6 кг на рік з розрахунку на одну особу, а у крохмалепродуктах в цілому - ...
99 В світі серед нативних видів крохмалю найдорожчим традиційно є картопляний крохмаль. Серед нативних (натуральних) видів...
ОГЛЯД УКРАЇНСЬКОГО РИНКУОГЛЯД УКРАЇНСЬКОГО РИНКУ КРОХМАЛЮКРОХМАЛЮ Обсяг виробництва крохмалю в Україні у 2011 році склав 5...
Асортимент продукції, що випускається в світових регіонах дуже різний. Американська промисловість переробляє 44 млн т куку...
Сфера застосування крохмальної продукції 29 % - паперове виробництво (гофрокартон); 29 % - харчові напівфабрикати; 32 % - ...
Структура ринкуСтруктура ринку 15 млн. т крохмалю та крохмалепродуктів15 млн. т крохмалю та крохмалепродуктів 6 млн. т хар...
Крохмаль та його похідні широко використовуються у продуктах харчування як вуглеводні продукти, а також як драглеутворювач...
Застосування крохмалю Крохмаль щорічно відновлюється та біологічно руйнується, тобто є екологічно чистим, що важливо при с...
Крохмаль як основний вид сировини використовується у виробництві етилового спирту харчового та медичного призначення. Найб...
Сировина для виробництва крохмалю Для перероблення на крохмаль в різних країнах використовують місцеві сировинні ресурси: ...
Сировина для виробництва крохмалюСировина для виробництва крохмалю та крохмалепродуктівта крохмалепродуктів
Аналіз основних сировинних джерел для перероблення у крохмалепродукти показує, що розвинені країни використовують різні ви...
Витрати сировини на 1 т товарногоВитрати сировини на 1 т товарного крохмалю для сучасних технологій , т:крохмалю для сучас...
Споживча вартістьСпоживча вартість побічнихпобічних продуктівпродуктів настільки висока, що в декілька разівнастільки висо...
Аналіз основних сировинних джерел для перероблення у крохмалепродукти показує, що кукурудза як сировина для виробництва кр...
Застосування різних видів сировини в світі для перероблення на крохмаль та крохмалепродукти пшениця картопля тапіока кукур...
Найбільш вигідне положення серед крохмаленосіїв займає кукурудза, що зумовлено високою крохмалистістю (до 75%) та наявніст...
ВиробництвоВиробництво крохмалепродуктів в Україні укрохмалепродуктів в Україні у 1987 році на 17 крохмальних заводах1987 ...
IVПериод (1 января 2013 г. – 23 апреля 2014 г.) Сегментация рынка Украины до начала 2013 года
IVПериод (1 января 2013 г. – 23 апреля 2014 г.)
IVПериод (1 января 2013 г. – 23 апреля 2014 г.) Работающие заводы суммарная мощность по переработке 1350 т картофеля в сут...
IVПериод (1 января 2013 г. – 23 апреля 2014 г.) ,Работающие но сохраненные заводы заводы Украины НЕНЕ
Напрямки розвитку крохмале-патоковогоНапрямки розвитку крохмале-патокового виробництва.виробництва. Розроблення технологій...
лекція 1

лекція 1

  1. 1. Основи біотехнології цукристихОснови біотехнології цукристих крохмалепродуктівкрохмалепродуктів Лекція 1Лекція 1 Аналіз сучасного стану галузі таАналіз сучасного стану галузі та перспективи розвитку в Україні і світіперспективи розвитку в Україні і світі проф. Грабовська О.В.проф. Грабовська О.В.
  2. 2. 22 План лекції: 1. Предмет та мета, аналіз сучасного стану 2. Застосування крохмалю 3. Історія розвитку крохмале-патокової галузі 4. Сировина для виробництва крохмалю 5. Основні етапи перероблення крохмалевмісної сировини: 6. Напрямки розвитку крохмале-патокового виробництва.
  3. 3. Перероблення крохмалевмісної сировини наПерероблення крохмалевмісної сировини на крохмаль та крохмалепродуктикрохмаль та крохмалепродукти
  4. 4. ВАТ “Дніпровський КПК”
  5. 5. Асортимент продукції крохмале- патокового виробництва В світі отримуютьВ світі отримують біля 20 найменувань різних крохмалів,біля 20 найменувань різних крохмалів, більш як 60 сортів модифікованих крохмалів,більш як 60 сортів модифікованих крохмалів, 20 видів патоки,20 видів патоки, близько 10 сортів крохмального цукру,близько 10 сортів крохмального цукру, 15 видів глюкозних продуктів,15 видів глюкозних продуктів, різні столові сиропи.різні столові сиропи.
  6. 6. –– підсолоджувачі (патока, ГФС-55) 56%,підсолоджувачі (патока, ГФС-55) 56%, –– крохмаль природний – 20%,крохмаль природний – 20%, –– крохмаль модифікований – 24%крохмаль модифікований – 24% Структура продукції в країнах ЄССтруктура продукції в країнах ЄС
  7. 7. ОГЛЯД СВІТОВОГО РИНКУ КРОХМАЛЮ Виробництво крохмалю та крохмалепродуктів в світі щорічно зростає через зростання попиту на модифікований крохмаль. Це пояснюється бажанням надати більшого спектра властивостей крохмалю, завдяки різним видам обробки. Обсяг виробництва крохмалепродуктів в світі у 2012 році склав 72 млн тон, з них нативного крохмалю - 3,5 млн тон. Найбільшими країнами - виробниками крохмалепродуктів у світі є Китай, Таїланд, країни ЄС (Німеччина, Франція, Данія, Голландія), США, Iндонезія, Бразилія, Японія, Iндія, В‘єтнам та Південна Корея. На їх долю припадає більше 1/3 всього виробництва крохмалепродуктів у світі. В США більш ніж 60 % крохмалепродуктів припадає на ГФС та етанол. 77
  8. 8. 88 Загальна світова потреба у крохмалі складає 2,6 кг на рік з розрахунку на одну особу, а у крохмалепродуктах в цілому - 8,4 кг на рік
  9. 9. 99 В світі серед нативних видів крохмалю найдорожчим традиційно є картопляний крохмаль. Серед нативних (натуральних) видів крохмалю за останні роки все більше переваг надається крохмалю з маніоки. Це обгрунтовано тим, що даний вид крохмалю є дешевшим, за властивостями не значно відрізняється від інших видів крохмалю, основні країни-виробники даної продукції (країни Південно - Східної Азії і Латинської Америки) здатні задовольнити світові потреби у крохмалю з маніоки. Але у 2012 році ціни на крохмаль з маніоки підвищилися, більш ніж на 66 %, порівняно з попереднім роком, що викликано постійно зростаючим попитом. Раніше крохмаль з маніоки був найдешевшим видом крохмалю. На сьогодні найбільший сегмент на світовому ринку натуральних крохмалів займає кукурудзяний крохмаль, що пояснюється високим рівнем крохмалистості даної культури, гарною транспортабельністю та наявністю в сировині цінних вторинних продуктів.
  10. 10. ОГЛЯД УКРАЇНСЬКОГО РИНКУОГЛЯД УКРАЇНСЬКОГО РИНКУ КРОХМАЛЮКРОХМАЛЮ Обсяг виробництва крохмалю в Україні у 2011 році склав 56 782 тонн, що на 19 % перевищує обсяг виробництва крохмалю за 2010 рік - 47 700 тонн. Кукурудзяний крохмаль є основним видом за обсягом виробництва в Україні. Його частка у виробництві у 2010 році склала 84 %, а у 2011 році - 92,6%. Це пов’язано з суттєвим збільшенням врожаю даної культури. 10
  11. 11. Асортимент продукції, що випускається в світових регіонах дуже різний. Американська промисловість переробляє 44 млн т кукурудзи на рік, більш ніж 60% крохмалепродуктів припадає на: ГФС (HFCS) та етанол. В ЄС квота на виробництво ГФС становить лише 5%
  12. 12. Сфера застосування крохмальної продукції 29 % - паперове виробництво (гофрокартон); 29 % - харчові напівфабрикати; 32 % - кондитерські вироби; 5 % - фармація
  13. 13. Структура ринкуСтруктура ринку 15 млн. т крохмалю та крохмалепродуктів15 млн. т крохмалю та крохмалепродуктів 6 млн. т харчові цілі6 млн. т харчові цілі 4 млн. т промислові4 млн. т промислові 5 млн. т корми5 млн. т корми
  14. 14. Крохмаль та його похідні широко використовуються у продуктах харчування як вуглеводні продукти, а також як драглеутворювачі, емульгатори, що мають високу водоутримуючу здатність. В медицині крохмаль використовують як: наповнювач лікувальних засобів, як основу для отримання кровозамінників, глюкоза є широко розповсюдженим медичним препаратом, сировиною для виробництва вітаміну С.
  15. 15. Застосування крохмалю Крохмаль щорічно відновлюється та біологічно руйнується, тобто є екологічно чистим, що важливо при створенні пакувальних матеріалів, захисних плівок, посуду разового використання.
  16. 16. Крохмаль як основний вид сировини використовується у виробництві етилового спирту харчового та медичного призначення. Найбільш широке використання крохмаль та його модифікації знаходять у паперовій та текстильній промисловості, а також у ливарному виробництві, для стабілізації глинистих розчинів при бурінні свердловин у нафтодобуванні.
  17. 17. Сировина для виробництва крохмалю Для перероблення на крохмаль в різних країнах використовують місцеві сировинні ресурси: в Європі – картопля, пшениця, кукурудза; у Північній Америці – кукурудза; в Латинській Америці та Азії – маніока, батат, сагова пальма, сорго, рис.
  18. 18. Сировина для виробництва крохмалюСировина для виробництва крохмалю та крохмалепродуктівта крохмалепродуктів
  19. 19. Аналіз основних сировинних джерел для перероблення у крохмалепродукти показує, що розвинені країни використовують різні види сировини приблизно в рівних пропорціях (трохи менше картопля). Для України характерне вилучення з переліку сировини пшениці. Важливою народногосподарською задачею є залучення до перероблення на крохмаль вітчизняної зернової сировини – пшениці, сорго, жита, ячменю.
  20. 20. Витрати сировини на 1 т товарногоВитрати сировини на 1 т товарного крохмалю для сучасних технологій , т:крохмалю для сучасних технологій , т: картоплі – 7;картоплі – 7; кукурудзи – 1.6;кукурудзи – 1.6; жита – 2.5;жита – 2.5; ячменю – 2.86;ячменю – 2.86; пшениці – 2.3;пшениці – 2.3; гороху – 2.5.гороху – 2.5.
  21. 21. Споживча вартістьСпоживча вартість побічнихпобічних продуктівпродуктів настільки висока, що в декілька разівнастільки висока, що в декілька разів перебільшує додаткові витрати на їхперебільшує додаткові витрати на їх отримання. Це такі цінні продукти як:отримання. Це такі цінні продукти як: глютен, олія при переробленніглютен, олія при переробленні кукурудзи;кукурудзи; суха клейковина – з пшениці;суха клейковина – з пшениці; білковий ізолят – з гороху.білковий ізолят – з гороху.
  22. 22. Аналіз основних сировинних джерел для перероблення у крохмалепродукти показує, що кукурудза як сировина для виробництва крохмалю домінує (83 %), на картоплю припадає 6 %, тапіоку 4%. близько 10 % всієї зернової сировини в світі переробляється на крохмаль та крохмалепродукти.
  23. 23. Застосування різних видів сировини в світі для перероблення на крохмаль та крохмалепродукти пшениця картопля тапіока кукурудза інші
  24. 24. Найбільш вигідне положення серед крохмаленосіїв займає кукурудза, що зумовлено високою крохмалистістю (до 75%) та наявністю цінних компонентів – глютену, олії. Кукурудза добре транспортується та зберігається, з неї отримують ряд цінних побічних продуктів, можливе перероблення її впродовж року (на відміну від картоплі).
  25. 25. ВиробництвоВиробництво крохмалепродуктів в Україні укрохмалепродуктів в Україні у 1987 році на 17 крохмальних заводах1987 році на 17 крохмальних заводах
  26. 26. IVПериод (1 января 2013 г. – 23 апреля 2014 г.) Сегментация рынка Украины до начала 2013 года
  27. 27. IVПериод (1 января 2013 г. – 23 апреля 2014 г.)
  28. 28. IVПериод (1 января 2013 г. – 23 апреля 2014 г.) Работающие заводы суммарная мощность по переработке 1350 т картофеля в сутки потенциальный выпуск 29 000 т крахмала картофельного в год
  29. 29. IVПериод (1 января 2013 г. – 23 апреля 2014 г.) ,Работающие но сохраненные заводы заводы Украины НЕНЕ
  30. 30. Напрямки розвитку крохмале-патоковогоНапрямки розвитку крохмале-патокового виробництва.виробництва. Розроблення технологій перероблення альтернативних видівРозроблення технологій перероблення альтернативних видів крохмалевмісної сировини.крохмалевмісної сировини. Комплексне перероблення сировини та товарне виробництвоКомплексне перероблення сировини та товарне виробництво цінних побічних продуктів.цінних побічних продуктів. Створення систем управління якістю та атестація підприємств уСтворення систем управління якістю та атестація підприємств у відповідності з вимогами міжнародних стандартів.відповідності з вимогами міжнародних стандартів. Нарощування виробництва модифікованого крохмалю.Нарощування виробництва модифікованого крохмалю. Розширення асортименту глюкозних сиропів та їх застосуванняРозширення асортименту глюкозних сиропів та їх застосування у різних галузях харчової промисловості.у різних галузях харчової промисловості. Політика держави направлена на підтримку вітчизняногоПолітика держави направлена на підтримку вітчизняного виробника.виробника.

