Anatomyofpharynx 120310220054-phpapp02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Anatomy Of Pharynx
Boundaries – a. Superiorly-Base of skull including posterior part of body of sphenoid and the basilar part of the occipita...
e. On each side- i) It is attached to the medial pterygoid plate pterygo mandibular raphe mandible tongue hyoid bone thyro...
Structure of Pharyngeal wall from within outwards 1.Mucous membrane-lined by Stratified Squamous epithelium. 2.Pharyngeal ...
STRUCTURE OF PHARYNX- Base of skull Eustachian tube a. Mucous membrane Sub mucosa b. Pharyngobasilar fascia c. Muscular co...
Division of Pharynx • The nasal part – NASOPHARYNX/ EPIPHARYNX (extends from base of skull to soft palate) • The oral part...
NASOPHARYNX  It is the upper most part.  It lies behind the nasal cavity Roof- Basisphenoid and Basiocciput. Posterior w...
1. Pharyngeal/ Nasopharyngeal Tonsil-it is a subepithelial collection of lymphoid tissue opposite the basiocciput. 2. Phar...
5. Sinus of Morgagni-space between skull and upper free border of superior constrictor muscle. Structures passing through ...
• Nasopharynx is lined by Pseudostratified Ciliated Columnar epithelium. • Lymphatic drainage- Deep cervical nodes Spinal ...
OROPHARYNX It is the middle part of the pharynx situated behind the oral cavity. Soft Palate Palatoglossal arch Palatine T...
Boundaries • Above- communicates with nasopharynx through nasopharyngeal isthmus. • Below- opens into laryngopharynx. • An...
Lymphatic drainage Oropharynx- Into Upper Jugular chain particularly Jugulodigastric (tonsillar) node. Soft palate, Latera...
In relation to Oropharyngeal Isthmus there are several aggregations of Lymphoid Tissue that constitute WALDEYER’S LYMPHATI...
Laryngopharynx Lower part of pharynx situated behind and partly on sides of the larynx. Hypopharynx lies opposite to 3rd, ...
Pyriform Sinus • Lies on either side of larynx. • Extends from Pharyngoepiglottic fold to upper end of Oesophagus. • Inter...
Post-cricoid Region It is a part of anterior wall of laryngopharynx. Poterior Pharyngeal Wall It extends from level of Hyo...
Lymphatics • Pyriform Sinus upper Jugular chain. • Posterior wall Lateral nodes deep cervical lymph nodes. • Post-cricoid ...
Nerve supply of Pharynx Pharyngeal plexus of nerves formed by- • pharyngeal branch of vagus nerve • pharyngeal branches of...
Killian’s Dehiscence Inferior constrictor muscle has 2 parts: 1. Thyropharyngeus: has oblique fibres 2. Cricopharyngeus: h...
Pharyngeal Spaces Potential spaces in relation to pharynx where abscess can form- 1. Retropharyngeal space- lies behind ph...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Science
45 views
Jun. 12, 2021

Anatomyofpharynx 120310220054-phpapp02

Oropharynx part of pharynx

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Albert and the Whale: Albrecht Dürer and How Art Imagines Our World Philip Hoare
(0/5)
Free
Seed to Dust: Life, Nature, and a Country Garden Marc Hamer
(5/5)
Free
Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth Avi Loeb
(4.5/5)
Free
Breath Taking: What Our Lungs Teach Us About Our Origins, Ourselves, and Our Future Michael J. Stephen
(0/5)
Free
Fathoms: The World in the Whale Rebecca Giggs
(3.5/5)
Free
Seven and a Half Lessons About the Brain Lisa Feldman Barrett
(4/5)
Free
World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments Aimee Nezhukumatathil
(4.5/5)
Free
Vesper Flights Helen Macdonald
(5/5)
Free
How to Argue With a Racist: What Our Genes Do (and Don't) Say About Human Difference Adam Rutherford
(4.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
The End of Everything: (Astrophysically Speaking) Katie Mack
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Fish Don't Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life Lulu Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
(4.5/5)
Free
Chaos: Making a New Science James Gleick
(4.5/5)
Free
Other Minds: The Octopus, the Sea, and the Deep Origins of Consciousness Peter Godfrey-Smith
(4/5)
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
The Hummingbirds' Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings Sy Montgomery
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
A Place Like Mississippi: A Journey Through a Real and Imagined Literary Landscape W. Ralph Eubanks
(4.5/5)
Free
The Big Lie: How One Doctor’s Medical Fraud Launched Today’s Deadly Anti-Vax Movement Kurt Eichenwald
(3.5/5)
Free
Journey to the Edge of Reason: The Life of Kurt Gödel Stephen Budiansky
(5/5)
Free
The Menopause Manifesto: Own Your Health With Facts and Feminism Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Life on the Line: Young Doctors Come of Age in a Pandemic Emma Goldberg
(0/5)
Free
The Mission: A True Story David W. Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
The Genome Odyssey: Medical Mysteries and the Incredible Quest to Solve Them Dr. Euan Angus Ashley
(0/5)
Free
How to Prepare for Climate Change David Pogue
(2.5/5)
Free
Ms. Adventure: My Wild Explorations in Science, Lava, and Life Jess Phoenix
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(4.5/5)
Free
The Bears Ears: A Human History of America's Most Endangered Wilderness David Roberts
(4/5)
Free
The Delusions Of Crowds: Why People Go Mad in Groups William J. Bernstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anatomyofpharynx 120310220054-phpapp02

  1. 1. Anatomy Of Pharynx
  2. 2. Boundaries – a. Superiorly-Base of skull including posterior part of body of sphenoid and the basilar part of the occipital bone. b. Inferiorly-pharynx continues with oesophagus at the level of 6th cervical vertebra/ lower border of cricoid cartilage. c. Posteriorly-Prevertebral fascia separating it from cervical spine d. Anteriorly-Communication with Nasal cavity, Oral cavity, and Larynx.
  3. 3. e. On each side- i) It is attached to the medial pterygoid plate pterygo mandibular raphe mandible tongue hyoid bone thyroid and cricoid cartilages ii) Communication with middle ear through eustachian tube iii) Styloid process and muscles attached to it iv) Common, Internal and External Carotid Artery
  4. 4. Structure of Pharyngeal wall from within outwards 1.Mucous membrane-lined by Stratified Squamous epithelium. 2.Pharyngeal aponeurosis/ Pharyngobasilar fascia-it is a fibrous layerlining the muscular coat. 3.Muscular coat-consist of- a. Outer Circular Layer consist of 3 muscles- >Superior constrictor >Middle constrictor >Inferior constrictor b. Inner Longitudinal Layer consist of 3 muscles- >Stylopharyngeus >Salpingopharyngeus >Palatopharyngeus 4.Buccopharyngeal fascia-covers the outer surface of constrictor muscles.
  5. 5. STRUCTURE OF PHARYNX- Base of skull Eustachian tube a. Mucous membrane Sub mucosa b. Pharyngobasilar fascia c. Muscular coat d. Buccopharyngeal fascia a. Superior Constrictor b. Middle Constrictor c. Inferior Constrictor Venous Plexus Sinus of Morgagni
  6. 6. Division of Pharynx • The nasal part – NASOPHARYNX/ EPIPHARYNX (extends from base of skull to soft palate) • The oral part – OROPHARYNX (extends from hard palate to hyoid bone) • The laryngeal part – LARYNGOPHARYNX/ HYPOPHARYNX (extends from upper border of epiglottis to lower border of cricoid cartilage) N O L
  7. 7. NASOPHARYNX  It is the upper most part.  It lies behind the nasal cavity Roof- Basisphenoid and Basiocciput. Posterior wall- Arch of Atlas vertebrae covered by prevertebral muscles and fascia. Anterior wall- Posterior nasal apertures (Choanae). Lateral wall on both sides - Opening of Eustachian Tube -Tubal opening bounded by Tubal elevation/Torus tubarius -Salpingopharyngeal fold raised by Salpingopharyngeus muscle -Fossa of Rosenmuller or Lateral/Pharyngeal Recess Inferiorly- It communicates with oropharynx
  8. 8. 1. Pharyngeal/ Nasopharyngeal Tonsil-it is a subepithelial collection of lymphoid tissue opposite the basiocciput. 2. Pharyngeal Bursa-it is the small median recess in the mucosa covering the tonsil. 3. Rathke’s pouch-it is reminiscent of buccal mucosal invagination, to form anterior lobe of pituitary. 4. Tubal tonsil-collection of subepithelial lymphoid tissue situated at the tubal elevation.
  9. 9. 5. Sinus of Morgagni-space between skull and upper free border of superior constrictor muscle. Structures passing through this gap- -Levator veli palatini -Ascending palatine artery -Tensor veli palatini -Eustachian tube 6. Passavant’s Ridge-mucosal ridge raised by fibres of Palatopharyngeus. It encircles posterior and lateral walls of nasopharyngeal isthmus. Soft palate during its contraction makes firm contact with this ridge to cut off nasopharynx from oropharynx during deglutition or speech
  10. 10. • Nasopharynx is lined by Pseudostratified Ciliated Columnar epithelium. • Lymphatic drainage- Deep cervical nodes Spinal accessory chain of nodes Contralateral lymph nodes
  11. 11. OROPHARYNX It is the middle part of the pharynx situated behind the oral cavity. Soft Palate Palatoglossal arch Palatine Tonsil Posterior Pharyngeal Wall Uvula Palatopharyngeal Arch Anterior Pillar or Posterior Pillar or
  12. 12. Boundaries • Above- communicates with nasopharynx through nasopharyngeal isthmus. • Below- opens into laryngopharynx. • Anterior wall- upper part- deficient, oropharynx communicates with oral cavity through Oropharyngeal isthmus/ Isthmus of Fauces. lower part- base of tongue - lingual tonsils - valleculae • Posterior wall- Third cervical vertebrae. • Lateral wall- Palatine/Faucial tonsil - Anterior pillar (Palatoglossus muscle) - Posterior pillar (Palatopharyngeus muscle)
  13. 13. Lymphatic drainage Oropharynx- Into Upper Jugular chain particularly Jugulodigastric (tonsillar) node. Soft palate, Lateral and Posterior pharyngeal walls and base of Tongue- into retropharyngeal and parapharyngeal nodes.
  14. 14. In relation to Oropharyngeal Isthmus there are several aggregations of Lymphoid Tissue that constitute WALDEYER’S LYMPHATIC RING. Retropharyngeal nodes Nasopharyngeal Tonsil Jugulodigastric Tubal Tonsil Node Jugular chain of Palatine Tonsil Node Lingual Tonsil Submandibular nodes Submental nodes
  15. 15. Laryngopharynx Lower part of pharynx situated behind and partly on sides of the larynx. Hypopharynx lies opposite to 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th cervical vertebrae. Clinically it is divided into 3 regions- 1. Pyriform Sinus (fossa) 2. Post-cricoid region 3. Posterior Pharyngeal wall
  16. 16. Pyriform Sinus • Lies on either side of larynx. • Extends from Pharyngoepiglottic fold to upper end of Oesophagus. • Internal Laryngeal Nerve runs submucosally in the lateral wall of sinus (local anaesthesia) • Bounded by- Laterally-thyrohyoid membrane and thyroid cartilage Medially-Aryepiglottic fold, posterolateral surfaces of arytenoid and cricoid.
  17. 17. Post-cricoid Region It is a part of anterior wall of laryngopharynx. Poterior Pharyngeal Wall It extends from level of Hyoid bone to the level of cricoarytenoid joint.
  18. 18. Lymphatics • Pyriform Sinus upper Jugular chain. • Posterior wall Lateral nodes deep cervical lymph nodes. • Post-cricoid region Parapharyngeal nodes nodes of supraclavicular and paratracheal chain.
  19. 19. Nerve supply of Pharynx Pharyngeal plexus of nerves formed by- • pharyngeal branch of vagus nerve • pharyngeal branches of glossopharyngeal nerve. • pharyngeal branches of superior cervical sympathetic ganglion • Motor fibres-Vagus N. – supply all muscles of pharynx except Stylopharyngeus (glossopharyngeal N.) • Sensory fibres-Glossopharyngeal N. and Vagus N.
  20. 20. Killian’s Dehiscence Inferior constrictor muscle has 2 parts: 1. Thyropharyngeus: has oblique fibres 2. Cricopharyngeus: has transverse fibres Potential gap between these 2 parts is KILLIAN’S DEHISCENCE or Gateway of Tears. This is the site for herniation of pharyngeal mucosa in cases of pharyngeal pouch.
  21. 21. Pharyngeal Spaces Potential spaces in relation to pharynx where abscess can form- 1. Retropharyngeal space- lies behind pharynx, extend from base of skull to bifurcation of trachea. 2. Parapharyngeal space- present onon side of pharynx, contains (a)Carotid vessels, (b)Jugular vein, (c)last 4 Cranial Nerves (d)Sympathetic chain
  22. 22. THANK YOU

×