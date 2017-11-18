Bauer media 1

Bauer
The Bauer Media Group is Europe’s largest privately- owned media group. It was founded in Hamburg in 1875 and is now in it...
In the UK they have over 25 million consumers. Their portfolio includes heat, KISS, TV Choice, Take a Break, Magic, Absolu...
As of today, they are Britain’s biggest magazine publisher. Their first magazine was made in 1953 with the launch of Angli...
In 1996, they got the TV channel The Box, that is now Box Plus Network, joint with Channel4. Box Plus Network reaches 16 m...
Bauer Medias radio business started with London dance station KISS FM in the 90’s. Now they operate 81 commercial local, n...
Their brands are:
How this research has helped me to understand institutions I think Bauer is a brilliant institution. It has so many well k...
